AT&T - Strong HBO Max And Debt Reduction Might Indicate Larger Dividend Increases

I recommend investing in AT&T for the long run with the goal of minimizing yield on cost.

The company's share price has gone up 40% since I recommended it. I expect this rally can continue as FCF increases.

AT&T recently announced its plans for HBO Max along with its upcoming capital spending plans. The company has done incredibly well since I last recommended it.

AT&T (NYSE: T) is a company I’ve written about several times before on Seeking Alpha. The original article I wrote was on Dec. 31, when I recommended AT&T as my top pick for 2019. At that time, the company’s stock price was $28.54/share. Since then the company’s stock has risen almost 40%, and investors who invested then are getting a yield on cost of more than 7%.

Since then I have written several update articles in May, June, and July respectively. I recommend taking the chance to read them. However, this will be my most important update article as we head into the end of the year. Specifically, I will discuss the company’s HBO Max offering along with its potential to cause a large dividend rise.

AT&T - TechCrunch

AT&T 2019 Commitments

My original thesis on AT&T centered around the company’s strong cash flow generation and commitment to improving its financial position. The company has done well with its 2019 goals.

AT&T 2019 Performance So Far - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T has managed to pay off a significant portion of its debt during the year so far. The company has paid off >$10 billion of debt and is well on the path to achieving its year-end debt load of $150 billion. For reference, this is a significant improvement from the company’s debt after the TimeWarner merger closed, which was roughly $180 billion.

AT&T is still on track to achieve its 2019 EPS goals with just a few months left in the year. Even better, the company is expecting FCF to now hit $28 billion from the year from $26 billion previously. The company is also expecting to double its previous net asset monetization plan.

I’m questionable about some of the company’s monetization decisions (i.e. Hulu), however, I am impressed about the company’s progress in paying off its debt.

The company has also managed to stabilize its entertainment group and overall company EBITDA. The company has made strong progress with FirstNet. While FirstNet might not directly generate significant profits for AT&T, the ability to use that spectrum when first responders don’t need it means AT&T has the ability to build a market-leading 5G network.

Lastly, the company has continued to execute on it's TimeWarner synergies, one of the main reasons for the merger. It has also recently announced HBO Max, which we will discuss next.

HBO Max

This article isn’t going to be a rehash of my previous discussions of the company’s quarterly numbers. Instead, I recommend looking at my previous articles to discuss that.

HBO Max - AT&T Investor Presentation

Let’s start with what I don’t like about HBO Max. The branding. HBO has a separate adult premium content reputation and HBO Max seems to be that “to the max.” It doesn’t include all the other brands part of HBO Max. Here’s a subset:

WarnerBros, DC Entertainment, New Line Cinema, Castle Rock Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Entertainment.

Shows like Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, Friends, the DC Universe, Bugs Bunny, Sesame Street, Two and a Half Men, and the Lego Movie will all be on the show. Full disclosure, I’m planning to cancel my Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) subscription and get a Disney+ and HBO Max subscription.

HBO Max Plan - AT&T Investor Presentation

The above image shows the company’s plan for domestic HBO subscribers. The company expects it to get roughly 2.7 million new subscribers per year from now until 2025. For reference, Disney+ got 10 million subscribers on its first day. That means HBO Max is estimating 4 years to reach where Disney+ got in one day - and using that in its conservative financial forecasts.

I expect the company is being overly conservative here. Let’s look at some initial surveys.

Consumer Streaming Interest - Variety

Initial surveys among the age 16-34 adult group in the U.S. There are currently roughly 83.4 million adults in this age group. For reference roughly 25% of adults in this group are subscribed to Netflix or ~28 million out of Netflix’s 60 million domestic subscribers.

As a result, we will assume that the number of subscribers a service gets in this age group is 50% of its total domestic subscribers. We will also assume that 6 years is enough for a subscriber to reach 100% penetration of its market. Basically, if the subscriber is going to subscribe to a service, they’ll subscribe by 2025.

Current surveys, albeit including what I feel is HBO Max’s very minimal marketing in terms of its content portfolio addition to base HBO (i.e. all of Time Warner) show that 10% of people are definitely interested in HBO max and 16% are probably interested. We assume the company gets 100% of the definitelies to subscribe and 50% of the probably.

These are definitely more optimistic assumptions, however, I feel they’re still fairly reasonable. Those numbers would result in AT&T/HBO Max having an additional 30 million domestic subscribers. That is roughly double what AT&T is currently forecasting. It’s also a pure $5 billion in additional revenue and doesn’t count any advertising or the company’s international expansion plans.

A flip side to analyze this is that Disney+’s numbers allude to 63.4 million subscribers using the same formula. The company had 10 million subscribers its first day. The same numbers imply 5 million subscribers for HBO Max on its first day, or enough to cover the company’s forecasts until 2022.

All of this together will result in strong financial results for the company.

AT&T Capital Spending Plan

AT&T has met its 2019 commitments and has a very strong offering through HBO Max. Let’s talk about how the company plans to allocate this strong cash flow.

AT&T anticipates 1-2% revenue growth with its adjusted EBITDA margin stable in 2020 and growing to 35% by 2022 resulting in $6 billion of additional EBITDA in 2022. The company is forecasting $28 billion in 2020 free cash flow along with 2022 free cash flow in 2022. The company has chosen to spend 50-70% of its post-dividend free cash flow on retiring the shares for TWX.

At the same time, the company is planning to continue reducing its debt load. By 2022, the company anticipates decreasing its debt from $150 billion to the range of $132 to $148.5 billion. At a midpoint that should save the company roughly $500 million a year in interest payments.

I would like to see the company reduce its debt further. I don’t believe it needs to from a financial position, however, reducing its debt by an additional $30 billion, which it could comfortably do by 2022, would free up $1.5 billion in additional annual cash flow, and free up the company to make large acquisitions during the next market crash.

By 2022, the company is anticipating retiring $30 billion in shares to retire 70% of the shares issued for the TWX transaction. AT&T issued 1.185 billion shares for the acquisition which means it’s planning to retire roughly 276 million shares/year. For reference 50-70% of its post-dividend FCF leaves it with roughly $7.5-10.5 billion/year for share repurchases.

That means it can pay a max of $38/share making it likely it won’t achieve this goal. However, it won’t be far off.

However, what’s most exciting is as the company’s cash flow grows what will its plans for the dividends be. The company has indicated it’ll pay off $45 billion in dividends over this time, while keeping its FCF margin to below 50% by 2022. Let’s assume the company, for simplicity of math, pays $15 billion/year in dividends (in line with its current dividend assuming no share repurchases).

The dividend prices we get are:

Year Dividend/Share Shares Outstanding Dividend Expense 2019 $2.04/year 7.356 billion $15.01 billion 2020 $2.11/year 7.080 billion $15.00 billion 2021 $2.21/year 6.804 billion $15.00 billion 2022 $2.30/year 6.528 billion $15.00 billion

If the company pushes its 50% FCF for the dividend plan (or $16 billion on the upper end of the range) that’s a 2022 dividend of $2.45/share. It’s also worth noting that the share retirement plan will likely start off quicker and then slow down. Either way for a number of years past, the company has raised its dividend by $0.01/quarter annually. For those who invest now, it seems more likely that the raises will be $0.02/quarter annually.

That means someone who invests today, will, in 2022 get a yield on cost of almost 6% (vs. 5.2% today). Those who invested when I first recommended, at $28.54, are looking at a yield on cost of more than 8% for an incredibly secure company. As we can see, HBO Max and the company’s cash flow growth should result in dividends increasing at double their previous rate.

This shows the incredible strength of the company’s capital spending plan, and it shows how investors will be well-rewarded.

Conclusion

AT&T has done well since I first recommended it. The year isn’t even over and the company is already at 40% returns. The company is definitely not the bargain it was when I first recommended it, however, it’s still a solid decision with long-term growth potential. In today’s low-interest environment, being able to purchase a stock today that will be paying 6% yield on cost in 2022 is an amazing deal.

HBO Max has some solid offerings, and I expect that it will be able to bring in more revenue than anticipated. The company’s HBO offering has done well, and should it do almost twice as well, as I anticipate, that could mean close to $5 billion/year in additional revenue with a high FCF margin.

Even with an only 60% margin, the company’s annual FCF would grow by more than 10% to $35 billion annually. Let me know what you think in the comments below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.