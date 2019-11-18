Southern Energy: Why It Would Be A Bad Idea To Sell Now

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

In April this year I suggested that dividend investors purchase shares of The Southern Company (SO). At the time, the stock was trading at $52 and yielded 4.8%. The company is currently trading at $62.39 and yields 3.97%. In other words, the stock appreciated 20% since the article was published. In the last article I suggested that if the stock price past the $60 mark, I'd consider selling part of my position in SO.

Source: Open Domain

Yet here we are, the price has broken through $60 and is now at all time highs, and I still own my shares. What has changed? Why haven't I decided to sell my shares? This article will dive in detail into the reasons why I chose to keep my full position in SO.

My M.A.D Assessment gives SO a Dividend Strength score of 76 and a Stock Strength score of 63.

Source: mad-dividends.com

I will first go through the company's dividend profile before considering any potential for capital appreciation from current prices.

Dividend Strength

What makes for a strong dividend stock? Without a doubt the first element which all investors should focus on is dividend safety. Can the company cover its dividend with a wide enough margin of error? But a safe dividend isn't the be all end all of dividend investing. The dividend must contribute significantly to your total returns. For that to be possible, the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential need to be attractive. For more on this, you can read my article "Dividend Investing Strategy For Individuals Like You And Me".

Dividend Safety

The Southern Companyhas an earnings payout ratio of 56%. This makes SO's payout ratio better than 35% of dividend stocks.

SO pays 41% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 31% of dividend stocks.

Like many utilities, SO generates negative free cashflow. Since utility CAPEX is usually financed by debt and equity offerings, the free cashflow payout ratio is a less relevant metric for the sector.

30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends $2.2800 $2.3600 $2.4400 Net Income $1.50 $1.89 $4.36 Payout Ratio 152% 125% 56% Cash From Operations $5.20 $6.53 $5.90 Payout Ratio 44% 37% 42% Free Cash Flow $-0.66 $-1.13 $-5.58 Payout Ratio -341% -208% -44%

Source: mad-dividends.com

What comes across is that SO generates enough cash and earnings to cover its dividend. The company has been paying dividends without interruption since 1982 without ever cutting the dividend. It would therefore seem that SO's dividend is very safe. The nature of the company's operations makes it unlikely that the company will have to cut the dividend at any time in the future.

A lot of investors have been concerned about the company's Vogtle Unit 3 and 4 project. Very much like the first two units which were built throughout the 70s and 80S, the construction of these units has run over budget. This has made investors cautious in past years, as the first two units went over budget by a record 800%. Yes you read that right, not 80% over budget 800%. That's enough to worry anybody. However, while the project has overrun costs this time as well, we are looking at a total of $27bn for both units rather than the planned $14bn. This time, it seems it will be "only" 80% over budget.

Thankfully, work on the two units has finally advanced according to schedule, and the company hasn't changed its estimates of the costs or of the in-service dates, which are expected for November 2021 and November 2022 respectively for both units. The project is now 81% complete and by this time next year, most of the major milestones should have been passed.

Source: Last Quarter Earnings presentation Slide 7

I believe that despite the costs, in the end, the company will benefit from Vogtle. Nuclear is by far the most efficient energy source, requiring less maintenance than other solutions and having much higher capacity factors than other sources of clean energy. While Nuclear plants run at maximum output for 92% of the year, Solar and Wind plants only produce maximum power 26% and 37% of the year. The wind doesn't blow, and the sun doesn't shine, simply because we want it to. But nuclear power barely ever stops. It is a clean, efficient source of energy, which I wish got more praise by the environmentalists.

But the amounts of debt SO has been piling up have been a concern. The company can cover its interest payments only 2.4x which is markedly lower than the sector median of 3.2x. This has caused concern among many investors, but given the stability of the company's ability to generate earnings and cashflow and the regulated nature of revenues, I wouldn't be too concerned. I believe Southern's dividend to be rather safe and am not concerned with it being cut any time soon.

Dividend Potential

But what of the stock's potential. When I last recommended purchasing the stock, it was yielding just shy of 5%. It is now yielding just shy of 4%. The yield of 3.97% is higher than 76% of dividend stocks. But with the change in yield comes a change in required dividend growth to warrant a new investment.

Source: mad-dividends.com

For stocks yielding 4%, I'm usually looking for 4-5% dividend growth potential. Yet last year, the dividend grew 3% which is in line with the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 3%. The quarterly dividend has been growing to the tune of a $0.02 increase each year, and I don't see that changing any time soon.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Therefore, it might be tough to justify new purchases of shares in Southern Energy at current prices.

Dividend Summary

SO has a dividend strength score of 76 / 100. It's a safe dividend, a decent yield which offers some dividend growth. It's more than a lot of utilities can offer with valuations going off the wall in the past few months. However it is tough to get excited about a 4% yield which grows at 3% per annum for new purchases.

Yet, as we'll see in the next section, it would be very hard to recommend selling Southern shares at current prices.

Stock Strength

Why did I change my mind? Why did I initially say that I was going to sell Southern if it reached $60, and now that it has, I find myself uncapable of selling the stock? Two key reasons: Southern has better value and better momentum than the sector median (as well as more of both than most US stocks). This sets it up for continued outperformance against the sector and against the broad market. You'll come to see what I mean as I present the company's fundamental factor profile (what I like to call Stock Strength) in the next sections.

Value

SO has a P/E of 14.31x P/S of 3.02x

P/CFO of 10.56x

Dividend yield of 3.97%

Buyback yield of -2.72%

Shareholder yield of 1.25%.

According to these values, SO is more undervalued than 76% of stocks, which

is encouraging. As you can see in the table below, it ranks better than its sector on most ratios, except shareholder yield. Yet that isn't even a fair comparison, since management announced that no further equity offerings are expected during the next 5 years. Southern's dividend yield makes up the entirety of its forward shareholder yield and is therefore better across all ratios than its sector.

Ratio SO Sector Median Better Than % of ALL Stocks Value Score 76.18 60.48 - Price Earnings 14.31 x 23.70 x 67.12% Price Sales 3.02 x 2.85 x 41.72% Price Cash from Operations 10.56 x 11.54 x 57.67% Dividend Yield 3.97% 2.92% 76.46% Buy back Yield -2.72% -0.39% 27.32% Share Holder Yield 1.25% 2.01% 63.10%

Source: mad-dividends.com

It's price to sales ratio is also slightly above the sector median but this is more than made up for by the lower PE and PCFO ratios. Relative to its sector, SO seems to be trading at a discount.

Value Score: 76 / 100

Momentum

The Southern Company trades at $62.39 and is up 9.34% these last 3 months, 16.33% these last 6 months & 31.62% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 82% of stocks, which is very encouraging.

Metric SO Sector Median Better Than % of ALL Stocks Momentum Score 82.31 59.52 - 3 Month Price Appreciation 9.34% 1.07% 62.07% 6 Month Price Appreciation 16.33% 4.59% 79.19% 12 Month Price Appreciation 31.62% 11.66% 81.73%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Once again, SO's momentum beats the sector, and the majority of all stocks. Its price appreciation continues to surprise, and as long as the company's Vogtle project continues according to expectations, it should continue to appreciate steadily as the valuation gap between SO and its peers is closed.

Momentum score: 82 / 100

Financial Strength

SO has a gearing ratio of 2.7, which is better than 31% of stocks. Contrary to popular belief however, it is only slightly higher than the sector median of 2.3x The company's liabilities have changed by 3% over the course of the last 12 months, a more modest increase than the sectors 6% median increase. The company's operating cashflow can cover 7.3% of liabilities, once again just below the sector median of 8%.

This makes SO more financially sound than 50% of U.S. listed stocks, or similar to the median utility and median US stock. I believe worries over Southern's fundamentals are overdone.

Financial Strength Score: 50/100

Earnings Quality

SO has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -4.2%, which is better than 35% of companies. It depreciates 44.8% of it's capital expenditure each year, which is better than 16% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $0.2 in revenue, which is better than 27% of stocks. This makes SO's earnings quality better than 18% of stocks. This is where Southern falls short. While the company books negative accruals, it does so a lot less than the industry median, which pushes its earnings quality score a lot lower.

Earnings Quality Score: 18 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 63 / 100 which is reasonable. Like all utilities Southern gets whacked on our Earnings quality score, but this is mostly due to the low levels of depreciation and asset turnover which are noticed across the sector. On the other hand it has good value, a lot better than most utes, and great momentum. These two factors when combined make for an explosive 1-2 punch, and I wouldn't be surprised to see Southern do better than other utes from here.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 76 & a stock strength of 63, The Southern Company is in a position where justifying a new purchase would be tough. However it now seems impossible for me to replace the stock by another ute, as it seems there are so few, if any, which would offer better value.

