IAA: The Outlook Supports The Bullish Case

The bullish case for IAA is more grounded in the company's absolute performance rather than an outperformance relative to its biggest competitor, given Copart's solid financial metrics.

While recent loss in market share in some key customers may be concerning, the company is expected to sustain its leading position in the segment given a series of initiatives.

The company is expected to continue to benefit from tailwinds underpinning the salvage auctions market and its key strategic growth initiatives.

IAA (IAA) posted a positive quarter, beating consensus and raising top line guidance. The environment remains robust in the salvage vehicle auction market with structural tailwinds supporting business growth. We have a bullish view on IAA in the long term, as we believe the company can take advantage of positive fundamentals and sustain its leadership position along with Copart (CPRT) and, furthermore, drive margin expansion based on its additional service and platform offerings initiatives.

Q3 2019 Earnings Highlights

Revenue was $357.3 million in the quarter, 2.9% above estimates and up 11.3% over a year ago, led by higher volumes and higher revenue per vehicle. In addition, organic revenue grew 9.8%, which excludes non-cash adjustments, revenue from DDI (acquired in July 2019), and foreign exchange fluctuations.

The international market continued to outperform and grew 13% over a year ago and already represents near 10% of total revenue after growing 26% year-to-date.

Gross profit came in at $136 million, up 14.7% over a year ago, driven by revenue growth, despite an increase in the cost of services. As a result, gross margin increased 110 bps to 38.1% from 37.0% a year ago.

Due to the increased costs of the public company originated from KAR Auction Services' spin-off in June 2019, adjusted SG&A expenses were $36.9 million in the quarter, up 20% from a year ago.

Finally, adjusted EBITDA was $96 million, up 9.5% over a year ago, and adjusted net income was $47.6 million or $0.35 per diluted share, $0.02 above consensus and up $0.02 over a year ago.

In summary, it was a positive quarter for IAA, with strength in both top and bottom lines in the first quarter running as a public company. On top of that, in order to reflect year-to-date performance and current expectations, the management team has raised FY 2019 guidance for organic revenue, which is now expected to be in the range of 7% to 7.5%, compared to the previous range of 5% to 7%, while adjusted EBITDA growth forecast is now between 6% to 7% over a year ago, compared to the previous range of 6% to 8%.

Outlook

In the short term, IAA is going to suffer the impact of a decision from three of its top customers to shift around 30% of their existent business volume away from IAA, which should cause revenue and EBITDA in 2020 to fall short of the company long-term growth targets, especially in the first half of next year on a year over year comparison, as the related shifts in volumes have started in the second half of 2019.

Motivations driving customers to make these shifts may be attributed to a confluence of factors, including strategic diversification, according to the management team. Despite the impact in the short-term business volume, IAA continues to move forward with its key strategic growth initiatives, notably the innovative offerings, such as IAA Loan Payoff, which enables more efficient documents sharing and processing of loan payoffs between insurance companies and automotive lenders, and IAA 360 View, which provide buyers an online interactive and more accurate visual of the vehicle.

Such initiatives, along with the auction platform IAA AuctionNow and other features of the Buyer Digital Transformation Initiative, are designed to bring efficiency to the process, improve buyer experience and drive engagement to IAA services, which will ultimately increase the bidding and buying activity on the platform and additional buyer fees, as seen in the recent increase in the proceeds when using IAA 360 View, which grew from $300 to $600 per vehicle on average.

The international front is another IAA's key strategic growth initiative, because of the representative market, as near 30% of total U.S. volume is exported, and also due to higher prices paid by international buyers compared to the U.S market. Looking to grow this market, IAA has centered its strategy on expanding its international buyer network through building brand awareness and developing relationships with established local partners in target countries with relevant growth potential.

Looking ahead, the company is expected to continue to benefit from tailwinds underpinning the salvage auctions market, such as the growing vehicle parc in the United States, which has increased 10% on average over the last 5 years, as well as the aging U.S. vehicle on the road and the increasing proportion of total loss after vehicle accidents, given the declining value of aging vehicles and increased collision repair costs due to vehicles complexity, labor and parts costs.

In contrast, future trends as ride-hailing and ride-sharing could potentially contribute to the optimization of the vehicle par. However, the magnitude of this adoption is still uncertain. Therefore, it is quite premature to gauge its impact over the vehicle parc growth trend.

Likewise, the autonomous car megatrend is expected to considerably reduce the number of collisions, but there is still a long way to go until it can be massively adopted.

Financial Analysis and Valuation

IAA and Copart are the dominant players of the salvage vehicle auction market, both encompassing nearly 80% of the segment market share. AS such, Copart is the closest bench market we can get to assess IAA's financial and valuation multiples on a comparative basis.

Following the spin-off from KAR Auction Services, IAA's new capital structure resulted in nearly additional $835 million in net debt, which jumped to $1.226 billion. As a result, its net debt/EBITDA multiple is now at 3.1x. On the other hand, Copart has seen a declining debt, corresponding to a much lower net debt/EBITDA multiple of 0.27x. Further, both companies can cover the interest expenses. However, while IAA's interest coverage ratio is near 6x, Copart's ratio is over 36x.

Although IAA's management team has a clear target to reduce the net debt/EBITDA to levels below 3.0x, at the present moment Copart has a clear advantage over IAA with respect to these financial health metrics.

Source: YCharts

Shifting to the earnings quality, we can see on the chart below that IAA's ROIC is not bad at 18%. However, Copart shows a much better deployment of invested capital. On the second chart, the Fixed Asset Turnover, which measures total revenue to average assets, shows that, following the spin-off, IAA has quickly converged to levels close to Copart, which makes sense as both companies have an asset light business model. The third chart shows that both companies exhibit relatively similar Accruals profile.

After considering all three metrics, the evaluation is also favorable to Copart, given its notably higher ROIC.

Source: YCharts

From a valuation perspective, see chart below, IAA is roughly 16% undervalued on a P/E basis (29.3x versus 34.7x). On the other hand, IAA's long-term EPS growth estimates are considerably lower than Copart (10% versus 15%). After factoring in growth estimates using the PEG ratio, however, IAA's PEG ratio of 2.9x is higher than Copart's PEG ration of 2.3x, which relatively justifies Copart's higher P/E multiple.

Source: YCharts

In summary, while IAA trades at lower P/E multiples, Copart's stronger financial health and earnings quality metrics, associated with higher EPS growth forecasts, considerably weaken the undervaluation argument in favor of IAA based on P/E analysis. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that regardless of positive fundamentals of both companies, there is no substantial upside to IAA relative to Copart in terms of the valuation metrics.

Takeaway

Current constructive business environment continues to underscore IAA's solid performance. While recent loss in market share in some key customers may be concerning, the company is expected to sustain its leading position in the segment given a series of initiatives in the service and platform offerings to improve efficiency and customer experience going forward.

While a financial metrics comparative analysis with Copart is not particularly favorable to IAA, current fundamentals support our positive stance on the stock given the company's absolute performance potential in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.