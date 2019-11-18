Cogeco Communications: Still See Growth Ahead, But Shares Fairly Valued

The company has significantly reduced its debt and should be able to pursue accretive acquisitions to grow its business very soon.

Investment Thesis

Cogeco Communications (OTCPK:CGEAF) (TSX: "CCA") delivered a strong F2019 with high single digit top line and double-digit bottom line growth. Despite a slight decline in its Canadian segment, its U.S. segment should continue to perform well thanks to its competitive advantage over its peers. The company has also significantly reduced its leverage and may be in a position to grow its business by acquisition very soon. Cogeco offers a growing dividend with a yield of 1.8%. Given its surge in share price since the beginning of 2019, its shares are no longer undervalued. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Cogeco posted a good F2019. In the fiscal year, the company saw its revenue increased by 8.6% year over year. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue increased to C$2.331 billion from $2.147 billion in F2018. Thanks to lower operating expenses growth, Cogeco’s adjusted EBITDA increased by 10% to C$1.108 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA margin also expanded to 47.5% in F2019 from 46.9% in F2018. Majority of the increase came from its American broadband services operations, as this segment continues to benefit from strong subscribers growth and demand for data than its Canadian segment.

Source: F2019 Annual Report

Earnings and Growth Analysis

American Broadband Services’ EBITDA growth should accelerate in H2 2020

We like the fact that Cogeco continues to grow its American Broadband Services segment. We believe this segment should have a long runway of growth in the next few years as demand for more data usage, and higher speed should continue to help drive strong top and bottom lines growth. The company has 1Gbps Internet speed in 90% of its area of operation. On the other hand, 82% of its competitors outside of Florida still operates legacy DSL network which offers much slower speed than Cogeco's Gbps Internet speed.

Source: Q4 2019 Investor Update

Looking forward to 2020, Cogeco’s investment to expand its network in Florida should help to improve its competitive position in the state. The company is also ramping up its marketing spending in the first half of 2020. While it may weigh on its EBITDA in the near-term, it has the potential to expand its EBITDA margin in H2 2020.

Cogeco Connexion’s growth may remain flat in 2020

Cogeco’s Cogeco Connexion (its Canadian segment) represents about 56% of its total adjusted revenue in F2019. The company is the second largest cable operator in Canada’s two largest provinces Ontario and Quebec. However, the segment’s Internet subscribers has been range bound in the past 2 years (about 780 thousand in total).

Source: Created by author

Although Internet subscribers growth resumed in Q1 2019, the growth has been slow. On the other hand, its video customers continue to decline at a rapid pace. In the past year, its video subscribers declined by 5.7% (or about 38 thousand subscribers). Fortunately, the company was able to offset the negative impact of is video subscribers loss by raising its rates especially in the Internet business. However, Cogeco still suffered a slight decline in its revenue of about 0.4% in Q3 2019. Fortunately, its adjusted EBITDA increased by 1.1% thanks to better customer mix (more higher margin Internet subscribers vs lower margin video subscribers).

Source: Created by author

Looking forward, we expect slower growth in its Canadian Internet business because the company is facing strong competition. In Ontario and Quebec, Cogeco’s main competitor BCE (BCE) continues to upgrade its legacy DSL network to fiber-to-the-home network. With the deployment of FTTH, BCE can compete head to head with Cogeco’s Gbps Internet services. As a result, Cogeco’s competitive advantage continues to diminish. In addition, most of the areas that Cogeco serves are smaller cities that have slower population growth rates. Therefore, we do not anticipate strong growth in its Canadian segment.

Improving balance sheet should help support more acquisitions

With the disposition of its non-core business in Canada, Cogeco’s balance sheet has improved considerably. As can be seen from the chart below, its leverage ratio has now declined to 2.6x. This is now much lower than the peak of 3.4x reached when the company acquired MetroCast. The company has a history of growing its business by accretive acquisitions. Cogeco will soon be in a position to pursue acquisitions to grow its business. Perhaps, there may be some accretive acquisitions in F2020.

Source: Q4 2019 Investor Update

Valuation Analysis

We estimate Cogeco to generate about C$1.15 billion of EBITDA in 2020. Using an EV to EBITDA ratio of 7.5x, we have an enterprise value of C$9.78 billion. This EV to EBITDA ratio is a blended ratio as we believe its Canadian operations is about 6.75x and its U.S. Cable is about 8.5x. These are based on the average of its Canadian and U.S. peers. With a net debt of about C$2.89 billion and shares outstanding of about 49.4 million, we have our target price of about C$115. This is C$0.70 above its current level of C$114.30. Therefore, we think Cogeco is fairly valued.

A growing 1.8%-yielding dividend

In the latest earnings release, Cogeco increased its quarterly dividend by about 10.5%. As can be seen from the chart below, the company has consistently increased its dividend annually. In fact, it has increased its dividend by a compound annual growth rate of 11% since 2015. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 1.8% is towards the low end of its 5-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Cable TV continues to face structural headwind

Like many other cable companies, Cogeco’s legacy TV business continues to face structural headwind as consumers gradually switch to other platforms such as IPTV. As can be seen from the chart below, its Canadian video subscribers continues to decline quarter over quarter. If this cord-cutting trend accelerates, it can further erode Cogeco’s revenue.

Investor Takeaway

Cogeco should be able to grow its business thanks to good growth prospect in its ABS segment. The company pays a growing 1.8%-yielding dividend. However, given that its shares are now fairly valued, we think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.