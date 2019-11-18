Sarepta Therapeutics Will Have A Hard Time Getting Any New DMD Drugs Past FDA

He may be right that 'bias' is the wrong wrong word, but the FDA probably will not approve any more DMD drugs without proof of clinical benefit.

British journalist Claud Cockburn famously said to never believe something until it has been officially denied. Cockburn was referring to government officials, but it can (maybe not as consistently) also be applied to corporate executives. Back in August, the Food and Drug Administration issued a complete response letter (CRL) for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) drug golodirsen, rejecting its approval. The drug is similar to Sarepta's flagship Exondys 51 (eteplirsen) for Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients, only it covers a different genetic mutation. The official reasons for the CRL were that patients taking the drug were prone to infection from access ports and reported kidney toxicity in pre-clinical studies.

I believe like many other Sarepta analysts that the official reasons are weak especially in light of the terminal nature of DMD and that the real reason for rejection is more likely a result of the FDA being pressured into approving Exondys 51 back in 2016. I am not alone in my assessment, as now Sarepta's CEO Doug Ingram is emphatically rejecting this thesis. Quoted by FiercePharma, Ingram said the following this week:

"To those may believe that the CRL suggest some sort of bias on behalf of the division of neurology towards Sarepta, I would unequivocally and emphatically disagree. Let me reiterate that I remain convinced that we were treated very fairly and professionally by the division of neurology."

Ingram may be correct only in the very narrow sense that "bias" may not be the right word here. It would be more accurate to say that the FDA was caught between a rock and a hard place due to the very public pressure campaign that forced its hand into conditionally approving eteplirsen back then. Had golodirsen received approval, it would have telegraphed to pharmaceutical companies that highly expensive drugs do not necessarily have to demonstrate clinical benefit in order to be granted market access. Still, the FDA could not say this explicitly in the CRL, nor could it say that the drug was being rejected because it did not demonstrate clinical benefit. If it had said such, then eteplirsen should not have been approved either.

So really, this isn't bias, but the FDA being caught in a difficult situation.

Granted, this is just a game of logic, but there is other supporting evidence that the real reason the FDA could not approve golodirsen had to do with the way eteplirsen was approved, and not anything inherently related to golodirsen itself. Consider the serious red flag that the FDA took the highly unusual step of actually refusing an advisory committee hearing open to the public to weigh approval for golodirsen. What is the point of refusing a public panel hearing? The reason seems straightforward though if viewed through this lens: A public hearing was the central pressure point that forced the FDA's hand into conditionally approving eteplirsen. The agency did not want to be caught in the spotlight again and be pressured in such a way. Avoiding a public panel hearing allowed it to issue the CRL without first being subjected to a very emotionally charged event again.

Possible Gauges

If my assessment is the truth, then what are investors supposed to do to gauge the situation while the eteplirsen confirmatory trial continues? The problem is that the confirmatory trial that will either prove or disprove eteplirsen's clinical benefit is not scheduled to complete until 2024 according to the trial filing. This is quite a long time for investors to fret about whether eteplirsen will survive as a viable DMD drug or not, and makes Sarepta a risky stock. If the confirmatory trial shows negative results and eteplirsen is pulled, the consequences to shareholders would be severe.

A questioner during Sarepta's latest conference call addressed this issue directly regarding timing for a data readout of the confirmatory trial. Sometimes data in official filings regarding trial completion timing is not entirely accurate, so a direct address can be useful. Still, the answer the questioner got from CEO Doug Ingram was not very specific, other than the fact that dosing as finally started three years after eteplirsen achieved conditional approval:

We will come up with more clear -- we will provide an update in probably later in 2020 about timelines associated with the confirmatory trial…that study is initiating now and we will be dosing now. We can provide updates on that probably towards the end of 2020 or so, give you some additional updates on time wise.

Is there any other way for investors to track the effectiveness of eteplirsen and its long-term survival in the market besides simply waiting for 2024? There are two possible ways judging from what I've found. The first is the actual sales of eteplirsen in the market. Sales statistics for eteplirsen can give at least an indirect proxy of its clinical benefit to patients. How so? Take Aetna's (CVS) stated policy on eteplirsen coverage for example:

Aetna considers continued use of eteplirsen medically necessary for members who have demonstrated a response to therapy as evidenced by remaining ambulatory (e.g. able to walk with or without assistance, not wheelchair dependent).

Essentially, Aetna is saying that it will only cover eteplirsen for those who have demonstrated clinical benefit from using it. In this way, sales can serve as evidence that the drug may actually provide this. It is not the same quality of evidence that you would get from a controlled clinical trial of course, but it does provide a valuable clue.

To that end, sales of eteplirsen have been rising and are rising still. The chart below, taken from Brad Loncar's blog, shows the progression of Exondys 51 sales since conditional approval was granted. The latest number not shown in the chart for the most recent quarter is $99 million.

So, sales are increasing, which provides at least vague evidence that the drug works. Of course, one would have to investigate if these sales are being made in cash rather than through insurance coverage, in which case, rising sales would only indicate desperation rather than any clinical benefit seen by insurers covering the drug, which is why this alone is not sufficient to show that eteplirsen's confirmatory trial will succeed by 2024.

However, there is another eteplirsen trial readout due December 17 according to this filing. This is actually a safety study rather than an efficacy study, but the secondary endpoint is change from baseline in percent of dystrophin-positive skeletal muscle fibers after 96 weeks. If data shows strong efficacy here, it would strengthen the sales-based evidence for eteplirsen's clinical benefit. The downside is that the trial is only of 33 patients, so once again, this trial alone won't ensure that the confirmatory trial will reach its goals. The two data points taken together though, if positive, would help improve the risk/return profile of the stock, though even positive signals from both will not prove anything definitively.

Therefore, as long as sales keep increasing, especially if the trial data due next month are positive, Sarepta could still persevere in the face of this FDA wall placed in front of golodirsen. I would not expect any of its line of antisense oligonucleotide medications to achieve approval without clear clinical benefit demonstrated though in the meantime.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.