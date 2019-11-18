Nvidia 'Seasonality' Commentary Does Not Meet Scrutiny

Management commentary on seasonality as the reason for a down Q4 is not credible as historic data shows.

Nvidia (NVDA) Q3 revenues of $3.01B beat consensus by $90M but Q4 guidance of $2.95B fell short of consensus by $130M. Overall, the Company commentary suggests that it will miss 2019 guidance by about $100M.

Interestingly, the upside in Q3 was driven by unusually strong gaming sales with desktop and mobile leading the charge (table below). Curiously, Q4 downside is also being driven by shortfall in gaming (more on this later).

In terms of margins, the Company beat expectations, but management commented that the upside was due to recognizing higher margins on sell through of previously written down product. Excluding this factor, gross margins were in-line.

Review Of The Numbers

Looking at the table above, a few things come to focus:

Datacenter grew strongly as telegraphed by Intel (INTC) Q3 results although Nvidia’s upside was only about half of what Intel witnessed. Nevertheless, and in spite of, relatively strong 11% datacenter growth from Q2 to Q3, this much hyped segment has hardly grown for two years now. Certainly, there are no signs of hyper growth which CEO Jensen Huang repeats ad nauseum in earnings calls quarter after quarter. Management claimed that Inference business continues to grow and has reached solid double-digit share of the datacenter business in Q3. Management claimed record volume with T4 inference GPUs and V100 training GPUs and stated that it sold more T4s than V100s for the first time. The dynamics of relatively flat revenues on large unit growth suggest steeply dropping ASPs with the mix shift and likely weakness in some market segments not explicitly called out by management.

Professional Visualization, and Auto segments also continue to show no signs of hyper growth.

When it comes to Auto segment, the loss of Tesla (TSLA) business is finally having an impact on the numbers. Nvidia saw a boost in this segment last quarter from development systems but that was not sustainable; the numbers now appear to reflect the more realistic run rate for this business. CEO Huang said that Volvo will be the first car company to offer end customer purchasable autonomous cars in 2021 with other following in 2022 and 2023. However, this is not credible. Note that Waymo, the undisputed leader in autonomous cars, is showing no signs of volume deployment in 2020 even for fleet owned cars – this makes mid-term volume on passenger purchasable cars very unlikely. Volumes in this segment are further away than the CEO indicates.

Elsewhere, management disclosed that Tegra business was $449M. Excluding Auto business, this suggests that Nintendo Switch sales were $287M – the strongest we have seen in 5 quarters. This contributed to some of the Gaming growth.

Where Did Q3 Gaming Growth Come From?

The biggest surprise in Q3 came in the form of Gaming sales. At $1,659M, this segment revenues are now only about $100M below pre-crypto levels. This is an impressive showing but raises key questions.

Market research data consistently suggests that neither the PC not the PC GPU market is growing. Market data points also indicate that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is now taking share from Nvidia. Given these factors, and given crypto had a large impact on sales, how is it that Nvidia was able to post such a strong gaming number?

Company’s commentary suggests that notebook gaming is a new segment that has come of age. Considering notebook chips typically command higher ASPs, it is possible that this segment is driving growth. But, the level of growth implied for a new market segment seems extraordinary.

If Notebook gaming is truly causing Nvidia revenues to make up for the loss of crypto revenues, then this can directly impact the bear thesis.

At this point it is unclear if the revenue snapback is sustainable or not.

What Are The Implications Of Q4 Guidance?

Nvidia guided Q4 revenues to be $2.95B plus or minus 2%. The Company also guided, without specifics, strong growth for datacenter due to increasing visibility in hyperscalers and increased demand for inference. Working backwards, Gaming sales should be dropping by about 10% in Q4.

This drop is puzzling since gaming has been consistently strong in Q4 compared to Q3 – driven mainly by Christmas season sales. Historic data shows seasonal gaming growth from Q3 to Q4 to be about 22% on FY2015, 6% in FY2016, 8% in FY2017, and 11% in FY2018. FY 2019 saw a 46% drop but that was because of crypto meltdown dynamics. Even excluding the strong 22% growth in FY2015, seasonality should be about high-single digits growth but instead management is guiding to 10% drop. That is a nearly 20% setback compared to normal seasonality or about $320M shortfall!

Management suggested laptop build timing and Switch sales seasonality as the reason for the decline, but these do not explain the magnitude of the drop. Nvidia sales for years have grown seasonally in Q4 even including Switch sales. If anything Switch sales are expected to be stronger due to end of life nature of Microsoft (MSFT) Xbox and Sony (SNE) Playstation. With $287M in Q3 Switch sales, there is not that much room to fall anyway. There is something abnormal about Q3 gaming numbers and Q4 guidance and the reasons for the abnormality are unclear.

There were no questions on the call about seasonality or competition, but it is likely that at least $100M of the revenue downside in Q4 is due to market share losses to AMD on the graphics front. Outside of the gaming segment, the Company is also facing increased competition on the AI front from companies such as Intel (INTC) and Graphcore.

Prognosis

Nvidia stock has run up strongly into earnings with expectations of gaming snap back and strong data center growth. Gaming has delivered but the datacenter uptick is mild (note that Nvidia datacenter is up 11% compared to Intel datacenter up 26%). In addition, Q4 guidance has fallen short of expectations.

Setting these issues aside, the lack of growth and lack of good near-term story in the “hyper growth” segments makes the Company’s valuation untenable. CEO Huang has consistently crowed about how AI compute is doubling every 3 months. If the market is doubling every three months and Nvidia sales are about as flat as a pancake, it is time for investors to ask who is benefiting from that upside - because it is certainly not Nvidia.

These factors should cause the stock to move down significantly but the great unwashed sell side analyst community are likely to buy the growth story fluff and the “seasonality” explanation hook, line, and sinker and continue to push the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NVDA, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long AMD