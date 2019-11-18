Setting One's Equity Ratio Based On Age And Net Worth

I chose to use equity ratio instead of risk level as risk covers more than how much in stocks we own.

Introduction

As I approached retirement, which occurred last July, I reduced my equity ratio from over 60% to near 40% during the prior decade. This goes well with the historic idea that it should match 100 less your age. Recently, many writers questioned this wisdom, some even suggesting your equity ratio should start increasing after retirement. I decided to explore this concept from different angles to help me set my portfolio strategy. I am going to use my actual situation in this discussion.

Projecting Our Income

Since I have not started collecting Social Security, I'm making the assumption I will begin when I start Medicare next spring. We will then have three sources of guaranteed income:

Source Amount/mo Wife's Social Security based on mine $1040 My Social Security $2600 My Pension $4660

I am estimating both Social Security amounts since I have not started yet. These are based on starting next spring, a little over one year short of my FRA. At that time, my wife will switch from her benefit to an estimated 40% of mine as she started early too. While both will be inflation adjusted, my guess is any Medicare premium increases will consume most of any COLA increase. My pension does not have a COLA clause and my wife will receive only $1264 if I die first.

While this is about 38% more than my initial monthly expense estimates, until I start collecting SS, my wife's SS and my pension only cover about 90% of our expected expense so we could be running a deficit for up to six years!

Expense Estimate (mo) Taxes Federal $500 State $170 Home Property Tax $300 Routine Maint $54 Utilities $215 Phone/TV $178 Fees/Trash $52 Insurance Home $40 Auto $150 Health $461 Life $170 Umbrella $40 Living Costs Food $500 Dining Out $100 Medical $520 Clothes $50 Car $200 Other Vacation $500 Charity $1,500 Gifts $200 Unplanned $100 Monthly Est $6,000

Having just retired and never having budgeted before, I'm not sure how accurate my estimate of our monthly expenses are, especially state and federal taxes or medical as we will both be under Medicare in 2020. I am also assuming my investment income will cover most one-time large expenses, other than vacations and minor home maintenance, which I did make estimates for. Roof and HVAC are under three years old as is one of our two cars. I think it's safe to say I should not need much of my investment income to meet our monthly expenses.

Even with 2.5% inflation, our income will need to double if we live into our 90s. Add into that the above income streams exist only as long as we are both alive. If I die first, my wife's guaranteed income would only be about 46% of what is shown, thus we need to properly invest our nest egg so it grows in value and income generation.

Annuitizing Guaranteed Income Streams

One interesting discussion is whether you should treat your guaranteed income streams as fixed income investments when calculating your equity ratio. Assuming a 5% return, the above income streams would equate to about a $2,000,000 "annuity". While I have chosen not to include this in our net worth when determining our equity ratio per se, it will be part of the upcoming discussion.

Determining Risk Level

As I mentioned above, one's risk level is more than just the equity ratio they choose. It is also affected by the asset classes they invested in. To demonstrate, I used PortfolioVisualizer's Asset Backtest process to analyze the asset classes, both equity and fixed income, I use. I sorted the results by Standard Deviation, from high-to-low.

Name CAGR Stdev Best Year Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio US Mkt Correlation Emerging Markets 5.97% 22.59% 75.98% -52.81% -62.70% 0.27 0.38 0.77 REIT 10.46% 19.20% 35.66% -37.05% -68.28% 0.5 0.73 0.57 US Small Cap 10.04% 18.78% 45.63% -36.07% -53.95% 0.48 0.7 0.9 US Mid Cap 11.40% 16.34% 40.22% -41.82% -54.14% 0.61 0.89 0.95 Intl Developed ex-US Market 4.86% 16.09% 38.67% -41.27% -57.06% 0.23 0.33 0.83 US Stock Market 9.90% 14.95% 35.79% -37.04% -50.89% 0.56 0.8 1 US Large Cap 9.89% 14.58% 37.45% -37.02% -50.97% 0.57 0.82 0.99 Long-Term Corporate Bonds 7.80% 8.56% 26.40% -6.23% -16.82% 0.65 1.06 0.08 High Yield Corporate Bonds 6.73% 7.02% 39.09% -21.29% -28.90% 0.63 0.91 0.64 Global Bonds (Unhedged) 5.83% 6.77% 22.91% -6.36% -17.49% 0.53 0.86 0.19 Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt 4.70% 3.56% 13.64% -1.56% -5.17% 0.66 1.01 -0.02 Total US Bond Market 5.41% 3.52% 18.18% -2.26% -3.99% 0.88 1.48 -0.04

Source: Portfolio Visualizer Results

Equating risk with standard deviation, owning EM stocks is 50% riskier than owning the US stock market. REITs are 28% riskier and even going small cap raises your risk level 25%. Ignoring the fixed income components, equal weighting the equity components is 9% riskier than owning 100% US equities. Assuming one equal-weighted the six equity groups, to match the SD of a 60/40 US-only portfolio, one would only need a 49% equity ratio. While this matches risk, you gave up 38bps in CAGR.

Portfolio CAGR Stdev Best Year Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio US Mkt Correlation 60% equities-eq wt 8.42% 10.36% 31.69% -27.51% -39.92% 0.61 0.89 0.91 60/40 US portfolio 8.50% 8.99% 28.56% -21.67% -31.93% 0.7 1.04 0.99 Portfolio CAGR Stdev Best Year Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio US Mkt Correlation 50% equities-eq wt 8.15% 9.13% 29.60% -24.04% -35.12% 0.65 0.96 0.89 60/40 US portfolio 8.50% 8.99% 28.56% -21.67% -31.93% 0.7 1.04 0.99 Portfolio CAGR Stdev Best Year Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio US Mkt Correlation 49% equities-eq wt 8.12% 9.01% 29.34% -23.69% -34.60% 0.66 0.97 0.88 60/40 US portfolio 8.50% 8.99% 28.56% -21.67% -31.93% 0.7 1.04 0.99

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com; compiled by Author

Since many investors do not invest internationally, I ran the same analysis using only US equities and LT Corp Bonds for the fixed income component. Since the goal was seeing how low the equity ratio could be and still match the risk level of a US-only 60/40 portfolio, I used the US bond group with the highest risk. In this scenario, one can lower their equity ratio to 46% and still have the same risk as a broad-based US-only account.

Portfolio CAGR Stdev Best Year Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio US Mkt Correlation 46% US equities-eq wt 9.08% 8.95% 27.04% -16.50% -30.91% 0.75 1.14 0.77 60/40 US portfolio 8.11% 8.94% 28.56% -21.67% -31.93% 0.66 0.97 0.99

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com; compiled by Author

Notice that equal-weighting the US equity universe, even with a much lower equity ratio, generated a far superior CAGR with the same level of risk as the Total US market 60/40 portfolio!

By not including REITs data, PV goes back farther. If one uses LT Corp (highest FI risk) and MC equities (highest CAGR), your CAGR gap increases even owning only 45% equities.

Portfolio CAGR Stdev Best Year Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio US Mkt Correlation 45% MC – 55% LT Corp 10.13% 9.15% 29.65% -18.86% -29.51% 0.77 1.17 0.83 60/40 US portfolio 8.85% 9.15% 28.56% -21.67% -31.93% 0.64 0.94 0.99

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com; compiled by Author

The point of all those runs was to show by increasing the risk one takes on via asset allocation, one can own less equities but sometimes as a loss of CAGR. Since bonds move more slowly than equities, I would speculate that the same level of SD for bonds results in smaller price movements than it would for equities.

Portfolio Strategy

Because of non-market related concerns, I currently have a low equity ratio. Some of that is offset by owning higher risk categories of equities and fixed income assets, such as REITS, BDCs, and PFDs. Most of my fixed income holdings are in a Stable Value Fund in my 401(k), earning just over 2%. A future article will go into detail of what I currently own. I ran one last comparison to see how my current allocations compare to a 60/40 and 40/60 equity/FI benchmarks. Looks like I need to spend time reviewing where I am invested in terms of return but both the Sharpe and Sortino ratios are very good compared to the benchmark results. Data is for 2019 thru the end of October. #1 is ours; #2 is 60/40; #3 is 40/60.

Source: PortfolioVisualizer BackTest

As my wife and I age, I suspect our allocations will get more conservative even if the EQ/FI doesn't move much. One set of accounts that won't apply to is our Roth IRAs. For those who read my Roth articles (Roths), I am targeting a 70+% equity ratio as these accounts will pass onto the next generation who, currently, can then withdrawal as needed over their lifespans. I am also in the process of converting part of my 401(k) into its Roth option with the plan of rolling that into my Roth IRA before its RMDs start. At that point, I estimate 20% of our net worth will be in our Roth accounts, being managed under the idea those funds will be there for 40+ years.

I mentioned above a theoretical $2mm fixed income value based on our "guaranteed" income. If I added that to my net worth, my equity ratio would be around 20%. So if I did count that as FI assets, my investment accounts would be near 100% equities to have what most people would consider a normal level. I don't think I would sleep well doing that.

Our largest "expense" is our charity support. Our plan is to maintain the tithing level we reached while I was working. Some of that support will come from our IRA RMDs starting in 2020 for my wife, then in 2025 from my IRAs, assuming the SECURE Act doesn't delay RMDs until we are 72. We also have some assets in the Fidelity Charitable Gift Trust to cover this line item.

Conclusion

As someone recently retired who probably will have their day-to-day expenses covered once I start drawing Social Security, the basic question of this article comes to mind: If I do not think I will need to sell investments to cover expenses, do I keep my currently low equity ratio to avoid 2008 events or invest in equities at a much higher level and bank on market gains outpacing bear markets; at least until later in life? When our CDs mature in 2020 (which are mostly in our taxable accounts), most of those funds will be reinvested in stocks or ETFs where I have some control over capital gains flowing to my 1040 thus our equity ratio will go up some next year.

I have always liked Charlie Brown, but as investors, we need to be careful not to become a worrywart. Being realistic about what we can do will keep our kite out of the tree and maybe allow us to succeed in kicking that football!

