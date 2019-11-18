General Mills: Stay Long, Debt Is Decreasing And Business Is Stabilizing

The dividend yield is over 3.7% and well covered by earnings and free cash flow. It is currently frozen but may return to growth this or next fiscal year.

Thesis

Much Aligned General Mills Inc (GIS) was a stock that suffered due to a declining top line, declining sales for cereal, yogurt and snacks, market perception of overpaying for Blue Buffalo, a large jump in total debt, freezing the dividend, and negative market sentiment for consumer staples stocks. Overall, this was close to a perfect storm for General Mills. The stock price was over $72 per share in mid-2016 and dropped to sub-$37 by late 2018, an almost 50% decline. But with that said, the company has slowly been reducing total debt and improving operational performance. Blue Buffalo looks like it will be a positive for the company over time. In addition, General Mills has stabilized its yogurt business. Market sentiment has improved for consumer staples stocks leading to a recovering stock price. Furthermore, although the dividend was frozen it was not cut like that of Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). The company continues to be profitable and has margins better than most of its competitors. I expect the dividend to return to growth in late FY 2020 or early FY 2021. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

Source: General Mills

General Mills Is A Market Leader And Business Is Stabilizing

General Mills is a market leader in processed and packaged food in the U.S. and also has a presence overseas. The company produces and sells cereal, yogurt, soup, snacks, dough, baking mixes and ingredients, pet food, ice cream, and other staples. The company’s major brands are well known to most investors including Cheerios, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Blue Buffalo, Haagen Dazs, Annie’s, Cascadian Farm, and others. Almost three -quarters of revenue is from the U.S., but the company operates globally.

The interesting thing about General Mills is that the company is a market leader in many categories and not just a handful. Furthermore, most of the brands are growing over time although in some cases growth is choppy. It not only competes in categories that are basic necessities but also more discretionary, e.g. ice cream. In cereals, the company has the top two brands and three of the top five brands. It is the market leader with ~32% market share, ahead of Kellogg Company (K). After a disastrous FY 2017 where the company had declining sales and losing market share, cereal is gaining sales and market share due to brand building and product innovation

General Mills U.S. Cereal Sales and Market Share Trends

Source: General Mills Q1 FY 2020 Earnings Presentation

In baking mixes, the company has almost 37% market share more than double the No. 2 brand. In baking ingredients, the company has about 15% market share, again more than double the No. 2 company, Hershey Company (HSY). In refrigerated dough, General Mills has over 52% of market share dwarfing all other competitors. In a few categories such as soup and snack bars the company has the No. 2 brand but trails the market leaders by a decent margin. Snacks were another category that has been lagging. U.S. consumer tastes are changing, and this has led to lower sales for the two market leaders, General Mills and Kellogg, despite increasing marketwide sales in the category. Overall, consumers are gravitating away from granola bars toward snack bars with fewer ingredients and more protein that are also perceived to be healthier. General Mills has responded with brand building and product innovation. However, the snacks category is still not generating positive sales growth for the company.

General Mills U.S. Snack Sales and Market Share Trends

Source: General Mills Q1 FY 2020 Earnings Presentation

Blue Buffalo is a leading dry dog and cat food but not yet the No. 1 or No. 2 brand. But pet food is undergoing a trend toward premiumization and Blue Buffalo is a leader in wholesome natural per food, the fastest growing part of the U.S. pet food market. The one major weakness in General Mills’ brands has been Yoplait. The company missed the trend in Greek yogurt and Yoplait lost market share going from ~24% in 2009 to ~16% now. The market share losses are stabilizing partly due to trends away from Greek yogurt, but returning Yoplait to the No. 2 spot will take many years and significant brand investment.

General Mills U.S. Yogurt Sales and Market Share Trends

Source: General Mills Q1 FY 2020 Earnings Presentation

General Mills Growth and Profitability

General Mills has been trying to grow the top line by raising prices that offset small volume declines in its brands. So far, this strategy has worked in the past several quarters largely due to the company’s market dominance in several market segments leading to pricing power. This permits General Mills to grow the top line ahead of food inflation. For FY 2020, the company is still forecasting 1 – 2% organic sales growth, 2 – 4% adjusted operating profit growth, and 3 – 5% adjusted diluted EPS growth. This will come about through adjusting price/mix, growth from the Blue Buffalo acquisition, and a recovery in margins.

Over the past 10-years General Mills’ gross margins have trended down suggesting that General Mills is facing input cost pressures. Gross margins will likely stay around 35%. Despite the decline, this is a decent value and greater than many of the company’s competitors in the packaged food business. Operating margins were also declining but have trended up after bottoming out in 2015.

General Mills Revenue and Margins

Source: TIKR.com

General Mills’ margins compare well with its competitors in the processed and packaged food sector. The table below shows General Mills’ gross margins are on the higher end of the 11 listed companies. In fact, gross margins are third behind only Flowers Foods (FLO) and J. M. Smucker Company (SJM). But General Mills has the second highest operating margins of the listed companies behind B&G Foods (BGS) demonstrating the company’s ability to control variable costs.

Processed and Packaged Food Company Select Data

Source: Finviz

Based on FY 2019 numbers, the U.S. retail segment has the highest operating margins of 22.9% due to its scale. The operating margins of Convenience Stores & Foodservice was not far behind at 21.3%. The Pet segment also has decent margins of 18.8%. This should increase as General Mills builds scale and reduces investment in distribution. The addition of the Pet segment should also make the companywide operating margins higher over time.

But with that said, the international business segments suffer from low margins. The Europe & Australia segment has operating margins of 6.5% while Asia & Latin America has even lower operating margins of 5.1%. Both units are experiencing lower sales, which is not surprising. European revenue is likely being impacted by contracting manufacturing economies and uncertainties related to Brexit. Asian revenue is likely being impacted by a rapidly slowing Chinese economy. The company has delineated margin expansion as one of the top three priorities for both Europe & Australia and Asia & Latin America. This will require optimizing price/mix, improving distribution, and reducing input costs. There is much room for margin expansion in the international segments since they are much lower than the other three segments. Even a 1% improvement in margins would lead to a $16M - $19M improvement in operating profit for these segments. This does not sound like much, but it would lead to a ~0.5% improvement in total segment operating profit.

General Mills’ Operating Segment Results in FY 2019

Operating Segment Net Sales Operating Profit Operating Margin North American Retail $9,925.2 $2,277.2 22.9% Convenience Store & Foodservice $1,969.1 $419.5 21.3% Europe & Australia $1,886.7 $123.3 6.5% Asia & Latin America $1,653.3 $72.4 5.1% Pet $1,430.9 $268.4 18.8%

Source: General Mills FY 2019 Annual Report

General Mills Debt Is Declining

General Mills’ total debt increased substantially due to the Blue Buffalo acquisition. Many SA authors spoke negatively about the deal due to high EV multiple and also the resulting large debt load. But in a previous article I argued that General Mills had enough cash flow after freezing the dividend and stopping share repurchases to pay down about $1B in debt annually. I forecasted that long-term debt would by $11,500M in 2019 and $10,400 in 2020 with debt-to-equity ratios of 1.74 and 1.58, respectively. My predictions for FY 2019 were fairly accurate. Long-term debt stood at $11,624.8M at end of FY 2019 and LT Debt/Equity ratio was 1.57 and Total Debt/Equity was 1.97. Long-term debt has decreased further since then and stands at $11,619.8M and LT Debt/Equity ratio was 1.57 and Total Debt/Equity was 1.86 at end of Q1 FY 2020. Debt repayment continues to be a priority for General Mills in FY 2020. The company has a goal to reduce leverage to 3.5X net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA by end of the fiscal year. The current ratio is roughly 4.1X but is down from 4.6X after the Blue Buffalo acquisition was completed. It is likely that General Mills will meet its goal for debt reduction barring any major downturns.

General Mills’ Dividend Safety

General Mills’ dividend can be considered very safe from the perspective earnings and free cash flow. The forward payout ratio is a decent 58.5% based on a dividend of $1.96 and consensus FY 2020 EPS of $3.35. This ratio is below my threshold of 65%. Furthermore, the ratio has trended down after being over 60% for several years. This is due to a freeze in the dividend and rising earnings per share. Forecasting a dividend increase is difficult but if General Mills meets its leverage target then I believe that dividend growth should resume since the payout ratio has dropped to a more reasonable level.

The dividend is also well covered from the perspective of free cash flow. In FY 2019, General Mills had about $2.27B in free cash flow and the dividend required about $1.18B giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of roughly 52%. In my opinion this is a good value and well within my threshold of 70%. Even in recessions with high unemployment General Mills should be able to pay the dividend.

General Mills’ Valuation

Now let’s examine General Mills’ valuation. The forward P/E ratio based on consensus FY 2020 EPS of $3.35 is about 15.7. The trailing 10-year average is about 17. I use P/E ratio of 16.0 discounting for the recent difficulties and poor operating performance of the two international segments. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 15.0 and 17.0, I obtain a fair value range from $48.30 to $54.74. The current stock price is ~96% to ~109% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$51.52 suggesting that the stock is trading near fair value based on P/E ratio.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 15.0 16.0 17.0 Estimated Value $48.30 $51.52 $54.74 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 109% 102% 96%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? We next apply the Gordon Growth Model. Although the dividend is not growing, we make the assumption that the dividend will grow at 5% rate after FY 2020 and we want an 8% return. This gives a fair value estimate of $65.33. In another method, Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $54. An average of these three models is $56.95. Seemingly, General Mills is slightly undervalued. I personally would view a stock price near ~$47 or about 10% lower as a good entry point or a price where I would add to my position. But even at the current price, investors may be able to get a decent return over the next several years provided the company can improve operating profit in the international segments, improve yogurt and snack performance, and maintain growth in the Pet segment.

Final Thoughts on General Mills

Historically, General Mills has had a relatively stable stock price. In fact, during the Great Recession, the stock price and valuation dipped a bit, but then kept on trending up. But the stock price was punished from mid-2016 until early-2019. The dividend yield was roughly 5.0% at the time, a high over the past 20 years. This was a good buying opportunity. The stock price and valuation has recovered since then. But the stock is still yielding over 3.7% and is reasonably valued making this a good buy for most seeking income. The dividend may even return to growth by end of FY 2020. In addition, General Mills stock has a low beta indicating that it should provide some ballast to a portfolio during market volatility. For these reasons combined with its market leadership and improving performance, I view General Mills as a long-term buy.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.



We provide portfolio strategies and investment ideas to investors interested in generating portfolio income. Our asset allocation strategies guide investors on where to find the best income generating ideas and we provide individual security coverage on REITs, Dividend Stocks, MLPs, Preferred Equity, ETFs, Closed End Funds, and Bonds. Get access to 5 Income Portfolios and research including Stable Monthly Income Portfolio

Income Portfolio Dividend Growth Portfolio

Portfolio High Income Portfolio

Portfolio Tax-Exempt Income Portfolio

Income Portfolio Income Safety Portfolio Additional benefits: BlueLeaf Account aggregation software to consolidate all of your accounts

Right Capital Financial Planning Software Please click here to be taken to The Income Strategist.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS, HRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.