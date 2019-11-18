VNQ: Why Upside Potential Is Limited In REIT ETFs

Thanks in large part to the Fed lowering interest rates and massive inflows into bond funds driving down yields, REIT ETFs (VNQ) have enjoyed an impressive breakout rally this year after being capped in a consolidation between 2016-2018. Indeed, being a highly interest rate sensitive asset, VNQ has moved almost inline with the 10-year Treasury yield this year, including the most recent pullback which coincided with the spike up in yields.

The strong gains led to the spread between VNQ's dividend yield and 10-year Treasury yield narrowing to near the lowest this year, and the 5th percentile in last 10 years. In other words, VNQ's relative value to bonds is near the richest level during this bull market.

Since the Fed have already cut interest rates 3 times and most likely to hold steady in 2020 according to Fed's Bullard, downside in bond yields looks limited and will unlikely continue be a tailwind for REITs going forward. As such, further upside in REITs will hinge more on positive dividend growth and fundamentals.

Negative Dividend Payout Growth a Troubling Sign

Growth in trailing 12-month dividend payout in VNQ and other major REIT ETFs such as IYR and XLRE has been stagnant in the past few years, and actually turned negative this year. Indeed, until the beginning of 2019, the peaking of dividend payout has coincided with VNQ being rangebound since 2016:

That said, even with dividend payouts declining year-over-year, VNQ was able to buck the trend this year thanks to the plunge in interest rates and bond yields. However, going forward, it will be increasingly hard to justify higher prices in VNQ without dividend growth picking up again.

Challenging Economic Conditions Continue According to AIA

AIA's Architecture Billings Index (NYSE:ABI), which is an economic indicator that offers a 9-to-12 month glimpse into the spending and demand for non-residential construction activity, has been in contractionary territory the past 2 months and hovering around the 50 threshold most of the year. As a result, the 1-year moving average is now at risk of crossing negative for the first time since 2012 if conditions do not improve in the near future:

Looking at the sector level, per the Architecture Magazine, the "commercial/industrial sector and the institutional sector decreased by 1.6 and 2.1 points, respectively, to scores of 45.3 and 48.5.".

Source: Architecture Magazine

Price & Return Projection by Scenario Analysis

Assuming that the dividend growth is back to positive based on YCharts.com's forecasted earnings growth of +10.6% in 2020, we project VNQ's price 1 year forward using scenario analysis by varying: 1) 10-year Treasury yield and 2) the spread between VNQ dividend yield and 10-year Treasury yield. The two variables were chosen as we witnessed how closely they relate to the price of VNQ in the 2nd chart above.

TTM Dividend 3.136 Growth Forecast (1yr) 10.59% Forward TTM Dividend 3.468 Current VNQ Price 92.15 Current 10Y Treasury 1.94% Current Dividend - 10Y 1.48% 10-year Average 2.38% VNQ Price Projection by Scenario VNQ Dividend Yield - 10Y Treasury Yield 10Y Treasury Yield 1.00% 1.50% 2.00% 2.50% 1.50% 138.72 115.60 99.09 86.70 2.00% 115.60 99.09 86.70 77.07 2.50% 99.09 86.70 77.07 69.36 3.00% 86.70 77.07 69.36 63.06 VNQ Return Projection by Scenario VNQ Dividend Yield - 10Y Treasury Yield 10Y Treasury Yield 1.00% 1.50% 2.00% 2.50% 1.50% 50.54% 25.45% 7.53% -5.91% 2.00% 25.45% 7.53% -5.91% -16.37% 2.50% 7.53% -5.91% -16.37% -24.73% 3.00% -5.91% -16.37% -24.73% -31.57%

We anticipate that 10-year Treasury yield most likely will be between 2-3% absent shock events such as Fed suddenly raising rates or U.S.-China trade deal falling apart once again. Meanwhile, the dividend-Treasury yield spread will more likely mean revert towards the 10-year average instead of compressing further. Hence realistically, potential return is projected between -5.9% to 7.5%, which does not look compelling from risk-reward perspective.

In summary, uncertainties in dividend payout growth and commercial real estate fundamentals will be key hurdles that REITs need to overcome for further meaningful gains going forward. In addition, based on the historical relationship between its dividend yield and 10-year Treasury yield, REITs' valuation has been overstretched relative to bonds and thus vulnerable to selloffs on any back up in bond yields.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.