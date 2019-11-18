Spin-Off: Hamilton Beach - Not Ready For Prime Time

At 7.7x EBITDA with a reasonable balance sheet, the shares otherwise have some appeal.· Investors need to watch and wait for changes to make HBB shares appetizing.

Its shares are held back by the company’s insistence on retaining its money-losing retail operations, its concerning growth strategy and governance issues.

At the late recording artist Tom Petty once wrote, “The Waiting Is the Hardest Part”, investors must watch and wait for changes to make Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) shares more appetizing.

Hamilton Beach holds the leading market share (12%) in the United States home kitchen appliance and tools space. It produces a remarkable array of products ranging from air fryers, coffee makers and food choppers to hand-held tools and garment care. The company covers price points from the entry level for its Proctor-Silex brands to “better” and “best” levels through its Hamilton Beach Professional, Commercial and Weston lines. It also licenses high-end products under the Wolf and Bartesian brands. Its products are widely used in restaurant kitchens.

The company’s 2017 spin-off from NACCO Industries, a maker of heavy coal mining equipment, made imminent sense as there could hardly have been two companies less well-suited to be paired together. However, since that spin-off, Hamilton Beach has struggled, driving its shares down 53% from their Sept 29, 2017 close of $33.10 when the spin-off was completed.

In addition to its leading market share, Hamilton Beach has many valuable assets. First, its brands are widely recognized with a generally strong reputation. Also, it has worked to improve its products’ functional and visual appeal with upgrades and innovations in recent years. Management states that 30% of its revenue over the past three years has come from products that are less than three years old. Also, while consumers increasingly are choosing to eat away from home, the industry continues its steady, although slow, 1% annual growth rate. Supporting demand is likely the desire for more convenience and better tools to make home food preparation easier and more interesting. Cooking at home likely isn’t going away any time soon.

What is holding the shares back?

The first glaring problem is the company’s insistence on retaining its 162 Kitchen Collection stores that showcase and sell its products and competitors’ products. The segment remains a drag on the parent company’s top line, impairing its appeal to investors. Further, Kitchen Collection continues to produce losses ($7.3 million last year) despite management’s attempts to turn it around.

From a strategic perspective, the small (15% of total sales) retail operations have essentially no place at a manufacturer like Hamilton Beach, particularly when it has no competitive advantage over retail-only specialists. It is further hindered by the secular headwind of declining mall traffic. Perhaps the only merit would be that the stores might generate some competitive intelligence on consumer preference for its competitors’ products, but this would hardly require a 199-store operation that likely is a huge distraction for management and an eyesore for investors. Further worrisome to investors is the company’s low expectations of improving the business to becoming “adequately profitable”. Perhaps management is signaling a post-holiday exit with its comments that by year-end, 85% of its stores will have one-year lease terms. We certainly recognize the complexity of winding down lease-based retail operations, but closing this business would be a relief to shareholders.

Another problem is the company’s growth plans. While growth is a worthy goal, and Hamilton Beach’s organic growth strategy makes sense, the company’s overall growth focus presents two problems. First, it seems like the company is pursuing a $750 million to $1 billion revenue target merely for the sake of growth. This type of growth plan frequently leaves shareholder value as a casualty, particularly when acquisitions help accelerate the progress and pruning of low-margin revenue-producers is avoided. Second, with profitability already a struggle (the core, non-retail business continues to weaken) investors may prefer that the company prioritize margins rather than growth.

While currently robust, at some point the economy will stall and likely reverse into a recession. In that climate, given its presently-slim profits and the discretionary nature of its products, Hamilton Beach could readily produce losses, heightening the urgency on margin improvement and the release of tied-up capital.

The company’s dual class common stock doesn’t help matters, either, particularly as it appears to entrench the Rankin family (which hold four board seats including the chair). While a non-activist outside shareholder has recently been pressuring the company, the large insider ownership limits what changes can likely be made to address Hamilton Beach’s issues.

Hamilton Beach might fit well with other companies in the industry. KitchenAid (3.5% market share) is owned by Whirlpool, and might be interested in buying Hamilton Beach to bolster its positioning. Competitor Black & Decker (#2 at 8.5% market share) could also be a potential buyer. Both of these companies have the financial capacity to readily acquire HBB ($300 million market cap). A sale would almost certainly produce a sharp gain for current shareholders.

While Hamilton Beach Brands shares look attractive on its valuation (about 7.7x estimated 2019 EBITDA) and debt (a reasonable 2.1x EBITDA), the company’s strategy and governance haven’t improved since its spin-off nearly two years ago, leaving us waiting.

Kind regards,

Bruce Kaser

Head of Equity Research, The Turnaround Letter

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.