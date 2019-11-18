What's $30B Among Friends?

While new highs in the equity markets, and the twists and turns of trade talks and the impeachment hearing drove headlines, it was an interesting week in the global bond markets. Even if you are not a bond investor, understanding the current environment for financing different types of transactions can help investors understand how market participants are viewing the tradeoffs between risk and return. Of course, the most notable transaction of the week was the $30B corporate bond deal to finance the debt portion of AbbVie's (ABBV) acquisition of Allergan (NYSE:AGN). I believe an examination of this transaction has notable implications for both bond market and equity investors.

Below are what I believe are the five most important takeaways from the AbbVie transaction:

Big Deals Do Not Come With As Big of A Concession

One of the most bankable transactions in corporate bond markets has been to buy jumbo-sized bond deals to capture their new issue concession. When a corporate treasurer needs to tap the corporate bond market for tens of billions of dollars, it usually has to pay a decent concession in terms of wider credit spreads over Treasuries to entice enough market demand to absorb the supply. This usually leads to subsequent spread tightening that boosts bond prices to the benefit of buyers willing to support the transaction.

The AbbVie bond deal was the fourth largest deal in history, trailing only the $49B 2013 deal for Verizon (VZ) to buy the remainder of Verizon Wireless from Vodafone, the $46B 2016 deal for Anheuser-Busch (BUD) to acquire SAB Miller, and the $40B 2018 deal for CVS Health (CVS) to acquire Aetna. At the time of the Verizon transaction in 2013, that transaction was multiples larger than any previous corporate bond deal. The meaningful new issue concessions in that transaction saw the bonds rally meaningfully after issuance. Today, the Verizon 6.55% bonds due in 2043, the 30-year tranche of that transaction, trade at $147, a meaningful premium to par that has been aided by the subsequent rate rally.

By acquiring Allergan, AbbVie is acquiring a company that was once a part of the then second largest corporate bond deal in history. In March of 2015, then-named Actavis issued $21B of bonds to acquire Allergan. The combination would later take the Allergan name. In that transaction, the largest tranche, the $4B 10-year bond, would rally 25bp over the first few days of trading. Spread compression of 25bp on an instrument with a duration of over eight years, meant that this bond rose by over two percentage points from spread tightening over the back half of that week.

In contrast, AbbVie priced its new bonds to acquire Allergan atop the spread curve of existing debt. Despite adding $30B to their debt stock, the complex saw credit spreads tighten modestly on the week. Investors still made money buying the new issue, but it was less a function of the new issue concession and more a function of bond investors' constructive view of the credit and aversion to being underweight what will be a top index holding.

Not A Speed Bump For IG Credit

The $30B AbbVie deal highlighted the second largest week of issuance in 2019 for the investment grade corporate bond market. In Economics 101, we learned that when demand cannot absorb supply, prices move lower. That was not the case in the investment grade corporate bond market as credit spreads widened by just one 1bp on the week despite very heavy supply. At 1.06% over Treasuries, investment grade corporate bond spreads are just 2bp off their year-to-date tights (reached Tuesday) and just 21bp off of their post-crisis tights (reached February 1st, 2018 at 85bp).

Source: Bloomberg

Big Transactions Can Get Done

While the rumored leveraged buyout of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was met with derision by some given the pharmacy chain's large size ($72B enterprise value, $55B market cap), the AbbVie transaction indicates the corporate bond market can support very large transactions. The fact that AbbVie did not need to pay a concession to print the bonds, and the fact that the investment grade corporate bond market absorbed the uptick in supply so readily suggests large scale M&A can get done. For equity investors, this could mean some idiosyncratic pops of companies with stable free cash flow generation that can support re-leveraging. We have not seen the late cycle animal spirits that drove heavy LBO activity in the 2006-2007 period. Do not be surprised to see jumbo M&A ahead.

Bond Market Bows To The Aristocrat

With an indicated dividend yield of 5.33%, AbbVie is currently the highest yielding Dividend Aristocrat (NOBL). That regal title goes to S&P 500 constituents that have at least a 25-year history of steadily growing dividends. (AbbVie borrows part of its dividend history from Abbott Labs, from which it was spun out in 2013). Companies that have paid steadily rising dividends have generated market-beating performance over long-time intervals. With a newly higher debt load, some have questioned whether AbbVie has the capacity to continue to grow its dividends and service its higher debt levels. Shortly after the Allergan transaction was announced, AbbVie stock was down 26% for the year. While AbbVie priced its debt wide to mid-BBB rated peers, the receptivity of this jumbo deal suggests that the bond market believes the company has a credible plan back to its stated target of 2.5x net debt to EBITDA by the end of 2021. If the company is able to achieve that objective, expect the dividend yield to fall not because shareholder payouts were curtailed, but because the share price has risen.

Pharma Debt Growth

The bond market liked the deal. I just suggested that if the bond market is right about AbbVie's ability to de-lever that the equity market will learn to love the deal in time. This hides the dirty little secret that debt growth in the pharma sector has been extraordinarily heavy in the post-crisis era.

Recall that Allergan's history includes a predecessor company that chewed up Warner Chillcott, Forest Labs, and Allergan in debt-financed deals over a three-year period from 2012 to 2015. AbbVie has its own previous jumbo deal in its history, a $21B deal to gain control of a blockbuster blood cancer therapy through the acquisition of Pharmacyclics. Pharma companies struggling with their organic pipelines have used cash flow to buy growth given low all-in financing costs.

In Debt Growth and Sector Performance, I noted that over the past twenty years, we have seen three distinct periods where debt growth led to future weak equity market performance - TMT prior to the tech bubble, financials prior to the financial crisis, and energy prior to the 2015-2016 commodity rout.

Over the last two decades, healthcare and the pharmaceutical industry have seen an inexorable increase in their overall share of the economy. As the healthcare sector has grown, we have seen a continued uptick in mergers and acquisitions. Over the last several years, as the financing environment has remained attractive, we have seen a lot of these transactions completed with ample amounts of debt. The fact that drug prices are too high is one of the few facts on which both Democrats and Republicans can agree. The bear case for the AbbVie transaction, and the equity performance of the pharma sector broadly, is that it could be tougher to satisfy rising leverage levels if concerns over drug prices translates to top-line pressure.

Summary

While trade tensions and impeachment inquiries grabbed headlines, the AbbVie bond deal has notable implications for both equity and credit markets. Bond markets were unusually receptive, which suggests more debt-financed M&A on the horizon. While that could be a boon for equity investors in the short term, aggressive financing transactions often sow future problems via less tenable capital structures that can weigh on equity performance over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.