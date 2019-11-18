Chimera: At These Levels, We Forbid It

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) is a key holding in our long-term dividend reinvestment income portfolio but it is also a name that can be traded on the swings. Right now, as much as we love the company and the stock, it is currently expensive, even for this quality name. That said, we remain long the stock and believe that on the next big pullback, its likely time to buy. For now, we are neutral, and enjoying the 9.9% yield. In this column we discuss why we like Chimera, and cover several of the key metrics you should be aware of.

We love the diversification

We will say plainly that the company just reported a decent quarter, but there were some key strengths and weaknesses to be aware of. Like any mREIT, quarter to quarter performance really depends on the company's holdings and moves made within the portfolio. Given rate cuts this year, rest assured management is rebalancing the portfolio. But with this rebalancing, it still remains relatively well diversified. The Q3 report was slightly below our expectations even though we did expect some pressure. You see, with the motion in rates, and the changing yield curve issues, the general mREIT sector has been adapting. In general the situation becomes smoother if rates hold firm now. Most stocks in the sector have been volatile but are mostly higher following rate cuts. We see CIM as staying diversified and we are waiting for CIM to come down to before committing any new capital. Chimera's diversified portfolio has led the company to having an industry-leading net interest rate spread and generally stable book value the last few years, along with easily covering its dividend.

Income discussion

When investing in this name you need to care about income, and specifically how that income related to dividend coverage. With mREITs you of course have several measures of income. In Q3, net income was once again positive, but the pressure of expenses weighed on net interest income. Net income came in at $88 million and this is down from $147 million last year. That may appear weak as it translates to $0.47 in EPS down from $0.79 per share in earnings, but it doesn't inform us of dividend coverage.

For coverage we generally are more interested in net interest income and core income. Net interest income was down from last year coming in at $141 million versus $147 million, and was below our expectations of $145 million. This was a bit of a surprise but was a direct result of the portfolio holdings relative to motions in rates etc. Still, the income figure here doesn't really tell us much about the ability to cover the dividend. Core earnings provide a much better indication of coverage. The company's core earnings for the quarter were down as well, but the dividend was covered, and that is critical. AS a whole, despite being a strong player in this space, it is vulnerable to fast changes in rates a well, both higher and lower. Core income came in at $94 million, or $0.50 per share. This was below our expectations for $0.52-$0.53. In addition this was down from the core earnings of $0.60 from last year.

Dividend coverage

We buy mREITs for a solid dividend payment, but it needs to be stable and covered. That has been the problem in this sector for years. In many cases we see mREITs with tremendous dividend payments, but capital erosion, dividend cuts, and book value destruction have plagued stocks in this sector. CIM has covered its payouts nicely over time. We were pleased with the income results overall even if they were last than expected as these earnings still covered the quarterly dividend. Even if they had not, we have a lot of "spillback coverage" from quarters where the earnings exceeded the dividend.

The annualized dividend yield on the stock is 9.9% based on the present share price of $20.29. With the exception of matching the payout this quarter, the company has consistently outearned the dividend, which means there is still a large spillback contingency fund. While other names are falling short or barely scraping by, so we still consider Chimera a best-of-breed name when it comes to coverage. The dividend is safe. Still, you need to the name come down as it is at a huge premium.

Keep an eye on book value (LEFT OFF HERE)

On a strict stock versus book price, CIM is way overvalued. We do think some premium is expected and acceptable because you are paying for the consistency in performance, the dividend coverage, and management, in a highly risky sector. We have long held that premium names deserve premium pricing. Still you must time your entry points. We are looking to buy more of the stock when the premium-to-book value narrows.

Like other mREITs, book value has declined in recent years. The book value saw some volatility coming into 2019, but gained here again in Q3, following a gain in Q2. The book value has held up moderately well. This quarter, it rose 1.1% from $16.24 to $16.38. This is still down from a little over a year ago, but moving in the right direction. While the book value is still relatively stable, so we are pleased with the result, but are more pleased with the fact it rose again.

The thing we need to you to understand here is that the stock is at a major premium-to-book. This is why we are recommending you wait to buy. Shares are trading way above book value at this point right now. The stock currently trades at $20.30, which is a $3.92 or a 24% premium-to-book. This is impressive, but way too expensive. To borrow a phrase from Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank fame, we forbid it! It is just way too expensive. When the stock returns to under a 10% premium, we can do some buying. To get to under a 10% premium, we need shares to trade down to under $18. At this point it would be considered a great purchase point.

The net interest rate spread

Chimera has long been a leader in the sector for its net interest rate spread, the difference between what it pays to acquire assets and what it makes on those holdings. Like others in the sector it has declined over time, but remains much higher than average. Here in Q3, the spread did increase from 2.1% in the sequential quarter to 2.2%. However it is down from 2.7% a year ago. That said, the present spread is still among industry leaders for this critical metric. This is a prime reason we love Chimera.

Take home

Chimera covered its dividend. The spread widened. Book value improved. However, a near $4 premium-to-book is just way too expensive and we forbid a buy here. As such, investors and traders should wait for the name to dip further. To be clear, we love Chimera. It is in our long-term income portfolio and is one our traders love to swing. It is a strong mREIT, and one we would love to have you consider, but we need a big pullback and/or significant rise in book value.

Quad 7 Capital is a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha so if you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow,"

We turn losers into winners Like our thought process on CIM? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term.

You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.