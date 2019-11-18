Long Ideas | Tech | China
Weibo: Short-Term Woes Mask Strong Foundation
About: Weibo Corporation (WB)
by: WY Capital
Summary
Weibo has more functions than Twitter and therefore has better monetization potential.
Short-term weakness in the advertising market has affected Weibo's results.
Weibo should do well in the long term due to its large user base.
The valuation is compelling at 15x PE.
Weibo (WB) continues to get no love from the market. Even though its stock has recovered back into the 50s range after Q2 earnings, it is now dropping after releasing decent Q3 results.