Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Meet The Retail REIT Giant That Is Twice The Size Of Simon Property And Offers 7.5% Yield

In comparison to its peers, UNBLF seems to offer value and a margin of safety.

Thanks to the high quality of its assets, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is very much likely to adapt and thrive.

There's been a lot of talk lately on the major problems that retail REIT industry may be facing, thanks to the inevitable onslaught of e-commerce. While the landscape of the retail property industry is indeed changing, it is tempting to fish for some of the more attractive opportunities out there.

The largest of the breed, European-headquartered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF) seems to be offering attractive value, income flow, and quality asset portfolio to back it up.

I will try to list my arguments and compare UNBLF to possible alternatives, as well. But first, let's get the big picture clear.

Online is no high street killer

Online retail is indeed a fast-growing market, with a recorded/projected 19% annual growth in global sales during the period of 2014-2023 (see Figure 1). That's impressive if compared to the Deloitte-estimated 4.8% CAGR for the top 250 retailers.

Having said that, 85% of retail Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is still carried out through the brick & mortar stores, leaving plenty of existing market share for absolute growth (see Figure 2).

The global retail GMV (online + offline) has risen from 22 trillion USD in 2016 to estimated 28 trillion USD by 2020. That's a colossal trend, bringing new dollars to the market every day and sustaining roughly 6% annual growth rate, so far.

True, online sales are growing much faster, but it's mainly thanks to the tiny starting base (after all, online GMV stood at less than 3 trillion USD just a year ago). As if to confirm that, the actual rate of growth in the online sales is slowing already: down from crazy annual growth rates of 30% (reported in 2017-2018) to "just" 18-19% in 2019-2020 and even further down to forecasted "sluggish" 14% by 2023 (see Figure 3).

By then, online sales are only projected to comprise 20% of global retail sales with plenty of room for the old-school shopping malls to thrive.

If we are to project these trends 10 years into the future (i.e. 6% annual growth for total retail GMV and slowing online growth), we may actually notice that the strong global consumer does not only allow different channels of sales to coexist, but it leaves plenty of space for brick and mortar stores to grow their revenue at the current 4-5% growth rates. Surprisingly, these healthy growth rates make sense even under the scenario of online taking over 27% of retail GMV market share by 2030 (considered in the charts Figure 1,2,3).

Based on the current trends' extrapolations, what could we possibly tell about the offline retail? Slow growth? Yes. Doom and gloom? Not at all. Current trend projections show that while the online market is growing fast, there's still plenty of room for live stores to grow at current rates. Once we take that into the investment case, it becomes just a matter of right value and right price for the business.

UNBLF as a value play

OK, so the judgment day is not there yet for the shopping malls. Far from it, when it comes to the global leader in this industry - Unibail Rodamco Westfield - it seems that the moody fella Mr. Market is offering not just the healthy business but the sought-after margin of safety as well, thanks to the multi-year downtrend in the company's shares, great quality of its assets (described below), and risks spread among the markets (see Figure 4).

Embracing the online challenge

First, the soft side. UNBLF representatives are in no complacency mood and the name of the game is indeed business re-orientation in response to online challenges: creating outstanding customer experiences, re-focusing away from the fashion retail or any other vulnerable businesses towards leisure and entertainment sectors while doing so with the heavy dose of show elements in it. At least on the face of it, the motivation seems to be in the right place.

While it all may well be true, it is extremely hard to grasp to what extent the culture and the way of doing business has already changed. Admittedly, it may well be just a bunch of PR while continuing the business as usual behind the scenes.

Not all shopping malls are created equal - the hard facts

What I am much more excited about is the actual quality of the portfolio - judged primarily by the location, "catchment" characteristics and similar metrics.

According to the stats collected by UNBLF, majority of their portfolio sits in the class A+, AA, and similar shopping malls. This essentially means that the vast majority of the commercial property under the UNBLF umbrella is very central and very well connected to the transport links in major cities.

Naturally, shopping malls of UNBLF are located in the geographical areas of residents with relatively high income (see Figures 6, 7 and 8) - more so than its closest competitors. To me, it spells quality as higher-income customers may be much more experience-oriented and less price-sensitive than their lower-income counterparts.

We can draw two main conclusions of these:

Being present in a relatively well-off area, UNBLF has a higher chance of success in strategy execution to move away from price-sensitive tenants towards more experience-rich ones. After all, experience-rich offering tends to draw larger margins from the end-client and wealthier neighborhoods can actually afford this shift. If the entire retail slows, it will be the regional or otherwise less advantaged malls that will stand first in line to get into trouble. In the meantime, centrally located shopping locations ( -> UNBLF) may experience less of the buzz in bad years, but it is highly unlikely that they will be forced out of business any time, soon.

Leverage not so scary anymore

With lots of leverage, UNBLF has seemed vulnerable for a long time (along with the whole bunch of its REIT peers). This was especially the case during the period when the steep interest rate curve seemed to be set in stone back in 2018.

Of course, having a large leverage and a steep yield curve may seem uncomfortable, begging for more de-leverage talk from the management and hoping for success in the bond issuance activity (always at the mercy of Mr. Market).

For better or worse, fast forward to late 2019, steep yield curve is the thing of the past - the yields have collapsed around the globe and it is even the case for the used-to-be the most hawkish game in town - the USD curve.

While the flattening yield curve may spell sluggish times ahead for the economy (-> slower retail sales at the end of the day), it also delivers cheaper financing at the door of UNBLF right at the time when it is needed the most. Because of that, the management has more time to exercise its de-leveraging strategy without excessive constraints of time, thus increasing its chances to secure a higher price for the properties sold and benefiting the shareholders, eventually.

The bargain price

With these trends playing in UNBLF's favor, it is surprising to see that the company's shares still trade as a bargain in comparison to its peers. Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is included in the comparison, as it is undeniably a mega-sized player in the field (still half the size of UNBLF in terms of assets, though).

However, thanks to larger "assets/equity" leverage of SPG and different (not necessarily worse) value proposition to its shareholders, comparing it to UNBLF sometimes may feel like "apples to bananas" (book value-wise, at least).

When compared to several of its US/EU based peers, it is evident that in terms of Price per Tangible book value for UNBLF is still below 1, indicating extreme caution from the investors' side (see Figure 10).

Low expectations are reflected in the hefty dividend yield (see Figure 11), which is somewhat counter-intuitive once we've looked through the profitability figures above and bear in mind the sufficient (sort of) coverage for the ongoing payouts in the current environment (see Figure 12).

Technicals encouraging for now

Speaking from the technical point of view, the stock seems to be at the very least trying to get a shot at somewhat clearer skies - that's after a long and unhappy ride from mid 200s all the way down to the major low of 120 EUR per share.

During the past weeks, the market activity seems to have shown an attempt to break the recent several months' strong downtrend with the strong push from 120 to 140 EUR - all with the increased abnormal volume in the market, possibly indicating some confidence in the recent upward direction.

Conclusions

Thanks to turbo-charged expectations of rapid online take-off, REITs have suffered a lot in recent years. While online is a rising force, there seems to be plenty of space for the usual retail property as well, thus creating some value plays in the retail REIT sector.

As such, UNBLF seems to be offering a great quality portfolio, with prime locations in the geographical areas of high-income residents, potentially enabling UNBLF to re-focus its retail strategy towards entertainment and leisure sectors.

In the short run, sluggish macro expectations in the form of the flattening yield curve are actually helping UNBLF to live through the skinny years of over-leveraging.

Based on that, the price in the stock market in comparison to its peers seems to be a bargain. Therefore, the technical breakout of the recent downtrend is encouraging, possibly paving the way for the suspected mispricing of the stock to be corrected.

All things taken into consideration, UNBLF seems to be a well-balanced value play, with a possible upside, as well as a substantial income potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNBLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.