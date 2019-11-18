iRobot: Good Mix Of Value And Growth

At the current price, we believe this offers a buying opportunity.

This can be attributed to slowing growth and political challenges.

iRobot has depreciated over 50% in the last 6 months.

Thesis

I believe shares of iRobot Corporation (IRBT) have been overly punished by the market. Therefore, I see this as a perfect entry point to invest in a money-making enterprise in a promising market.

In the article, we will validate this thesis by assessing the company's profitability and growth potential based on its financials.

With that in mind, I think iRobot could recover its previous share price of around $100 within the next 2 years.

Company Overview

iRobot is a company that designs and produces robots for consumers. Some of their main products include robot vacuums (Roombas), mops, and lawnmowers.

Founded in 1990 and located in Massachusetts, the company has enjoyed significant growth and high margins thanks to increasing demand and improving technology.

In 2019, the company has faced increasing challenges, making the share price fall by almost 50%.

However, the latest Q3 report is encouraging and we believe the company is overall solid and profitable. Having said this, it will be important to keep an eye out for any new developments 2019 brings in terms of political challenges

iRobot is a solid company

While the market has punished this stock in the past year, let me begin by explaining why I think iRobot is a solid company, while later addressing some of the potential problems and threats the business is facing/may face

iRobot is Profitable

At the end of the day, businesses are there to turn a profit, which is why these are one of the first metrics I tend to look at.

iRobot is perhaps most well known for producing products such as Roombas. So how profitable is the production of Roombas? Let’s take a look at some of iRobot’s numbers.

Operating income and expense:

Data source: SA

Operating income (blue) has increased proportionally more than operating expenses. The company has become increasingly more profitable as the years go by, at least until the last year as proven by EBITDA.

Data Source: SA

In Dec 2011, net income came in at 40.2 million. In the same period of 2018, this figure was 88 million. With retained earnings at ~400 million TTM, the company has a proven track record of turning a profit.

Furthermore, not only is the company profitable, it is more profitable than most of its peers.

IRBT Sector Median Gross Profit Margin (TTM) 49.05% 36.00% EBIT Margin (TTM) 8.52% 7.21% EBITDA Margin (TTM) 11.60% 10.17% Net Income Margin (TTM) 7.72% 3.81%

Data source: SA

As we can see, IRBT boasts higher profits and EBITDA margins than its peers. With a very healthy GPM of 49.05%.

iRobot seems undervalued

By traditional valuation metrics, coming down from a price of ~$128 to ~$50, the company seems to offer a value investing opportunity.

Let’s have a look at some ratios:

IRBT Sector Median EV/Sales 1.13 1.23 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 9.70 11.82 P/E GAAP (TTM) 15.14 20.20

Data source: SA

As we can see, IRBT trades at a significantly lower P/E ratio and Enterprise Value to EBITDA ratio.

In terms of the balance sheet, the company seems to be financially healthy. Assets have outgrown liabilities significantly. iRobot has been financing its operations with a healthy combination of stock issuance and long-term liabilities. In a practical sense, debt is not a burden for this company at the moment. What’s more, shareholders' equity and book value have increased consistently until 2018.

But of course, this doesn’t paint a complete picture. So far, we have analyzed iRobot’s trajectory. However, a closer look at the 2019 results will reveal why the stock has fallen out of favor.

Why is iRobot down?

While iRobot has performed well and grown at a CAGR of 15% over the last 10 years, 2019 has missed estimates and is poised to be a disappointing year for the company in terms of growth.

Growth slowdown

We have to keep in mind that IRBT has been considered a growth type stock since it went public in 1990. The business operates at the forefront of robotics technology and is expected to keep innovating and producing new technologies and sources of income.

However, 2019 has proven a difficult year in this regard. If we compare the three first quarters of 2018 and 2019, revenues have increased from $707,919 million to $787,232 million. That represents a growth of 11.2%. Slowing growth has become an established trend if we look at 3, 5 and 10-year CAGR: 17%, 21%, and 13.25% respectively.

Interestingly, if we look at the breakdown provided in the Q3 report, we can see that revenue in the U.S. has fallen to the tune of 7%.

Trade tariffs

Colin Angle, CEO of iRobot attributes much of the latest growth slowdown and lower margins to trade tariffs imposed on their goods. Specifically, List 3 goods, which include robot vacuum cleaners, have been hit with a tariff of 25%, up from 10% last year.

IRBT decided to adjust for this by raising prices, which explains lower demand for their products, especially since most competitors opted to absorb this cost increase.

However, iRobot is taking legal measures to exempt their products from these tariffs, and it is diversifying its production across Asia.

Competition

While these are immediate challenges that IRobot is facing, perhaps the biggest threat in the future is competition from China. It’s no secret that the Chinese are great at copying American products and making them cheaper, and often better. iRobot has to watch out for overseas competition and protect its business by:

- Protecting its patents.

- Continue innovating.

- Keep costs low.

iRobot has done quite well and is keeping spending low. It has also done well in 2019 in terms of innovation, being the year with the most product launches. And finally, if one good thing can come from Trump’s protectionist policies, it is protecting the intellectual property of American firms

How much could iRobot be worth?

As mentioned in the thesis summary, and supported by my analysis, I believe iRobot is worth more than $50 a share.

If we look at PEG (TTM), IRBT trades at a ratio of 0.42, vs. an industry standard of 0.81. Applying the industry standard ratio to IRBT would give us a target price much closer to double what it is now.

I think a good range for the stock would be $70-$80 in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.