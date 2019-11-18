Why I Just Added Cisco And Energy Transfer To My Dividend Growth Portfolio

Last week, I added to both of these positions in my Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio. The purchases added approximately $199 of forward annual dividend income.

28,000 High and Climbing

Wow! The Dow closed over 28,000 on Friday for a new all-time high. I can't complain about paper gains, but I'm definitely not puffing my chest out. On the contrary, I've been a bit gun shy with buying at such rich valuations. I'm cautiously stacking some cash in MINT and 1-3 month CDs, for the inevitable correction or impending "R" word. But I manually reinvest and/or DRiP all of my dividends, and will continue to deploy fresh capital into companies I feel are undervalued and under-loved by the markets. All we can do is stay the course with a buy-and-hold mentality and a long-term compounding strategy. Small, incremental steps to success. Are you with me?

With a quick search on Seeking Alpha, it's easy to find well-articulated and well-researched "deep dive" articles positing both bull and bear theses for Energy Transfer (ET) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) (or pretty much any stock for that matter). The aim of this article is to highlight my recent purchases and explain why they fit into my personal dividend growth investing strategy. I'll employ basic, time-tested methods to judge the strength and intrinsic value of the companies. I hope this can serve as a jumping-off point for your personal investing research. With that said, let's dig in!

Stock Purchases: Nov. 11-15, 2019

Ticker Name Qty Price Amount Div. Yield Ann. Income CSCO Cisco Systems 55 $45.03 $2,476.65 3.10% $77.00 ET Energy Transfer 100 $11.16 $1,116.00 10.94% $122.00

In total, these investments cost $3592.65 and added approximately $199 of forward annual dividend income to my portfolio, with a 5.54% YoC. This raises my overall projected annual dividend income to $14,905.18.

Cisco Systems

Including my most recent purchase, CSCO comprises 2% of the Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio. As of market close on 11/16/19:

Shares Held Current Price (11/16/19) Cost Basis Current Value Yield on Cost Annual Dividend Income CSCO 135 $45.09 $46.99 $6,087.15 2.98% $189

On November 14th, Cisco Systems tumbled almost 8%. This is due to surprisingly negative future guidance released with the earnings report. They are forecasting EPS at $0.75-$0.77 (consensus was $0.79) and a revenue drop of approximately 3-5% Y/Y. This came along with a fairly flat earnings statement highlighted by a slight EPS beat of $0.01 ($0.68) and revenue of $13.16B (beat by $70M or +0.7% Y/Y).

Blue Chip DRiP - CSCO Cheatsheet 11/16/19 Current Price 45.09 Estimated Fair Price 48.00 My Target "Buy" Price 45.00 5% < Fair Price 52-Week Low 40.25 52-Week High 58.26 % Below 52-Week High 22.61% Prefer > 20% P/E Ratio 16 Prefer < 15 5-yr Avg P/E Ratio 17 Prefer > Current Payout Ratio 45% Prefer < 60% Div. Yield 3.10% Prefer > 3% 5-yr Avg Div. Yield 2.93% Prefer < Current Yield Div. Growth Streak 8 Years Prefer > 10 Years 5-yr. Div. Growth Rate 16% Prefer > 5% 10-yr. Div. Growth Rate 20% Prefer > 5% LT Debt/Equity Ratio 0.43 Prefer < 1.5 Mkt. Cap (Prefer >2B) 192B Prefer > 2B

Referencing my "cheatsheet" above, here are the main reasons I purchased CSCO last week:

At $45, it's trading about 5% below my conservative fair value estimate of $48, and 22% below the 52-week high.

The 3 and 5-year dividend growth rates are fantastic (16% and 20%). Even if that slows considerably, I'll still be happy with high single digits or low double-digit growth.

The 45% payout ratio shows me that the dividend (which has been growing for 8 consecutive years) is well-covered.

The current 3.10% dividend yield is higher than the 5-year average of 2.93%. The current P/E of 16 is also lower than the 5-year average of 17.

They have their debt in check.

Cisco is placing more emphasis on software and transitioning towards recurring, subscription-based streams of income. This, along with weakened demand for hardware are attributing to the near-term slowdown of the company. In the long term, I think their modernized business model will help them navigate a route to success. I'm comfortable adding to CSCO in the $45 range as part of my diversified Dividend Growth Portfolio.

Energy Transfer

Including my most recent purchase, ET comprises 3.4% of the Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio. As of market close on 11/16/19:

Shares Held Current Price (11/16/19) Cost Basis Current Value Yield on Cost Annual Dividend Income ET 905 $11.62 $13.39 $10,516.10 9.11% $1,104.10

Falling knife or coiled spring? Don't we wish we knew the answer. However you slice it, Energy Transfer and the entire midstream gas industry is hated by the markets right now. Is the reasoning valid? Well, that's up to you to decide. Yes, there are obvious risks. There are obvious risks with Cisco too. I won't spell them out here. That's what the "deep dive" articles are for. The ones recently published from Julian Lin and Dividend Sensei both have great takeaway. I feel the current price level mitigates much of the risk. The high potential of reward and margin of safety at my purchase price of $11.16 outweighs the chances of getting stabbed in the toe with a sharp switchblade. This purchase drives my cost basis down and increases the chance for long-term success. If I'm wrong? That's what bandages and diversification are for.

Blue Chip DRiP - ET Cheatsheet 11/16/19 Current Price 11.62 **note requires K-1 Estimated Fair Price 16.50 My Target "Buy" Price 12.00 37.5% < Fair Price 52 Week Low 10.84 52 Week High 15.98 % Below 52 Week High 27.28% Prefer > 20% P/E Ratio 9.47 Prefer < 15 5 yr Avg P/E Ratio 23.92 Prefer > Current Payout Ratio 87% Prefer < 60% Div. Yield 10.5% Prefer > 3% 5 yr Avg Div. Yield 6.81% Prefer < Current Yield Div. Growth Streak 10 Years Prefer > 10 Years 5 yr. Div. Growth Rate 13.35% Prefer > 5% 10 yr. Div. Growth Rate 9.61% Prefer > 5% LT Debt/Equity Ratio 2.24 Prefer < 1.5 Mkt. Cap (Prefer >2B) 30.5B Prefer > 2B

Referencing my "cheatsheet" above, here are the main reasons I purchased Energy Transfer:

It's trading close to 30% below it's 52-week high and almost 40% below my conservative fair value estimate. Talk about margin of safety!!

The 87% payout ratio is higher than I normally like, but they've been handling this for a while, and have continued to grow their dividend for 10 years straight (making them a Dividend Champion).

The current P/E ratio of 9.47 is way below the 5-year average of 23.92.

The current yield of 10.5% is way above the 6.5% 5-year average.

The dividend growth rate has been slowing. The 3-year (not charted above) is 6.15% vs the 13.35% 5-year average growth. But with a yield of 10+% how much growth can you expect or need in the near term? If the unit price reverts to be more on par with its valuation and the yield normalizes, everyone will be happy.

Stay Focused

The markets continue to shatter all-time highs. In general, valuations are very high. To achieve financial emancipation, discipline and diversification remain paramount. Sometimes I visualize I'm a Budweiser Clydesdale with the huge blinders on. Drowning out the noise and all the chaos, laser-focused on the task at hand. The task of building a safe and reliable passive income stream by owning stakes in strong, dividend-paying businesses. Full speed ahead!

What have you been scooping up lately? Any companies you find attractive right now? Do tell!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is definitely not stock advice. These are purely my opinions. I'm not a professional. Do your own research. Best of luck in your investing journey!