Learn The Rules: Shorting Dividend Stocks Can Be A Costly Mistake

Tanger is an example of an "obviously" great short that wasn't.

High-quality dividend stocks that are overvalued can remain overvalued for long periods of time.

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei

Over the last several years I have witnessed folks shorting REITs. It never ceases to amaze me that these so-called market timers believe that the fastest way to achieve the highest returns is by making short-term trades that are accurately timed.

I have lived long enough to know that there is absolutely no way to accurately and consistently time short-term market movements, unless you have a crystal ball that is.

In this article (along with Dividend Sensei) I plan to explain in detail why shorting stocks is a speculative strategy. As value investors, we recognize that fundamental analysis is the closest thing we have to a crystal ball – and shorting stocks is tough to pull off because it's inherently a short-term strategy that is high cost (when done with dividend stocks) and requires you to be right about

the timing of a stock's short-term price action

the magnitude of price changes

when the price will reverse (go up)

We want to offer three examples of why this can be a costly mistake, with a poor reward-risk ratio. This goes not just for quality stocks that are overvalued, but even for low-quality names that might indeed end up going to zero eventually.

Example 1: Quality Dividend Stocks That Are Overvalued Can Remain Overvalued For Long Periods Of Time

Shorting a stock means borrowing shares from your broker, selling them and then buying them back, hopefully at a much lower price. You pocket the difference minus interest your broker charges and dividend payments which you are liable for.

In theory, stocks in a bubble is a great short candidate. The trouble is that as famous economist John Maynard Keynes said:

Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.

Our experience as analysts has taught us that usually high-quality dividend stocks (including REITs) can cycle between 33% overvalued to 33% undervalued. But "usually" isn't "always" and here is a great example of a high-quality dividend-growth stock that got into a bubble and just kept going up.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the past 10 years, Super SWAN dividend king American States Water (AWR) has averaged a 22.7 PE, which is artificially high due to its current bubble.

If you had used 33% overvaluation, the purple line in the chart, then you would have shorted AWR at $55.72 in April 2018, confident that it would soon correct to more historical levels ($41.33 would have been approximate fair value).

That would have netted you $14.4 per share, minus about 2% to 3% annual broker interest and a 1.9% dividend. In other words your pre-tax profit, had AWR fallen to fair value within a year, would have been about 20%, or 16% after taxes.

It seems like a pretty decent potential return, right?

Look what actually happened. AWR went parabolic, driven by "utilities are bond alternatives" frenzied buying. The stock is up 62%, or $35 per share. On top of that, the company paid out 3% worth of dividends, meaning you're now 65% underwater.

Anyone who shorted AWR when it was obviously overvalued likely has gotten at least one if not several margin calls by now, requiring they put up new money to keep the trade alive.

With REITs, the cost of shorting can be very high since the sector is known for its rich yields.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here's Realty Income (O), which is clearly overvalued. The purple line represents a 24.9 P/FFO, meaning it is 33% historically overvalued, and a multiple the REIT has achieved just once before suffering a bear market.

But before you run out convinced that Realty Income is a great short from that level (price of $82) keep in mind that Moody's Analytics just put out a report that US 10-year yields, might fall to as low as 0.5% in the coming years.

Granted that would require a recession, which would likely significantly send down Realty Income, like all stocks. But the current economic fundamentals indicate that the US economy is still growing about 1.4%, and that 12-month recession risk is 39% (61% probability of no recession).

If US Treasury yields were to fall to record low levels, there is literally no telling how high Realty Income might fly in the short term. Before we saw American States hit a PE of almost 50, we would have thought such a thing impossible.

Could Realty Income hit a P/FFO of 30? 35? 40?

You should never underestimate the madness of the market in the short term. Shorting means a limited upside but potentially unlimited downside, creating the opposite reward-risk ratio for owning stocks, unlimited upside vs. limited downside.

Example 2: Tanger Is An Example Of An "Obviously" Great Short That Wasn't

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) is a great example of how following a popular investing theme, in this case, the "retail apocalypse", can cost short sellers dearly.

Due to its third turnaround, which we believe will eventually succeed, Tanger is down 65% since its mid-2016 peak. That peak was created by the REIT bubble, inflated when post-Brexit 10-year yields hit a record low of 1.36% and caused a lot of foolish "bond alternative yield chasing".

We highlight Tanger as a cautionary short-selling tale for two reasons.

First, note that Tanger's historical P/FFO is 16.9x in our modern low-rate era, which is likely to continue. From mid-2009 through most of 2016 the REIT traded overvalued for years on end.

Anyone convinced that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was going to kill Tanger could have lost a fortune shorting Tanger.

December 2010: SKT trading at 21.2x P/FFO, 3.1% yield and the annual cost to short about 6%.

Tanger didn't correct in 2011 as one might expect. Instead, it kept on rising and stayed overvalued for several years. From December 2010 to the bubble high in 2016, Tanger - including dividends shorters had to cover - was up 84%. This resulted in total annualized short losses of about 13% CAGR.

But what about that huge crash over the past three years?

Surely that vindicated the short thesis, right?

Guess how much was made by short sellers who shorted all those years ago, even after SKT crashed?

SKT's total returns from December 2010 through the recent lows has been -0.6%, due to the REIT's rapidly growing and safe dividends. Factor in the interest cost on shares held short, and even short sellers who were "proven right" by the recent crash actually lost about 2% annually.

In reality, they lost a lot more money than that. Even ignoring the opportunity cost of putting your money to work in more lucrative investments, Tanger's short interest has risen rapidly, recently hitting a peak of 50%.

In other words, 50% of its publicly traded shares were owned by short sellers betting against the stock. That matters for two reasons.

First, as short interest rises, brokers raise how much they charge to short a stock. Add to that Tanger's steadily rising dividend, and long-term shorts on Tanger have likely taken a 10+% annual bath on the stock.

(Source: Ycharts)

And then there's the risk of a short squeeze, like what occurred during the great value rally of September. That saw Tanger soaring nearly 25% in a matter of days, likely due to short sellers being squeezed out of positions by margin calls.

Mind you, Tanger has fallen back 14% since that short squeeze ended, but that merely creates an increased risk that some speculators will think it's safe to short it once more.

The truth about Tanger is that at six times cash flow it's a high-quality REIT that is expected to return to positive growth in 2022 and the Reuters analyst consensus for long-term growth is 6.7%.

Today Tanger is offering a safe 8.73% yield that makes the cost of shorting it run close to 20% per year. From the lowest valuation in 16 years, with the worst likely behind the REIT in terms of temporary cash flow declines, and short interest still sky high, the risks of shorting this dividend champion (26 consecutive years of rising payouts) are very high.

This means that the "foolproof" idea of shorting Tanger due to the "retail apocalypse" isn't foolproof at all, but a horrible reward-risk proposition that should be avoided like the plague.

Example 3: Even Crappy Companies Can Cost Shorts Money

OK, so perhaps shorting high-quality dividend stocks can be a costly and painful mistake. But what about shoddy companies that are at high risk of going bankrupt?

Surely those are great short opportunities, right?

Let's take a look at the quintessential low-quality REIT, CBL & Associates (CBL), owner of mostly C- and D-quality malls that has:

a BB- junk bond credit rating (speculative)

an interest coverage ratio of 1.0 (at risk of breaching debt covenants)

debt/capital ratio of 78% (60% or less is safe for a REIT)

is down about 96% over the past six years

has a debt/EBITDA ratio of 7.6 (sky-high)

has suspended its dividend entirely

CBL is at high risk of going bankrupt in a recession, which the bond market thinks is 39% likely to occur in 2020.

There are about 1,400 malls left in the US and between 200 and 400 are expected to survive and thrive, with the rest being repurposed for other uses (at very high cost). CBL's collection of very low-quality malls are not likely to make the cut, which is why the stock trades at just 0.9x its steadily falling cash flow.

You'd think if there were ever a stock that it would be safe to short it would be CBL, which could drop 100% if it goes Chapter 11 and which doesn't even pay a dividend you'd have to cover. Guess what? You'd be wrong.

(Source: Ycharts)

Since it bottomed on Aug. 15, CBL has risen 60%. And a brief short squeeze saw CBL soaring 64% between Sept. 9th and Sept. 11, with shorts getting hammered by margin calls.

About 42% of CBL shares are held by shorts, meaning it has very high annual shorting interest costs. Add those high costs to the high risks of short squeezes that can come in waves, such as this likely 60% recent rally, and you can see why I don't recommend shorting even cruddy-quality companies like CBL.

The risk of a permanent loss of capital is just too high, and the upside potential (100% minus costs) is just too low. The reward-risk ratio is the essence of good long-term investing and when it comes to betting that stocks will go down fast and hard, I recommend most investors avoid this speculative strategy.

Bottom Line: Limited Upside And Lots Of Downside Mean Shorting Dividend Stocks Is A Strategy Most Investors Should Avoid

Short sellers play an important role in the market, often discovering blatant fraud about a company that investors need to know about. Enron was discovered not by the SEC but by short sellers who ran a deep dive via forensic accounting on its books to discover it was a house of cards set to implode.

Hedge funds, staffed by highly paid and experienced experts, often short companies, and some even do well at it over the long term. But those big institutions that do short do so with strict risk management rules and generally only with companies in which they are highly confident they have an edge (i.e., like knowing the books are crooked and the company will soon implode).

Retail investors don't have any of the advantages that a large short focused institution has, and so the reward-risk ratio in shorting stocks, especially dividend stocks, is generally horrible:

Interest costs on shorting popular "hated stocks" can run very high.

You have to cover dividends, which can be in the double digits.

High short interest can cause even cruddy companies to rocket higher in short squeezes that can cost you a fortune in permanently lost principle.

Even overvalued stocks can remain overvalued for years, meaning that "being right" might still result in losses.

Ultimately when you invest in a company you have unlimited upside and limited downside. When you short a stock you have limited upside and unlimited downside.

Unless you are one of those rare experts in that regard, and you know what you're doing and have some reason to believe you have an edge other investors lack, it's best to avoid this speculative and often dangerous investing strategy.

A few REIT examples worth noting…

On May 8, 2013 Highfields Capital said investors should short Digital Realty (DLR), saying, “Pricing is going lower, competition is increasing, and the company is tapping into capital markets as aggressively as they can.”

Source: FAST Graphs

Well, since that time Digital Realty shares have returned an average of 14% per year.

Another example is Realty Income. Ben Axler published a short squeeze thesis (Feb. 7, 2018) on Seeking Alpha regarding this name, citing a “cosmetic appearance of a growing enterprise vs. a declining one.” He even used “case studies to show 40-50% share price declines when investors revalue a REIT's declining performance.”

Source: FAST Graphs

Talk about backfiring. Realty Income has returned over 66% since that short thesis was published. Ouch!

Now on to a more recently example, in which Beyond Savings has suggested that “cracks are forming” with Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI). In his recent article eh explained that “the entire sector is overbuilt, and supply exceeds demand.” He went on to write,

Investors who think OHI is a SWAN are partying on the deck of the Titanic, thinking that the danger has passed, that Orianna was a one-time tenant issue.

To be clear, the same author sounded the alarm bell in early 2018 when he explained,

OHI is going to remain a value-trap at best in 2018 and might even be a falling knife. Fundamentally, it just does not look good and is only appropriate for those who are comfortable with 'livin' on a prayer'. Things can easily get worse before they get better.

Guess what? They definitely got better (while we maintained our Buy conviction).

Source: FAST Graphs

To be fair, the author was not short in February 2018; he recently disclosed his short position. Nonetheless, we’re happy to report that since the February 2018 article (when OHI was deemed a “value trap”) shares have returned a whopping 31.6%.

In closing, we advise readers to maintain strict discipline at all times, and that includes not shorting REITs. Frank J. Williams, author of If You Must Speculate, Learn The Rules wrote,

Men and women certainly should not speculate until they have paid the landlord, the butcher, and the tailor. They should have no doctor’s bills or insurance premiums overdue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, DLR, OHI, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.