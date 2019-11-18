Belimo: Innovating Solutions

Shares of such quality companies are rarely on sale, and Belimo is currently overvalued, leaving us to wait for a price closer to CHF 4,500-5,000.

Belimo (OTC:BLHWF) is a high-quality Swiss company that investors should have on their radar. Its leading positions in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions to control heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are a result of its innovation focus since its founding in 1975. The company's scale and reputation for quality protect its market position as it consistently runs a profitable business and achieves attractive return levels with essentially no financial leverage.

While the impressive quality might tempt potential investors, the stock currently appears overvalued. We hope this article provides a solid introduction to the company and/or a reminder to keep the company in mind should a buying opportunity arise.

Company background and description

The company was founded in 1975 by a number of Swiss entrepreneurs with the shared objective of improving the energy efficiency and safety of HVAC systems. The company’s name is derived from 3 German words: "beraten" (advise), "liefern" (deliver) and "montieren" (install).

Belimo’s success started when the company brought to market the first direct-coupled damper actuator. This was quite value-adding to the marketplace, as it could be installed directly on the damper shafts, thus reducing installation times by some 65%. Many other product innovations followed, as described later in this report. Thereafter, the company expanded into new geographies, including other European countries from 1977 onward, North America in 1988, and Asia Pacific in 1997. In 1998, Belimo entered the HVAC water application market by introducing a range of new valve actuator products. In 2014, the company also developed solutions for the retrofitting of existing valve actuators. The company was listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange in 1995.

Source: Investor presentation 2019

For the fiscal year ending in December 2018, Belimo sold approximately 6.7m actuators and 1.5m valves, deriving 57% of sales from air applications and 43% from water applications. The company derived 49% of 2018 sales from Europe, 38% from the Americas, and 13% from the Asia Pacific region.

Industry background, competitive position and barriers to entry

Belimo operates in a sub-segment of the actuator and valve industry, focused on such products used in air and water HVAC systems.

Some information about Belimo’s underlying markets for both of its segments are included below:

Source: Vontobel equity research (2018)

As indicated above, Belimo mainly competes against segments of large industrial conglomerates, including Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Johnson Controls (JCI), Honeywell (HON), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSF), to name a few. Despite what may initially appear as a relative scale disadvantage, Belimo is the only dedicated ‘actuator company’ among peers, and as a result it commands leadership positions in the markets it serves. The company is the global market leader in air applications, with a market share of approx. 50%, and the #2 player in water applications with a market share of approx. 15%.

Another aspect which is at the heart of the company’s competitive strategy is its focus on research & development, and continuously bringing innovative products to market. As shown below, the company has invested over CHF 500m in R&D cumulatively since 1996, or approx. 6.2% of annual sales on average (7.3% last fiscal year). At the same perimeter, it is estimated Belimo’s R&D budget is multiple times that of its largest competitors, further cementing its position as the ‘innovator’ in this market. Over the years, Belimo was the first to introduce a number of key product innovations to market, including direct-coupled motorized damper actuators, fire and smoke spring-return damper actuators, pressure independent characterized control valves, electronic pressure independent valves, and many other product innovations.

Source: Annual reports, Belimo IR Department

Beyond its potential to innovate, one can point out to other intangible assets such as strong brand names, as well as a reputation for the highest-quality products and services. To illustrate this point, one may highlight that every single actuator sold, around 6.7m in 2018, is thoroughly tested before being shipped out, as opposed to using a typical six sigma approach to quality testing.

Overall, we rate Belimo to be in a strong competitive position and believe the firm to benefit from some barriers to entry related to scale and intangible assets (i.e. brand recognition and innovation potential).

Fundamental profile

Profitability, capital efficiency, and returns on investment:

Belimo runs a highly profitable business on a consistent basis, with operating margins averaging approx. 17% over the past decade. Despite being exposed to cyclical end-markets, profitability levels have displayed remarkable resilience in the last 2 economic downturns, with operating margins of 14% in 2002 and 16% in 2009.

In addition to being profitable, Belimo also runs an asset-light business, as a result of its sole focus on assembling, testing, and customizing end products (i.e. the company outsources the majority of the production of components). For instance, it is estimated that sourcing accounts for nearly 90% of production costs, followed by assembly (6%) and customization & distribution (6%).

As a result, return levels are very attractive, with ROA in the high teens, ROIC in the mid-twenties, and ROE of approx. 20% over the past decade while using little to no financial leverage.

Source: Refinitiv Eikon

Growth:

Between 1996 and 2018, Belimo grew sales at a CAGR of approx. 8%, with EPS growing in excess of 10%. Sales and profits have grown at a slower and more irregular rate over the past decade, as a result of a more challenging macroeconomic environment in Europe, as well as a higher level of foreign exchange volatility.

We make the assumption that sales will reach close to CHF 1 billion by 2028, or a CAGR of approx. 4.5% over the next 10 years, even as we account for the high likelihood of an economic downturn at some point throughout the forecasting period.

Source: Refinitiv Eikon

Cash flows:

Belimo’s working capital requirements are considerable, with a meaningful amount of cash tied up in inventories and receivables. Still, cash from operations (CFO) to net income, a measure of cash flow generation and earnings quality, looks very solid at approx. 120% on average over the past 10 years.

When looking at Belimo’s free cash flow (FCF) profile, it is important to note that the past decade has witnessed a meaningful expansion in capacity, both in the U.S. and Switzerland, especially during the 2013-2015 period. As a result, FCF generation was pressured during that time. Given its growth-based strategy, we assume that Belimo can achieve an FCF conversion rate of 80-90% on a normalized basis.

Source: Refinitiv Eikon

Financial position

As has been the case for the vast majority of the time since its listing in 1995, Belimo is in a stellar financial position. As of the end of fiscal 2018, it held CHF 156m in cash (approx. 30% of total assets and 4% of current market capitalization) and had no meaningful debts outstanding.

While it may be difficult to argue against the notion that Belimo’s balance sheet is managed in an overly conservative way, it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, given that Belimo is still very much a family business, and that such businesses tend to place a higher level of focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Source: Refinitiv Eikon

Management team and track record of capital allocation decisions

Mr. Lars van der Haegen is Belimo’s CEO since July 2015. He joined the company in 2000, and previously held positions in product management, as well as being head of the Americas business between 2011 and 2015. He is a Building Technology Designer who holds Master's degrees from both Columbia Business School in New York and London Business School.

Mr. Markus Schürch is the company’s CFO since January 2019. Prior to joining Belimo in late 2018, he worked at McKinsey and Landis+Gyr, a company that provides energy management solutions. He holds a doctorate and a degree in chemical engineering from ETH Zürich.

Two members of Belimo’s founding families are represented on the Board of Directors. Mr. Patrick Burkhalter sits as a non-executive, independent Chairman of the Board. He is also a member of the audit committee. Furthermore, Mr. Urban Linsi sits as non-executive independent Director, and also sits on the nomination committee.

Historically, capital allocation decisions have been sensible and disciplined. The company has been focused on growing the business organically via capital expenditures, as well as R&D and working capital investments, while largely avoiding acquisitions. Excess cash flows have mainly been returned to shareholders via annual dividend payments.

We find executive compensation to be very reasonable, and corporate governance practices to be adequate.

Dividend

Belimo has paid out an annual dividend every single year since its listing in 1995. The company appears to adhere to a ‘payout ratio’ type of dividend policy, with the annual dividend typically between 50-70% of net earnings. As a result, the dividend was cut on three occasions in the past; following the economic downturns of 2002, 2008, and 2011, each time by approx. 10-12%. Looking at data going back to 1996, we can see that the company has grown the dividend at a CAGR of close to 12%, while the CAGR over the past 10 years has been a touch slower. As of fiscal 2018, the annual dividend rate stood at CHF 100 per share, representing an EPS payout ratio of 71%, and a CFO payout ratio of 53%.

Given the resilience of profitability levels and the company’s stellar balance sheet, we rate the dividend as safe presently, although history shows that should earnings decline as a result of a global recession, the company would likely trim its dividend. Also, one shouldn’t expect double-digit increases in dividends as has been the case in the past. A mid single-digit annual increase seems a more reasonable assumption, given the current payout ratio and earnings growth potential. As of today, the dividend yield is approx. 1.5%.

Source: Refinitiv Eikon

Valuation

A conservative DCF-based valuation yields a fair value estimate of CHF 5,000 per share, some 20% below the current share price. We expect sales to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the next 10 years, operating margins of 17%, a tax rate of 18%, a terminal growth rate of 2%, and a WACC of 5.5%. While this discount rate is ludicrously low, it is worth bearing in mind that interest rates in Switzerland currently stand at -0.75%, so this represents an equity risk premium of over 6%, which seems more reasonable.

Looking at valuation multiples, the stock is currently trading at approx. 38x 12-month forward earnings, vs. a 10-year median PE multiple of 22x. Thus, the current PE ratio is very elevated, even after accounting for Switzerland’s current extraordinary interest rate environment.

Ownership

Nearly 20% of Belimo’s share capital remains in the hands of Gruppe Linsi, an entity which relates to some of the company’s initial founders. The remaining shares are freely floated on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

As we’ve stated many times in the past, we generally have a positive inclination towards family businesses, and like the owner-operator model, as it creates a strong alignment of interests between all stakeholders. However, we do believe that it is very important for family-owned businesses to adhere to sensible corporate governance practices, and think long and hard about succession planning. Here, we take comfort in the historical evidence that the company is willing to go outside of the founding families in order to find the necessary business acumen to run the firm whenever necessary.

Risks and red flags

FX risk: The company derived 97% of sales outside of Switzerland in 2018. It is therefore heavily exposed to foreign exchange fluctuations, and particularly the USD and the EUR. To mitigate this risk, the company aims to achieve natural hedging by matching cash inflows and outflows in a specific currency as far as possible. In addition, it engages in currency hedging in the forwards market, which in itself entails some financial risk.

Procurement risk: As previously mentioned, Belimo outsources the production of the vast majority of components used to make its products. This results in a number of risks related to the availability, quality, and price of these components.

Customer concentration: According to Vontobel equity research (previously hyperlinked), approx. 10-15% of total sales were concentrated with 5 key customers in 2018.

Raw material prices: Via the components it procures, Belimo has some exposure to raw material prices, notably plastics and metals.

Initial conclusions

It is difficult not to be impressed with what Belimo has achieved since its founding in 1975. Over time, the company has attained leading positions in the markets in which it operates, while developing significant intangible assets, in the form of its innovation potential and brand equity. It consistently runs a profitable business and achieves attractive return levels without any financial leverage. Its balance sheet is pristine. It is a family business that clearly aligns the interests of all stakeholders, resulting in a sensible capital allocation policy. Shareholders are regularly remunerated via annual dividend payments.

Unfortunately, the shares of such companies are rarely on sale, and finding an appropriate time to become a partial owner of these companies can be difficult. As of today, we find the stock to be overvalued. Having said that, we would not require a large margin of safety to feel comfortable acquiring a stake in Belimo, and would strongly consider such a purchase at the CHF 4,500-5,000 level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article does not constitute investment advice.