The 1998 Analogy: Why It Works, And Why Tech May Still Be On Top

Tech may have a large move as in 1999; I discuss my favorites, most notable of which remains MSFT.

With the Fed pivoting unequivocally to fairly aggressive money-printing last month, the risk-on climate may be here to stay.

Yet signs of a bottoming and nascent upturn in global economic conditions and possibly (probably?) in the US are visible.

Background - bulls climbing walls of worry

Oak trees from little acorns grow. An example could be the current turnaround in stocks (SPY) and my Sept. 3 bond-focused article. This was written near the bottom of the latest in the nearly four-decade period in which bond bull markets alternate with stock bull markets.

My point in that article was that for better and for worse, the same structural forces that had brought the 30-year T-bond (TLT) to 2% were still present. So I look for another move downward in yields, but only when the Fed again tightens policy.

In that article, I said early on that it was likely time for stocks to play catch-up with bonds, given the large disparity in performance the prior 10-12 months between them. That happened; stocks bounced and interest rates corrected sharply upwards.

But it was unclear if the US economy was headed for a soft landing or recession. It's still unclear, but from a market's sense, it now matters much less than before. The reason:

The Fed's October surprise

In the late summer, markets were suddenly roiled by a sudden loss of liquidity. The Fed was losing control of short-term rates and was forced to begin large repo facilities. It had not realized that having removed many hundreds of billions of dollars from the basic money supply that there were still lots of "excess reserves" still in the system did not imply that the holders of those reserves would - or could - engage in short-term lending to needy borrowers even with the security of Treasuries backing those loans.

The Fed decisively eased in a rare inter-meeting decision. This was the true easing, not its interest rate cuts. The initial round of money printing (i.e. credit creation) was at a rate of $60 B per month and, per a brokerage report quoting the New York Fed, will continue at that rate at least through Dec. 12. (I expect this rate to be continued at least until mid-January).

The importance of this amount is that it exceeded the $50 B per month that the Fed had been withdrawing from the basic money supply every month between October 2018 and Q2 of this year. So the Fed was now signaling urgency to reliquefy the system.

Also important was that even after the July 31 decision to cut rates by 0.25%, and stop withdrawing $35 B per month from the money supply, the Fed was still tightening credit, thus helping keep the bond rally alive. Merely holding the money supply stable in a growing economy, with growing use of currency, is a form of tightening. Given that cutting short-term rates merely tries to stimulate borrowing in a credit-saturated economy, the stimulative value of the current rate cuts, now totaling 0.75%, is uncertain. Borrowers gain, but savers lose.

Whereas, new money (or, new credit if you prefer) is unambiguously risk-on.

Before the QE era, Fed easing specifically involved new money creation. The Fed bought T-bills from banks, doing so with newly-printed money. This new money changed the supply-demand balance, leading to higher prices for T-bills, which is the same as causing lower rates.

Now, in the QE era, things are backwards from the old days. Now, when the Fed lowers rates, it does so by diminishing the amount of money it prints out of thin air and sends to financial institutions as a payment to park reserves at the Fed. So, to truly ease as it did in 2007 and before, the Fed must both lower rates and print meaningful amounts of new money.

Thus, with three rate cuts and - finally - the beginning of restoration of the money supply toward prior levels - the Fed is now recreating its 3-rate cut scenarios of 1995 and 1998. Each of them were associated with economic slowdowns that were followed by re-acceleration and not the feared recession.

The 1998 analogy is closer to the 1995 one and merits a brief discussion given that what followed - the wild 1999 period - allowed big money to be made without leverage in a short period.

Too many similarities to 1998 to ignore

By 1998, investors "knew" that with the Fed funds rate at only 5.5%, less than half of what it had been just 14 years earlier, if you wanted to get worthwhile returns in the financial markets, you had to be in stocks. In vogue were tech and telecom New Era names, plus large cap growth. Value had fallen out of favor. Valuations were stretched and a number of graybeards were pounding the drum for value. But it was not to be until 2000-1. It turned out that although the economic expansion was, by 1998, in the process of tying the 1982-90 one for the longest ever, there was more to go, and the Fed rate cuts provided just the tonic the economy - and markets needed. The analogy to today is clear.

As was the case today, the unemployment rate was low, but - to the Fed's surprise - this was not causing much inflation. One reason was similar to today: spreading economic weakness in much of the rest of the world. So, the US was "importing deflation" as it is now.

Politically within the US, the impeachment parallels are obvious, even down to the time of year things are occurring.

Impeachment or not, residual recession risk or not, the markets are now predicting good times ahead, just as they did in Q4 1998 after a period of anxiety about the global economy and US politics, and to a lesser but non-trivial amount about the US economy. The markets may be wrong, but my experience is that when the Fed dramatically reverses course and begins flooding the zone with money, politics takes second stage to one of American's favorite pastimes, namely financial speculation fueled by easy (or easier) money.

So: I think it makes sense to speculate on further speculation.

All this suggests a continuation move

There are two keys to this thinking.

One is that bonds have moved at least as much as SPY over the past 12 months. SPY has had a total return of 14% since November 15, 2018. TLT is up in the 23-24% range. Even the ancient asset gold (GLD) is up much more than SPY, namely 20%. So, SPY is the laggard. When that happens, it has lots of room to run. This comparison is, to me, proof that a lot of scared money has gone into bonds and gold. Thus it's time to remember that dictum that markets regularly take money from scared longs who do not really believe in their positioning (which has to be the case for a lot of people who bought bonds recently).

The second point is the action of techs (QQQ) and healthcare stocks.

The techs are leading, as in the 1998 era, and healthcare is rebounding.

Here's a three-year chart comparing the NASDAQ 100, SPY, a biotech ETF (IBB) and a large healthcare insurer that could face tough times under a Medicare For All scenario:

Data by YCharts

The performance of the Qs is similar to its persistent outperformance in the 1995-1999 period. SPY was great in 1999; Qs were greater.

The underperformance of healthcare stocks has recently reversed and become alpha-generating. This looks persuasive technically to me. There are obvious political predictions inherent in this price action, as with Anthem (ANTM) and other insurers Friday. Importantly, ANTM and Humana (HUM) - which is suddenly setting 12-month highs - are heavily institutional, with 92% and 94% institutional ownership respectively. These stocks surged 5% or more Friday on thin news flow. More broadly, the $18 B market cap SPDR Healthcare ETF (XLV) rose 2% Friday and set a 12-month and all-time high. The institutions have superior contacts in Washington. If they are now making healthcare stocks outperform both SPY and Qs, my inference is that they probably know things I do not about the political trends that will be revealed over the next 12 months. Political instability is risk-off, so I think the markets are reflecting that smart money players are shifting to a bet on stability.

Thus I point to tech and biotech/healthcare for potential 1999-style moves, as well as other strong companies, preferably with good-looking charts. I discuss healthcare a lot, so I'll focus the second half of this article on tech.

The next three sections briefly discuss most of the tech stocks I own.

Mature tech: strength begetting strength

Thumbnails follow of three types of tech stocks.

Microsoft (MSFT)

$149.97

Softee is moving from strength to strength. It has announced a deal with Salesforce (CRM), thus strengthening Azure once again. In addition to a stream of deals with Azure, an emerging strength of MSFT that could help the stock maintain a premium P/E is its quantum computing story. MSFT highlights this more often now, as in its Nov. 4 press release, Experience quantum impact with Azure Quantum and the Nov. 15 announcement, Microsoft scientist accepts Hamburg Prize for Theoretical Physics for quantum contributions.

I provided more detailed commentary on MSFT last month in Microsoft As The One Stock To Rule Them All.

CEO Satya Nadella just might be reinventing MSFT as Steve Jobs did at Apple (AAPL) beginning around 1997.

While I own all the rest of the following stocks, MSFT accounts for well more than half my dollars in them.

Accenture (ACN)

$196.81

ACN, which is not a pure tech stock, seems to beat its consulting peers quarter after quarter. I think it deserves its premium P/E. I also expect its new CEO to do a top-notch job.

I highlighted ACN in April with the stock at $177 in Accenture Ascends: Buying This Breakout. ACN has beaten QQQ by a little bit since then; I am looking for more of the same. Its move to quarterly dividend payouts may help its performance.

Honeywell (HON)

$181.75

Under the current and prior CEOs, HON is clearly reinventing itself as a tech company. It is highlighting Honeywell Quantum Solutions as well as a number of tech initiatives. A representative press release includes 3 Things to Know About Honeywell Robotics. From Barron's, we have recently seen Honeywell Believes in the Future of Smart Manufacturing and Honeywell Turns Science Fiction into Reality. Ironman Would Love It.

HON is seeing good business conditions even as other industrial and some tech names do not.

Now to two faltering tech companies whose stocks may be poised to turn up sharply if risk-on indeed takes hold as part of an upturn in the global economy.

Mature tech: weakness to strength?

Cisco (CSCO)

$45.09

I was lucky with CSCO, due to my very cautious view of the global economy this year. But I did buy the dip recently, mostly around $48 but also again last week at $44. CSCO is trading below 17X TTM GAAP EPS, which is far below that of SPY. Yet, the sector it leads is clearly a growth sector. I think all it has to do is maintain its market share to deserve a premium P/E. I think CSCO is an interesting bet to surpass $60 by the end of next year and offers a well-above average secure dividend while shareholders wait.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

$204.19

My bull case is that NVDA's transformation is not fully "in" the stock. To wit, note this comment from co-founder and CEO "Jensen" Huang in response to a question from Aaron Rakers on last week's Q3 conference call regarding NVDA's rising gross margins:

... NVIDIA's really become a software company.

NVDA is skating to where it believes multiple pucks will be, and increasingly doing so as a software player. Will its dynamic long-term chart carry onward and upward? NVDA presents a fascinating story in my view.

(I am also long Mellanox (MLNX), which I like even if the deal does not go through).

Moving to small players...

Growth tech stocks I like

The following are large-cap names with operational profits but may have no GAAP profits. They are all notably smaller than the smallest name discussed above, NVDA. I own them all, in different quantities. All have fundamental valuation issues and thus are quite speculative as stocks, even if they have a number of strengths as corporations.

I'll take them in alphabetical order.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

$247.00

I have written five articles on PANW. The first, Buying The Sell-Off In Palo Alto Networks, was in June 2018. The sell-off brought the stock down to $200; the news was a CEO change, but I liked the new man, who I still like.

My most recent article was written this past June and was another one related to dip-buying: Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud - The Selloff Appears Overdone.

In that article, I discussed the case for PANW over such smaller, cloud-only names as Zscaler (ZS). Technically, PANW may be a bit extended, possibly related to last week's bullish call on it by Goldman Sachs. But I do think it's poised to move to new highs if my risk-on call on tech is correct. Morningstar's $305 fair value appears reasonable to me.

ServiceNow (NOW)

$259.96

NOW was founded with two brilliant insights. First, it was one of the early companies writing software for cloud delivery. Second, its initial product focus was squarely on helping the IT department function better. Success there has allowed the company to have internal champions as it expands to other departments.

I look upon the ongoing CEO transition favorably. It's an honor when a CEO of such a small company is viewed so highly as to be offered the CEO position at Nike (NKE). Meanwhile, incoming CEO Bill McDermott has served as SAP's (SAP) CEO and thus should be well-placed to help NOW expand globally. I listened to the conference call on Mr. McDermott spoke, and found his enthusiasm for the company and his new position quite credible. NOW is moving into GAAP profitability and may emerge as a major player if NOW executes as McDermott plans.

Splunk (SPLK)

$119.20

I have been trading this within a trading range since August 2018. So far, so good. I believe the company when it says it has a durable advantage in its core competencies. Time will tell if its cash flow issue is indeed just a timing matter, and whether its further drop last week on a negative comment from Cleveland Research proves to be a buying opportunity (I bought more).

SPLK's earnings, due out Thursday, could be interesting not just for the company, but for its smaller but large-cap software/SaaS peers.

Veeva (VEEV)

($153.16)

VEEV is due out with earnings Thanksgiving week. It has been GAAP-profitable, not merely non-GAAP profitable. Unlike the other three names discussed in this section, VEEV's sell-off held at the 200-day exponential moving average. So in a sense, both financially and technically, VEEV may be the strongest of these four stocks. Just a guess: the Vault product could break out over the next year beyond healthcare.

Risks

This article covers a lot of ground, both top-down and bottom-up. Different market sectors, and different types of stocks, present different risks. Please consider how many things can move in directions not posited herein before making any investment decision, and as always be aware that I am not offering investment advice.

Conclusions - looking for risk-on to run its course

My sense is that so much fear went into the global bond market, as well as gold, over the past year that now that the Fed has joined most other central banks in being friendly to growth rather than fighting inflation, the current risk-on rally has room to run. The global economic backdrop and Fed rate cut/easing actions are reminiscent of Q3-4 1998, which was followed by the largest, longest risk-on rally in many decades of US financial history, if ever. This is not 1998, Donald Trump is not Bill Clinton, and the United States and world are different now than then. But, all that said, my guess is that the risk-reward remains as favorable now as it was in early September when I began guessing that the pendulum was going to favor stocks over bonds. If so, I see tech stocks of various types as interesting assets to own.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Sunday afternoon, SPY $311.79, QQQ $202.91, and 30-year T-bond 2.31%. Futures not open yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, ACN, HON, CSCO, NVDA, MLNX, NOW, PANW, SPLK, VEEV, ANTM, QQQ, SPY, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.