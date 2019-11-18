Natural Grocers: Bullish Thesis Still Intact Following Earnings With 30%+ Upside

Image by Andriy Blokhin.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) released its Q4 2019 earnings. As of now, this quarterly earnings report has not caused me to revise my investment thesis materially. Here is why.

The sales comp of 1.8% came out still strong despite facing a tough comparison of 6.3% in Q4 2018. On a 2-year stack basis, NGVC’s comparable store sales numbers remain relatively strong, showing a 50 basis point improvement in Q4 2019.

Table 1. Comparable Store Sales on a 2-year stack basis

Source: company’s filings. Stack numbers are calculated by adding the quarterly comparable sales growth of the period referenced and that of the same fiscal period ended twelve months before.

At the same time, the gross margin of 25.95% was much weaker compared to 26.34% a year ago. According to the management, this has to do with the shift in product mix towards lower margin goods (e.g. groceries). The company guided 2020 metrics with wide ranges: sales comp between 0.5% and 2.5%, and net margin between 0.9% and 1.1%. The new store openings are expected to be 5-6 stores in 2020. NGVC also commenced a dividend program with a first quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share. Assuming the same quarterly payouts, the dividend yield comes out at about 3.1% (or $6.3 million for the 2020 fiscal year). The new dividend policy does not affect my valuation; however it can make the stock more attractive among dividend-seeking investors. It also signals management confidence in the company’s ability to generate free cash flows in the future.

Here is what I make out of this. First, NGVC will implement the new lease accounting standard (I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha explaining impending changes here). The accounting change will lower NGVC earnings at $0.01-$0.02 range, the gross margin at 20-25 basis points range and EBITDA at $2-$2.5 million range. The negative impact is likely the result of the reclassification of certain capital leases to operating leases since NGVC noted that its interest expense is expected to decline. If you made operating lease adjustments in valuations before, this change is nothing new and actually makes the 2020 guidance seem worse than it is. Disregarding this accounting change, the company’s gross margin may actually stay flat or show a slight decline of about 10 basis points as suggested by the management. A relatively flat gross margin is not bad since the company can still generate operating income growth, if NGVC can manage its SG&A expenses effectively.

The question is what will happen to comparable store sales and store count growth going forward. In 2020, NGVC will be facing a comparatively lower hurdle with the 2019 sales comp of 3.1%. Yet, the given guidance of 0.5%-2.5% is very wide, which likely indicates that the management is seeing more promotions and higher sales growth of lower margin products. New store openings are projected to be at about 6 in 2020 (timing can lower this number to 5), which generates a unit growth rate of about 4%. With this, I expect the overall sales growth in 2020 to be closer to 6% as compared to my 7% projection.

In 2020, the company may see flat or very modest growth in operating profits, if NGVC manages to achieve about a 2% sales comp. The company needs to generate at least 2.5%-3% of comp sales for the operating leverage to work. I expect that the operating profit margin will likely stay flat in 2020, which is not spectacular, but not a bad thing either given the competitive grocery environment.

The bigger question is what will happen after 2020? I still remain bullish on NGVC. Even after revaluing NGVC with a 6% growth rate and flat operating margin, the company is at least 30% undervalued at the stock price of $9. However, I do not think this is the end of the story. The retail environment remains dynamic with consumers becoming more aware of benefits of eating healthy. NGVC can very well generate an even higher sales comp after 2020, given that the comparisons may get better and the improved retail environment will spur more store openings. I also think that NGVC works hard to lower the 2.5%-3% operating leverage threshold by better managing its labor and inventory. For now, I am holding on to my long position and will closely watch developments in 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NGVC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.