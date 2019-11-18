Tiffany: Caution Ahead Of Earnings, Yet All Eyes Are On Acquisition Prospect

Basic Business/Product Analysis:

Founded in 1837 and going public 150 years later, Tiffany is one of the oldest jewelry brands in the world. To date, the company still positions its brand as one of high-quality gemstone jewelry, particularly diamond jewelry, which translates into “sophisticated style and romance; excellent customer service; an elegant store and online environment.” While over the decades TIF has branched out into other areas of retail, such as clothing and china, it is jewelry that has remained its dominant theme around the world.

Valuation and Acquisition Commentary:

In the world that is increasingly focused on FinTech, electronics, and next generation devices, it appears that the acquisition of Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), an old-school classical retail brand that has been in existence since 1837, is something from another era. Yet, LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF), the company in charge of numerous luxury brands, most famous one being Louis Vuitton, appears to think otherwise. We believe that amidst rising capital expenditures, the ongoing trade war with China and the overall online/mobile push, the LVMH-Tiffany marriage makes sense, greatly outweighing the risk of brand dilution. However, with TIF's current valuation already reflecting the acquisition, we believe that at the multiple of ~21-23x shares are fairly accurately valued. Unless there is a rival bid, we don't see much further movement upward.

Thoughts Ahead of 3Q Earnings: While much of the focus remains on the LVMH offer, TIF has earnings coming up in late November. We have the following thoughts regarding the quarter, both positive and negative, which at this point are independent of the potential acquisition.

Expect Mixed Sales: We estimate regional sales to increase 2% Y/Y, while worldwide sales should decline 1% Y/Y, following a 3% Y/Y decline last quarter. As we have seen earlier this year, sales in Asia-Pacific and Europe are relatively soft, while sales in the Americas are trending roughly above expectations, with the effects of China tariffs beginning to kick in. With tourist sales representing about 15-18% of US retail sales, we are seeing an approximately 30% Y/Y decline among Chinese tourists in 2019.

Tiffany T and HardWear Additions Should Boost Top-Line in 2H19: According to our estimates and channel checks, the T brand, as well as newly-released HardWear collections, should contribute 30-40 bps of incremental revenue in the second half 2019, though at this point we are unclear how it's going to be subdivided between quarters.

Commerce and Mobile Are Driving Factors: Recall, the company recently relaunched all its global websites to improve the blended experience of content and commerce, allowing a vast number of products to be ordered online and from mobile devices, even an assortment of band engagement rings. We expect online and mobile sales to rise 22% in 3Q, without much cannibalization to the in-store sales. Further, TIF will soon launch an e-commerce website in China, which should boost sales in that market as well.

An EPS Hit? At the same time, we expect these IT system upgrades to come at a 6 cent hit to the EPS, part of which we are likely to see during the third quarter. Other SG&A items remain in line, with no major surprises to our bottom line estimates.

Solid Capital Return on Track: Most important of all, despite all acquisition talk, the company remains committed to strong capital return (which we estimate at about 1.6% for 2019). As recently as 2Q, it spent $25 MM on buybacks (about 270K shares); further, the BOD recently raised the quarterly dividend by 5%, with the dividend payout ratio goal still remaining at 5%.

Risk Factors:

We see the following business risks for TIF:

Macro risks are the biggest concern to any luxury retailer, since high-end goods are usually the first ones to be curtailed, once disposable income goes down. Fake brand risks, since there is a rising trend of “faux” jewelry and handbags, which could decrease Tiffany’s sales. Real estate costs keep rising around the world and could pose a substantial challenge to the company’s bottom line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.