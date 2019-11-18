1 Of These 3 Great Dividend Stocks Is My Next Retirement Portfolio Buy

All buys are made within a well-constructed, diversified, and risk-managed portfolio that fits my specific needs, goals and time horizon.

That's because decades of market data, from numerous studies, prove that steady buying of quality companies at reasonable to attractive valuations, is far better than market timing.

Every week I buy $750 of a dividend stock that meets my retirement portfolio's specific needs.

40% of my monthly savings go into weekly standard buys and 60% is for my opportunistic buying fund. That's for taking advantage of market freakouts like I did this earnings season when I bought nine great companies a total of 18 times.

This helps me to balance my passion for being greedy when others are fearful, with the simple fact that time in the market is far more valuable than timing the market.

My opportunistic fund is designed not to hoard cash for years, but be used within three to six months. Since 1945, we've averaged a 5% to 19.9% pullback or correction every six months.

Why am I not a big proponent of very long-term dollar-cost averaging? Because of studies like this from Ritholtz Wealth Management's Nick Maggiulli.

Most of the time even investing all your money (since 1960) in a very conservative 60/40 stock/bond portfolio, would have resulted in better results than investing 1/24th of your money into the S&P 500 each month over two years.

This highlights the power of compounding over time. How powerful is the market's wealth compounding power? About 50% of the time since 1960, investing all of your money into a 100% bond portfolio would have beaten 2-year dollar-cost averaging into the S&P 500, on average by 0.9% per year.

I'm not saying that it's literally better to own 100% bonds, just that the compounding power of owning quality companies is immense. Further evidence of that comes from a 2015 Vanguard study.

Over 160 years of market data from the US, UK, and Australia show that 65% to 70% of the time, investing all the money have all at once into index funds is better than dollar-cost averaging. The outperformance is between 1.5% to 2.4% CAGR.

Here's what that amounts to over a 40-year investing lifetime. I assume a person invested $1,000 per month over 40 years and achieving the market's historical 9.1% CAGR.

Here's what you'd have gotten if you achieved 2.4% smaller annual returns, which is what dollar-cost averaging would have delivered from 1926 to 2015.

$2.4 million is the cost of dollar-cost averaging vs. lump sum investment, showing the true value over 40 years of missing out on the market's incredible compounding power.

Now that's in terms of index funds, which isn't something I or Dividend Kings uses in our portfolios, except for the 30% bond allocations in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio (70% is blue chip stocks and preferred shares).

Having dry powder in the forms of bonds/cash to deploy into stocks can be incredibly valuable because it's what allowed me to buy $22,000 worth of Altria (NYSE:MO) at the best valuation in 10 years.

But the point is that I'm not trying to time the market in terms of waiting for a correction or bear market. I'm buying steadily every week because as I point out in all my articles, something great is always on sale.

Which is why I'm going to buy another $750 worth of one of three stocks this week, either

1 Of These 3 Great Dividend Stocks Is My Next Retirement Portfolio Buy

Company Quality Score (Out of 11) Yield Current Price 2019 Fair Value Discount To 2019 Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Energy Transfer 8 (above average) 11.0% $11 $30 63% 21% to 35% Innovative Industrial Properties 7 (average) - speculative 3.8% $83 $102 19% 36% CAGR through 2021 Novo Nordisk 11 (Super SWAN) 1.5% $58 $50 -15% 5% to 15%

Why I Might Buy IIPR

IIPR is the fastest-growing REIT in the world and one of the fastest-growing companies on earth. Due to operating in a highly uncertain regulatory state (which could affect its long-term growth rate if regulations change too much in either direction) it's a 7/11 quality speculative recommendation of mine and only owned in Dividend King's Deep Value portfolio. This meaning I require a high margin of safety and limit my (and DK) position sizes to 2.5% of invested capital or less.

Why do I and Dividend Kings own IIPR at all if it's so much riskier than most of our holdings? Just take a look at the Q3 earnings results, which sent this speculative REIT soaring 10% that day alone.

201% revenue growth

270% AFFO growth

bought 11 properties since Q3 closed (42 now vs 11 at the start of the year)

And that growth rate is hardly an outlier for IIPR, for which the FactSet consensus looks like this

2017 (actual): 103% FFO/share growth

2018 (actual): 653% growth

2019 (consensus): 136% (up from 115% before Q1)

2020: 97% (up from 81% before Q3)

2021: 15% (down from 33% before Q3 possibly over concerns about regulatory changes or running out of acquisition pipeline)

Metric Historical Average Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham Fair Value Multiple 2019 Fair Value 2020 Fair Value 2021 Fair Value Average dividend yield 2.86% NA $109 $126 $159 FFO 128 30 $76 $138 $184 AFFO 41 30 $88 $149 $191 EBITDA 89 30 $133 $270 $397 EBIT 62 30 $93 $209 $374 EV/EBITDA 89 30 $133 $270 $397 Fair Value $105 $194 $284

This is the value matrix I built before Q3 earnings were released when F.A.S.T Graphs' extrapolation tool estimated 30% CAGR long-term growth potential for this REIT.

That estimate has fallen to 24.9% per F.A.S.T Graphs, due to the 2021 slow down that's expected. I update the valuation matrix on a quarterly basis after earnings are reported and consensus forecasts change.

Currently, my 2019 fair value estimate is $102. That's down a bit from last quarter, but as you can see, the rate of growth this REIT is experiencing means that this high-yielding REIT (that's growing dividends slightly slower than cash flow, 30% per quarter right now) means intrinsic value is going to shoot up next year, though the precise amount is far from certain.

That estimate changes frequently whenever the consensus estimate does. Due to just three analysts covering IIPR, and the highly speculative nature of cannabis regulation right now, none of the three sources I use for long-term growth forecasts are willing to estimate how fast this REIT can grow.

Why potentially buy IIPR after it's up so much from its lows?

Because IIPR is all about growth. The REIT has been beating growth expectations consistently since its IPO.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Strong double-digit growth is expected through at least Q3 2020, and it's always possible that IIPR will continue to outperform by acquiring as many super lucrative properties as its expanding management team can find.

The REIT currently operates in 13 states, but medical cannabis is legal in 33. Its business model is a cash-flow-minting machine.

100% occupancy

15.5 weighted triple-net leases

13.6% cash yields on investment (industry norm is 6% to 8%)

3.25% annual rental escalators (1% to 2% is industry norm)

1.5% annual property management fee (paid by tenants to IIPR) - no other triple net lease REIT has this

IIPR's average property deal is for $10.3 million but includes an average $3.75 million in reimbursements for property improvements... on which it ultimately also collects that 13.6% yielding rent.

In other words, IIPR has invested a total of $559 million so far into those 42 properties and it's been closing deals at a recent rate of five per month.

The cash cost of capital is 3.2% meaning IIPR is earning 10% investment spreads on those properties, about five to 10 times the industry norm.

The REIT now has a $250 million ATM program, which should reduce the frequency of large secondaries, result in lower costs of capital (no secondary discount on new shares), and has $203 million remaining at the end of Q3.

As long as it's share price doesn't stay too low for too long, strong investment spreads and the potential to nearly triple the number of states it operates in could drive years of continued hyper-growth for IIPR.

Currently F.A.S.T Graphs' growth forecasting tool (the only place I know of to get long-term growth forecasts on this stock) is estimating about 25% long-term growth.

Using Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham's/Peter Lynch's PEG 1 rule of thumb, if IIPR trades at 24.9 times FFO at the end of 2021, then it could deliver sensational 36% CAGR total returns.

Why I Might Not

There are three main reasons to NOT buy IIPR. The first is that this is the most speculative hyper-growth stock I know of. The current business model works brilliantly BUT it might now always.

The SAFE banking act is currently working its way through the Senate. If that were to pass it would allow cannabis companies (like IIPR's tenants) to access traditional banking services.

IIPR would also have greater access to lower-cost capital. However, the only reason it's getting such generous lease terms is that it's the largest, and in some cases, the only source of financing for its customers.

Basically, IIPR has a monopoly right now on medical cannabis financing, a major competitive advantage that could change quickly if Federal cannabis regulations get too favorable.

The second reason to potentially not buy IIPR right now is that its short lifespan (3 years since IPO) and insanely fast growth rate makes its long-term growth outlook change rapidly, sometimes from week to week.

While it's almost certain to grow rapidly in the future, the rate of growth is the primary determinant of fair value. If IIPR ends up growing at 10% over time (due to drastic regulatory changes) then it's likely overvalued right now. If Congressional gridlock means the regulatory status quo remains in effect, then it could keep growing at 30+% CAGR for many years.

Which brings me to the third reason I might not buy IIPR, which is currently about 1.7% of my invested capital.

That would be the fact that I only have four more buys worth before I hit my risk limit on the stock, which has a beta of almost three and is literally the most volatile company I've ever seen.

September 2017: +10.4% vs S&P 500 2.1%

December 2017: +79.6% vs market 1.1%

April 2018: + 27.6% vs market 0.4%

May 2018: +10.1% vs market 2.4%

August 2018: +40.2% vs market 3.3%

October 2018: +20.4% vs market 2.0%

January 2019: +36.4% vs market 8.0%

February 2019: +27.6% vs market 3.2%

June: +47.8% vs market market 7.3%

When times are good, they are VERY good for IIPR.

February 2017: -11.2% vs market +4.0%

January 20018: -11.6% vs market +5.7%

February 2018: -12.6% vs market -3.7%

July 2018: -11.6% vs market +3.7%

October 2018: -15.0% vs market -6.9%

July 2019: -14.5% vs market 1.4%

August 2019: -15.6% vs market -1.6%

And when investor sentiment sours the stock falls fast and hard. In 33% of months since its IPO IIPR goes up or down double-digits.

Am I scared of volatility? Absolutely not.

Rather I need to manage my buying opportunities for IIPR with great care. That means not just buying when it's at a high enough margin of safety (it's borderline right now), but also being as opportunistic as possible.

IIPR during one of its many, MANY bear markets is a great speculative buy, as long as you use proper risk management and limit your position size based on your risk profile.

During a bull market? While it might still be a reasonable buy, I'm a bit hesitant about using one of my four remaining buys during a time when the REIT is once more becoming a Wall Street Darling.

Why I Might Buy Novo

Novo Nordisk is the latest 11/11 Quality Super SWAN I've found (48 in total) for the Dividend Kings Master List.

Like all Super SWANs Novo is a proven market beater (though only dividend safety, business model and management quality/dividend friendly corporate culture determine Super SWAN status)

Novo Nordisk Total Returns Since 1986

Dividend Kings' Fortress portfolio took an initial $1,000 position in Novo last week, and I'm thinking of doing the same. That's because doing so would help me get to my long-term retirement portfolio goal.

My retirement portfolio's weighted quality score is 9.1/11 (blue chip quality), and its weighted dividend safety score is 4.2/5. Eventually owning 40% to 50% Super SWANs would help me get that to 10/11 and 4.5+/5. For context, the average dividend aristocrat & king is 9.6/11 quality with a dividend safety score of 4.7/5.

But wait a second?! NVO is overvalued for 2019! How can I justify possibly buying it?

Novo Nordisk Fair Value Matrix

Metric Market-Determined Fair Value Multiple 2019 Fair Value 2020 Fair Value 2021 Fair Value 5-Year Dividend Yield 2.32% $38 $54 $62 13-Year Dividend Yield 1.80% $49 $69 $79 PE 21.7 $53 $62 $70 P/Owner Earnings (Buffett FCF) 21.7 $52 $60 $66 P/Operating Cash Flow 18.3 $49 $54 $59 P/Free Cash Flow 21.8 $46 $53 $57 P/EBITDA 15.6 $55 $59 $65 P/EBIT 17.3 $56 $60 $66 EV/EBITDA 15.6 $55 $59 $65 Average $50 $59 $65

Because the world's dominant diabetes medication/insulin maker is one of the fastest-growing drug blue chips on the planet.

Here's Novo's growth profile.

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 10.4% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 11.3% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 11.3% CAGR

Long-term historical growth: 20.7% CAGR over 20 years, rolling growth range -5% to 23% CAGR

Realistic long-term growth range: 7% to 12%

Historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 19 to 22 PE

Novo might be overvalued for this year, but it's reasonably priced for next year's expected results.

2020 Factset growth consensus: 17%

2021 consensus: 13%

2022 consensus: 10%

Those growth expectations are backed up by a strong drug pipeline, major expansions in diabetes drug Victoza and Tresiba (ultra long-lasting insulin), and rapid growth in China which the company is ramping up rapidly.

Even if NVO grows at the slow end of its realistic growth range, and falls to the low end of its fair value PE ratio, it's likely to deliver close to 6% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Seems kind of weak right? Compared to the double-digit returns that I and most Dividend Kings' model portfolios shoot for sure. But then again, NVO's 6% CAGR conservative forecast is still likely to beat the 3% to 7% CAGR total returns most asset managers expect from the broader market (DK expects 6% to 6.5%).

And keep in mind that that is the conservative forecast. Here's our base case, created from FactSet's 10.4% consensus and its mid-range fair value PE of 20.5.

The best-case outcome is 12% growth, with the world-class management team delivering slightly faster than expected growth and the stock trading at the upper end of its fair value range.

Novo can realistically double my investment over the next five years, which is why it earned a spot in the Dividend Kings' Fortress portfolio last week and a spot on this list.

Why I Might Not

NVO might be reasonably priced by next year's consensus estimates BUT it's not actually undervalued. That's why Dividend Kings' only bought a $1,000 starter position and I'm only considering a $750 starter position (0.3% of my portfolio).

Like any stock, even a 0.32 beta Super SWAN, Novo can be very volatile at times.

Novo Nordisk Peak Declines Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = NVO

Six bear markets over the last 33 years can attest to that, and healthcare stocks, in general, could take a tumble in 2020.

Campaign 2020 is heating up, with less than 12 months until election day. Already candidates are promising absurd things (Sanders's "free stuff" plans total $9.7 trillion per year in new spending).

Both Trump and whatever Democrat wins the nomination are likely to pound the table in populist tirades against "greedy drug makers." That probably means outlandish promise for all manner of price controls, single-payer healthcare, or other regulatory reforms to win votes.

In reality, no less than Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House and national leader of the Democrats has said that:

Protect the Affordable Care Act — I think that’s the path to health care for all Americans. Medicare For All has its complications...the Affordable Care Act is a better benefit than Medicare.”

In other words, not just is Warren not likely to win (Super Delegates control 16% of the contention vote and no candidate is likely to hit 50% without them), but even if she did there is virtually no chance she could pass any of her grand plans (same for Sanders).

Consensus 2020 Senate Map Forecast

Consensus 2020 House Forecast

As of late October, the consensus forecast for 2020 House and Senate shows Democrats MIGHT control both chambers... by a single vote (218 is minimum needed for a House majority).

Unless these forecasts are off by a wide margin, President Warren would face a Senate 10 votes short of a filibuster-proof majority, and a single conservative Democratic defection in the house would torpedo single-payer. Nancy Pelosi is on the record saying she's against Medicare-for-All and she's a San Francisco Democrat.

In other words, 2020 might bring plenty of healthcare stock volatility, but it would almost certainly be a great buying opportunity for rapidly growing healthcare Super SWANs like NVO or UnitedHealth Group (UNH).

Why I Might Buy Energy Transfer

If IIPR is a Wall Street darling, then ET is the market's favorite whipping boy.

MLPs as an industry are down 8 weeks in a row, and 15 weeks out of the last 18. That is literally unprecedented pessimism that is 100% not supported by the industry's or this MLP's strong fundamentals.

(Source: Motley Fool)

DCF/unit is growing at almost double-digits, leverage has fallen to 4.2 (5.0 or less is safe according to credit rating agencies) and management's long-term leverage range target is 4.0 to 4.5, which it's now achieved.

EBITDA guidance was raised for the second time this year to $11.1 billion.

The MLP is now completing projects not just on time and on budget, but several are coming in ahead of schedule and under budget.

Is ET running out of growth runway then?

$4 billion in growth capex in 2019

$4 billion in 2020

$1.5 billion left for 2021- management "expects to add to that over time"

Just recently, ET announced it was nearing its final investment decision or FID on a new Gulf Coast crude oil export facility, which would be completed in 2023. Like all big MLPs, ET doesn't start a project until it first secures long-term, fixed-rate contracts, with minimum volume commitments, from numerous and mostly (80%) investment-grade counterparties.

What about the risk that US oil production doesn't grow as fast as expected?

According to the US Energy Information Administration's just-released short-term outlook:

In 2020 West Texas Intermediate crude (US oil standard) is likely to average $55, essentially where it is now (US producer break-even prices are about $40 and under $30 in the Permian)

2019 US oil production will average 12.3 million bpd, up 0.2% from last month's estimate

2020 output estimate: 13.3 million, a 1 million bpd increase and 0.9% increase from last month

2020 natural gas prices will average about $2.61, similar to where they are today

US gas producers have tightened their belts and thanks to long-term hedging say they can produce profitably at $2.5 or higher gas prices.

US oil production is growing at a slower pace, due to falling rig counts, and the law of large numbers, but still expected to grow. And US oil exports? Well for the first time in 70 years the US is now a net exporter of energy.

Based on preliminary data and model estimates, EIA estimates that the United States exported 140,000 b/d more total crude oil and petroleum products in September than it imported; total exports exceeded imports by 550,000 b/d in October. If confirmed in survey-collected monthly data, it would be the first time the United States exported more petroleum than it imported since EIA records began in 1949." - EIA (emphasis added)

US oil exports are expected to keep growing, potentially allowing the US not just to become a net exporter (energy independent) but surpass Saudi Arabia as the world's largest export by 2024.

What about the fears that Chesapeake Energy (CHK) might go bankrupt next year? According to management, CHK represents less than 1% of its cash flow.

What about the FBI probe into the former Governor of Pennsylvania's permitting approval process for Energy Transfer's Mariner East project?

Mariner 1 is now complete and unlikely to be shut down from a probe that doesn't include ET at all, just PA government officials. Mariner 2 is slated to be completed in 2020. If its permits are pulled ET will need to reapply.

What if Mariner 2 has to be canceled entirely? That would potentially slow ET's cash flow growth by about 1% for a few years, but it would still grow. Remember this is an MLP whose management says it plans to invest an average of $3.5 billion per year for the foreseeable future. That's to meet the $800 billion in new midstream infrastructure by 2035 alone.

The FBI probe news sent ET crashing up to 6% that day when 52 million units traded hands, including 12.4 million in the first 20 minutes. 12.4 million is the three-month daily average, so ET saw over four times its daily volume that day and the highest volume in over a year. It might have been the highest volume ever since Yahoo Finance daily volumes only go back 12 months.

Such blatant panic selling, based on nothing substantive or threatening to the MLP's long-term safe distribution thesis, makes the most undervalued stock on the Dividend Kings' 275 company Master List a true "anti-bubble" stock.

Not just is the MLP now trading at its lowest EBITDA multiple in history, but even if that multiple never improved... and it grew at zero forever, you'd earn an 11% CAGR total return just from the safe distribution. A distribution that's covered twice over by cash flow.

What is ET worth if it grows at zero? F.A.S.T Graphs, using the Ben Graham fair value formula, estimates 4.6 times EBITDA. But let's assume it only returns to its bear market average of 3.4. Then ET growing at zero forever could still earn you 18% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Energy Transfer Base Case Forecast

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

What about realistic growth expectations? FactSet's growth consensus from the 17 analysts who cover it, estimates 6% long-term growth. 10% CAGR growth is possible if ET were to stop all construction and simply buy back its ultra-cheap units with retained cash flow.

A return to historical 4.6 times EBITDA/unit and consensus growth, that's very realistic given its future buyback and growth capex opportunities result in sensational 32% CAGR total return potential.

And at the upper end of the Dividend Kings' total return potential range, 7% growth and the upper end of its 4 to 5 EBITDA market-determined fair value? 35% CAGR total returns are possible.

In other words, Energy Transfer potentially represents not just the best time in history to buy this 8/11 above-average quality MLP and lock in a safe 11% yield, but it could be one of the best high-yield investment opportunities of the past decade.

Why I Might Not

My biggest regret with AbbVie (ABBV) was not that I bought it or made it 10% of my portfolio. It was that I bought too early and aggressively so I hit my risk limit at $80. I watched with frustration as it fell to $62 before rocketing 40% higher in the next three months.

I'm doing well with AbbVie to be sure. But I'd be doing a lot better had I paced myself with my buying, and been able to chase this 9/11 quality dividend aristocrat to bottom.

That's what I did with Altria, where steady buying to bottom let me build a position that came close but did not hit my personal risk limit on that 9/11 quality dividend king.

Risk management is essential and my personal limit on MLPs is 16%, slightly overweight before I have to stop buying. I'm at 15% MLP exposure right now, with ET at 3.8% of my portfolio.

Do I have room to add more? About $4,000 worth in total. BUT there is no telling how insane this MLP panic selling might get. What might cause ET to fall even more? There are several plausible reasons it might get even more undervalued.

tax loss selling into the end of the year (retail investors despair it will ever go up again and sell for no fundamental reason)

window dressing by institutions (fund managers don't want to reveal they own one of the most hated stocks on the street)

2020 political fear (aka Warren's plan to ban fracking "everywhere")

broader market correction (potentially triggered by trade deal collapse)

I've already covered, in great detail the precise reasons that a nationwide fracking ban is so unlikely as to not be worth losing sleepover, much less not buying quality MLPs at their lowest valuations ever.

BUT might the market, famous for its short-term irrationality, take ET much lower than it is today? I've learned to never assume that crazy prices might not get even crazier.

There is evidence that the stock market is more efficient in processing information about what other investors are doing than it is in processing fundamental information about the underlying assets, which is why stock prices so often turn out with hindsight to have been crazy rather than rational." - Legendary asset manager and alpha factor pioneer Peter Bernstein

AbbVie at $62 (and a safe 6.9% yield) was crazy. Altria at $39.4, a safe 8.5% yield, was crazy. Is ET crazy undervalued at $11? You bet.

Energy Transfer Fair Value Matrix

Metric Market-Determined Fair Value Multiple 2019 Fair Value 2020 Fair Value 2021 Fair Value 5-Year Average Yield 6.94% $18 $18 $18 13-Year Median Yield 6.14% $20 $20 $20 14-Year Average Yield 6.06% $20 $20 $20 P/OCF 7.1 $39 $44 $46 P/EBITDA Per Unit 4.8 $37 $37 $38 P/EBIT 7.6 $38 $40 $41 P to EV/EBITDA per unit 4.8 $37 $37 $38 Average $30 $31 $32

This is a stock whose fair value, based purely on fundamentals and the valuations real investors have paid for its distributions and cash flow outside of bubbles and bear markets, is $31 in 2020 and $32 in 2021.

Can a $31 2020 stock trade at $10? $9? $8? $7(2016 oil crash low)? Common sense says no. But the very reason value investing works so well over time is because the market can be hilariously irrational for many years.

In other words, the only reason I might not buy ET, which I still have room under my risk cap for, is purely out of opportunity cost considerations.

Bottom Line: Financial Independence Isn't Achieved All At Once But One Week At A Time

The purpose of this series of articles isn't necessarily to point out great opportunistic long-term dividend growth opportunities, though it certainly does that.

Rather it's to both serve as an investing journal for me (studies show those can greatly improve returns) and also to show you a reasonable and prudent way of making investing decisions.

You must always consider

risk

potential reward

fundamental quality

margin of safety

realistic long-term return potential

use good risk management for your needs

There is no "risk-free" stock. Not even Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), the safest dividend stock in the world (11/11 quality Super SWAN, dividend king, AAA credit rating, recession-resistant business model) is a sure bet, not even if you buy it at a reasonable or attractive price.

What's more, I, like you, and everyone not named Warren Buffett ($108 billion investable cash + $20 billion annual free cash flow) has limited capital.

We must make hard choices for deploying our limited capital in reasonable and prudent methods that fit our goals, risk profiles, and minimize regret in a future that will always be uncertain.

I've narrowed down my potential weekly buy choices to Energy Transfer, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Novo Nordisk. All serve important potential roles in my portfolio, meeting various goals, and staying within my personal risk management rules.

Next week I'll let you know which of these three I bought as well as update what my retirement portfolio looks like now, as well as its fundamental statistics.

