If You've Missed MiX Telematics, Now Is Your Chance

It’s been over a year since I published my last Seeking Alpha article, and boy, how I’ve missed communicating with my SA readers. I sure look forward to receiving your feedback, commencing a lively discussion in the comments section below. No other stock than MiX Telematics (MIXT) can serve as a better vehicle for my comeback.

MIXT is one of my best investments, one that brought me high returns and not less important - a large readership. Since my dual articles on MIXT (my top idea, and an M&A supplement) back in 2015, when the price was $6 a share, the price more than tripled to $20, but recently has rebounded to just above $12. Is it a compelling opportunity at the current price? We shall explore that here.

MiX Telematics - The Last Four Years

Back in 2015, my investment thesis was that MIXT is significantly cheaper than its industry peers, possesses unmatched quality, both in its financial strength and management competence and operates in an industry with tremendous growth opportunity experiencing short-term headwinds. From a valuation perspective, MIXT traded then at 1.1x EV/sales and 5.7x EV/EBITDA vs. industry peers trading at above 2x and even 3x EV/Sales, and a double-digit EV/EBITDA. Back then, it was growing its top line 10%-12% per year vs. peers with 30%, and its EBITDA margin was 20%-25%, on par with the industry average. MIXT was then cheaper than most players in the Telematics space.

Moreover, MIXT had a unique global footprint in developing countries, especially in Africa and the Middle East, and was diversified across all segments - from large fleets (especially in the Oil & Gas sector) to small retail customers of anti-theft products. Its management had a proven record of success and was aggressively pursuing growth. I estimated that MIXT would either become one of the prominent Telematics companies or get acquired. Luckily, the former materialized. MIXT grew subscribers from 500,000 to more than 790,000, and its stock price more than tripled to $20 by March 2019. But since hitting that all-time high, MIXT's share price had fallen 60% to just above $12.

Naturally, during the four years that passed since I recommended MIXT, I have continued evolving as an investor refining my security analysis skills and approach. Previously, I focused on the qualitative aspects, scrutinizing management’s capital allocation decisions and researching competitors, analyzing a company in what can be called “Buffett-style.” I have since come closer to Benjamin Graham and Walter Schloss, focusing on the quantitative aspects of the company and the situation. I am now fully subscribed to Graham and Dodd’s quant focus, as summarized in their book (Security Analysis 5th edition, p. 82):

"Broadly speaking, the quantitative factors lend themselves far better to thoroughgoing analysis than do the qualitative factors. The former are fewer in number, more easily obtainable, and much better suited to the forming of definite and dependable conclusions. Furthermore the financial results will themselves epitomize many of the qualitative elements, so that a detailed study of the latter may not add much of importance to the picture. The typical analysis of a security — as made, say, in a brokerage house circular or in a report issued by a statistical service — will treat the qualitative factors in a superficial or summary fashion and devote most of its space to the figures."

My renewed interest in MIXT arose, discovering it in my Quantitative Value Screener, a custom-made screener that I have designed and used to source investment ideas. MIXT has a Quality Rank of 99.1% (better than 99.1% of stocks in my universe), and an EV/EBIT cheapness Rank of 16% (only 16% are cheaper than MIXT on EV/EBIT basis). In this article, I will analyze MIXT based on Valuation and Quality, two of the three factors which have been proven to affect future stock returns, and which are highlighted in the Quant Toolbox, the source of my data. The methodology I use is described here (pdf).

Valuation

The bottom line is that MIXT is cheap, but not absurdly cheap. Nevertheless, its Quality compensates for it, and then some, as I will describe later.

Let’s start with the numbers:

EV/EBIT 10.9 Rank* (vs. all stocks) 50.61% Industry N/A 5-year minimum 3.40 5-year maximum 22.50 P/E TTM 17.0 Rank* (vs. all stocks) 74.69% Industry 58.1 5-year minimum 7.6 5-year maximum 31.6 P/B 2.31 Rank* (vs. all stocks) 45.72% Industry 7.17 5-year minimum 0.79 5-year maximum 3.26 P/S 2.06 Rank* (vs. all stocks) 54.8% Industry 5.71 5-year minimum 1.01 5-year maximum 2.79 P/FCF 16.5 Rank* (vs. all stocks) 82.65% Industry 52.91 5-year minimum -97.41 5-year maximum 75.3 VC2 Rank 63.7% Dividend Yield 1.9% Shareholder Yield -1.0%

*Higher Rank is better (means “cheaper then % of stocks”)

(Source: Quant Toolbox)

On an absolute basis, MIXT seems moderately cheap, but not a steal. EV/EBIT of 10.9x, P/E of 17x, and P/FCF of 16.5x. Comparing it to other stocks in the universe is more telling. Thus, its EV/EBIT rank is 50.61%, indicating that MIXT is cheaper than 50% of the companies in the universe. Similarly, on a P/S and P/B basis, MIXT is valued somewhere in the middle. However, its P/E is lower than 74.7% of stocks in the universe, and P/FCF is cheaper than 82.65% of stocks. A metric I use often is the Value Composite rank (aka VC2, the average ranking of 6 valuation multiples: P/E, P/B, P/FCF, P/S, EV/EBIT, and Shareholder’s yield). MIXT ranks 63.7%, indicating that it is cheaper than “only” 63.7% of the universe. It means that while MIXT is not expansive, it cannot be considered as a Deep Value stock.

Another way of assessing valuation is by comparing MIXT to its own valuation history. Thus, its 10.9x EV/EBIT is in the midpoint between its 5-year minimum of 3.40x and a 5-year maximum of 22.5x. Similarly, the other figures show that MIXT is trading around the midpoint of its valuation range in the last five years.

A tool I often use to assess valuation is the valuation figures I developed. The following one shows EV/EBIT:

(Source: Quant Toolbox, adapted from Portfolio123.com)

The figure above shows that MIXT was indeed cheap when I first recommended it, circa 2015. From 2015 to mid-2018, its EV/EBIT expanded from ~6x to more than 20x, and now stands at around 11x. Will it continue falling to 2015-2016 levels? No one knows, yet at current levels, the stock is not overpriced.

Let’s examine another figure.

(Source: Quant Toolbox, adapted from Portfolio123.com)

The Red line indicates the Price to Sales (P/S) of the industry in which MIXT is listed. It shows that the industry has become more popular and loved, resulting in its average valuation expanding from ~3X level to around ~6x during the last three years. The blue line indicated MIXT P/Sales vs. the Industry, or

(P/S of MIXT) divided by (average P/S of industry)

During the last three years, MIXT has traded between 0.35x the average industry P/S to 0.6x the average industry P/S. It is now trading at the low of this range, implying that MIXT is not the favorite that it was just 18 months ago. If MIXT reverted to the mean industry valuation, trading at 0.5x the industry average, its price would appreciate more than 40%, to around $17. That is, of course, if the average industry valuation stays at current levels. The concept of reversion to the mean is key to Graham’s and Schloss’s investment approach. In brief, it depicts that stocks are statistically more likely to revert to the mean performance and valuation of their respective industries than to continue their current trend. More on that in future articles.

Quality

Let’s start with the data. To quickly assess the quality of companies, I’ve developed a quantitative Quality Score. MIXT ranks 97.6%, indicating that it possesses higher quality than 99.1% of the companies in my universe.

My Quality Score is a composite of many fundamental and technical parameters. One is FS_Score. The other components are the 5-year averages of Return on Assets, Return on Capital, Accruals, Gross Margin, and Gross Margin growth, as well as several technical parameters that will remain undisclosed.

The current FS_Score of MIXT is 6 out of 10.

FS Score is the modified Piotroski score, developed by Carlisle & Grey. The higher, the better.

ACCRUAL=1 (‘1’ if the Free Cash Flow minus Net Earnings in the past year is positive, ‘0’ if otherwise)

dFCFTA=1 (‘1’ if the Free Cash Flow divided by Total Asset has increased in the past year, ‘0’ if otherwise)

dGMargin=1 (‘1’ if the Gross Margin rate increased during the past year, ‘0’ if otherwise)

dROA=0 (‘1’ if the ROA in the last year is higher than in the past year, ‘0’ if otherwise)

dTURN=0 (‘1’ if Asset Turnover has increased during the past year, ‘0’ if otherwise)

FCFTA=1 (‘1’ if the Free Cash Flow divided by total assets for the past year is positive, ‘0’ if otherwise)

ROA=1 (‘1’ if the ROA is positive for the past year, ‘0’ if otherwise)

LEVER=0 (‘1’ if Debt/Assets ratio has decreased during the past year, ‘0’ if otherwise)

NEQISS=0 (‘1’ if the equity repurchases exceeded equity issuance in the past year, ‘0’ if otherwise)

LIQUID=1 (‘1’ if the current ratio has improved in the past year, ‘0’ if otherwise)

The high Quality Score was achieved since MIXT possesses no debt and has a large cash cushion (current ration of 1.63x). Moreover, MIXT currently enjoys peak profitability with 78.9% gross margin (vs. its 5-year average of 75.5%), and ROA of 10% (vs. its 5-year average of 7.6%).

If MIXT enjoys such high quality, how come it is declining for most of the year? There is no scientific way of knowing, but I believe that the reasons are two-fold: 1) execution missteps and 2) macro concerns. In other words, two things that long-term investors should not care about.

MIXT recently reduced its guidance from R2.2B total revenue and R1.97B subscription revenue to R2.1B and R1.9B, respectively. Serious value investors should not pay attention to such minuscule revisions, or to revenue guidance nonetheless, but institutional investors chasing near-term returns may be put off by CEO Joselowitz comments:

"Our revised guidance reflects some caution around macro issues, which are resulting in elongated sales cycles in certain verticals, as well as strategic investments in sales and marketing. We remain confident that our diversified global footprint and the unmatched range and quality of our product portfolio will continue to support our growth and profitability objectives."

Joss also said recently,

"...our multinational customers are concerned I think there's a general concern around slowing global growth. Of course, as far our business is concerned the impact is much more observable within the energy sector because it represents 25-26% of our business. So, of course, it's magnified from that perspective”. Such concerns are enough to bring down the stocks from the $20 level to the reasonable-to-cheap valuation today."

It is exactly those risks and concerns that create the opportunity for those willing to hold a stock for the long term.

Future Prospects

I believe MIXT is a relatively safe investment that can win in multiple ways. First, macro concerns will fade away sooner or later. We’ve already seen that lacking such concerns, the stock can visit $20 levels, given the current revenue and profitability levels.

Secondly, the stock can benefit from M&A activity. MIXT had explored strategic alternatives back in 2015, and I’ve written elaborately about its options. That ended with no action, to the benefit of the company and its investors. The discussion on acquisition nowadays is more subtle, yet attentive readers can intercept how management thinks about it. In the latest conference call, one analyst asks: “Do you think for your solutions to get into say new verticals within the Americas market that an acquisition is the fastest way to get there?” And CEO Joselowitz answers: “Yes we should be ramping up the pace at which we evaluate opportunities and it's no secret we'd love to do a deal. But it's also no secret we're not going to do a stupid deal in terms of scaling up our U.S. business. So at our current valuation levels, it makes it difficult for us to get our heads around a deal”.

Joss is referring to MIXT buying a U.S. company in order to scale its U.S.-based operation. He implies that the valuation of other Telematics companies in the space is currently too high not to make a stupid deal. But the subtext is that while acquisition candidates are too expansive, MIXT is not. And there is one more facet to that. Only a few years ago, MIXT was an acquisition target, being a small-to-medium-sized and a rather new Telematics player. Today, MIXT situation is so much better, that it considers acquiring a smaller U.S. player to sustain its double-digit growth.

Thirdly, MIXT is investing for growth and still possesses a huge potential for sustaining double-digit growth rates. The focus of capital investment is in Marketing & Sales, primarily in the U.S. Specifically, MIXT is investing in digital marketing of its innovating offering Mix Now. Mix Now is a Telematics solution based on simple pluggable hardware that small fleet operators can order over the internet and install by themselves. As far as I know, there is no direct competition for such an offering yet. It may become a game-changer as it expands the addressable market to those small fleet operators that couldn’t afford or commit to traditional telematics solutions. Unfortunately, MIXT does not break the contribution of its different products in its 20-F.

Conclusion

MIXT is a top performer company in a growing industry, with competent and committed management, proven R&D capabilities, global footprint, diversification among segments, and a wide addressable market to grow in. It is a wonderful investment, given the right price. And after shelling 60% from its peak, MIXT’s price is becoming cheap again. Not absurdly cheap as it was in 2015-2016, but compelling enough to start loading shares. Luckily, I already own shares of MIXT, purchased at $6-$7.5. For those who do not yet own it, a prudent approach would be to open a position at today’s levels, and add to it if share prices fall further (say, every 10% or 15% from the initial buying price). Patient investors should thank short-term return-chasers and let time arbitrage play its game.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIXT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.