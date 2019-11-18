Daimler: It Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better

Daimler is facing multiple challenges over the next few years but should emerge stronger in this new era of mobility.

Daimler's (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DMLRY) stock has been going nowhere the past three years, as the German automobile pioneer has had to deal with regulatory challenges, high scandal-related expenses and increasing R&D budgets.

(Source: Daimler Investor Relations)

Daimler has been beaten down to a multi-year low in June before a sudden shift in sentiment has seen the stock rise by 20% over the last three months.

What's going on at Daimler?

Last week though, the stock pulled back sharply from its recent rally after Daimler announced a new cost reduction program in order to steer the company through challenging times marked by headwinds from climate goals and weak markets. This was announced at Daimler's annual Capital Markets Day in London alongside the following remarks by newly established CEO Ola Källenius:

We are positioning the company for the transformation with a clear strategy for the future. The expenditure needed to achieve the CO 2 targets require comprehensive measures to increase efficiency in all areas of our company. This also includes streamlining our processes and structures. This will have a negative impact on our earnings in 2020 and 2021. To remain successful in the future, we must therefore act now and significantly increase our financial strength.



Source: Daimler Investor Relations

Amid the multiple headwinds Daimler is facing ranging from tariff risk to softening growth and heavy investments, the biggest challenge are probably the cost-intensive actions needed to comply with EU CO 2 compliance targets.

(Source: Daimler Capital Markets Day)

From the current 138 CO 2 g/km level, emissions have to be reduced down to 95 g CO 2 /km under the new NEDC cycle, which equals an average consumption of 4.0 litres of petrol. For Mercedes-Benz cars, the target is a bit less restrictive and set at 105 g/km due to the higher fleet weight. Electrification will be the path forward for Daimler, with more than 20 new xEV models launched until 2022, as the company expects the xEV share to rise from 2% up to 15% over the next two years.

On top of that, "Super Credits" will play a major role. The aim of this regulation is to promote particularly efficient vehicles by incorporating them into a manufacturer's CO 2 balance several times over. For example, vehicles that emit less than 50 g CO 2 per km (equivalent to consumption of around 2.15 litres of petrol or 1.9 litres of diesel per 100 km) are counted twice in fleet consumption in 2020, 1.66 times in 2021 and 1.33 times in 2022. After that, you no longer get these "Super Credits". Thus, it will provide major short-term relief for automobile manufactures transitioning from the ICE age to a new feature dominated by electrification and other alternative drives.

All this requires heavy investment, and in order to maintain its financial health, Daimler has set out a variety of counter-measures:

Significant savings in material cost

Capping R&D and CapEx

Reducing personnel expenses by over €1 billion

Improving working capital

Reducing platform complexity

While stock markets usually like if a company is slashing cost and reducing personnel, it was different this time, as despite these counter-measures, Daimler expects Return on Sales (RoS) to remain at the current and paltry 4% level over the next two years. On top of that, it is far from certain that the company's powerful workers' council will approve these plans, branding them as "pointless cost-scrubbing".

(Source: onvista.de)

Daimler massively increased investments and R&D expenses in recent years, while at the same time regularly generating record profits and expanding RoS. Now it is time to freeze investments and R&D expense at their current level and gradually scale them back in the medium term. Still, despite reducing cost by over €1 billion and freezing investments, RoS won't exceed 4% until 2022, before slowly rising to 6% thereafter.

(Source: Daimler Capital Markets Day)

This is a far cry away from the 8% Daimler had still assumed at the beginning of the year, and thus, the stock pulled back from its recent highs. Given this substantial reduction in its outlook, it is very helpful that the company provides a lot of detail and color. In the waterfall chart above, it is clearly visible that CO 2 is the biggest negative driver, followed by D&A and lower capitalization. The impact of saving on material cost and reducing personnel expenses will only become really visible in 2021 and will help lift RoS back to at least 6%. This guidance does not assume a recession but only a moderate global economic slowdown, and at the same time an expanding premium automotive market which Daimler expects to outgrow in 2021 and beyond.

(Source: Daimler Capital Markets Day)

What's in it for dividend investors?

Daimler is a cyclical stock and as such has a shaky dividend track record. In good times, the dividend is growing strong by double digits, whereas in bad times it is at best held steady or cut and at worst entirely eliminated, as happened in 2009.

(Source: Figures; chart build by author)

The company already cut the dividend for the past financial year, and it is almost certain that it will be cut again this following deteriorating profitability, declining return on sales and a softer outlook. For 2019, Daimler is expecting Group EBIT to be significantly lower than in the previous year, which already saw EBIT decline by double digits. From €9.61 EPS in 2017 to €6.78 in 2018 EPS, Q1-Q3 YTD 2019 EPS currently stands at €2.32. Assuming a strong Q4 similar to Q3, EPS could come in at around €4 and thus more than one-third below 2018. This is the nature of a cyclical business paired with heavy short-term investments and scrutinizing regulations and penalty payments.

Daimler's dividend policy states that it targets a 40% payout ratio, which would imply a dividend of around €1.60, or roughly half of what the company paid in 2018, implying roughly a 3% forward yield. A lot of that will certainly depend on how the trade wars will evolve and whether Trump will slash tariffs on EU car exports.

Investor Takeaway

While a 50% dividend cut may seem drastic, I wouldn't rule it out as a possibility, even though 2019 was a particularly weak year for the company given the heavy extraordinary expenses in Q2. Still, the investment case around Daimler today does not primarily circle around its dividend, but rather whether the company will be able to succeed with its business transition and remain one of the world's biggest and most profitable premium car manufacturers.

While automobile markets currently look weak and Daimler is facing multiple challenges, there are a lot of catalysts, if one is willing to look beyond the short term. The global premium car market is expanding, Daimler is a leading brand, and it has a competitive, sustainable, profitable, and more cost-efficient business model.

Over more than 100 years, Daimler has shown that it can react to mega-trends and adapt to changing consumer demands and regulatory requirements, and while Tesla (TSLA) investors are cheering a mini profit of not even $150 million, Daimler continues to generate billions in profits despite all these challenges.

Investors need patience and belief if they are investing into Daimler, but I am very confident that this will be rewarded given the huge line-up of new models and services, a more optimistic outlook on trade, and a massive cost efficiency program.

If you enjoyed this article, the only favor I ask for is to click the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of this article. This allows me to develop my readership so that I can offer my opinion and experiences to interested readers who may not have received them otherwise. Happy investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDAIF, DMLRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.