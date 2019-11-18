Varian's Moat May Be Worth Paying For (Podcast Transcript)

The company has an attractive business position as an industry leader in oncology, but does the valuation support it? We break it down.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of last week's a podcast on Varian Medical Systems. We hope you enjoy it.

Mike Taylor: Welcome to Behind The Idea. I'm Mike Taylor.

Daniel Shvartsman: And I'm Daniel Shvartsman.

MT: It's another Gone Till November episode, this month, November, we are taking a look at our own ideas instead of sitting like the two old guys in the box on the Muppet Show who heckle what everyone else does. Now we're getting down and dirty in the weeds, doing our own work and standing by for good or evil.

Last week, Daniel pitched Stitch Fix ticker symbol SFIX. And it was kind of a big moment for him because he was showed some openness to the growth in tech stocks. I call it really amazing work by one of the true original value hipsters. So check that episode out. This week it's my turn and then we'll wrap up our Gone Till November month with an episode reviewing bad calls that we've made in the past, believe it or not, we've made bad calls in the past, Shopify. And then the last Gone Till November episode will be a conclusions and the lessons learned episode. It will also be our hundredth episode. Nice big round number. Nice being round thoughts to go with that big round.

So what am I doing? I am pitching Varian ticker symbol, VAR. A bull case on a high multiple stock. Varian makes radiation therapy machines and related software for the treatment of cancer. The company has huge market share, a big note and I think balance sheet flexibility that reflects a great deal of embedded shareholder value. I have been driving myself absolutely crazy making models, copying things out of the 10-K, doing that thing where you write in the investor presentation in red ink, using arrows and stuff. But at the end of all that I am long, VAR.

So all right. Before we get into it, Behind The Idea is the podcast that looks at what makes great investment analysis work. We take articles from the Seeking Alpha ecosystem, books by Joel Greenblatt, activist shareholder letters, blog post by Ray Dalio and now our own portfolios, and try to break them down to understand the approach and how to apply these approaches in other situations.

Nothing on this podcast, especially this podcast, should be taking as investment advice of any sort. As I said, I am long at VAR. Daniel is long, Stitch Fix (SFIX), though who knows maybe I'll get him started on the right track, get him selling his Stitch Fix, selling short his Stitch Fix and then going levered long VAR, which is by far the more intriguing investment as you will soon see.

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

Okay, one more thing, Daniel.

DS: We'll see about that. We may need to discuss a way to put our money where our mouths are proverbially. But Behind The Idea, putting its money where its mouth is because it's brought to you by Seeking Alpha PRO Plus. PRO Plus is a subscription service that gives you exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's contributors' top ideas as selected by our crack PRO editorial team, as well as real time alerts on some of our best articles, access to our idea filter and a number of other features. All of them help you find the best of Seeking Alpha quickly and easily, so you can spend more time breaking down the analysis behind those ideas.

To try PRO+ go to seekingalpha.com/proplus where you can sign up for a monthly subscription or try an annual subscription with a 30 day money back guarantee if in case you don't like it, but we think you will. Check it out at seeking alpha.com/p-r-o-p-l-u-s. Mike.

MT: Great, I like we both -- listen listeners, we write down a few thoughts to start out the episode and then we try and ad lib as we're reading those thoughts back. And sometimes it goes well and sometimes it goes off the rails. And I think we had a little bit of both for each of us this time, but and here's more of it. So…

DS: Varian, yes.

MT: Just a little bit of inside, Varian.

DS: Varian Medical Systems is the full name of the company, Varian Medical Systems.

MT: That's news to me. Get ready to listen to my long idea.

DS: Please, I mean…

MT: Well, let me just, I'll just start talking. So I'm feeling a little kind of like Daniel little growth, the little high quality, a little not value at the moment, which is probably the contrarian indicators and all contrarian indicators. But I'm feeling a little Einhorn 2009 before things got a little tougher for guy David. He pitched Microsoft. And he basically he made an analogy to fantasy baseball draft. He said, sometimes you just have to pay up for the best player. You have to pay a little more to get someone who's really going to bring you winner in. At that time, Microsoft was that stock, was that company. And I haven't looked lately, but based on what I've seen on Twitter and heard around, word on the Street, Microsoft is fairly well reputed to be an excellent investment past 10 years and sort of since inception.

And I'm now making a similar case with Varian, a company that I do think is moaty, to use a awesome term. That I think has a lot of long term earnings power and even maybe some hidden stuff underneath a sort of superficially high multiple, at least from a stodgy value perspective.

So why do I think that? Let's go over first of all the business case for Varian and its strategic positioning. So like I said Varian sells these radiation machines that zap people's cancers. And I think the most important thing to understand about these machines and cancer treatment with radiation is that it's a very complex, very highly specialized medical practice with great risk to the patients.

So you're firing nuclear particles at a person in hopes of shrinking, destroying their cancer. The problem with firing nuclear particles at a person is the person also has healthy living tissue. And if you miss and you shoot nuclear particles at healthy living tissue, it does the same thing that it does to cancer, which is it engineers cell death. It basically breaks apart the DNA and makes it impossible for the cells to go on living.

So Varian's customers, which are medical service providers, also known as doctors, they need these machines, they need to understand how these machines work, they need a high degree of precision and specificity and consistency from the experience. And they need to sort of continually be updating themselves on the latest treatment modalities and the machinery needs to be adaptable to new developments in the field of radiation therapy.

So, all of that leads to a high degree of specialization within the machinery. And I think a lot of stickiness from the customer base. It means that doctors are just like they need to use machines they are familiar with. Hey need machines that can cater to this highly specific skill set. The machines again shoot nuclear particles at people. That's not something that's easily replicable.

So to me, this business has just this enormous barrier to entry. You need the scientific sophistication, you need to have a brand that's reputable with physicians who do some very challenging work, combating a disease that's meaningfully fatal to a large number of patients. This is high stake stuff, and Varian makes the machines that facilitates all of this.

So that's the basic pitch of where I think the main is a sort of technological knowhow barrier to entry and a brand reputation that sort of allows Varian to have a great degree of sort of pricing power and therefore profitability.

Additionally, Varian knows its customer base very well. In the U.S. where Varian is the most dominant, the healthcare system is geared primarily towards rapid treatment throughput and maximizing billing hours. And Varian says in its 10-K that this is a big part of where its innovation is pointed out is just to continually improve the patient experience, but also make it faster, make the setup times and all that stuff faster. And that's definitely a good attribute for physicians. And then not only -- and then finally, to sort of cap off the broad overview.

Cancer is a large market and it's a growing market. I read in the Morningstar report that radiation therapy is actually it has a lower cost profile than new drugs do. Now they're causing benefits to the patient and all that stuff. But I think will be an enduring and potentially less vulnerable treatment modality than drugs will be to whatever happens in the US healthcare system payment issues.

And on top of all that, it's a growing market. So according to Varian the number of new cancer cases diagnosed annually, will go from 14 million new cases per year in 2012 to 25 million in 2030 and they're citing a Lancet oncology report compiled by the Global Task Force on Radiotherapy for Cancer Control. Within that growing market Varian is now trying to expand internationally. And so this is a company with very strong market positioning. They account for -- they have 50% market share globally and they have more than 70% market share in the U.S., are overwhelmingly dominant. They're like a Google or similar type of entity within this market. So they have pricing power. They have dominant market position.

They are in a market that's sort of organically growing for a lack of a better word. And now they're aiming at generating additional growth via installations in emerging markets and sort of throughout the globe. So overall, I think that the qualitative picture is just that Varian is excellent from basically however you want to measure a business. In terms of strategic positioning Varian would be toward the top of my list of firms.

DS: Okay. So one basic business question for you or two. It's sort of two sides of the same question, I think. They -- and they are -- I'm looking at -- they just reported their fiscal year Q4. And in the 8-K -- they haven't released the 10-K yet -- they break out Oncology Systems versus Proton Solutions, and I see that they have a President of Proton Solutions, as well as their CEO and the President of Oncology Systems. In their 10-Ks and their 10-Q's, they break out, which this is quite interesting to me they break out products revenue versus service revenue.

I'm just curious, what's the distinction there that you've come across or what's your take on how much does that matter that they have two different sort of lines in their income statement as far as where they're getting their revenue?

MT: So if you look at the revenue breakdown, first of all good question. I'm not fully like 100% on all this, but I'll give you my best answer. So in terms of the breakdown of Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions, I think if you look at the sales breakdown between those two, it's like 95% Oncology Systems and 5% Proton Solutions. And the way management breaks those two things down is Proton Solutions is kind of this more novel emergent therapy modality that's still kind of getting worked out.

It's basically their higher risk, higher potential growth play, that they're not, it's not the main focus. The main core of the business is Oncology Solutions, which is the sort of traditional types of radiation therapy that's been around for decades. And I think Proton Solutions is more novel than that. And so my temptation is to kind of you Proton Solutions as currently a pretty small part of the business and with a sort of degree of skeptical remove.

I'm not sure whether it's all that meaningful in terms of its growth or even if it's all that economically viable long term. I think that's uncertain the way that management presents it. But I think it's good that they're trying to explore new, different technological applications. But I think really, the focus here is probably, at least for the next several years, going to still remain on Oncology Systems. I think that's the business that really is strong.

And then you had a second question, which was services versus….

DS: Product versus service.

MT: Yeah. So this is complex since sort of strategically, looking through the 10-K, management presents a sort of different -- a variety of different ways of looking at all this stuff. So you got hardware, you have the machine that shoots the beam at the patient, the patient's tumor or cancer. You also -- I think I was trying to underline the complexity of that. So you basically need like a team of four or five practitioners to administer one round of radiation therapy.

So you have the radiation oncologist who sort of develops the treatment plan and comes up with like, okay, we're going to dose him this much, and we're going to aim here. But then you also have in sort of general terms, you have another person who's sort of a physicist, who's in charge of sort of figuring out how the physics of the thing will work. You have someone who's sort of modeling the person's tumor and trying to figure out how to target it. And all these experts have to work together and use a variety of different software and applications to -- that go with the machine. And so I think the blend between hardware and services is kind of this Varian's trying more and more to provide a comprehensive sort of suite of goods and services that will do as much of this administration as is possible.

When I first read about that I was like, oh cool, maybe they'll develop basically like an Apple type of closed system where like in Apple you have your MacBook, you have your iPod, you have iTunes and now you have the Apple credit card and like, it's an entirely closed system where you could theoretically do like a lot of your information processing needs only using Apple hardware and software.

They sort of go out of their way at Varian to say that they're trying to be more adaptable to other systems and other that they hope that their hardware and software will play nice with other hardware and software and more easily integrate into people's systems whether they use something else or not. In that way, maybe they're more analogous to Microsoft in that Microsoft software can be more compatible with a large variety of different hardware and applications.

I think there are strengths and weaknesses to each approach. Varian is currently saying we're not trying to create a closed system. We're trying to provide -- be as many things to as many people as possible. That's inclusive of software versus hardware. So they're not specializing down into just the machines, they're doing a lot of different things. And from what I read in the most recent report, the software business is growing faster than the hardware business as you might expect.

There are just more opportunities to sort of plug into different customer needs with that wider array of things. But I can't really get into the specifics of what those offerings are because I don't really understand. So I'm kind of on a high level of understanding.

DS: But so is that like a strategic aim to grow? Because the software, if we just dumb it down to that the software margins are better, which not terribly surprising. And it looks like it, you said it's growing faster. Is that like -- is there a way for that to grow, overtake the product revenue or is there got to be kind of a limit to how much -- how many services you can sell when you really still have to sell the hardware?

Do you know what I'm saying -- like is that -- is there any reason to think that they could be transforming their business or is this just a continued iteration of what they're already doing?

MT: That's an interesting thing about Varian. So they spun off VREX a few years ago, and I think VREX provided some kind of ancillary services, Varex Imaging Corporation, just real quick. They design and manufacture x-ray imaging components. So they had an x-ray machine business, they spun that off.

I think that there is because there is this kind of customer ecosystem of all these different things that have to take place whenever you administer treatment, there feels to me like there's this kind of ebb and flow in Varian of the asset base that I could see them developing those software business and then spinning off or it becoming an emerging piece. Presumably, the hardware is vulnerable to competition in the same way that we've seen phones or computers or anything else that specialize technology, eventually, someone figures out how to do it.

So my working theory is that Varian is using a variety of means to sort of get itself positioned to enter as many more markets as possible and also to make itself less vulnerable to disruption. So kind of a diversification play. But again, I think it comes down to the fact that this process is so complicated that and my read of the management perspective is that having as many ways in and having as much interoperability with whatever you provide with whatever the doctor sort of needs.

Again, staying dumb, maybe the doctor has an elective machine, but needs to update the tumor modeling, 3D model software, whatever. Maybe it's like, well, Varian can now step in and say, all right, we understand, you like Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAY), fine. You just bought one a year ago, you're not going to get a new Varian machine. But guess what Varian software is interoperable with Elekta. So this is all hypothetical. I don't know if this is actually true of the product. But this is the kind of general story that I'm picking up. I think though that to directly answer your question, the main avenue of growth here is to penetrate new markets, to get into emerging markets to sort of retain and solidify the foothold in the U.S. and to do inorganic and organic growth and expand horizontally.

I don't see the software -- I see the software business as facilitating that but I don't see it as like the mean. It's not being trumpeted, I don't think it's strategic.

DS: It is not an end into itself to become a medical…

MT: That's not my impression. But you could also see, I mean, we've seen a lot of companies transition from hardware to services. And IBM (IBM) and Microsoft (MSFT) are sort of two classic examples of repositioning themselves into new sort of tangentially related areas. And I think that what Varian is showing lately, or what they're trying to show is kind of, because they're so entrenched in their home market and what they do well, they're sort of capable of adapting and shifting around based on where the market is or where they're trying to go.

And I think that's where the interoperability story comes in. It's like, okay, you're a doctor in India, and you're getting your first sort of, you're setting up your first radiation therapy practice. We can help you in any way number of ways. The important thing to Varian is that they get there, get to the new, get to the new markets.

DS: What is the -- you talked about their customers, their 10-K talks about customers as sort of the hospitals or the physician, for the physician offices or whatever. What's their strategy? I want to talk about competition, because I guess that the question's to lay out the map. I think the questions are really just around how to sort of solidify that they have this moat.

So what do you make of their go to market strategy of their customer relationships or what is your impression of that as far as supporting or posing a risk to your system or your position?

MT: Like I said, I think that there are sort of two main considerations here. First of all, it's the customers or the hospitals and hospital administrators or physician groups that are businesses. Their main objective is to their profit maximizers. So their main constraint is time basically. They're able to bill incredibly higher rates for this type of treatment.

Being a doctor pays very well. Being a private medical practice pays very well. Basically, the question for a lot of cancer doctors I think is how do you print more money faster. And the key thing that Varian focuses on in terms of the sort of business opportunity is facilitating as many treatments as possible, making the setup and the breakdown of each treatment as easy as possible, making the administration as easy as possible, and making it as comfortable as possible for the patient, take as little time as possible for the patient. But being realistic also. It's all about the throughput. It's all about, cranking cancer patients through this system of administering the therapy and moving on.

And that's sort of a cynical and sad version of the reality of the customer need, and the go to market strategy of Varian's. They have long sales cycle, but they're continually iterating these processes and going out and then presenting a refined version of customers' existing machine that can do the following things a little bit better, a little bit faster.

The other component, I think which is a little bit more heartwarming is that even though these business entities are the customers where Varian, the users and the people who really matter -- the decision makers, in some ways are the physicians. And they are obligated to provide great care. And this is a technically difficult and highly sophisticated treatment mode. It's not the same as giving someone a pill or an IV.

Each cancer is particular to the patient, is located in a different place, is a different size, can move over the course of treatment. There are sort of different ways of attacking different types of cancers. It's the embedded knowledge that's required of these doctors and the practitioners is immense and it's ever changing. And so I think that there is a high degree of need for familiarity with the system that Varian provides. They provide the tool that facilitates this.

And I think that's -- I think the proof is kind of in the market share. There's 70% market share in the U.S. I think that shows how difficult it is to compete for a new entrant to come in and compete against that. It's just -- it is not like switching from Samsung to iPhone. These are like high stakes decisions. The machines are expensive and have a long life. I think there's a lot of stickiness to the brand and there's a lot of institutional knowhow that goes into making particle accelerators that is not readily replicable.

I hope that gets directly at your question, but to me, it's just like this is a fairly evident thing.

DS: Yeah. I think all of these questions are going to be sort of hitting at that level in terms of, because what I'm looking at is operating margins around 15%, 16%, which is not crazy, but not bad. And they list -- I may have -- I may be understanding their competitors because they sort of break them down into different categories. Some are -- they talk about big names like Cerner (CERN), I guess for medical records, and then Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Philips (PHG) pops up a few times. But when they specifically talk about medical linear accelerators, they talk about Elekta and Accuray (ARAY), which they're much bigger than.

MT: Yeah, Accuray is basically not -- it's almost non-existent.

DS: That's not a company that's been doing well, I just…

MT: SoI understand Varian to be in the radiotherapy, radiation therapy specific business line. They're effectively do awfully with Elekta. And basically Elekta has Europe, and Varian has the United States. And now there's kind of a land grab going on for the rest of the world. So it's like Coke and Pepsi or whatever. These are like industry dominant.

DS: Right? So we'll get into valuation, because I guess that's probably going to be the most compelling area to kind of try to tackle this. But…

MT: Yeah, it will be the toughest for me too.

DS: What is the -- so the moat as you're describing it essentially, is expertise, entrenchment with customers, and just kind of being there first. Maybe just from a -- the competition maybe is not so interesting. What I'm also thinking about is you talked about the throughput and sort of the way industry. Is there any -- you may have said that this is efficacious -- effective…

MT: Effective, I like that.

DS: Effective is simpler, as far as treating cancer. I guess I'm just curious ultimately, we don't -- again, every time we talk about healthcare, it seems like we have to disclaim. I don't know what's going to happen with the way healthcare is paid for or doled out in the U.S. But just, is there a reason to think that a throughput-based model will be viewed with a less -- not just as something cynical but something to be concerned about? Is there any reason to think that they're ultimately not getting the job done?

MT: No, the short answer to that is no, I don't think so. And the reason I don't think so is because that dynamic is in no way specific to radiation oncology. It's endemic to the entire United States hospital system. I recently became a father. It was a very throughput-oriented process to deliver my child. It was also a revenue maximizing process in some ways.

And that's you have -- from the beginning of life, to the end of life, that's the way things are structured here. I don't think that that's going to fall on Varian, as heavily as it might fall on other players within the medical system. My rationale for thinking that is, again, radiation therapy, at least according to a Morningstar report that I read is cheaper than chemotherapy and some other options that are available. So I think that if we get into CMS coverage issues or Medicare for all issues or whatever, I think that the primary angle of attack is going to be on the highest mark of the highest, the least justifiable revenue drivers first. And I think that things that are relatively cost effective will be -- will face relatively less pressure in the new environment.

The other thing is that I think it -- I think it's defensible. I think radiation therapy for cancer patients is defensible. It helps many of them. And on the other side on the technological innovation side, if we're talking about sea changes, this is a little bit self-biased, but I have a friend who works in radiation therapy and chemotherapy simultaneously. There's a lot of the new modalities kind of aimed at synthesizing different with treatment regimes, antibodies, chemotherapy and radiation therapy all sort of together. So I don't see this as a very vulnerable way of administering cancer care, either from a sort of payer perspective or from a technological innovation perspective.

And I think if you look at -- one way to tell this, I think would be to look at Elekta's margins and there in Europe, primarily, we already talked about that a little bit, and they have 13.9%, 13.7% EBITA margins. They have slightly lower gross margins than Varian, but it's like it's 42% for Elekta versus 44% for Varian, somewhere in that. It is like the gross margin percentage just has been sticking in the 40% range.

Historically, I think when there are so few players and there's that much market dominance, I think the one thing that would maybe be more concerning is kind of FTC issues probably more than medical takeover, government healthcare, whatever you want, a socialist avatar.

DS: Right. Well, and that's one other sort of trivial thing here, I guess because it's not huge numbers, but they seem to have impairment charges and acquisition-related expenses, pretty much every year. I need to go back to the statements in the 10-K, but it seems like it's just a recurring thing. Doesn't seem like it's anything meaningful and it's probably what their non-GAAP is if I had to guess, but…

MT: Yeah, I have that up there. So my take is to just use GAAP for this company. This is an industrial producer. It has some interesting quirks around the sales cycle and around warranties and stuff. But those things kind of to me balance each other out like -- and I think GAAP does a good job of handling those as is. So like, yeah, sure, they have bookings and they have a sort of book of business that's out for a couple of years or whatever, into the next year.

But on the other side of that coin, they also have warranties for the machines, that creates liabilities. So if one half dozen, the other -- let's use actual revenue, let's use actual expenses and kind of just go with GAAP net income. And look at the cash flow situation. I had some charts that I shared with you earlier in my sort of valuation thing.

And like although there is a fluctuation year-to-year, you can kind of see a 10 year pattern that's kind of the economics of business kind of -- they are unsteady and as a result, I think of the need to acquire new technologies to do R&D. R&D is ramping up right now. Management's telling a big growth story. R&D is ramping up right now. SG&A is ramping up right now.

They made a huge -- they made $400 million or $500 million of acquisitions over the course of the past fiscal year. There are occasional cash needs here. But to me the overriding story is more that, that's all in service or keeping this sort of well-established business, running and sort of what has to happen. So that's true, but I don't think there's a high level of deception there.

I think the GAAP versus non-GAAP there are meaningful differences there. But I basically am making all my decisions based on GAAP figures.

DS: So why don't we go into the valuation because I feel, we -- readers or listeners for background, as Mike was working through this, we were kind of chatting regularly with one another trying to -- Mike was kind of working through the research process. And the valuation seemed to be your sticking point. It seemed to be, you shared a bunch of the charts, as you said, in terms of how are they using their cash, what does their free cash flow look like? What are their returns on assets, and all these other things. But then also just when we get down to it, especially for using GAAP numbers, we're talking about a stock that is trading for, I think on a GAAP basis they are in the -- I'm not sure if their 8-K reports GAAP or non-GAAP but they had $3.4 a share in earnings last year as compared to $124 share price. So we're talking about a trailing 12 months earnings of 36 times.

So I think you've made a pretty compelling case for why they're not going to be able to compete it, why they're not going to be dislodged. As you said, cancer unfortunately is likely to continue to be a growth segment. So how do you get -- and I will just also add that as a share price, not that this is valuation, but the shares have been more or less flat since the beginning of 2018. So they palm --. So how do you get your head around, sort of 36 times trailing 22 time to 23 times forward PE, which I would guess is a non-GAAP number, the projected PE, what are your thoughts?

MT: I think this is my Einhorn Microsoft moment. And I think what you're looking at here -- so I think that there's a lot of embedded opportunity here for a sort of expanded shareholder return. So the first thing I did was I took $3.2 billion in 2018 revenue. And I just assumed that, that could compound at 8% annually and that that's all organic growth. So that's all sort of moving into new markets.

I think the year-on-year revenue increase for the fourth quarter was like 11%. So I think there's a chance that the ramp is even higher there in terms of expanding into new markets. And you can see in their slide deck kind of a map of how that's playing out so far, and it looks like there's still a lot of space for them to run around. And so kind of 8% top line growth is really conservative.

And the Morningstar report I read was somewhere around 11%. I think that they were projecting out. So there's a lot of room for additional upside there. I had COGS growing at 5% every year and I think that that's just sort of the reality of how their business works.

They're in a moment right now where they are doing more R&D and they're doing more SG&A than is a sort of typical of their 10 year characteristics. So SG&A historically, when they've been a little bit less growth focused than they are now has been around 14% of sales. Today, it's around 19% of sales. And R&D is -- they act like it's a majorly, but it's at 7.7% now of revenue. Let's just assume that things are going to remain competitive and they're going to have to do that.

You model all this out and you get a net income growth of like 7% compounding over the next five years or so, going from net income of $310 million to $436 million in 2023. I think that that's a really solid and reliable and conservative estimate of what can happen. And that's what, like not quite 1.5x, but you get some much larger, you just get solid growth. I think that's reliable growth. And I think that in terms of the risk to the future earnings it is much lower than it is for a lot of other stocks.

If you -- and you get to very fairly valued on a 22 times PE, which is you get to that on forward earnings now. I think, though, that this stock could potentially be rated higher than that based on the growth characteristics. And so if it's more of a cost co or if it's more of one of these just completely solid businesses with a very large moat and a lot of really deeply entrenched customer relationships, plus it has growth opportunities associated with it.

I'm not -- this is going to sound nuts, but I'm not sure that in today's market 22 times PE is all that buck wild of evaluation. That was a long winded way of saying potentially very little, but that's kind of where I am with it. I think it's just one -- again, it's like -- this is quality, you got to pay for that today.

The other thing I did was I used our Quant ratings featured on Seeking Alpha and I put in, has at least $10 billion of market cap and has valuation rating of C+, which is what Varian has according to Seeking Alpha's Quant rating system. And the companies that are -- there's like two types of companies there. There's like companies that you and I would just consider sort of gratuitously overvalued with sort of poor economics like, electronic parts of the world.

And then there's Apple (AAPL), and there's Workday (WDAY). And these great, excellent companies that everyone knows are going -- like where the party line is like these companies are going to be around in 50 years. And so I think if you're aiming high then 22 times forward non-GAAP is not that bad. Maybe even that's 30 times GAAP. I still think that you're kind of in the right ballpark. And that's without getting into the balance sheet which is flexible. They have no debt. And I have a story I can tell you about that, if you want to hear it.

DS: Well, I would like to point out that Screeners are a new feature on Seeking Alpha Premium PRO Plus. Screeners, they can help you form fit your confirmation bias to your thesis.

MT: Which is what I'm doing.

DS: It is very, very convenient. I really like that. I plugged in C Plus and I noticed for value and I noticed one or two stocks that I own that I don't feel like naming right now. But yeah, very interesting.

MT: They're more on the Electronic Arts (EA) side of things.

DS: Yeah, say one. But…

MT: I wish we could just do them non-GAAP to GAAP thing really quick. I'm having trouble finding my slide on that.

DS: Yeah. So listeners, as Mike pulls that up, I'm looking, just to give you a sense of that Screen, you can run a Screen, we have Quant scores, developed out of our New York office. There are -- yeah, you have names like Medtronic (MDT), similar industry, Lam Research (LRCX), Allstate (ALL), Oracle (ORCL) is in here, VMware (VMW). Yeah, it's quite a mix. I actually -- you might have done like, C or worse. I don't see Apple. Walmart's (WMT) on here. So yeah, it's an interesting mix. You've got some growthy names like Twilio (TWLO), but you also have some stodgy names.

The top name on this list is a large conglomerate that I've often disclosed a position that I'm just lazy enough, not mentioning because I don't feel like having to add it into our discussion.

MT: Okay. While you were doing that I found the GAAP to non-GAAP for 2019. And GAAP EPS is $3.38, and non-GAAP is $4.63, which is 1.28x. And if you do that, multiply that up then Varian's at 28 times GAAP earnings verses 22 times non-GAAP, assuming that that multiply is non-GAAP, which I would guess it is.

So I don't know. But when you're at 22, what's…

DS: What's another…

MT: It's 28, I don't know.

DS: That's another 6 turns. I don't know if you call it, those turns.

MT: Between friends. Yeah.

DS: Well, it's just -- what's interesting to me about this is just -- here's how I'm thinking about, as you say this. So you back into an earnings yield, right, a PE multiple is the inverse of an earnings yield. And so you're thinking about how many years until that earnings pays me back 10 times earnings? You get like 10 years, right?

MT: Yeah.

DS: But without getting into the numbers, what I'm thinking about is that ultimately, that risk curve is based on -- or that reward card is based on your risk. And if you view a firm like Varian as less risky, you're essentially saying that you're willing to go further. You're willing to extend your payback period or you're willing to -- what I mean it's like you're willing to forego two years that you would of a Cars.com or whatever.

And now you have to do the same exercise with Stitch Fix. Stitch Fix is much smaller company. And so if anything is even -- and has a higher multiple and it's even riskier. And so I said 2025, which, who knows where it will be 5.5 years from now. But that's sort of on the foot like you have to make these sorts of compromises wherever you are. Even if you're buying a three time or a five time PE something's going on there. And it's usually not -- oh, the market isn't aware of this great new business; it's usually, oh, their taxes are from…

MT: There is something wrong.

DS: Yeah, there's something wrong. And so it's always going to be that compromise.

MT: Well, but 10 year is yielding an amazing 1.86%, right now, 10 year treasury. So why doesn't earnings yield from a company that has this level of sort of risk protection, the option to generate additional growth, the capacity to even, I would say, make mistakes, say some of the recent acquisitions haven't worked out.

It can fall back on this business that has just these incredibly well-indebted economics. It's got this big moat. Even if you're modeling out a 2.5% earnings yield on this company, I think there's some -- like you say, I think the risk is lower here. And you get more return than the U.S. Treasury.

I do think there is some embedded value elsewhere. They have consistently bought back until recently where they've had to make some sort of bolt-ons to pursue their growth quest. But their average share repurchase history is pretty strong in like $0.5 billion range. They -- that's a ton of share repurchases for an $11 billion market cap company.

Again and no debt on the balance sheet, and I think you can -- if they are a Microsoft then they can lever up, probably add close to $1 billion in debt to the balance sheet. Handle that fine. In today's debt markets they can probably get about a 3% interest rate, not meaningfully impacts full to net income. And that would be an immediate 9% additional shareholder return if they borrowed and bought back.

So even if that story is not necessarily going to take place, I think the fact that the balance sheet is so flexible, and I went through a tortured process and read things backwards where I thought for a minute that they had some debt on the balance sheet. Daniel has reassured me and I really looked at things, 2019 no debt on the balance sheet.

I think for a business with this kind of potential earnings stability that they've levered up in the past, they've spun off in the past and done huge buybacks in the past. I think this is a business that operates effectively has a giant moat. And I think that there is some balance sheet and shareholder transaction flexibility here that the net income numbers are probably depressed right now by the increased R&D and by the increased SG&A as they expand these new markets.

If they scale that up, then potentially they dial back down to historical levels of SG&A and R&D. The net margin increases and they also have balance sheet flexibility to potentially do something really attractive for shareholders. So I think part of the story I would tell is also just that the multiple is large relative to bottom line earnings. But those are sort of in a spot right now that they haven't been historically and could revert back to a more sort of attractive yield going forward.

DS: Okay. What brought you to Varian because it's what I like about it is actually pretty under the radar, it looks like no pun intended. It's a …

MT: Good one.

DS: I really did not intend to, but I'll take it. There's only a handful of articles on Seeking Alpha over the years. I checked Value Investors Club. There's one post from 2012. It's $11 billion. It's not a tiny company, but it's not a big one, like what made this something that caught your eye?

MT: My father is a radiation oncologist. And I was -- I knew I had to do this. I was visiting him. And I asked him for stock pics which you should all do by the way, ask doctors for slide pics. It's a classic source of out performance. No, so I'm appalled by this illusion of control bias and I probably have too much of the wrong information.

I hold my father in great esteem. What he does in great esteem. All that's affecting my decision making here. I probably am emotional about this. And -- but that's how I got here. So you might think - that's edge or you might think that I'm a fool for thinking I can crack this just because my dad does this stuff for a living, but that's where we are.

DS: I know. It is always nice to hear an origin story. It's always nice to hear where an idea comes from.

MT: Look, but -- so net income and even free cash flow, it doesn't look like a great yield here. I tortured myself over the thought of this. I will hit the buy trigger this morning. I do think that the growth story is pretty strong. I don't think that this is going to be an upward reiterating situation. I think the main risk to me is that the market is pricing in a lot of growth and shareholder return that may not be coming. But I think that there's a case where this plays out really favorably. There's pricing power embedded in any market position. There is this large organic growth. Additionally, I just think that there's a lot that could go right here.

DS: Yeah. They have -- I mean, it's a steady grower, therefore get their guidance was for strong growth in 2020. And I think you've made a pretty solid…

MT: No. It's okay.

DS: No, I think it's an interesting case. It's a solid case for their entrenchment, not being exposed to the negative headwinds that you might have in the healthcare space. I think it's -- I'm hopeful for you, Mike. I'm looking forward to hearing how this position plays out. And I will -- I did not have Varian in my attention wheelhouse and I will put in my wheelhouse because I think it's interesting to. I don't know, the healthcare sector at large is a pretty big blind spot for me, so.

MT: It's a huge blind spot for me too. But now I'm exposed to it. That's a Gilead Sciences position that, I just had shades of that. They are dominant. They're the only ones there. Gilead is a value shot. This one is at least this is not a value shot.

DS: Do not repeat the same mistakes. That's it. That's how you can ask.

MT: All right. Well, do you have any more questions for me? I think I pretty much nailed this one.

DS: You got it. No, it was good. Thank you Mike. I enjoyed this. Let's see how it blows. So I guess the question is going to be what plays out better over the next, you pick your timeframe, 12 months, 18 months, five years, Stitch Fix or Varian? That's where I think the…

MT: Let's take an initial reevaluation at the 90 day mark and we are both clear to transact.

DS: Transact shares as per the Seeking Alpha compliance policy. We might have to...

MT: We will evaluate that.

DS: We might have tohave a Fogo de Chao meal or something.

MT: All right. Let's -- should we wrap it.

DS: Let's wrap it. All right. Good stuff, Mike.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mike Taylor is long VAR, and Daniel Shvartsman is long SFIX. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.