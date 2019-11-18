Breaking Down The Invitae Short (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we published last week on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA). We hope you enjoy.

Daniel Shvartsman: Welcome to the Razor's Edge. I'm Daniel Shvartsman. I'm joined by Seeking Alpha author Akram's Razor on this show. Each episode we take an investing idea or theme that Akram has been looking at for his personal investing as well as the Seeking Alpha marketplace service he runs, also called The Razor's Edge. We look at the ideas themselves, stress test them, try to figure out where they might go right or wrong, talk about what's been going on, and talk about the research and analysis that led to this take.

The idea to share some current investing ideas here into consideration, but also get the ins and outs of deep fundamental market research today. This week's topic has a lot behind it. The ticker symbol is NVTA. The stock is Invitae. Akram released a short case on the company on Seeking Alpha on October 11th, that went long in terms of breaking down why the genetic testing company was more like a WeWork than an Amazon. In other words, the company has had prodigious revenue growth, but it's come at a cost of increasingly negative cash flows and limited competitive advantage, in Akram's view. Was a thoroughly researched short case and as is often the case it's attracted a lot of attention, both positive and negative.

On today's Razor's Edge, we're going to talk about what brought Akram to this case, what investors are missing, and some of the reactions since he went public on Invitae. We're also joined by a colleague of Akram's, James who can add some insight on this topic based on research he's done on the stock as well.

Before we begin a quick disclaimer and disclosure; The Razor's Edge is a podcast on Seeking Alpha's The Investing Edge channel. The views discussed belong to either Akram, James in this case, or me respectively, and nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice. We'll disclose any positions in any stocks discussed at the end of the podcast, though upfront I can say I have no positions in any of the stocks we plan to discuss, Akram is short Invitae and long Myriad Genetics, and James is short, Invitae. We're recording this on the morning of November 4th.

Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms:

All right, guys. Good morning. Welcome.

Akram Razor: Good morning.

James: Good morning. Thanks.

DS: So let's just go really basic, why Invitae? What brought -- why does your radar get on this stock? Where did they come up?

AR: That's definitely an interesting part of the story. I guess the starting point was, there was people shorting Myriad. So I follow the Southern Investigative Reporter. And they've done a couple short pieces on that. And I kind of have taken a look at it briefly, which caused me to take a brief look at Invitae, and that was probably like, May or June. And then Ilumina missed big time on earnings, and I've traded Ilumina several times of the year. I've never traded any of these other stocks in terms of that. But it kind of got me interested in the space. And I guess what kind of, I mean, like, I think I had pinged James on it a couple times being like this is like this is worth looking into, but like neither of us had really gotten that excited about it.

And then there was a report that came out by a short seller, recommending the stock is an amazing long idea, which I read, because I know the short seller and his work. Once I read that, I was like, I need to look at this company a little closer. And then just the typical process, like pulling up their filings, seeing exactly what's going on financially, and I was just like, wow, this is just an incinerator. What are they doing? Why is -- like, what's the business model?

And that brought me to, there's an author on Seeking Alpha who had published a lot on this over the years, capital markets, laboratories and read their work, and they made these Amazon compares where, obviously, that's where you get a little bit of a heightened radar, when a laboratory diagnostic company is being compared to Amazon, which I mean, I don't know also if you know -- and I had like a brief experience with Theranos in 2000 it was say like, early 2014, like back when it was like -- I was picking on the Decacorns then, my favorite, like when I used to write my market commentary and I'd have a little bit of fun with it.

At the time, the two I was having fun with were Zenefits and Theranos. But I mean in Theranos' case, like I was just curious as far as what like -- I mean, it was a private company, $10 billion, obviously a lot of hype. I was like, wow, do I short Quest and LabCorp, right? I mean, I can't make -- I can't invest in Theranos. But if this company is so revolutionary like it, there's this pretty simple thesis out there in the public markets where I mean, if they're going to stick a lab in a box, I should go short Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp.

And I have, on the medical side, an extensive network of friends and family. So I ended up doing just one call with someone who'd been at Quest and in the laboratory diagnostic space, pretty senior for about 20 years. And like, I mean, it was like a 30 minute conversation. I felt stupid by the time it was over. It was just like, he's like, are you an idiot, you can't stick a Lab-in-a-Box. It was like -- it was literally like that, after like being very polite for a little while. So that type of stuff kind of intrigued me. And Theranos ended up being Theranos. I never really did much more with it after that. And then Wall Street Journal came after it, and it became this cautionary tale. I don't know if James -- did you follow Theranos very closely, I don't even know if we really discussed that?

J: No, I had heard from some VC friends who were very skeptical of it all the way through. But I wasn't that close to the name myself.

AR: Yeah, I mean, neither of us I would say, I would characterize myself as close to it. But I mean, I did take the time to literally be like, hey, do I short these stocks because of Theranos, right? It was like an investment idea at the time.

So yeah, I mean, I guess that's what started it, right. I mean, like Theranos had this -- and then the message was just kind of just like affordable blood testing for all, a social cause being compared more to, like technology differentiating companies and I mean, Elizabeth Holmes like to associate herself when she talked about things, when she compared herself to the Google Founders and Facebook and like, I mean, if you saw the documentaries like here we were at, in Brazil, and this is where we -- who was sitting there, and the Google guys, and the Amazon and Facebook, and we are the stars of the show, right?

And if you look at Invitae, I mean, like on the surface, it's like there's a social enterprise element to it, right? Where it's just like, we have a mission, and this mission is to make genetic testing affordable for all. I mean, like, they don't care, they don't describe themselves as like a laboratory diagnostics company, right?

DS: Well, they --

AR: That was a genetic information company. Go ahead.

DS: Yeah. I mean, if you look, I have got their 10-K open, their last one and it's -- our goal is to aggregate a majority of the world's genetic information into a comprehensive network that enables sharing of data among network participants to improve healthcare and clinical outcomes. So it's this.

AR: Yeah, so what does that mean?

DS: Right. You know, it is this very -- it is very big mission, right. It is very big.

AR: Yeah, I mean, James, obviously has some views on this. Like, I mean, what do you think of that part?

J: Well, I think that really comes down to the crux of the investment case here, which is, just because something sounds good as a sound bite doesn't mean that it actually makes sense in business. And so the idea of accumulating the world's genetic information, you would argue, seems like if you could do that would allow you to capture rents on that database. But there are very real issues with that. Namely the company has said that they won't do that. And then when they're pressed about how -- whether or not they will do that, they kind of seem to give non answers what I can tell.

So that's one of the questions right that that I think would be very helpful for the company to lay out there, very specifically, which is, if we gather all this data up, and specifically what data is being gathered? Are they -- is that data, they've also released to a common database, like they say they have been doing, is there additional data that they're not releasing?

AR: Well, I mean, the data that they're sharing with the common database is the variant of unknown significance data, right? So I mean, that's what they're contributing to Clinvar. We don't really know. But like, I mean, I'll be honest, like if I was to go in and have hereditary cancer test, I would have never thought once about, like, who the lab doing the test is or ask the oncologist anything, but like literally now knowing this business, I mean like, make sure you're not using Invitae, because I have no clue what they're going to do with that data.

Like my DNA is a product for them to figure out somewhere down the road just to do something with it, I mean, it's so -- like James just said, it's very bizarrely unclear, which is decidedly convenient when you're running a business model like this.

DS: So step back for a second. So the thesis -- the company's thesis is that they're providing genetic tests. And then they're aggregating that, they provide it at -- arguments are they providing it for below the cost that they actually have to pay to their providers to actually deliver the test but low cost testing that they can then -- if we're going to use the Silicon Valley jargon, that they get the flywheel of more genetic data and improve, they get a lot of volume, and eventually, that's both going to give them scale to lower the costs, but then also they're aggregating this huge genetic database, which as you kind of point out, Akram, they're going to have to do something with to make it reasonable, which raises concerns in of itself. But the idea is that eventually they'll get scale from offering at cost that will allow them to become a profitable business, I think. That's how I understood the company's take and the company's argument.

AR: I mean, like James just said the company hasn't explained that. So if you look at this company's history, this isn't like a startup, number one, right. So this company was founded in 2009. They've been at this for a decade, okay. Initially, they were kind of rare disease focused, right?

Like where they're deriving the revenue, if they were to actually describe themselves accurately, they would be like, we do hereditary cancer testing far cheaper than Myriad, right? And I mean, like, I think that's an important thing to look at this. I mean, there are sources of revenue, which is generally speaking what has attracted people to the stock, it's not science, right. It's not like you've developed a test or you're like Foundation Medicine and you've got this companion diagnostic clinical trials and you are about to do something where you're going to earn a high margin, because you've developed something nobody else has. That's typically, what people get excited about in science and biotechnology, right?

You get rewarded for R&D, okay. These guys have approached the market that Myriad discovered the BRCA mutation in 1994, okay. That's like what the indication of hereditary cancer right? I understand cancer, 90% of it is not hereditary. So you're looking -- when you talk hereditary, there's a less than 10% chance that it's something hereditary. That's helpful from a clinical standpoint, as far as your treatment for cancer diagnosis, whether it's early or late stage or whatnot.

So this company came into this space in the sense that Myriad had a monopoly on this gene, right? They started doing their first BRCA testing lab kit was like 1996. They had the patent on that gene till 2013 when the Supreme Court struck it down, right. So these guys entered this space, essentially, from that standpoint as a competitor against Myriad. And once that space kind of opened up in hereditary cancer testing, I mean like, well, you can't patent these genes, right? Which is great for competition, but what's the flip side of it?

If I make a major discovery on gene X correlates to disease Y, right? And I can't patent it and I'm running like a test that kind of identifies that historically, kind of tough to build a very profitable business around it. So when we go back to like what you were saying about like this whole genetic information and whatnot, the most interesting thing about this business is look at the rest of the landscape. Nobody's selling the story, like Myriad's still the revenue leader in hereditary cancer testing.

The other space the company is in deriving revenue from is reproductive health, carrier screening, non-invasive prenatal screens. And that's the most crowded market ever. It's got Ilumina and Sequenom, which is owned by LabCorp, like pretty much, they control the IP there. And then there's like a half a dozen other competitors owned by large companies.

So like, in hereditary cancer, you've got Myriad. And then you kind of have this like at a huge, huge, huge discount to Myriad prices, Invitae, right? I mean, like now they're running what, $99 tests, okay? So you look at it and you can sit here we can just, like figuring out what they want to do data wise and the fact that it's Vegas kind of important. It's also important in the context of -- well, there's a whole industry here, right? I mean, this is at least what -- we got some heat when we cautioned this like, some of this has attracted obviously a lot of retail investors by using the Amazon compare. And, in the initial thesis it was like a cautionary mention at the end, like that the laboratory diagnostic space doesn't need another Theranos.

And at least in Theranos' case, what they were selling to investors was we're building a better mousetrap essentially, right? Like we've got -- we've engineered something that's going to change the way we are able to do testing. And that's not the story here. The story here, I mean, if you go back to the founder in 2016, there's a couple of interviews with him. And he literally says like, we're providing the same test that everyone else is providing, we're just making them more affordable. That was that's their initial story, right.

So I mean, you do kind of run into something like that, which is where, like some people may think it like, you know, oh, it's very, self-serving or opportunistic to compare this to WeWork. It is, exactly like WeWork from a business standpoint. Like you can't get around that fact. And I think the Amazon like -- and this is not like some guy writing a really bullish Seeking Alpha article and using hyperbole, the management sticks to compares. I mean, they -- literally they have a slide in their investor deck, what we can learn from Amazon, and they make statements like our competitors -- what did they say, James, is like the competitors margin is our opportunity or…

J: Yeah, something that effect. Yeah, you've heard a lot of ground there, Akram. I think the important aspect of what you've said and the commonality among all those points is that the management team has made some very high level statements about the promise of this industry and the promise of their company. And they could really answer a lot of these questions if they wanted to, right? They could say, okay, here is our revenue breakdown from cancer or nips [ph], kind of other panels, which don't have necessarily the clinical efficacy.

Or they could say, here's our -- here's what we're getting from the various cost cutting or network effects or economies of scale that we promised. And here's how this is going to develop, but they don't they just say, trust us, it's all going to work out. And the way that it's not [ph] going to work out is that it worked out for Amazon. So it's there's not much transparency, there's a lot of just kind of big picture verbiage I would say.

AR: Yeah. I mean, 100% and like, I mean, you get the Amazon story, Daniel, right. I mean, if you look at it, people like, if you look, well, come on, Amazon was losing money. No, Amazon was improving operating cash flow from literally from day one. I mean, people forget, like, you make money selling DVDs and books online, particularly if you don't pay your suppliers for 100 days, right? I mean, like, where was Amazon after a decade? It was already a behemoth, right?

So when you look at it, Amazon had someone else, i.e., their suppliers funding their growth. It's free, cheap capital. This company went and IPOed in 2015, at $16 a share, had like 25 million shares outstanding. They're at 100 now, four years later, right? I mean, it's like, they keep going back to the well. So if you're an investor and you're looking at it from a return on investment on money, you're giving them. I mean, you have a serious problem. And if you look at it, and you say, hey, I'm going to compare myself to Amazon. Well, Amazon had a cost structure that attacked this cost structure of brick and mortar, okay?

They benefited from so many things. We didn't have sales taxes, if you were paying on Amazon as a consumer. They benefited from the fact that they went into markets with huge existing volume already, books and DVDs. They didn't have to convince people to buy X, Y and Z. They were already huge volume markets. I mean, I'm sorry, but like hereditary cancer testing. It's not something people get excited about to go online or buy as a gift for a friend.

I mean, like, we get the DTC space, and even that has already slowed down drastically, and that's Ancestry. And if Ancestry slowed down at like 30 million tests, right, like, you really think people are going to be super excited as individual consumers to be like, I really need to figure out whether I have a history of cancer right now. I mean…

J: Well, and more importantly, more importantly, I think there's a healthy amount of skepticism in the medical community whether or not these tests are useful, right? Like the issue with any test is, if you find something, an indicator of a disease. Does that help you catch the disease? Does it help you catch it earlier than existing testing or physical exams, or other ways of seeing the diseases there? And then can you do anything about it?

So, I think one of the issues here is even if you were to send your saliva [ph] sample out, and you came back with saying indication that you might have liver cancer potentially. A, you wouldn't know, if that were real, because it's really just a correlation at this point. There's not enough data. B, even if you knew, it was real, there's really not much to do except worry about it. And so you have a lot of additional burdens on the patient and the healthcare system in terms of emotional and financial burdens, without any clear benefit.

And so I think within -- as I'm saying, within breast cancer, that there is a clear benefit in terms of efficacy and outcomes. But for the rest of the space, it's really not clear. And that's why, if you look at the treatment protocols for most of the commercial payers, they don't pay for all these tests, because the research doesn't demonstrate that they should.

DS: So one of the things I'm -- as we're throwing around these comparisons. I'm thinking about the -- there's a notion in Silicon Valley and sort of abroad, the market, the idea of tech, tech as a category is becoming less and less meaningful, because companies are adopting online models or tech models to different verticals. And what I think about with Theranos and Invitae, specifically, healthcare is a very complicated sector, both in terms of the way payers work and we can get into Medicare in a little bit, but the way the payment system works.

And I'm not talking even about what might or might not happen in the future with changes to insurance. But just -- that's, I think, always been fairly -- you have to really work through it. And the articles for example, there's looking at the different reimbursement codes and that sort of thing. Like, it's more than you have to do to figure out, well, are they going to buy this software tool or not?

And then also, Theranos is a problem, because they were actually -- there were issues of fraud around people, things that were supposed to help people's health. And so I guess I'm just kind of, I guess, I wanted to hear a little bit more about like, because -- a lot of the response.

AR: Well, I mean, look -- let's, I mean, if you think about Theranos, where really was the fraud. The fraud like, I mean, if you read the indictment, what she's really on the hook for the biggest time is misleading investors, okay. I mean, that's the biggest part.

Yes, correct, like at the end, there was issues with the lab testing and they were getting inaccurate results because by the time she did that deal with Walgreens, and clearly they were at a point where they were desperate for showing meaningful revenue, because they need to raise more cash, right? Because they still haven't made the Edison work, right? They're trying to engineer a problem. They're working on it.

She didn't set out to commit fraud, right? She set out to build -- to stick a Lab-in-a-Box, right? But she had bigger aspirations. She wanted to take -- that she wanted to aggregate your data. She wanted to stick it in this cloud called Yoda, right? I mean, if you look today, you still have people who defend -- I mean, what's his name?

DS: Yeah.

AR: Tim Draper has really defended her. And what does he defend her on the point, and his point is that look, she had this vision to give you a movie of your health, i.e. like look, I get my blood work once a month, and that goes into a cloud, right? And my physician can track it. And I'm building a historical picture of a trend, by having more real time information on my blood work, cholesterol, everything right? So that creates preventative medicine in their view, right? Like your ability to have an earlier and more accurate versus a snapshot, right?

So he's like, look, she had that and was great and I genuinely have discussed this with James. I believe if she had IPOed this company and the company had started out as like, hey, she's got this Edison and this finger stick. It would have been just like binary tech play, right? She either makes it or she doesn't. And people would have debated that and thought that out there would been the believers. And then there would have been the skeptics, but she would have had plenty of time, as she gauged how that was working, okay?

To find something that generates revenue, which investors are willing to pay for, like with her inflated market cap on the Edison optimism, where she could just do regular lab testing like Quest and like LabCorp, but she would obviously do it at a lower price, right? But she would sell you the story that I'm going to stick this in the cloud, and you're going to pay a subscription fee, right? And that subscription fee to that cloud, Yoda, where all your information is and your general practitioner can access it and whatnot, that's the business. That's where I make money.

Of course, what's the problem with that business? And that business is -- well, I mean, that you're going to be like, well, you're losing a lot of money per test, doing your tests at a lower price than Quest and LabCorp or whatever to provide this back end service, why can't they do that, right? I mean, like, that becomes the same thing because you're going to need the same infrastructure. That's where she ran into issues. She's collecting data and she doesn't have the lab infrastructure to do it at the scale that these guys are doing.

If she'd been like these DTC companies, 23AndMe ancestry, she could have actually struck a deal, which is like, I'll be the cloud and I'll outsource the testing to them. And I will take a loss on the tests, because my investors are going to subsidize it, right? I mean, there was -- there would have been many Ways, but of course, she was also trying to kill their businesses. So it didn't work, right, with her engineering. but like, I mean, the bottom-line is, is if you look at it, like, it's something where you had a potential business model in that sense, where we would be asking the same questions that you'd ask about in detail, right? Like what are you doing that's different?

If you look at them today, Quest and LabCorp, they've entered into direct-to-consumer testing. I can go online and order my own tests and schedule the appointment and go pick them up, right? I'd like it's really, like, it's something where I don't even need to go through my medical practitioner if I want to get tested. And I don't know, to the degree I mean, I've discussed this with other people in the medical community on the testing side and I'm just, why isn't there a VIP service like, if I'm an extremely wealthy individual, where they come to my house, do the work, store in a cloud. And there's access to my blood work, on let's say -- but we don't have to do a monthly but let's say every three months, right?

These -- I mean like these are obviously options. So when you look at something like that and you see what went wrong with this company, her biggest mistake was being private. It's like -- because with her turtlenecks and Steve Jobs and Stanford dropout, I mean, the benefit of doubt, she would have gotten, if you look at the benefit of doubt, for example, that this company, Invitae has gotten. I mean, their CEO says one thing, and then he does the other three months later and nobody has cared like, at all. No one's asking questions. I mean, I don't know if you -- have you watched the CNBC, the Invitae interview with him on CNBC, Daniel?

DS: No. No, I haven't pulled that up.

AR: If you watch that, you would not understand what the company does. It's like we are the company the key opinion leaders turn to and this -- like, he does not say I'm a laboratory diagnostics genetic testing company, who derives primarily its revenue from doing these types of tests. And we're doing them at a significant discount to a competitor, who has had a monopoly in the space for ages. And we're using that to generate volume and we're hoping to parlay that into other sectors. And this is like -- this is our business model. Because to be -- to tell you the truth, if you look at this closely, I don't think they figured it out. They are trying to figure it out as they go along and that's part of the problem here.

DS: Isn't -- you said, if Theranos that they could have arguably sold tests below costs, but then put the -- like, isn't that essentially what the Invitae has? They haven't maybe laid out that vision but they're essentially selling below cost to get into -- like they could build that into the cloud sort of approach like?

AR: Okay. No, let's not make that mistake, okay? I'm saying that Theranos, if they wanted to, okay, and wanted to pivot for a story to sell, that sells well, when you're dressed like Steve Jobs, and you dropped out of Stanford, and you're a unique character and you're -- you've got a Board that has these people on it. And you've convinced Tim Draper and Larry Ellison to invest in you and whatnot, right? When you've dressed something like that, and you've ticked all those boxes, okay, you could just be like, hey, I'm going to do the same blood work everyone else is doing, I'm going to do it cheaper. So come to me. And how I'm going to make money off of it down the road, is I'm going to store that data, and it's going to give you a real time picture.

Now if you were to compare this on genetic information, my DNA isn't constantly changing, right? So if I'm doing -- if my focus is hereditary screening, i.e., what's been passed on to me, and what does that indicate?

What is the usefulness of that sitting there, right? Number one. And number two, in her case, it would be like, well, you still need to build the lab infrastructure to do the tests. You're going to have to do huge volume. So any business that -- like I mean, if you listen to the CEO, he literally sits on conference calls. And he's like, we hope to do half a million tests this year and reach a million people next year, and on our way to billions across the world. Well, what kind of infrastructure, you need Amazon infrastructure for that, right? I mean, how many geneticists do you need, genetic counselors? The industry doesn't even have the employees. I mean, we were discussing this, like, how big is that industry James.

J: It's well smaller than then I thought it was. I think it's in the thousands of genetic counselors. I forget it, 10,000 or 15,000.

AR: So you're going to need lab technicians, genetic counselors, you're going to need the physical footprint. You're going to need logistics. I mean have you looked -- like part of the thing that like -- we found kind of interesting is just look at Quest Diagnostics. I mean, there was a $100 price target slapped on this thing. That's the market cap of Quest, okay? They have 3,500 trucks like 26 planes, 6,000 patient access points, right? They have infrastructure to test everybody.

The internet bull on this stock, he's been close to management. He's done a lot of write ups on it. One of his write ups was just recently, and I read it and he's like, I visited the company and the CEO told me that they're actually paying for the trucks to go to FedEx, to pick up the samples and bring them back instead of waiting for FedEx to bring them to the lab. And he's like, I've never seen a company who cares about the customer so much. And I am like -- I mean, sorry, logistics are part of his business. Collecting the samples and the turnaround time and what the infrastructure you need to do it, right?

Like that's not something of like, hey, I really care about my customer. It's something you have to do and unfortunately, Quest and LabCorp are sitting there with huge economies of scale and scope and infrastructure and the same machines available to them, and the lab technicians and the geneticists and everything to flip this switch on, and they're not flipping it on. Why?

DS: Right.

AR: It doesn't make money, because the volume isn't significant enough and the cost isn't at that point. So when this company talks about driving down costs, no, they're not driving down costs. Everyone else has a lower cost per test already established, because they have higher volumes in the space, right? If you look at it Myriad's cost per sample is in the $140, $150 range. If you look across all these other labs, who are doing the stuff and the testing on the reproductive health they're all far lower, right?

So this is a last person in the space coming and trying to get to the volume, trying to get to the economies of scale and trying to drive it down, right? But they still are subject to the same cost infrastructure limits. It's not amazon.com. They haven't eliminated the blockbuster employees sitting, that when they're competing against in DVDs like a Netflix or an Amazon or whatnot, they haven't eliminated the huge physical retail footprint that a Barnes & Noble needed, right? Like, they still have the same limitations, from a cost standpoint. They're relying on Ilumina machines, consumables, Agilent, Read [ph] everybody -- like it's the vials from, what's the company that sells the vials?

J: OraSure

AR: OraSure, right, like you're buying the same stuff from the same people. So it's when you look at it from that standpoint, like if they were to sell you a story about data or whatever, it's like, well, everybody else can sell us a story about data. Why are they selling it to us?

J: It's an interesting dynamic here, because when there was the rebuttal by this bullish commentator/endorsed analyst of the company, there was a comment that, hey, it's not just the raw data, it's not just the genetic information that is useful, because genetic information in and of itself doesn't tell you enough about the disease. And I think that's a partial indictment of the whole process. But more importantly, what the analyst said is, what the company does is they take that information and they combine it with a patient's medical record. That includes all of their scans, their CTs, their MRIs, all their historical blood tests, all their physical exams, and then it takes that data. And if you get enough of that data, then you can start running effectively very large statistical relationships and figure out, okay, which genetic mutations might be associated with which diseases.

The problem with that is, as far as we know, that's not what's happening. And yet the company, again, they've kind of endorsed this, this guy is an analyst of record, the company hasn't come out and said that. But that's not what's happening. Because if it is what is happening, I think they're serious privacy concerns. So I think it's very different, if you as patients and [indiscernible] into 23AndMe, you might sign a paper, some paperwork somewhere, but if they're actually signing away the rights to all their medical records. Again, I don't believe they are, but again, this is what would need to happen in order for this data to be proprietary and useful. Then I would imagine the consumers are not aware of that.

And so you kind of have this catch 22, if you're getting the data, whatever, this guy refers to it as the golden data, whatever it is, if you're getting that data, such that it's useful, you're probably in violation of some privacy laws, whether or not you are in terms of you're covered legally, I think just patients don't understand that's what's happening. And if you're not getting that data, then there's a very real question as to what exactly is the use of just this genetic information without putting it into -- in context without kind of correlating it to these other disease markers?

And again, this is a question that could -- that's very answerable by the company as far as we know, has decided not to answer.

J: I mean, look, there's also two elements of that, right. If you remember also, in his rebuttal, he pointed out to a subscription model, right ,where he was even saying that this should be looked at from a dollar-based retention standpoint like a SaaS company. So I mean, again, if he's saying this, it's something that well was spoon fed to him, okay? And that's part of the element here, when you're dealing with something like this, and you look at that, it's like, all right, so like, I go in, I do a test for cancer, but you know, a BRCA screen. And you're saying -- are you essentially saying that, in year one, you generated revenue off of the actual testing, but then in year two, and year three, supposedly, my DNA is something that just sits there, and they can find ways to make money off of, by farming it for some sort of data that they can sell to pharma.

And it's tenuous at best to even understand how that model would work, because if you look at the rest of the industry, you just have to assume, they're all idiots. I mean, how many tests has Myriad done? I mean, look, when you go back to this thesis, Daniel, one of the most important things here is, when I put this on, this company was bigger than Myriad, literally in enterprise value, it was bigger than a company with $850 million in revenue, 20 years of testing. They've done 6 million tests through some -- to that effect I think it is at this point.

They have a database that they've made a trade secret since 2004, as far as variant data. They have four times the employees of Invitae. I mean, if you were to look at this company from there -- one notable institutional bull in the space, like this bull doesn't own any Myriad, okay. And they have a genetic spawn, and they did like kind of throw like a little bit of a shade at this thesis when it came out. And I mean, I can imagine they got a lot of questions because they own a lot of the stock and they were like, these are the companies leading in AI.

And then they like -- they listed Invitae like two other names. And then they put in their tweet, which was almost essentially directed, not my gen [ph], which I mean, for someone like me, I just -- I didn't even really spend much time getting into the AI nonsense. But if you look at Myriad how many people with machine learning backgrounds and data scientists do they employ, plenty.

You could just go on LinkedIn, look at it, and draw your conclusion. But they're not out running around saying, hey, we got AI, we're doing stuff. We're literally running machine learning models on your DNA. We're figuring out better ways, a secret sauce. Like who would advertise that? If you actually have made the data a trade secret, and you refuse to share it and they've gotten a lot of heat for it, literally the whole industry had to band together to contribute data freely to Clinvar, because Myriad won't share, because they're like, hey, fine, you took away our patent, but who cares about that. Our ability to interpret this is better than everybody else at this juncture.

So again, you look at it, at something like that, and you're just like, well, there's companies who've been doing this for decades. And you're just supposed to assume that like data science is completely irrelevant to them. But the company that acquired an AI startup in July, by September is a leader in this space. I mean what, you know.

DS: Solet me -- so there are a few directions to go here. But let's quickly touch on Myriad. It's -- you're using it as a payer here, as I think you mentioned, it's -- short sellers have kind of had their eyes on it. Somebody like Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation has reported about it. Why are you comfortable with that as the other side of this trade given the fact that they've also come under fire?

AR: I mean, I don't know James, you want to tackle this? I'm obviously a lot more bullish on Myriad then most people. I would say, like, I can't really get my head around the short thesis, and I can't get my head around the short thesis in a relative context. I mean, if you've looked at the space there are some companies with some pretty crazy valuations. Myriad is not a hard business to understand. They have a cash cow in hereditary cancer. They've used that to diversify into companion diagnostics, into carrier screening, now into these pharmaco-genetic tests, psychotropic like for depression, which is a very controversial area.

A lot of a lot of volatility around Myriad lately, let's say the last six months, has been tied to this gene site division, and the way the FDA wants to treat these tests, where I get a DNA test that like tells me, I'm more tolerant for Zoloft over Prozac. And no science has shown any clinical efficacy yet, and it's a controversial area, because there's obviously some doctors, and they've been doing -- they've been running clinical studies to try to get this approved. And they missed the primary endpoints on it. But there's also an argument that in depression, which is like opioids, a national crisis, essentially speaking, and it's not going to get better, that there's nothing, and something is better than nothing. I mean, two-thirds of antidepressants are prescribed by general practitioners. Not -- you're not talking about the psychiatry side here. These are not experts on these drugs or on mental health.

And the argument is that maybe you give them something that starts this out with a little bit more direction, however little incremental it is. Now when the stock got hammered in the summer, on its last earnings, was because they said the FDA is pushing back on them on the labeling. And then recently, there was another genetic psychotropic-related test company where the FDA allowed them to resume sending the test information, but to the doctors. So the patient just gets this, like here's what your genetics say, but nothing about the drugs. But the doctor actually gets the drug indications. And then that doctor can see that and that doctor can use that as part -- like as a helpful part of his treatment.

But again, you go back to -- they haven't been able to show scientifically and it's hotly debated. I mean, there was just recently something in -- two Harvard doctors had published something in one of the big journals on mental health, same thing with oncology, like outside of BRCA, like there was a recent paper basically like these other genes are like no better than a placebo.

So this is part of the problem in the space but I mean, I haven't -- I don't have the numbers in front of me. I mean, James do you remember off the top of your head, but I mean, I think it's like $850 million in revenue and like $150 million in EBITDA, something like that against a company with -- that did what, like $144 million in revenue last year and lost what $100 million.

J: Yeah, but larger now.

DS: Yeah, $850 million, trailing 12 months revenue, looks like EBITDA of over $100 million at least.

AR: Yeah. So like, you can look at that, I mean, and this is something when you look at stocks, I mean I was long, some Pinterest against the Snapchat short. And I thought about closing it before earnings. And the reason I thought about closing it is that you know, Snap is $16 billion and Pinterest is 15 billion and Twitter after its 35% decline is 18.2 billion AV. Yeah, Twitter's growing slower than the other two. But it's like three to four times the revenue base. And you got to kind of adjust for that, when you get to that point.

And you're like, this is a company that is in the advertising space, and it's doing -- it's going to do whatever issues its got, it's going to do 3.5 times what this is going to do and their enterprise values are a hair apart. So when you -- like this wasn't -- this is a case where if you would look at an Invitae, you'd be like, this has got to be like a quarter a fifth of the size of like, even if you are a believer and you're willing to buy into the speculation of a Myriad.

And then the other problem you have with it is that they're interrelated. All the revenue growth that is coming for Invitae is coming because Myriad hasn't come down in pricing. They've been fighting this price decline, because they've had the luxury to fight it as the leader in the space and they're extracting a premium for their testing, because they -- like there's a compelling argument, at least from their end, that based on the data we have in the history, our tests can more accurately predict what you have, as far as a likelihood of a hereditary cancer and indication reliably.

And it's ironic, and we were discussing this when we were working on this, like this company throw shade at who -- I mean, they throw shade at the DTC companies. Like they literally just gave a scientific presentation at this Houston Cancer Conference with Genetics or whatever, just like two weeks ago, where they were like, here's 23andMe's tests, okay, and this is what's wrong with it. Like 23AndMe gives you a BRCA test, that only is designed to detect three variants. Basically, if you're not an Ashkenazi Jew, it's useless.

But it's literally a report that is bundled in with the ancestry, with the health with the 50, 60, 70 reports, you get for $100 okay. It's not like you're going into buy this or you're going to your doctor and you're like, okay, I had breast cancer, I'm worried about a potential recurrence. Let's see family history. Do I need to get a mastectomy early because I have this mutation and that's a good preventative measure, et cetera, et cetera. They're not looking at 23AndMe. Like, it's -- you're competing in the clinical grade medical diagnostics market. But here's this company attacking the DTC companies who are not really their competitors.

But then -- it's kind of left like literally, like, ambiguous as to well, what about the guys who have 20 years of history and have the data and supposedly have a higher quality test. Like if I go to the doctor, do I want the lab that is pricing the lowest, doing the test or do I want the one that's been doing it for 20 years? Because if my insurance is covering both, and I have the choice, I'd be like, okay, well, this test has more data. And even if it's just like a 1% chance that it's going to pick up more variants, then they're going to pick up based on the fact they've been doing this forever. I'm going to use them. It's a scientific decision at that point. And like, that's something where like, you don't hear anything out of it. It's like, are we just supposed to assume it's the same quality. I mean, I don't know, I mean like what's your opinion onthat. I mean, James, I mean, like, do you agree on this?

J: Yeah, I think most of the criticisms against Myriad are a function of A, the efficacy of the genetic testing to begin with, as Akram was saying, which obviously applies to Invitae more broadly, be kind of their approach to retaining an economic model for their bracket testing, which I think a lot of people thought at the time would lead to their -- when the Supreme Court decision came down, people thought that business would just evaporate and it hasn't, because as Akram said, they do have a -- for now a better product. Just the nature of it is such that the history of their data has allowed them to capture a lot more of these variants of unknown significance and therefore provided a better test result.

So I think -- and for a while it was a highly valued stock, as Akram pointed out, as of few weeks ago, really wasn’t. So all these things are reasonable concerns about the industry more broadly. And I guess about Myriad specifically. But if you're going to have those concerns about Myriad, then you really should have at least as large concern about Invitae for the same reason.

I think, one of the challenges for Invitae, if you look at their stated mission statement, it's hey listen, we have a bit of a different way of approaching how we think about stakeholder allegiance. And normally companies say okay, shareholders first and then customers, employees, whoever else. Those considerations are lower down. And Invitae is very specific, it's saying okay, customers first, then employees, so that they can provide a good experience for the customers. And then in third place are the shareholders.

And I think that's great if that's really what they want, though, clearly, they're paying a lot attention to their stock price. So it's not clear that they're kind of hewing to that to that principle. But it does make for a challenging dilemma. If you are going to do what Myriad does, which is, hey, we have the best data, therefore, we're going to extract an economic rent based on that data and what a lot of pharmaceutical and bio pharmaceutical companies do, then that's a capitalist approach that a lot of people don't have a problem with, some people do.

But nonetheless, it's fairly common. If you're going to do what Invitae does though, and say, okay, we're really here to advance knowledge. And again, if we make money on this, that's kind of an incidental outcome based on what we're trying to do. And by the way, they've also said, we're not going to sell your information. If we do it's your money, because it's your information and all this other stuff.

So they've really muddied the waters a bit about, okay, if they have an economic model, if they came out tomorrow and said, okay, we're changing our mind. We're actually now going to -- we've got something now instead of this kind of amalgam of undifferentiated testing that they currently have, if they came out tomorrow and said, hey, we've got something really special, and we're going to make a ton of money on it. Well, then I think that's they come into the same criticism that Myriad has come under, which is okay, is that really an appropriate way to use this information.

And so again, it's just a tricky -- it's a tricky space to kind of define what the priorities are. And I think both companies are somewhat caught in that.

DS: Revenue is growing from somewhere, so I'm just curious. I understand they are pricing low, but they're…

AR: What do you mean pricing low. It's like 80% 90% below what the competition is at, essentially speaking. If you're doing a test for $99 and the ASP that Myriad's earning as of last year, on the private insurance side is blended for the whole business, but let's just say because 95% or whatever of that 90% of that HCT volume is not Medicare. It's $1,800. They running a promotion this month for $99. If you want to actually get into the actual economics, like we didn't come short this stock when it was $5. We shorted it when it was 20% bigger than Myriad and when we shorted it the business had grown 43% in the most recent quarter.

And if you actually back out Medicare, they grew in the mid-30s. That's with everything they've been doing price wise, which is why they've got an even more aggressive in entering the NIPS space now with an outsourced test to Ilumina. So Ilumina Veranda which has like that -- I guess you want to call it the original leading test. I don't really know, I think Natera probably has more market share in NIPS. But they're outsourcing a test because they have to go where there is existing volume. These markets don't have crazy volume.

So if you look at them, over the last 12 months, they actually had a huge benefit from Medicare simply on the fact that they started getting reimbursed for -- they were getting reimbursed for the sequencing. They were not getting reimbursed for the deduplication, deletion analysis, which is part of the testing. So they were running this, not getting paid for it by Medicare. That added like $500 per test, roughly speaking, over the last four quarters, which they are now lapping.

So this coming quarter that benefit of getting that per test is gone. So you had a business that organically was growing in the mid-30s. And if you look at the way this company operated this year, they came into Q4, they told you the cash burn is going to follow the same dynamics as 2018. And one thing you can look at it, they had an improvement in burn in the back half of 2018. You can attribute that completely to Medicare because that is literally 100% margin coming to them, on getting paid on the dedupe. So and they actually even also got paid last year for Dedupes that they were doing in 2017 that they hadn't collected for as well.

So they come in and they tell you that, and you have a CEO who tells you in his interview with that analyst, that we don't need to go to the capital markets for years, years. That's what he said in November of 2018. Then you fast forward when they report on the Q4, February 18th, so that's like literally two-thirds of the way almost through Q1. They come out and they say, you know what, our burn is going to go down next year. It's going to follow the same dynamics, let's not say go down, it's going to follow the same dynamics as 2018.

That's obviously going to get investors excited because they grew at this rate, and they gave their targets, of $200 million or whatever. So let's call it roughly 50% growth, even though his aspirational growth is that we're doubling every year for the foreseeable future, which I don't understand how you say that when you're growing well below the aspiration, but you've tossed that out there. And literally a week after that earnings call, they raised $200 million.

Then they report the Q1, in May, which they obviously had good visibility on to going into this quarter, they missed big and then they say, what our burn, we're at a point where we can decide to aim to get profitable, or continue to invest in what's working, more growth. And we chose the latter, and our burns going to go up 50%. Well, it's like all right, wait, wait a second, okay.

You just slowed down drastically, based on where you're at today. You're not getting this flywheel, you're not getting this network effect. You've actually slowed down your cost -- your cost per test as not improving at the rate it is relative to the volume. And your net loss per test is actually increasing for the last six months. So what's happening here? Like that's a deterioration and that's something when you're looking at when to pick a time to approach something, when a company tells you the burn is going to go up 50% and they're still giving you the same revenue guidance that they gave you when they told you their burn wasn't going to change, that's a miss.

Not only is that a miss, it's a massive miss. The stock should have essentially imploded then, and it did drop significantly after that quarter, and it rebounded and why it rebounded is probably actually another interesting story because you should look at who was buying it.

DS: So jumping just quickly, because of present tense now, we're going to be recording this on Monday. I think they're due to report on Wednesday. Where does this go from here, where do you -- you've kind of laid out the case, you've kind of laid out the economics like what I assume this is not per se. There was the Medicare thing. I don't know the CMS guidance last week, but is -- I don't think this is a hair trigger, there's a catalyst and everything's going to suddenly go. It just seems to me like, they're not going to be able to -- in your view, they're not going to be able to meet their aspirations and eventually the market is within the climate of you called it we work, so within the climate of revenue growth isn't everything.

AR: Okay. So that's the question for you, Daniel. What like -- what's the measuring stick? The argument here, when you call it a we work is the measuring stick has changed. So if you look at -- this has a huge retail base. It's obviously been promoted pretty aggressively. And that base is focused on volume, and the top line. Nobody ever is talking about the bottom line or the burn rate.

Now if you look at every single company that's reported in the genetic space so far, I mean, whether its Exact Sciences or like Veracyte or whatnot, like these companies are all giving drastically improving cash burn guidance. This is the one company in the space. And I mean, you're talking 30 plus stocks or whatever, who just most recently is like, we're going to burn a hell of a lot more money. And when you look at investing in the context of the current environment, what has -- what is the market giving zero tolerance for? Like we've been asked are you going to cover your short, are you going to do this? I mean, like, the Myriad long is up more than the short by like almost 2000 basis points.

If Invitae doubled next week I'm still up on the trade, thanks to Myriad. I actually have a more difficult decision, do I close my Myriad long position. But when you look at it, on how you measure a stock in this environment, like I would say, I feel it's asymmetric because everyone long the stock is focusing on the top line and everybody else who's in -- who's looking at this from a business model standpoint is like look, your incremental dollar of revenue is costing you more. And if that's the case, the model is broken. So I don't care. Like if you've come down to -- if you're they just ran a $99 discount for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They didn't run that last year. Why are they running that?

I mean, we could get into the research that was done on this and the people I talked to in the space and so on and so forth. And everyone has the same questions. It's like, like doctors are not like insurance companies, it's not like you're building brand equity with it. If you coming in and you're saying I'm going to do this test for $350, and I'm paying $1,800 dollars to Myriad, like I'm going to get some volume. But the market in of itself, you can't make people get cancer and go into their doctors and get tested. There's organic growth limitations to that market.

So when you look at it on what they're possibly reporting this week, like I don't know whether this management team is going to wake up to this current environment and do a 180. They have said every year that they're going to be profitable next year, for the entire time they've been public. I mean, I'm sure they'll say the same thing again, if they're remotely aware of what's going on. But like, how do you believe them? I mean like, where were they three months ago? They're telling you, we're investing more aggressively and we're going to burn a lot more money. And now we're going to come back and say what we've changed our mind.

I mean, you have people who are focused on -- their largest shareholder has pointed out that like they expect them to grow at like a 90% CAGR, which coincidentally is the same, roughly the same aspirational revenue guidance the CEO gives of, like doubling. How is that possible? Like is the whole market going to grow. Because they're just going to grow and nobody else -- if the volume was to explode, look at Medicare. The total volume for Medicare and breast ovarian, it was 40,000 tests in 2018, 40,000. That's the whole market for them.

So like there's a limitation element here where it's like, how much lower can you go on price? They could do the test for $5. They could do the test for $20. But what's the incremental revenue per test, like that benefit of coming down in price is essentially exhausted for them. Where do they go?

DS: Sort of the follow up question there then is that -- and I know I looked at average sales price essentially on their test is definitely going down, but -- in the last 10-Q. But the question -- I remember when we talked about Veeva this summer as an example of somebody whose company adapted to the short thesis and addressed the concerns. And I guess I understand that Invitae has not publicly adapted yet. But is there -- I think about execution stories, which everybody on the long side, it's all, this is great that I picked Shopify earlier, whatever, but they also had to get a lot of stuff done right to succeed.

Is there a path for Invitae, in your view -- you guys have talked about different models, they could go or whatever else, but like, is there a way out for them that somehow if they pull the levers, if they go on the direction they can develop into a -- let's ignore the stock price for now, but just a profitable business, a business that could in theory stick around in the markets and be successful in the longer term, whether or not it's anytime soon?

AR: Well, I mean, part of the question on a business like this is it needs capital. So this is more of a story about who's investing in and what they're willing to believe. Someone needs to fund you to make it to that whatever hump down the road, and there's a measuring stick and the measuring stick on this so far has just been top line growth. And that really drastically slowed and they do have major headwinds going forward on that and we didn't even get into the Medicare the fact that now, like any BRCA test requires FDA approval for breast or an ovarian and there are no currently FDA approved BRCA tests.

But I think the point with them, like you can't compare this to a Veeva (VEEV). I mean Veeva was you know, it's a SaaS but it was highly profitable. It's a finite TAM, and that TAM ended up being exactly what it was criticized to be five years later. They found other markets to go into. And when they did, if you don't remember, I flipped that long, literally at the bottom of the stock. And they benefited from lack of competition. And the fact that essentially speaking, giants in software abandoned the market and they benefited from a ridiculously horrible deal with the platform provided to Salesforce. How often are you going to get a leg up on Salesforce.com in a transaction?

So I mean, there's a lot of stuff to look at that. When you look at this company, I mean, like you just say, look, if volumes were to explode in this space, then it would become very compelling for everybody else, who has the ability to do the same testing or is already doing the same testing to be more aggressive on price. If your only differentiator is price, what is that doing for you in this field? This is not Amazon Prime.

Like again, like where's the loyalty from the customer? So it can't be that model. Like you would have to look at it and say, sometime in this period, they figure something out science wise. This goes back to this whole conundrum in biotech of like the shortcuts. On the one hand, you had this valiant model, where we're just going to buy established drugs, and then raise the price. That's something investors can measure instantaneously, because what did they see, huge profits.

They buy a drug, they raise the price. Of course, as they kept doing that other people start doing that and the ask price goes up for these orphan drugs and you get into stuff like dermatology and whatever. And you have to get more aggressive and you're playing these games and that's where you get into this like hairy area of whatnot, sketchy billing and what they were doing with Philidor and all this nonsense and all of a sudden it's like, hey, I can't build a gigantic amazing pharmaceutical company without any R&D, even though it seemed like an amazing model. That's the one extreme.

The other extreme is that okay, I have no science, but the science is something everybody else has. I'm going to basically just copy that. And I'm going to try to frame myself in this consumer internet. I'm going to pour a lot of capital lose a lot of money to get market share. That's where you get these WeWork compares. So like everyone was criticizing WeWork being like, well, I mean, it's -- you're renting office space. There's all these other companies do this and you're raising a lot of money and like you buy buildings, you fit them out, and like it's not complicated.

So -- but what are you not really investing in, differentiated science. So like, there's a reason there's R&D because like to sit there and tell a story about affordability in life sciences, life sciences, if you raise hundreds of millions of dollars and you do research, you do expect to earn a premium. You want to charge $3,000, $4,000 a test, because, well, you burned hundreds of millions of dollars to figure something out, that's clinically useful, and you need to get compensated for it, like it's just part of the business model, or otherwise, no drugs would ever be developed. That’s part…

J: I think, to just to maybe put it a little bit more succinctly, I think if they don't develop any sort of patent or interesting approach that other people don't have, then this will be kind of a low return, potentially viable, to be determined, I guess depending on, how they actually use all the money they've raised, what potentially viable, kind of humdrum low return business and kind of sooner than not low growth business. If they are able to develop some sort of scientific moat, through a patent or some other reason, then that could change but again, as Akram said, there's no indication that that's what they're trying to do or that they have any interest in doing that. They could certainly pivot. They could do an acquisition in that space and try and do that and maybe that is what they'll do.

But as it stands now, I think they're kind of condemned to fight down the cost curve, and maybe eke out a margin eventually or maybe not. And either way, that's not a high multiple business. I got to hop off now guys.

DS: Thanks, James.

AR: Okay, take care. Your question about the revenue -- the earnings event, was like how do you – what’s the measuring stick? And look, there's a lot of retail in here and it sucks, really, because, they get upset when someone writes a short thesis. It's not fun doing something like this. This is not like talking about like streaming or pizza or whatnot. Like those people who've just bought into this thesis who know nothing about the rest of the space. They think that this is the company. They like -- I can tell you tons of people on Twitter, they've never even heard of Mygen. It's like, they don't know, Myriad exists. They don't know this company exists.

So you're like -- this is just -- it's like from a marketing standpoint, they've got an mindshare and like when you have capital needs like this, that's kind of an important thing. I mean, if you look at this company, on the Q2 call, when I actually first started to short some of this, the stock was trading like as high as $32 after hours. I mean, like, I think I got some at like $30.20 or something. And there's a Q&A on that call and the Q&A, one of the analysts is like, hey, your currency is pretty good. Basically saying your stock price is over inflated. Have you considered doing some acquisitions that are more commercial, more revenue oriented, et cetera, et cetera, i.e., buying something with significant revenue and profits, let's say with your current stock price.

And the CEO's first words out of his mouth were, well, I think we're wildly undervalued. Now this is a person who -- a CEO of a company who in the last three months has increased his shares outstanding by 25%. $200 million equity offering, 4 million shares issued for two acquisitions. He's telling -- so like, you can assume what the dilution in the RSU is, that in the previous three months at a third, 33%, let's call it like $19, $20, increased the share count by roughly 30%. And then two weeks later, after that call, does a $340 million convert which converts at $33, $34 like 4% or 5% from where the stock was trading after hours. We’re wildly undervalued. Do you believe him? If he believed he was wildly undervalued, is that how he would be managing his capital structure?

So I mean, you got to look at that and like, people get upset at a short, so I'm just like, just look at the facts. It's out there. It's digestible. And I mean, if people did work on the space, it's like we are -- if you talk to people, oncologists, genetic counselors, academic labs, doing these testing, other companies in the space startups, VCs, like, if you do the field research we did, okay, you're going to come away with an interpretation of this that is highly skeptical.

And we left that out of the report because people are just going to be like, how can you verify this? How you can do that? But I mean Hedgeye did publish something where they shared, like a call with experts in July? And like the comments on regarding Invitae were, they must be taking shortcuts. They're making a data play, it seems, but it makes no sense. And you talk to people, like it's kind of a bit of a black box business model wise.

So I mean like, you don't want to sit there and say, like okay, shades of Theranos, right. But like, when I did those calls -- that call, let's say, with Quest or whatever, in 2014, like you came away with the same thing. You come away -- like if you talk to, when you do experts calls, there's an element where experts can explain what they're doing in the space and they have a high level understanding whether it's science or the business models or whatnot.

And I actually found a lot of the conversations around this base, particularly in terms of Invitae incredibly frustrating, because the experts really didn't know how to articulate, like what they wanted to say about it. You hit that point where with like someone who knows so much about a space, but he doesn't want to say that this is fraudulent or this or that or blah, blah, blah. Like of course that no one wants to say like something that you can't prove, et cetera, et cetera, but like, like when you don't understand something, it's very hard for people without market's backgrounds to look at something like this and be like they're just losing tons of money on a test because they need to deliver volume growth. And that's what's caused the stock price to go up and the more that volume growth they have, keeps the stock up and that allows them to do acquisitions and that allows them to try to figure something out to differentiate and enter new markets and raise more capital.

Like someone will be like okay, well that makes no sense. Why would investors invest? Well because you've called it the Amazon of genetics and for most people, like the research stopped kind of at that point, like I'm going to get Amazon rich, I just got to be patient. And this is something that will happen over five years. I'm a long term investor, and that that, that. And this business is being like, from a capital standpoint, it's being run to keep the lights on.

So like when I look at earnings, like I read the fact sheet of one of the large institutional holders, they're like the stock has come down from where it was like 30 after hours on a beat. People like they beat, it went up. Okay, well, why has it dropped 50% since then? And it's like it dropped 50% because people have doubts over, whether they can hit their 500,000 test target for this year and 1 million for next year. That 1 million is an aspirational number. Of course, the CEO, as recently as the most recent call, stated it. My question on something like this is, if they were to do 1 million tests, how much money would they need to go through, to hit those 1 million tests, because they’re losing as of the first half of this year, in the $450 per test rate.

Let's just say, it drastically improved or whatever. And you come down at $250 like, amazingly, I don't know how that happens in the next couple, like literally weeks and months. But let's say that was to happen, just miraculously, like you're still going to go through all the cash you've raised already by next year. You're coming back to the market for capital and that’s dilution. And it's more significant dilution, and you're back to the same questions.

So it's one where it's, what's the measuring stick in this environment? And if you look at this environment right now, like nobody has taught like, this is the equivalent of a startup company type business model that's really capital intensive, and it's being run aggressively to simply pursue growth. And if they change that, we've seen that even at the rate that they're burning in the first six months of this year, growth drastically slowed.

So let's say they change and say, hey, we're going to focus on improving burn or whatever. Then you got to change this whole assumption around the top line. This is not a 90% CAGR. This is a 25% CAGR or 20% CAGR on the top line. And if that becomes the case, well then, the people who own 10%, 20%, 30% of this company if you look at very closely at the institutional ownership are they investors anymore? Because that's all they've been telling you that they're investing in it for. That it's just going to grow outrageously on the top line. It's dramatic, right.

DS: Okay, yeah, that that sets it up pretty nicely.

AK: I mean, how do you view it? Like, if you look at something like this, and you think about it, like this is where like when there's nothing fun about shorting stuff like this, when you see that the people on the other side of the trades aren't really your like, some cut throat hedge fund or whatnot. You see that there's -- you see that this has attracted like the Roku and the Arista, and the Pinterest, and the Nvidia type crowd, right growth.

It's this microcap that had this quick spurt, which can happen in these microcaps, people don't get that, like you get a little bit of a demand imbalance, and there can be a short term, big push in the stock. And that happens and questions get raised and it's all of a sudden, you're the bad guys and you're like, look, I mean, we're long stuff here. We're short stuff here. We're making an objective investment decision based on empirical evidence, and common sense type questions any investor should ask.

And these questions aren't asked, that they're not put to the management team, who seems to just be able to say whatever they want, and not be held accountable. And that's when you get into a dangerous area here because, if you if you're going to stick Amazon.com in your investor presentation, and you're running a laboratory diagnostic business like this, you don't have working capital benefits, you're not, you don't have a different cost structure than other existing labs.

You are new to the space. You're trailing everyone in volume, and revenue and diversification of portfolio, like they're talking about getting into schematic cancer testing, right? And that they've been working on it like, you're coming into a space with like 20 players, you're the last one. Like but you have a lot of investors who are in your stock who've never heard of any of the companies and the rest of the sector, because you've been marketed.

And that's one thing where I mean -- where in terms of the let's say the stock promotion element of looking at something like this where we raised some questions after the fact. It would have been very easy to ask questions before the fact. After the fact being like, look, why is a person an analyst of record for one stock, who writes about hundreds of stocks? It's a fair question to ask, why does that one person have direct access to management? Why is every thesis and article written about the company, like an exchange or an interview with the CEO? Because the retail investor is generally under the assumption that, hey, if someone has access to management, that access is an advantage like that is generally a view.

So it's like, oh, I'm paying whatever a month to get this research. And this research -- this person talks to the CEO whenever he wants. He can pick up the phone, he can send him an email. So like why would anything he's saying not be true? And I know this before everybody else and I have this access. So I feel comfortable in the stock. What is this short seller anonymous or whoever bringing to the table, what three months essentially at work across the whole industry and 20 years of experience, in terms of trading and across long, short, in every space is because it's like, oh, it's a short, so I don’t know.

We're long Myriad. We're being objective here. I can't figure out what's going to happen in genetic stock valuations in the long term. But I can look at this business model, and say, in this environment, it's the riskiest one in the whole space, because there's so many questions that are unanswerable.

DS: And I think that's where the other thing that's just interesting is you see as a pattern, you see with biotech companies, for example, where people associate the stock with the goal and goals in biotech are usually quite noble or healthcare in general. And I think that is something that you're -- that's sort of what I was trying to get at earlier with that question around sort of the comparative Theranos chose is there's that noble goal and there's also the fact that healthcare, there are pathways for innovation, but it's not.

It's not the easiest -- you think of, let's say, Airbnb disrupts the hotel industry because they come up with a new way to stay when you're on vacation. Okay, like there are things that are stodgy that you can or can't stay. Uber -- I think Uber is an interesting comparison here because on the one hand, like taxi cabs were very stodgy and Uber disruptive. On the other hand, what I think is maybe more relevant is that Uber is kind of a kamikaze mission, where I wouldn't want to be long to taxi companies either but they've kind of added a ton of supply and disrupted the market in a way that's fine for consumers but not necessarily exciting for investors. And I think of that a little bit here to, where the consumer may or may not benefit from increased supply.

But -- and I don't, you’ve made the case for Myriad and I'm not rehashing that but like, it makes the rest of the industry, you don't want a company like this in your space, I think because it just adds -- like it even if they are not going to make it over the long term, the fact they're getting that capital and that there -- I always say this one of the car companies with Tesla, like the fact that Tesla is getting a longer leash than Ford still doesn't make me happy if I'm Ford. And so that's, that's sort of that and the sort of the nobility here are the two interesting angles, I think.

AR: Exactly, because if they're getting that capital, it's not going to the people who are just taking their time and doing the R&D and running trials, like if you take [indiscernible], very popular name in the space, they're about to do $100 million colon cancer trial for current biopsy testing, right? Like they’re just going to spend $100 million try to prove it works, okay for their diagnostic test.

That's something that's going to take time to measure. But pricing is something that already works at $99 once when someone is selling it for $1,800, okay, and saying, well, these two things are essentially the same. Even though historically speaking, the person at $1,800 is negotiating with insurance companies and getting that market rate and you're negotiating with insurance companies and you're getting a $300 rate.

So you have to price at a huge discount for the insurance companies to do business with you, okay. And if you're running your business in that sense, unlike Uber, where like the consumer has these benefits and whatnot, you look at the space and you say, if you're making it very difficult for everybody to make money in laboratory diagnostics, and that's why we didn't even get into all the fraud that's occurred in the healthcare system with genetic testing.

They're like literally out there recruiting senior citizens, just to get their saliva, because labs need volume. There's a lot of small labs and if you can't make money, you got to enter into this process of creating this demand. And creating demand in the healthcare space is dangerous, because, you're creating incentives where like, I get bad test results or I'm scanning the system and stuff like what just happened where CMS tried to kill essentially the early stage cancer and non-corporate to basically being like, hey, it needs FDA approval, we're pointing to a regulatory dynamic.

What does FDA approval do? It makes it harder for these Podunk labs to get into the space. There's a lot of things where you look at it and say, Well, you've essentially just tied in the regulatory environment, right because you made it so hard for anyone to make it legitimate dollar in the space, because you're being subsidized. That's the whole point and you're being subsidized for what? What's at the end of the rainbow? That pot of gold, Amazon.com. Amazon.com you're going to buy a teeny little company and it's going to go from $20 a share to $2,000. You just need to wait a decade. Trust us. Well, okay, well, how are you like this company? In no which way shape or form from anyone looking at it from a financial, economic, business model standpoint, you have nothing in common. You’re exact opposite business model.

So like you said, with an Uber, or Airbnb, or even a WeWork, who is really hurt outside of investors? Nobody, really else in terms of the societal damage. But in the healthcare space, you're taking money that would be going to businesses that are really focused on the science and the long haul. Like, I look at this company, and I'm like, why are they in such a rush? Like, why does it need to be run this way? Like if this is a long term story in genetics, why do you will feel like you need to enter the nip space right now? Why do you need to go to $99 for breast cancer awareness month? Like what's -- why do you need to hit -- why are you giving aspirational guidance on volume? Nobody else is doing that in this space.

Nobody's like, we need to hit this volume number, that volume number, that volume number. No one's doing that. So why is this one company taking that view and they're taking that view because that's what they started selling from an investment narrative standpoint. And they've kind of locked themselves into it. And that can lead to dangerous outcomes in healthcare.

You don't want labs basically being like we can't make money on this testing. So let's not do it or let's cut costs on this, this and that. You should be able to earn an economic profit of actually doing the laboratory diagnostic work. I shouldn't be looking for ways to not pay my lab techs as much or locate to another area or use, cost cut and corners on certain materials and no matter what anyone says, if the profits aren't there, like you create incentives for this.

If I'm a sales rep, and my company is giving me really aggressive every year, volume targets, okay, I can't make cancer appear, right. So you're creating an incentive, even if I'm the most compliant and stringent company, at the surface I say, hey, we're the cleanest, we've got the toughest regulations, we won't tolerate this. But then we tell our reps, our sales folks, hey, you need to hit these targets.

So I mean, it's a dynamic where you're like, all right, like the pressure on these guys is going to increase and increase and what's the only lever that they have to pull? So far, it's been price and you can only you can't go to zero, you're at $99 for certain things, you're at 20% of what Myriad’s getting from the insurance companies. How much lower can you go?

And once you once you enter into that, you're kind of stuck it out. You have to do what aiding, that's where you look at it, you're like, well, I mean, are they just going to come out and be like, look, we're going to slow down here a bit. Like that's what they should be doing I mean, if I was advising this management team I mean like look like $180 right now, yeah, your stocks going to come down. So what? You come back down to like $10, $8, a billion dollars is a very generous valuation for this business.

Your stocks are going to come down, people are not going to be happy. But if you're trying to make progress here and here, okay, there will be investors who will give you the time, they still do exist. But if you're running on this, and you're going to keep running on this on the back of, hey, we're Amazon, and we're going to chase retail, and retail money. I mean, that's like why would you want that type of shareholder base?

Well, because they’re least sophisticated. I mean, there are some science based investors in this thing, but I mean, there's an element to it, where you're like all right, but like look at the bulk of the ownership and how its structured and who has been the marginal buyer, and you're like it's the retail investor who gets hurt here. And they get hurt here because there's promises here that are made that are hard to back up with any evidence.

A CEO can say whatever a CEO wants to say and you know no one's going to come out like, he's lying. But you can look at it and say, well CEOs are typically bullish about their business, but look at what they say, and then look at what they do. And if a CEO tells me, I'm not going to raise capital for years, and then goes and raises $500 million in the next eight months, and if he tells me every single year, I'm going to be profitable next year, and he burns more money every year, why are you promising this stuff?

You’re not running a boring cash flow near term business. You're sitting here talking about we're revolutionizing the genetic industry. And we're going to change it and it's going to be one of the biggest growth stories and everyone's going to have genetic information and this, this that. And it's a multi-decade business type of model we're building. But I'm running this like on a quarter to quarter basis based on my share price.

DS: Right, yeah definitely a mismatch there.

AR: Well, I mean, it's like, again, it goes back to WeWork. I mean, did you read the articles and you've seen, people or some people are like hey, you know Adam Newman created an $8 billion company. That's a major accomplishment. And then you got other people are like, yeah, but he spent $10 billion doing it. Right.

So I mean, you look at these guys they’re like, they burned their $700 billion, $800 billion between what they've issued for acquisitions and what they lost and actual cash. When you put that together, it's a staggering sum when you compare it to the capital that other companies in the space have gone through, and the type of science that typically comes out of those companies.

DS: Yeah.

AR: I mean, there's nothing fun about something like this as far as doing that because, you can look at this company has employees, they all believe in the mission and if you stick out a mission statement. I mean, again, we can go back to Theranos. People believed in what they were doing. We're going to change something, preventative medicine is a noble cause, like you were saying, like once you put, it's so dangerous to Myriad, the social enterprise, concept of things, particularly in the healthcare space.

Because the healthcare space and the nature of R&D, if you're doing science, does demand a level of profit to be extracted down the road. It's not an altruistic enterprise. People die of diseases that can't get treated, because they can't afford it. And there's that -- to get around that fact, you would have to have someone who's making it all free. And if the R&D is all free, who's going to fund it?

DS: Right.

AR: So you have to be able to charge something. You have to be -- it's not popular but, if I discover something I got to be able to monetize.

DS: Right, yeah and that's where that's, it's just another example why healthcare is just kind of a weird fit for these sorts of companies because there's just, it's like you said, nobody else is playing this game, but it also makes it hard to actually build a sustainable model around it, because just of what it costs to actually get stuff done.

AR: Yeah, it's the creep. Once you bring this Uber, WeWork type of approach into the space, like, I mean, you have to look at it from let's say, a competitive standpoint, and I did talk to people across the space but, you obviously take anything a competitor says with a grain of salt but if you look at it, and you say I'm running my business one way and I look at how these guys are raising money. Does it get tempting for other companies to be like, hey, I can do that. I can sell that story. Why don't I sell that story and get my stock price up and get the capital and actually invested in this type of, whatever R&D, right?

And I think for many of them, it's like, well, because it's a bit misleading. I can't compare myself to Amazon, because I don't have that advantage over these other labs. I don't want to say this on data because it does raise certain issues. It is a fine line to walk. So what when you get to that and you're like, well, okay, but if something like this model perpetuates at this without scrutiny and without being asked these questions then other people in the space are going to look at and be like okay, and like this is how you raise money. I got it.

It's so hard for me to go raise $100 million to run this -- it's the same thing in investment management. You go to a person you say I guarantee you this return. You can raise so much money. You go to them and say, it's a grind, and we're going to be long stuff, we're going to be short stuff. And, we're going to do a lot of primary work and it's going to take time, and even then I can't guarantee you it's going to work out.

It's like, okay, well, there's a lot of other options to do that. So once you say guarantee, you do something for people. Once you say, hey, we're the Amazon of this, investors are going back, okay. And I know what people made in Amazon and I'm willing to take a punt on this. And if management is sticking a comparison to Amazon and a presentation, and the stock analyst is calling it the Amazon of genetics, it's a validation, right?

I call you the Amazon of genetics and then here's an investor presentation six months later and there's a slide that compares me to Amazon okay?

DS: Yeah, yeah.

AR: Done, I'll put my money in. And then a short seller comes along, and they're the worst person ever, because they shorted the stock and they've dared to be like, hey, just ask your own questions, make your own decision. I don't care if I lose money on this trade, because I did the work. And objectively, I didn't approach this and say, hey, I want to short this company I know, it's shortable.

I came to this and I was just like, why is this trade here? Okay, then you do a lot of research and then you take a view, then you do more research. And then you're like, you know what, like part of this narrative is that it's framed this way. And like someone should ask questions, and there's a lot of people who are going to get hurt in this stock, if they don't have the opportunity to make this investment decision on their own.

Here's what a sophisticated investor looks at this. These are the questions they're asking. I have no problem with a management team that's going to come out and be like, look, fair enough, these are real questions. These are what investors should be asking. And here's how we’ll answer them, right. This is what we're doing. This is our strategy here. This is -- I mean, going back to what James was saying on the disclosures, everybody else breaks it out.

Why aren't you showing us where it's coming from? You've got transparency in your mission statement? You literally say we're focused on transparency. All right, provide the data. Like, let people see where your revenue is coming from how, like what are the drivers, like it was to me remarkable that this Medicare event that just happened like nobody who's following this stock was discussing it. And if you look at the profits relative to the rest of their business, Medicare's a subsidy for that, because the Medicare pricing is set. It's by Pam, I mean, it's going down 10% a year, and then next year, it starts to go to 15%. But it's literally set.

So heir margin there is actually super high. It's close to 80%. So that means the rest of the businesses gross margin is super low. And when you consider that you're like, okay this is something that you should have been aware of risk wise. Why isn't this being discussed? Like how -- let's say the decision was to not uncover, right? I mean, in retrospect, the outcome was still kind of negative, it's more stringent. You have to have FDA approval, and there is no FDA approved tests. But the volume in the space is so low anyway, it's not the most consequential thing, but let's just say it a bit non coverage. Medicare's like a huge source of cash for a ridiculously aggregate cash burning company.

Why aren't you looking at that closely? Or why is that management telling their investors very clearly, we were reimbursed for this by Medicare over the last 12 months, which we weren't getting before, which for the next year is a major headwind, and the aggregate Medicare price is going to drop by 10% for both parts of the sequencing and the deduplicate, right.

So we actually have for this coming year, a cash burn drain for Medicare versus what had been a huge boost. So adjust our business and our business grew 35% in the first six months, and we have these headwinds to look forward to. FDA approval now, the 10% PAMA decline, lapping the dedupe reimbursement and we are discounting to try to hit these volume targets and have brought our pricing on DTC and we've entered the NIPS market, at a gross margin essentially loss.

But what on a cash pay of $99 for a NIPS test that you're probably paying Ilumina $200 to $300 for minimum. So if you think about that it's like all right, like give them what they need to make a decision. Don't leave it ambiguous and say we have aspirational guidance and we'll keep you updated and where we hope to one day treat billions of people. And we put our customers first and then our stock is cheap, but okay, we're going to go raise money. If you look at this, they bought this company SingularBio, the RSUs on it are $90 million.

That's a cash pay for 12 employees. Half of it vests on a time based pay structure starting in December 45 million in less than a year. So, in less than a year, and the performance was if they get paid, in less than a year, they're paying out 90 million as the stock price goes down, the cost of that at an equity standpoint goes up. So like that's literally if the stock was to trade to a $1 billion market cap, like $10 a share, like that's 10 million shares, they need to issue, right to 12 people who were doing this, special type of way of looking at molecules and to try to give kind of potential cost advantage down the road.

And they're all going to make the type of money to be able to go do whatever they want in 12 months. So I was like how are you locking them in? That's not exactly a very compelling way to lock in a developmental technology team, by giving them literally each guy makes $5 million, $6 million, $7 million, $8 million. So this stuff doesn't jive like the message about the business doesn't jive with their what they're actually doing financially.

DS: Okay, we've given a lot for investors to kind of chew over into the questions to ask, I think we've got to stop this here, Akram, but it's been enjoyable going through this. There's a lot obviously a lot of work behind this and I got I think the story and just the implications of the healthcare, that fast growth model, et cetera. And then, obviously, we're recording this on Monday, like I said earlier, the call will have come out right before we release this podcast. So be interesting to see how things.

AR: I mean, I honestly genuinely hope it goes up and that gives these people an opportunity to exit. I really, at this juncture, that's the beautiful thing about a pair trade, like you're kind of covered and I look at this, and this is going to be a single digit stock no matter what. So it takes six months, it takes a year, and this thing can bounce back and give some retail investors, who have recently bought into it as it was exploding, a chance to have make an informed decision at least, like put this out there, they haven't been blindsided essentially, from where I put this out, the stock had traded almost to these levels anyway from when we published. So it's kind of just been hovering around with plenty of opportunity to make your decision. I mean, versus my cost basis at like 25 or whatnot.

So like, it's one of these things where you're just like who really cares about earnings? You can't really even call it earnings because there’s going to be no earnings, it's how much did you burn to hit what volume number? And is this going to be more of the same out of you guys? So I mean, like people are so focused on an earnings event like it's going to be like some sort of -- and I'm sure, I'm going to get a lot of stuff on Twitter and whatnot. After that, oh, there they go there, they beat and it's like, who cares?

They beat what, they beat on my loss expectations and like, that's all I care about. And they've showed me no reason to believe anything different. So, they literally would have to change their business model. So do you expect them to do that here? Are they going to respond to that immediately? That kind of confirms like the criticism of them? I seriously doubt it.

DS: Okay. All right, well, any last disclosures before any other stocks mentioned, need a disclosures before we hang up?

AR: I'm long NVDA. I think I mentioned that, which I think, some people may find interesting at the end of the day, not to be confused with Invitae.

DS: Right? Yeah, I'd say we didn't get to the NVDA versus NVTA and what you have against those letters, but we'll have to save that for next time then.

AR: Right. Talk about a coincidence. But I mean, yeah the chip space looks good and we can maybe we talk with you [ph] our next podcast on why I was willing to get long, what I was short a year ago.

DS: Yeah, that would be good. All right, great. Thank you so much Akram, good talk and thanks. He's no longer on thanks to James for joining us on this and we'll do this again soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Akram's Razor is long MYGN and NVDA and short NVTA. James is short NVTA. Daniel has no positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.