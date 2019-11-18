Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Nearly $12 Billion Of New Deals Announced

Callon Petroleum Company and Carrizo Oil & Gas announced an amendment to the existing terms of their agreement.

Merger activity increased with seven new deals announced and two deals closing.

Deal Statistics

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 170 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 9 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 41 Stock Deals 20 Stock & Cash Deals 9 Special Conditions 5 Total Number of Pending Deals 75 Total Deal Size $1.25 trillion

The acquisition of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB on November 12, 2019. It took 43 days for this deal to be completed. The acquisition of Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) by Kien Huat Realty III Limited and Genting Malaysia Berhad on November 15, 2019. It took 88 days for this deal to be completed.

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $4.67 03/31/2020 71.31% 192.79% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.9 12/31/2019 39.23% 325.44% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $8.01 $5.83 01/31/2020 37.34% 181.72% ABDC 08/13/2019 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A) $11.02 $9 12/31/2019 22.44% 186.19% OHAI 08/01/2019 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) $1.46 $1.3 12/31/2019 12.31% 102.10% TSG 10/02/2019 Flutter Entertainment PLC (OTC:PDYPF) $24.56 $22.48 09/30/2020 9.24% 10.61% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) $125.00 $114.8 12/31/2019 8.89% 73.71% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (N/A) $7.35 $6.8 06/30/2020 8.09% 13.06% AGN 06/25/2019 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) $197.05 $183.61 03/31/2020 7.32% 19.80% ACIA 07/08/2019 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) $70.00 $67.08 07/31/2020 4.35% 6.18%

Disclosure: I am/we are long S, MLNX,PACB, CELG, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold long positions in Sprint (S), Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB), Celgene (CELG) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.