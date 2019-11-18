SEB - Money Laundering Allegations May Give An 8%+ Yield

The program on Wednsday evening, which was the same TV-program exposing Swedbank's issues, may cause the stock price to drop further.

However, the story isn't done. The drop was due to an allegation which is to be aired on Wednesday.

The latest bank in Sweden to face money-laundering allegations is SEB. The allegation saw the bank's share price drop double-digits in a single day.

Theorizing what may happen with banks after an allegation of money-laundering is a tricky thing, at least in the short term. This can be seen both in the case of Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF), Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) and others. The last case up on the board is in the case of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, known as SEB (OTCPK:SKVKY).

The point of this article is two-fold.

1. Quickly introduce SEB in a way that, should interest exist, motivates you to do a deeper dive into the bank and see if this is something you may want to invest in generally.

2. Show that Wednesday/this week may actually see even better of a buying opportunity then we currently have, after an 11-15% drop in a single day following potential allegations of money laundering.

Let's look at SEB

Source - SEB.

What differs this bank from other Scandinavian banks I've written about? Well, several things.

However, I want to preface this with something. Remember how most banks who've been accused of illicit laundering, including Swedbank, Danske and to some extent even Handelsbanken, have seriously shored up their compliance department this year. In some cases even paying hundreds of millions for new processes/consultants.

SEB, thus far, has done none of that.

Why? Because until last week, they weren't really accused of anything. This has now changed.

The Wallenberg Bank

So, the Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken is a northern-European bank with head offices and incorporation in Stockholm, Sweden.

It's a universal bank - providing everything from consumer to corporate services. What differs it from most other Swedish banks is its international scope, which isn't being reduced at this time.

Apart from offices in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Germany, the bank is represented in Ireland, Switzerland, London, Luxembourg, Poland, Russia, India, Eastern Europe, USA, Brazil, China, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

It was founded by the Wallenbergs over 160 years ago, and over the years has gone through a number of reorganizations and divestments of unprofitable businesses (France, Consumer operations Germany, Ukraine) as well as numerous acquisitions. At one point, they meant to merge with Swedbank, but after the EU demanded "too much" for their acceptance of such a merger, these plans were canceled.

The Wallenbergs control SEB through their investment company Investor AB (OTCPK:IVSXF). If you recall my article on the company, the Wallenbergs are one of the wealthiest families in all of Sweden/the Nordics, and they control a not-insubstantial amount of the entire Swedish Industry, including part of Nasdaq, seen in a Swedish graphic below.

(Source: Fokus)

You may notice several companies you're familiar with. The company previously also held large stakes in Scania, now part of Traton, Gambro and other larger Swedish companies. They also "own", or at least highly influence the Stockholm School of Economics, one of the most prestigious learning institutions for economics in Sweden. These companies/structures together are called the "Wallenberg Sphere".

I hold a very large portfolio stake (4%) in Investor AB, and it's one of those buy-and-own-forever stocks, for a very simple reason. The company, under their control, has been one of the most effective investors in Sweden for the past century, and their track record for increasing shareholder capital safely while paying out above-index dividends both in cash and stock is legendary.

That is also the reason I usually do not invest in companies which are publicly listed, but either majority or part-owned by Investor. I'd rather own them indirectly - exceptions are Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOJF) and potentially SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY) as well as Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF).

Point being, I want significant undervaluation to consider investing in individual companies here rather than Investor AB.

Overview, Finances & Results

SEB is a profitable bank, much like other Swedish banks.

For the latest fiscal, EPS was 10.69 SEK/share, making the dividend of 6.50 SEK/Share at a payout ratio of 60.8% (including one-offs/one-time items). 0.5 SEK of this was a bonus, making the risk-adjusted common share dividend 56% of EPS, which puts it among the lowest large banks in Sweden in terms of payout ratio. A good thing. The dividend policy dictates a payout ratio of 40% or above, and one of the bank's goals is actually boosting this going forward.

(Source: SEB 2018 Report)

Compared to other Swedish/Nordic banks, the thing that sets SEB apart is the corporate focus. The above-graph on the picture is SEB, with peers below, and the green bar represents large corporations and institutions, which make up 40% of total annual income, as opposed to below 25% for Nordic peers. The trend carries to the office operations, which for other banks are a significantly higher exposure (purple bar), as opposed to SEB.

In simple terms, SEB's business is more appealingly diversified in terms of its customer operations than other banks are - provided you consider corporate customers, insurance and capital management to be appealing (which I do.)

In raw numbers, SEB has the following customers:

2300 large-cap/large companies, including multinational companies.

700 Financial institutions

400 000 mid-sized and smaller corporate customers.

4 000 000 consumer customers, with around 1.4M "full-service" customers, meaning mortgage, checking, and standard banking "features." This makes up about 15.5% of the current Swedish population.

Like other Swedish banks, SEB's current investment and CapEx focus is on digitalization, with an increasing amount of e-solutions for both day-to-day and more complicated operations. However, as opposed to many other banks, SEB has targeted face-to-face meetings, especially with corporate clients, as one of the crucial services they intend to continue offering.

As an anecdotal side note - I personally consider SEB to be the best corporate banking choice - both of my corporations are SEB customers on the corporate level, and I'm very happy with their services. They offer (almost) everything I need at a more competitive price than peers.

Customer satisfaction for SEB is high. This can be said for all Nordic banks, so it's not all that strange, but any sort of variance here would be cause for concern. There is none. Among peers/the industry, the likelihood for corporate customers to recommend a bank is on average a 3.8/5. For SEB, the average is 4.2, increased from 4.1 since 2016. (Source: Prospera). The bank can be said to be above average among all their customer segments, in terms of the likelihood of recommending the bank. This can also be said for people working at SEB. The bank seems to be at the very least well-loved in comparison to peers.

Market share for SEB is, as I mentioned, good.

(Source: Annual Report 2018)

Of total household savings, SEB "received" about 11%. This is well below the largest bank/s, but still impressive, given the company's profile. This profile is also something we can see when we start splitting deposits and borrowing (deposits = inlång, borrowing = utlåning) amongst business customers (Företag) and consumer/households (Hushåll).

Despite being significantly smaller in the household segment, SEB manages to shine in terms of corporate customer deposits. The one area that's something lacking is the borrowing to corporations - which I can attest personally, that SEB isn't necessarily the most appealing bank for doing.

The best way to characterize SEB would thus be as a Nordic bank with a focus on corporate customers.

A look at the company balance sheet from a historical perspective confirms the overall positive tendencies here. Both borrowing and deposits are up on a YoY-basis as well as multiple-year over year, with current deposits amounting to ~1.1B SEK and borrowing up to 1.644B SEK (from 1.485B in 2017).

Warren buffet's favorite metric when evaluating banks is simple - return on assets on the balance sheet.

"Well, a bank that earns 1.3% or 1.4% on assets is going to end up selling above tangible book value. If it's earning 0.6% or 0.5% on the asset, it's not going to sell. Book value is not key to valuing banks. Earnings are key to valuing banks. Now, it translates to book value to some extent because you're required to hold a certain amount of tangible equity compared to the assets you have. But you've got banks like Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) that earn very high returns on assets, and they are at a good price to tangible book. You've got other banks that are earning lower returns on tangible assets, and they're going to sell - they're going to sell [for less]." (Source: Warren Buffett)

No large Swedish bank of Nordea, Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) or Swedbank earns a >1% RoA in this environment.

SEB is no different, but it does manage a 0.86% RoA for FY18, which is better than both Handelsbanken and Swedbank. It is worth noting, however, that unless 4Q19 is a real variance from the norm in terms of earnings, the FY2019 RoA for SEB will (all things being equal) drop to around 0.6%, based on an LTM comparison, due to a large increase in assets related to borrowing (12.8% LTM) as well as Cash/Cash balances at central banks. (25% increase).

This would still not be out of character for a Nordic bank, however. Due to the extremely low interest rates, carrying over to mortgages (my private mortgage is at 0.89% annual interest) and borrowing, banks aren't making as much money as they once did. Only smaller banks and lending institutions, such as Resurs Holding (OTC:RSRSF) (Which I will also write on) are making excellent RoA of 2%+, but these, of course, come with other drawbacks/risks not found in these banking monoliths.

So, overall finances and performances for SEB, both recent/current and a few years back, are in line with what you might expect from a Swedish/Nordic bank operating at a slight profit in terms of ROA.

Nothing is really out of place here. SEB has a higher corporate customer focus, which by some may be seen as a drawback, others as a benefit (i choose the latter - my stance is that corporate customers have a higher degree of stickiness than consumers/private).

So what is happening?

The allegation

As I said, SEB has thus far been mostly spared most of the money-laundering accusations.

However, last week, this changed in dramatic fashion when Uppdrag Granskning on Swedish public television announced an exposé on SEB's operations, including allegations of money laundering.

What data and facts, at this point, do we have?

SEB has issued a press release where they say that Uppdrag Granskning has contacted the bank and communicated that they'll report regarding a suspected money-laundering operation in the Baltics.

SEB has said that they're performing continuous analytics/due diligence of their own operations, which includes the Baltics. They cannot guarantee, however, that there aren't suspect transactions.

...and that's it.

The program is being set to air on Wednesday evening, GMT+1, which means that Thursday morning, GMT+1, will likely bring either further deterioration or recovery.

I chose not to invest at this time - I'd rather wait until after the program, but the stock of SEB has done this over the past week.

(Source: Avanza)

Short-term recovery has already started. Current Yield stands at around 7.92% at last year's dividend. It's an opportunity on the level we've only seen once this year in SEB, but it's not (yet) a material enough drop to argue multi-year lows.

The question, of course, becomes what may happen now.

If the exposé shows significant transactions that either pose a risk or can be perceived as posing a risk, the stock will obviously fall back down, to either levels below or levels seen on the 15th of November.

If on the other hand, the data is somewhat benign, we probably won't see much movement. However, Uppdrag Granskning usually does not do exposés on benign data, which brings up at least the possibility of further drops.

We do however need to consider that the Swedish populace, including investors, may have become somewhat desensitized to the question of money laundering (analysts are speaking of a "Teflon" effect) due to the amount of it exposed this year. It may not cause as large a drop as we'd like, or as we'd expect if this had been released about a year back.

There's also the question of what it could be. If I were SEB, once Swedbank's allegations had come to light, the first thing I would do is, of course, to make absolutely sure that my bank wasn't doing the same sort of shenanigans in the same area (or any area). This, of course, does not mitigate culpability of past transgressions, which may be what we're talking about, but at the very least the bank has had ample time to prepare.

There's also the fact that SEB has had time to work with the economic authorities in Sweden, and have been doing so. It would have been in their interest to report any major transgressions.

There are as such, I argue, a few key differences with Swedbank's troubles.

SEB has had ample time to prepare and work with the relevant institutions. Major troubles should have come to light before this.

SEB's payout ratio in terms of its dividend is nowhere near as elevated as Swedbank's. Any fine should be, less it consists of massive amounts, absorbed by net income less dividends over time, without the need for a dividend slash - maintaining current yield.

SEB's customer base is somewhat different.

This makes this potential investment, as I see it, "safer" as opposed to Swedbank, which may see years of flopping about before a true recovery.

Valuation

A quick word on company valuation at this stage.

In terms of tangible book value/share (Assets - Liabilities - Goodwill/intangibles) the liquidation/physical assets on the book are worth about 68.85 SEK/share as of 3Q19. This means that in spite of earning an RoA of 0.61% (potentially for 2019), which according to at least Buffet's metrics, isn't all that good for a bank, SEB trades distinctly above tangible book value at around 1.2X. Sure, we've already established that Nordic banks don't follow the exact same patterns as American ones do.

There are, of course, other things we could look at from a historical perspective or peer-base. Compared to earnings, SEB is currently trading at a historical discount of around 8.5 times earnings. This is nothing odd, given that banks now earn less, and this has been priced in, causing some decline from highs.

Another thing we can see, also potentially obvious, is the fact that SEB trades at a historical discount to earlier book values - but again, not that odd given the earnings changes and recent drop in share price.

Simply put, SEB already looks appealing from a historical perspective - but again, so do many companies in the financial sector - including peers. This is one of the only sectors in Sweden currently at a historical undervaluation.

Swedbank actually trades slightly above SEB in terms of LTM tangible book (1.28X), while trading below in terms of earnings, while a quality bank like Handelsbanken is still demanding well above 10 times earnings (11.46X) and even higher tangible book value/share multiples for your money (1.32X).

In peer terms, SEB is looking potentially appealing - and maybe even more appealing following an Exposé in only 2 days.

Thesis

Interested investors may view this as an alert.

SEB is definitely buyable at these valuations - I don't see that any fine would cause the bank to change its payout or dividend ratio for 2019/2020, which brings the yield to nearly 8% at this time at dropped share prices.

However, these numbers may improve even further if Uppdrag Granskning has done their job. If they deliver a bombshell, we'll, of course, have to revisit the risk considerations of this thesis, but given the relative time involved and SEB having had time to shore up/react/prepare, I don't see much in the bank's operations which could cause real concern in the long term.

It's one of the times where I might consider owning a stock directly that I otherwise own through an investment company. The valuation is appealing enough that it offsets Investor AB, which is trading at a distinct premium to NAV.

At the very least, this is an opportunity you should look at to see how it develops - as of now, it could go either way.

I, however, am ready with cash on hand.

Stance

I consider it likely that SEB's share price will be affected by the Exposé in 2 days. As such, I believe interested investors should be on their guard for a potential drop in share price, perhaps even approaching fair tangible book value on SEB's side.

If so, my stance here would become a "BUY", if nothing changes with regards to long-term risk.

I own the Scandinavian tickers of Resurs Holding, Swedbank, Nordea, Handelsbanken, Alfa Laval and Investor.