Are These Paper Or Cash Machines? A Review Of 7 Paper Companies

With equity markets at all-time highs, it is increasingly difficult to find value. Most stocks are priced for perfection, exposing their share price to serious risk in light of a market correction. Looking left and right could thus prove a rewarding undertaking. Paper companies have not fared too well over the last years. While the stock prices of some have appreciated marginally compared to the broader market, others continue to tread water. One company, Verso Corporation (VRS), even filed chapter 11 bankruptcy. The industry faces headwinds (e.g. pricing, supply) and the print paper market appears to be in secular decline, possibly leading to further price/volume wars and a consolidation. A financially sound balance sheet is a prerequisite to weather these, probably intensifying, difficulties. Herein, I will compare the following seven companies: Domtar Corp. (UFS), Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl. (SWM), Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW), P.H. Glatfelter Co. (GLT), Neenah Inc. (NP), Verso Corp. (VRS) and Intl. Paper Co. (IP). After a brief discussion of the market exposure of each company, I will assess profitability, financial stability and value of each company, also looking at recent insider trades. Due to the length of the article, I provide concise summaries at the end of each section.

Which Markets Do The Companies Operate In?

Domtar Corp.

This producer is significantly exposed to the free sheet paper business, which has been in decline for years. Important remaining competitors in this market are IP and Georgia Pacific LLC (a subsidiary of privately-held Koch Industries). To be fair, however, it must be noted that Domtar has converted some of their mills and diversified into the production of fluff pulp. They generated 18% of their 2018 revenues from personal care products and this segment grew by 10% in terms of revenue from 2016 to 2018. Management is cautiously eyeing towards a (costly) conversion of certain mills to enter the containerboard market.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl.

Tobacco paper, commanding high prices, comprises a significant part of the company’s engineered papers segment. Remaining capacities are filled with the production of conventional paper (e.g. printing paper, food packaging). It does seem as if SWM is positioned well with less than 50% of their revenues coming from low margin paper products. The other segment, advanced materials and structures, comprises industrial goods such as nettings, films, filters, bandages and much more. I consider SWM a well-diversified player of small size, with 2018 revenues of little over $1 billion.

Clearwater Paper Corp.

The company produces low margin consumer goods (e.g. toilet paper and other tissues) as well as pulp and paperboard. Revenues are split roughly 50-50 between the two reported segments “consumer products” and “pulp and paperboard” in FY2018.

P.H. Glatfelter Co.

Having sold off their specialty papers business for net proceeds of $323 million in 2018, the company is no longer exposed to the conventional paper market. Composite fibers are a main driver of the company’s revenues (57% TTM 6/30/19). The second segment comprises air laid materials (e.g. infant absorbents) and these products are sold to several big name consumer staples such as Procter & Gamble (PG), Kimberly-Clark (KMB) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Neenah Inc.

Air filters, tapes, passports, abrasive backings and other industrial products account for over 50% of NP’s revenues. The remainder is earned from the production of, mostly premium, consumer products such as boxings and specialty paper.

Verso Corp.

Main revenue drivers are graphic, specialty and packaging papers as well as pulp. Note, though, that graphic and specialty papers accounted for over 90% of VRS sales. With the recent news of the sale of two mills for net proceeds of $336 million, VRS is divesting most of its specialty paper segment.

Intl. Paper Co.

The company is a global and well-diversified producer of industrial packaging, cellulose fibers (e.g. absorbents) and printing papers. Main revenue driver is the packaging business (69% of FY2018 revenues) while the cellulose and paper segments accounted for 12 and 19%, respectively.

In summary, one can already estimate which companies are currently appreciated by the market and which are viewed in a more critical light. IP qualifies as a worry-free company for a long-term investor, at least in terms of size and diversification. SWM, albeit much smaller than IP, is diversified also in non-paper-related markets and benefits from the higher margins commanded by the tobacco industry. NP is a similarly-sized premium producer with a significant industrial exposure. GLT focuses on composite fibers and absorbents that are bought by several big name companies. With the sale of its two specialty paper mills, VRS is likely facing a much more difficult position than its diversified competitors. CLW and UFS are typical low margin producers. CLW produces consumer tissues and is also exposed to the paperboard and pulp markets while UFS operates mainly in the paper market, with less than 20% of its revenues coming from personal care products.

Excessive Leverage Can Break Your Neck In A Cyclical Downturn

A cyclical industry does not only require its participants to be well-diversified. Operational excellence, financial prudence and farsightedness are further key competencies. According to Charlie Munger, there are three ways to go broke: liquor, ladies, and leverage. The latter is a key metric assessed in this section, alongside several other indicators of financial stability (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Key metrics for assessing the financial stability of the seven paper companies under review. Source: author’s own work

As a word of caution, net debt to EBITDA presented herein might look higher than what is being reported on other websites. I included operating leases (discounted at 5% p.a.) but also non-financial commitments such as pension liabilities in the calculation. While one might argue that this is factually wrong, it is a more conservative measure. The ability to service debt can still be gauged from the interest coverage metric. Also, note that net debt to EBITDA of paper companies typically appears somewhat smaller in direct comparison to other, less capital-intensive, companies due to the sizable depreciation. Before discussing the results in detail, I would like to explain a less common metric. The golden rule of accounting stipulates that non-current assets are to be financed over long periods. Besides long-term debt, also the money of equity holders serves this purpose. Considering that long-term debt comes due at some point, a granulation into two metrics seems justified: Asset coverage ratio (ACR) I and II. ACR-I gauges to what extent non-current assets are financed via equity while ACR-II also takes long-term debt into account. An ACR-I of a bit less than 100% is sufficient since companies typically finance their long-term investments with debt. An ACR-II of less than 100%, however, suggests that the company could face difficulties in financing its short-term obligations. Understandably, a company with a strong and stable cash flow can tolerate a low ACR-II much longer than a weaker competitor.

After a review of the data it may be concluded that VRS seems to be in very good shape. This is not surprising since the company emerged from chapter 11 bankruptcy only in 2016. Their ACR-II appears way too low but this seems unproblematic in light of the likely elimination of certain long-term liabilities with the cash received from the announced asset sale.

NP and UFS are also in very good shape. Both show sufficiently large interest coverage ratios and net debt to EBITDA is acceptable, considering that I also took other liabilities into account.

The lower interest coverage and the worse net debt to EBITDA ratio could suggest that SWM is in worse shape than VRS, UFS and NP. However, the company will likely be able to service its debt and pay a handsome dividend going forward due to its formidable capex ratio of less than 30%.

IP appears to be considerably leveraged but in this context it is important to note that net debt to EBITDA and interest coverage take only operational earnings into account. The company is exposed to the Russian market via their joint venture with Ilim and holds a stake in Graphic Packaging International Partners LLP, having earned $336 million from these investments in 2018. Accounting for this non-operational, yet recurring income, IP turns out to be similarly leveraged as SWM and their interest coverage should be around five times EBIT. The low ACR-II appears unproblematic in light of the company’s stable cash flow.

To compute the dividend payout ratio, I have incorporated sustainable free cash flow (FCF) instead of earnings per share since they are easily manipulated in both directions. Sustainable FCF accounts for one-offs and non-recurring movements in working capital. It is a bit more conservative than the FCF that is typically reported by management. Most of the paper companies display a prudent behavior in terms of their dividend policy. UFS and IP stand out particularly, returning only about half of their sustainable FCF to shareholders via dividends. GLT is a noteworthy exception. Not only are they paying out more cash than earned as per their most recent cash flow statements, but also their interest coverage is alarmingly low. In fact, GLT did not report free cash flow since 2016. The company maintains relationships with strong consumer staples brands and thus might seem to have an edge over the competition. However, I fear that these companies could pressurize GLT’s already razor-thin margins further. Their other segment is much more cyclical and thus, it would be no wonder if the company faces financial woes at some point. I suggest that the dividend is suspended and all cash earned be directed towards debt retirement, easing the company’s interest burden. CLW is in similarly bad shape as GLT but at least does not pay a dividend and operates at higher margins. Their interest coverage is approaching 2x and they are extremely low on cash. The capex ratio of GLT and CLW is alarmingly high.

In summary, I would suggest to reject GLT and CLW due to their weak balance sheets and limited debt-servicing capacities. Conversely, I would sleep well as a shareholder of either IP, UFS, NP, SWM or VRS since they all seem to be in at least good-enough shape.

Operational Excellence Does Not Necessarily Go Hand In Hand With Financial Responsibility

I have computed several profitability-related metrics (Figure 2) to facilitate a comparison of the seven firms in this context.

Figure 2: Key metrics for assessing the profitability of the seven paper companies under review. Source: author’s own work

Other than the commonly-known metrics, the ROCE-WACC relationship deserves a few words of explanation. Return on capital employed (ROCE) can be viewed as the relationship between operating income (EBIT) and shareholders’ equity plus financial debt. The weighted-average cost-of-capital (WACC) takes into account both debt and equity holders’ capital cost. A ROCE equal or smaller than the WACC indicates that the company is not creating value. From this perspective, VRS, NP and SWM deserve to be mentioned as the only three firms that currently create value with the money of their stakeholders. UFS, with its ROCE equaling its WACC is treading water. Shareholders are rewarded as expected, but theoretically nothing remains for growth-related undertakings. Nevertheless, it is my strong impression that UFS is particularly efficient in their working capital management - they continue to milk a decent sustainable cash flow out of their stagnating business. GLT seems to be an unwise investment also from an operational perspective. The weak margins, a very long cash conversion cycle and a particularly low capital turn-over leave an unpleasant aftertaste. SWM operates in a premium segment and this can also be noticed from the very favorable EBIT margin. However, the company could work on their working capital management. IP has an equally low capital turn-over but its cash conversion cycle is on par with the sector leaders CLW and UFS. Note that IP’s net margin is skewed due to an extraordinary tax benefit of $1.1 billion in 2017 and due to their equity investments ($336 million, $177 and $198 million, net of taxes in 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively).

To summarize, IP appears to be set-up very well from an operational perspective, has a stable, well-diversified business and earns cash also through equity investments. Besides IP also NP and especially UFS are very efficient in their working capital management. NP, VRS and SWM create value for their stakeholders with returns on capital employed of 17%, 17% and 12%, respectively. I would not want to argue in favor of an investment in GLT also from an operational perspective.

Are The Insiders Eating Their Own Cooking?

While financial statements yield tangible evidence of a company’s financial performance and condition, a look at recent form 4 filings is a somewhat softer approach that should not be over-emphasized. There are directors and officers who could not care less about owning additional shares of their company besides the regularly awarded stock. Then, there are insiders who even tend to sell their holdings on a regular basis, often lacking correlation with the company’s performance. Still, I find that a balanced look at recent insider trades is warranted, especially when a sector is facing cyclical headwinds.

Officers and directors of UFS have been selling quite a bit of their stock in February 2019. CFO Daniel Buron sold 13,591 shares at an average price of over $53. At the same time, Patrick Loulou sold 4,593 shares at an average price of $52.32 after having exercised the underlying options. The president of the pulp and paper segment, Dennis Garcia, sold all of his 11,272 shares that have been issued as a part of the company’s incentive compensation plan. Likewise, the president of the personal care segment, Michael Fagan, sold his 11,834 shares in February 2019. A somewhat smaller amount of 2,864 shares has been sold by chief legal officer Zygmunt Jablonski. These observations, as well as the recently reported repurchase of 4 million shares at a favorable average price of $35.47 could suggest that UFS management is pretty savvy in terms of valuing their own company.

Michel Fievez, executive vice president of the engineered papers segment of SWM, sold roughly 25% of his shares (i.e. 20,000 shares) in February 2019.

The CEO of CLW, Linda Massman, purchased a comparatively small number of shares in May 2019 for around $100,000. She owned a little less than 250,000 shares at the time of the transaction.

At a price of approximately $15, director Debenedictis Nicholas purchased 10,000 shares of GLT in May 2019. Conversely, 7,000 shares have been sold by GLT’s senior vice president of the air laid materials segment, Christopher Astley.

Officers and directors of NP have sold shares for almost $6 million in 2019. Strikingly, CEO John O’Donnell sold 46,125 shares (or 40% of his ownership) for $3 million.

Insiders of IP have sold significant amounts of their stock as well. Exemplarily, senior vice president Timothy Nicholls sold 29% of his ownership for $2 million back in February 2019. Seven month later in September, he sold another 45,000 shares for a similar price. Other significant sales in 2019 include those of Sharon Ryan (22,507 shares), John Sims (12,667 shares) and Gergory Wanta (9,000 shares).

The CFO of VRS, James Campbell, purchased shares of his company twice in November 2018 and in March 2019. However, these have been rather small purchases valued at roughly $50,000. The investment firm and activist investor Mundrick Capital Management sold 1.8 million shares in Q1 2018, after having expressed their disappointment with the board of directors. Their stake in the company remains high at 3.2 million shares.

In summary, the seemingly sector-specific insider sales and the lack in meaningful purchases could potentially suggest further headwinds and underperformance of the companies’ share prices. Nevertheless, I would argue not to over-interpret these observations.

Quality Comes At A Price

Readers of this article should now be able to categorize the seven companies in terms of financial stability, profitability and market exposure. In this section, I will provide discounted cash flow and asset-based valuations as well as a few further thoughts on each company. The cash flows underlying the valuations have been normalized by means of subtracting certain one-offs that I deemed not to be operationally-relevant. A cost of equity of 10% p.a., a terminal growth rate of 1% p.a. and an operating lease discount rate of 5% p.a. have been assumed to facilitate comparability. For the asset-based valuations, I discounted each position appropriately. Cash, equivalents and assets held for sale have been accounted for at book value. I applied a 20% haircut when valuing contract assets and inventories. PP&E received a haircut of 25% with respect to book value. Goodwill and intangible assets have not been taken into account. To arrive at net assets, both, total liabilities and operating leases have been deduced from the adjusted asset base.

Domtar Corp.

UFS’ balance sheet is very sound and even after discounting the assets, $12 in net asset value per share remain. Sales of the company, also by volume, remain under pressure, having been reported as down between 2% and 6% (nine month comparison). If fears of the business being in terminal decline are overblown and UFS is here to stay, I consider a sustainable free cash flow of around $200-$250 million p.a. sensible, as has been reported over the last couple of years. From a DCF perspective, the shares should trade for roughly $40. Thus, at the moment, the company seems to be valued properly. From a FCF-yield perspective, UFS is the only company with a stable yield close to 10%. Debt investors seem to appreciate the stable cash flows and the asset value as well, currently paying 8% above par for the company’s 2042 notes.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl.

SWM’s discounted book value results in a deficit after deducting total liabilities and operating leases. From a DCF perspective, the company should trade in the region of $40, so it appears slightly overvalued at the moment. I consider the premium appropriate due to the market SWM operates in. One could also argue against the premium due to the tobacco market being in secular decline as well. However, with the immense pricing power of Big Tobacco, I doubt that the margins of SWM’s tobacco unit will suffer. The stability of SWM’s cash flow is also corroborated by the price of the 2026 notes, currently trading 7% above par.

Clearwater Paper Corp.

The company did not report any sustainable FCF since 2016. In the three years before, FCF was rather stable at $100 million each year and this would correspond that a share price of around $60. The market thus currently discounts the cyclicality and the high capital expenditures with a share price of $22. Net book value is below zero. The price of CLW’s 2025 notes has appreciated significantly after having fallen off a cliff in early 2018. With bond holders apparently sleeping well at night again, I would sense that the company’s future looks a bit brighter than a year ago. Still, I find the cyclicality and the high capital expenditures a bit discomforting.

P.H. Glatfelter Co.

GLT, same as CLW, did not produce any meaningful FCF since 2016 and the company’s discounted assets do not outweigh the liabilities. In the years before, GLT produced around $25 million in annualized sustainable FCF. Assuming such as cash flow in perpetuity, this would correspond to a share price of less than $10. The business is highly cyclical and its valuation seems unreasonable. GLT will likely refinance the $250 million in long-term debt due in October 2020 at a higher cost and this could put further stress on their financial position. Bondholders, however, do not seem concerned with the notes trading only slightly below par. Considering the likely increasing interest payments and the cyclicality of the business, one could argue that the dividend is in danger of being eliminated since it requires an annual cash flow of over $22 million.

Neenah Inc.

With a sustainable FCF of approximately $45 million per year, NP should trade at around $30 per share. Mr. Market thinks highly of NP, currently demanding over $70 per share. Neenah’s books reveal a net discounted asset value of $4 per share. While I think highly of NP as well, I would only consider a stake in the company upon a significant setback, preferably induced by external factors. Their 2021 notes trade steadily in a rather narrow window of +/- 2% around par.

Verso Corp.

The company has almost doubled from its recent low of $9.6. Net discounted asset value is roughly $24 per share and this takes the announced asset sale of most of their specialty paper business for $336 million in net proceeds already into account. Note, though, that this segment seems to be Verso’s growth engine. The mills have been valued at around 8.5x EBITDA, a multiple that the market currently assigns to NP. After the sale, the company operates four mills (Wisconsin Rapids, Quinnesec, Escanaba and Duluth) that are mainly producing print media, catalogs, graphic papers and some containerboard. In case management decides against selling-off the whole company, instead investing in the conversion of paper mills or continuing to do business as usual, I find the current valuation not that particularly cheap. The fact that no insider purchases have been registered during the sell-off further emphasizes the risk underlying this particular company’s future.

Intl. Paper Co.

With a sustainable FCF of almost $1.5 billion, the company should be valued at around $42 per share. The discounted assets do not outweigh the liabilities and operating leases. Considering the share price of $45, the company appears to be fairly valued by the market. Note, though, that my DCF projection assumes a terminal growth rate of 1% revenues per year. If the firm is able to increase revenues at a faster pace while remaining similarly profitable, there shares should be worth proportionally more.

In summary, good companies like IP, UFS and SWM are priced as expected, but risky undertakings such as GLT command a premium price. Especially in light of their unstable cash flows and the substantial debt, I do not understand the market’s current view. I would not wonder if GLT’s management cuts the dividend at some point in the near future. NP, while being an excellent company, appears grossly overvalued. VRS low share price and the volatility seem to be indicators of the investors’ uncertainty regarding the company’s future. There is an undeniable risk associated with the seemingly quick buck to be made by speculating on the potential sale of the company.

Summary and Concluding Remarks

While UFS, CLW and post-asset-sale VRS are significantly exposed to the risks underlying the paper market, I find that especially UFS has weathered the storm well so far, whereas CLW reported very unstable cash flows over the last years. Management of UFS appears shrewd in terms of capital allocation and this is emphasized by the timing of the recent insider sales and the share repurchases. VRS, trading below net asset value, is financially healthy after having emerged from bankruptcy, but the view on the company’s future operational performance remains cloudy. Even though GLT appears to be well-diversified, I would suggest to avoid this highly cyclical company due to their lackluster balance sheet and the irresponsible capital allocation. In the context of properly diversified small players, SWM or NP appear to be a better choice since they are in financially much better shape. Investors who fear small companies could take a look at IP, which is globally diversified and produces enough free cash flow to service their debt and pay a generous dividend. From a valuation perspective, VRS appears to be undervalued, UFS, SWM and IP are valued fairly, and NP, GLT and CLW seem overvalued.

The overall sentiment of investors has brightened recently, with major indices testing new all-time highs. Also the stocks of most paper companies have appreciated in value together with the broader market. However, the seemingly sector-specific insider sales and the lack in meaningful purchases makes one wonder whether the worst is still ahead of us. I would thus suggest to exercise caution when building a position in this sector.

