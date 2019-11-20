This Is Why I Buy Best Of Breed: Simon Property Group Rises Above The Rest

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) faces a friends problem. SPG has become that kid who is “guilty by association” for hanging out with the wrong crowd. In spite of reporting very robust results amidst what is turning out to be a miserable year for retail, SPG continues to trade at depressed valuations - this appears to be due to peers reporting poor results. I see SPG continuing to transform and dramatically improve upon its portfolio, which should eventually bring back the 3-4% same-store net operating income (‘SS NOI’) growth of the past. I reiterate my high conviction buy rating.

Best Of Breed Rises Above The Rest

This past quarter, malls, in general, reported rather disappointing results. Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) saw SS NOI decline 8.8% in Tier 1 properties and 5.5% overall in the quarter. PREIT (NYSE:PEI) saw SS NOI decline a staggering 5.8% in the quarter. Taubman (NYSE:TCO) saw SS NOI decline 0.9% (on a constant currency basis) on the backs of surprisingly weak releasing spreads at -1% (includes short-term leases), and shockingly weak full-term leasing spreads at 3%. Macerich (NYSE:MAC) saw SS NOI growth of 0.2% - I am impressed by their results and execution.

Nonetheless, SPG stands tall: 1.6% SS NOI growth while affirming comparable FFO guidance of $12.36 (before debt extinguishment costs of $0.33), or approximately 4.3% growth over 2018 when adjusting 2018 FFO for one-item items and the new lease accounting standard. CEO David Simon sums it up well: SPG does not have “throwaway years.” 2019 is shaping up to be a similarly difficult retail environment like that seen in 2017. While peers are struggling or for the most part, in clear “rebuild” phases, SPG is still churning out respectable growth. SPG has been playing chess while others look for their way in the checker's board.

SPG notes that retail bankruptcies impacted SS NOI growth by approximately 100 basis points and further that if they included SS NOI results from international properties, then SS NOI growth would have been well over 2%. On the conference call, CEO Simon also commented that he believes they are “flushing through most” of the bankruptcies from weak tenants. As SPG makes it through this retail bankruptcy cycle as well as brings its redevelopment projects online, I anticipate their financial results to improve significantly, perhaps back to SS NOI growth levels around 3.5%.

Balance Sheet: Prepared For Armageddon

One of the huge components of the bull thesis continues to be its strong balance sheet. SPG has an A credit rating or equivalent from the credit agencies on account of their superb track record, high-quality cash flows, and conservative leverage. In fact, with debt to EBITDA around 5.6 times, SPG is arguably underlevered for their A rating, as Moody’s has in the past stated that SPG could allow leverage to expand to 7 times without a downgrade. Their low leverage may mean more conservative shareholder returns on equity, but at the same time, it significantly reduces their risk as it gives SPG “at-will” access to significant sums of low-cost capital. Case in point: just this past quarter, SPG was able to refinance many tranches of maturing debt at lower interest rates, with the highlight being able to issue $1.25 billion of 30-year notes at a 3.25% interest rate. I also showed in my previous report that SPG’s balance sheet is so strong that it could handle a scenario where all anchor boxes go dark and require immediate redevelopment, at least from a capital financing perspective. This balance sheet is a huge differentiating factor that has allowed SPG to navigate this difficult environment, all while increasing their dividend and buying back shares with excess cash flow (which I look at next). This is in stark contrast with peers who are needing to sell JV stakes and/or refinance mortgages to fund redevelopment projects. SPG has the kind of balance sheet that is almost begging for the retail storm to get worse so that it can take advantage of lower stock prices of both itself and perhaps even its peers.

Focus On Shareholder Returns

With all the negative headlines and poor tape action, it would be easy to disregard SPG as being a “boring” stock with a passable yield in a terrible sector facing secular headwinds.

This, however, does not do SPG justice - it wasn’t long ago that SPG was considered by many to be the REIT of all REITs (or was that just me?). In reality, SPG continues to reward shareholders with the most important thing: real cash.

SPG raised their dividend payout to $2.10 quarterly or $8.30 for 2019. This is a 5% increase over 2018. Even while SPG is spending over $1 billion annually on redeveloping their anchor boxes, they are still able to increase the dividend distribution by such a respectable amount. I expect dividend increases to accelerate as redevelopment needs moderate. Still, even at a 5% dividend growth rate, buying at their 5.5% dividend yield would lead to double-digit projected returns, even assuming no multiple expansion.

Besides the dividend raise, SPG also continues to do something unusual for REITs: buy back stock. This past quarter, SPG bought back 1.2 million shares of stock. That brings the total this year to 2.2 million shares repurchased, or approximately 0.6% of shares outstanding. For a REIT, this is a significant sum, and I expect SPG to be able to significantly increase their repurchases if redevelopment needs moderate. The longer SPG stays at these low levels, the more shares they buyback, and the more shares my reinvested dividends get me. A benefit of sticking with best of breed is knowing that the intrinsic value of your position is increasing the redder it looks in your portfolio. Many are unhappy when they see unrealized losses in their portfolio - I instead see a coiled spring gaining more and more upside potential the longer it stays down.

Valuation And Price Target

SPG trades at 12.3 times 2019 comparable FFO guidance of $12.36 (excluding debt extinguishment costs) and, more importantly, at a 5.5% dividend yield. I expect dividend growth to remain around 5% during this cyclical downturn in high-quality retail, and to eventually return to a more robust 7% growth rate as early as perhaps 2021. Even assuming a 5% dividend growth rate and no multiple expansion, SPG is priced for market-beating returns with implied total return potential of around 11%. My fair value range for SPG is a 3.8% to 4.5% dividend yield, or share price range of $185 to $221. At the midpoint of that range, SPG would trade at $203, or approximately 40% total return upside over the next 12 months. Assuming a 5% dividend growth rate in 2020, that would represent a 4.3% dividend yield - which is arguably still too high in this low-interest-rate environment. I rate SPG a high conviction buy.

Risks And What I Didn’t Like

SPG discloses leasing spreads without separating leases from redevelopment projects. That means that it is difficult to compare their leasing spreads to peers on an equivalent basis since anchor redevelopments have huge spreads. They made this change in 2018, and I’m not sure why they felt the need to make their results arguably more opaque. While SPG does continue to report solid SS NOI growth numbers, I hope that SPG can improve upon this disclosure in the future. At the very least, we can see the trend for average base rents for non-anchors from their supplemental: Average base rents (‘ABR’) grew only 1.2% across their portfolio - for reference, ABR grew 5.4% in 2016 on the back of 12.7% non-anchor leasing spreads. Based on the growth in ABR in 2016 and 2015, I am guessing that annual lease escalators are typically around 2-3%. The fact that ABR only grew 1.2% thus far in 2019 shows very clearly the struggles this year as it is implying that rents have declined 2-3% from their typical pace. The lack of strong rent growth may be implying an inability to push their typical annual lease escalators, rent concessions given to certain key tenants, weakening leasing spreads to non-anchors, or most likely, a combination of all of the above. For now, the best way to track their financial results may just be SS NOI growth.

On the conference call, management was asked if they would be willing to sell properties to buy back stock. I found their answer to leave much to be desired. CEO Simon was adamant in his affirmation that it makes no sense to him to sell an A mall with long-term growth prospects to buy back stock with only “short-term” benefits. I disagree with this statement, but I can understand where he is coming from. You can see and feel the growth of a mall with much more satisfaction. At the same time, however, to disregard share buybacks as being only short-term in nature is, in my opinion, a rushed conclusion as, after all, once a share is repurchased, that specific share is removed forever. There isn’t anything more long term than that. I had hoped that management would have appreciated the potential ability to effectively arbitrage the steep discount to NAV in the stock price. Sure, they’d be losing ownership in a trophy asset - but in return, they’d be gaining more ownership in a portfolio of trophy assets. In my opinion, that’s the way that it should be thought about, and this implies that such a buyback is a no brainer for both the short term and long term. Nonetheless, SPG deserves praise for their still-respectable share buyback program, as they are returning leftover free cash flow to shareholders instead of just squandering the cash. Their current share repurchase program does allow them to take advantage of the depressed share price valuation. An asset sale fueled buyback would accelerate the benefits, but it doesn’t detract from the fact that they remain very active in the open market.

I might be wrong about the long-term viability of high-quality malls. I view SPG as being deeply undervalued, but the underlying assumption is that SPG will return to more robust SS NOI growth rates in the future. That won’t happen if these bankruptcies prove to be long-term secular headwinds even for high-quality malls. My thesis relies on these redevelopment projects driving large amounts of traffic to the mall properties. If this proves not to be the case, this would be adding insult to injury as in addition to poor financial results, we also would be dealing with the problem of lost investments. I don’t see any indication of this being the case, but if there’s anything that would make me sell SPG, it’s the day that I’m the only shopper in a high tier mall. Or perhaps, the day I’m not even going to the malls myself.

Conclusion

It’s going to take time to work through retail bankruptcies and redevelop empty anchor boxes. Many mall REITs are seeing difficult financial results during this down cycle - SPG, however, is still growing cash flows at a respectable rate. SPG has the balance sheet and management team that inspires confidence in their ability to come out of the storm a much stronger company. I rate shares a high conviction buy.

