Dorian LPG's CFO On The Company's Outlook (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of the podcast we published last Thursday on Dorian LPG.

J Mintzmyer: Welcome to another episode of Value Investor's Edge Live. Today we're hosting Ted Young, CFO of Dorian LPG (LPG). Dorian has just reported their Q3 results for 2019. Stock is hitting fresh multi-year highs. We are recording this on the morning of November 1, 2019.

As a disclosure, I am long shares the Dorian LPG. Nothing here on this call constitutes investment advice or forward guidance in any form. Ted, welcome to our call. And thanks for joining us.

Ted Young: Thanks for having me, J. Really appreciate it.

JM: Fantastic. As we're looking at your stock this morning, it's hitting fresh multi-year highs. I think it just hit lucky number 13 and it's bouncing around there a little bit. Clearly a indication that the markets are strong, that the results are coming in good. Let's start off kind of big picture first. Let's talk about the LPG markets, [technical difficulty] factor and talk about what some of the strengths we're seeing there. What's fueling this big rate rise?

TY: Look fundamentally, U.S. production levels and by consequence, export level, we'll get into that in a second, have been really good. The major midstream guys have made investments in pipelines and export capacity. And the upstream guys have been continuing to produce product that can be fractionated. And the U.S. recently overtook the Middle East as a block. The U.S. has been the largest single LPG exporting nation for a couple years now, but we actually just overtook the entire Middle East. And so that speaks volumes about the importance of this market.

And one of the key things as compared to the Saudi market, which historically been the main event, to the Middle Eastern market, a check [ph] by the Saudi acceptance price, the Saudi contract price, the U.S. market is obviously transparent. You can look at it on Bloomberg and figure where prices are. But U.S. LPG continues to be priced at attractive levels in the two key metrics that we look at. One is it's cheap to the Far East index price in Asia, which means that the landed price there, less the cost to acquire the stuff here in the U.S., including whatever, [indiscernible] fees still leaves you with the tidy profit as an arbitrage here.

And then, to my mind, what's really been quite helpful for us is the increase of management PetChem sector. There's always a tradeoff between NAP and LPG, and that NAP to LPG ratio's been in favor of LPG for really, I think for all this year, if not most of this year. And that's sets up -- when that happens that sets up really well. We didn't have a huge number of deliveries into the fleet this year. And even next year, we know what we're getting and we know that there's more growth coming. So that all sets up for a well-balanced fleet and pretty healthy rates like you're seeing.

JM: Yeah, we're definitely seeing the rates remain strong. And when these rates started moving back in April or May, a lot of people nationally were skeptical. And they said, I don't think these rates will stay, we've seen some little one up and downs before. But this time, it was a little different as we looked at the arbitrage curves.

And I know you were mentioning that in your answer there, you're looking at the cheap, U.S. export capacity. It's finally coming online, right after years of its infrastructure development. And we were looking at the Middle East landed prices in Japan. And you could price these things out for about a year and a half on the forward futures curve.

And it just looked like that arbitrage was wide open, all the way through mid to late 2020, at that time. So it seemed like as long as the ships remained in balance, that rates would stay high. We've seen that right. It's panned out. It's been true and it's been, what, seven months now of great rates.

Do you still see -- when you guys are looking at it when you're looking at that arbitrage curve is that still what you see or do you see any sort of signs of concern or risk in the future here?

TY: No, we really don't see any signs of concern or risk. I mean, we continue to be pretty happy with everything we're seeing, as we're looking out. On the freight side, it's buried in our 10-Q, but we took some FFA exposure, and had a nice little favorable mark to market on that since we bought it, and that's out through the end of 2020.

So from that perspective on a traded market, I guess other people see the same way we do. And generally speaking I am looking longer term in commodity prices. It -- like you said earlier, continues to set up well. I mean, you're always worried about storm clouds, but right now it looks -- the horizon looks pretty clear.

JM: Yeah. It's the first time in many shipping sectors where we're starting to see that. I mean, we're starting to see a little bit of that in the crude tanker sector as well. But I mean, LPG is clearly leading the race. And it hasn't been capturing the same levels of high -- of headlines. Obviously with Dorian LPG now it's pretty much doubled since Q1 2019. But I don't think a lot of people have really been tracking a story outside of like a selective group of investors.

As we mentioned the pivotal part here is the U.S. exports, that's really driving that new supply. It's almost doubling the ton mileage over in Asia. What sort of projects are you most interested in in the United States? Have you been watching what enterprise is doing, what Target is doing and so forth? What projects stick out to you as being the most important there?

TY: Yeah, I mean, I think you're right. Those are absolutely the main ones because they do trade a lot of volume. Debottlenecking, that we're seeing on some of the enterprise stuff, additional fractionation capacity coming on that, we continue to keep an eye on that. We've got a pretty good overview of that in our investor deck. And so you can see that. All these things continue to come together.

I think the other the other piece that we find pretty interesting here in the U.S. is probably a bit counterintuitive. But all these ethane-based crackers that are going to be coming online, the total come online now will be coming on through 2020 will further decrease demand from the U.S. petrochemical sector. So I can't say we've quantified it all that well about how that's going to pan out, but that's pretty exciting too.

So we see all those additional investments in capacity getting filled up, not immediately, but we do see additional push to demand and we feel like given the investments in -- that Target Enterprises put out there, that ET is doing up in markets hook [ph], they'll get their permitting stuff sorted out with the state and crank up the exports there. Things -- generally that all looks good.

And again, I think the combination of decreased demand, we expect out of the Gulf and the increased export capacity investments that we've touched on and the fractionation capacity, as well as what we expect to see how the markets hook, all sets up really well.

JM: Yeah, it seems like it does. And we're sitting here 100% profits at year-end since Q1 '19. And about 80% profits, since we put out our main article on Seeking Alpha there. So we're sitting here fat, dumb and happy, and we're getting these big rates, and we're looking at the arbitrage curve, and everything looks great. And I mean, it really does, even my macro guys looking at us and being like, wow, it's hard to see negatives in this picture.

But as investors, we do need to pay attention to any sort of storm clouds or potential black swans that could develop. I mean, the obvious one would be like a global slowdown, right. But beyond the obvious, huge global slowdown, what are some of the things that you look out for, like the things that would concern you at potential black swans or as you mentioned, storm clouds, what do you -- what kind of stuff do you see?

TY: Look, I'd say the thing -- the one thing that makes the LPG trade pretty idiosyncratic, aside from is general opacity, which for those of you guys who read the RBN stuff, there's actually a nice RBN piece about LPG trading. But we exist, when things are good, all the commodity prices are in the right relative positions.

So if there's any sort of change that oil gets so cheap and naphtha becomes cheaper relative to LPG and because LPG doesn't follow the price down for some reason, or there's some exogenous shock in the natural gas chain, which again, I don't really see given all the investments going on there, those are the ones that I worry about. I mean, look, everybody hates new buildings. But on the other hand when you get good visibility as an investor, and certainly, as you pointed out at the onset of your call, we're not here to give investment advice. But as an investor, if you don't like the sector, you can sell the stock, it's a lot harder for us to sell the assets.

And so you've got plenty of lead time, if you see something you don't like and right now we haven't seen over ordering. We're going to keep a close eye on it. The commodity, there's no reason to believe the commodity price deck is going to change right now. So that feels pretty good. It's kind of hard to wrap your brain and say certainly an Elizabeth Warren Presidency would be a risk for everybody in the hydrocarbons business.

So I won't -- that sort of is not unique to LPG. But one of the biggest -- and you touched on risk factors, but I guess, maybe get into risk mitigation a little bit. Look one of the things you got to be mindful of in any upcycling and shipping is there's going to be a down cycle. And granted, we don't see it now, but we know it's going to come. And so setting yourself up with the right cost structure, including capital cost is pretty important. And we've been pretty good at that. And we're going to continue to make sure we're good at that.

JM: Yeah. Thanks, Ted. That makes sense. That a really good segue to start talking a little bit more Dorian specific and talk about how you've set yourself up. So you mentioned a conservative capital posture, at least you inferred that. Your leverage is coming down rapidly with the cash flows coming in. And we had you here about a quarter ago, right, to discuss the results and to discuss your capital allocation, has your leverage targets, have they changed at all? I mean, right now, you're getting into the 40% debt-to-assets. Is that correct? And what are your targets for that leverage?

TY: Yeah. It is a great question. The tricky thing about loan-to-value is they are really great when the asset values are increasing more rapidly than you're paying down debt, which is what you're seeing in the numbers that you just cited J. Our debt-to-total cap is at very comfortable level now. I think net debt-to-total cap is somewhere sub-40%. But what we really drive the business to is cash cost per day because that's what defines you through the cycle.

So we're pretty happy where we are right now at, $23,000 a day. If we could bring that down a little bit, we'd be happy. As I touched on in the earnings call, we have our scrubber investment program going on right now. So that's going to add about $6,000 a day between the beginning of the current quarter we're in, so October 1 through till March 31, the end of our fiscal year.

But putting that aside $23,000 is a pretty decent number, I mean shoot, if we could shave $1,000 off that we'd be happy to do it. And right now in the low interest rate environment that obviously if you can fix interest rates, which we've done, that does allow you to keep that low -- well, just manage that cash cost per day more effectively. And obviously, it implies potentially somewhat higher leverage rates.

So we certainly won't shy away from taking on some additional leverage if we think it fits into our long term cash cost per day model. But we're not going to look out for it. Obviously, we got -- we're starting to have the nice problem of what to do with all this cash. But nonetheless, we want to be responsible stewards of this capital as the markets -- the business is generating these nice returns.

JM: Yeah, definitely makes sense Ted. And yeah, when we include the working capital, when we include your cash balances, your net debt-to-assets comes down even into the 30%. So it's a very, very stable balance sheet, lots of liquidity, big cash piling up.

Last time we chatted, I believe you said that it would be nice to build up a little bit of a cash reserve. I believe you said -- obviously not precise guidance, which is making benchmarks, but I think you said somewhere around $70 million or $80 million was the cash balance you'd like to see. Does that still hold true or are you looking for a bigger war chest now?

TY: No, I wouldn't describe it as a war chest. So as a long term buffer, $70 million, $80 million feels good. And so yeah, I wouldn't change my gut on that. That feels pretty good. If our Board were more minded to have us return more cash, obviously we take our instructions from the Board, but if they say, we think we've looked at the numbers with you, and we think you're being too risk averse, it ought to be $60 million or something well, okay, fine, we'll listen.

But having those extra cash balances is useful just for the longer term sort of the Jamie Dimon's fortress balance sheet thing. But in terms of war chest, not a lot to buy right now. So we're not -- that's not a not a major focus. If it is we could probably finance it on an as needed basis. So I think we try not to just sit on cash for the sake of sitting on cash or certainly we will not buy something for the sake of buying something, if money is going to burn a hole in our pocket. We want to be very thoughtful about what we do here.

JM: Yeah, that makes sense, Ted and that's another good segue to talk about capital allocation priority. So I heard you mention that, yes, we have a lot of cash, we got that $70 million, $80 million. We don't necessarily want to go out and buy ships in this market. We're happy with the fleet we got. And I asked you this $70 million, $80 million question, because I'm sure most of the listeners on the line understand we're there, right? I mean, Dorian has that level right now.

And we might even be higher, because we're going off cash that was reported from 30 September, right. So we're there. So that would mean if we're taking this logically to the next step forward, that all the cash you're generating has to go somewhere, right, because we have our -- we have our cash buffer.

And so now let's talk about these priorities. You mentioned fleet acquisitions, maybe not one of them. How do dividends, stock buybacks, any other strategic initiatives, any sort of refinancing? How do those things line up for you?

TY: Great question J. Boy, that's a lot there to chew on. So I guess, just to take it in, I guess the order you post them. So we do have a couple of points. First of all, you may be -- on the call, we did mention that, as of October 29, we had $96 million of restricted and unrestricted cash. So we have about $35 million, $36 million restricted cash. So we had about $60 million in the bank as a few days ago.

So that's -- your intuition's correct that we've grown the cash pile since 9/30. We obviously do have the stock buyback on. We only bought about just shy of 7 million shares back through what we announced yesterday. We'll continue to keep an eye on those opportunities. I think there's some logic in continuing to look at stock buybacks. I mean one, we have a lot more authorization to go through. And obviously without being specific on what our NAV per share is, I don't think it's a stretch to say that the company is still trading at a discount to its NAV.

So that economic proposition makes sense. And as we've thought about it here stock buyback gives the investor who wants to take some chips off the table that opportunity and the guy who likes a story that implicitly increase his exposure. So we kind of like that. We think that's a good way, and also now that Seacor's out of the stock, you've probably seen an increase in daily volumes. So that sort of increases obviously A, the overall liquidity and ability for people to buy and sell the stock which had been -- it's gotten progressively better, but with 9 million shares now, in total 5.2 million most recently kind of out and available on the market. It certainly helps liquidity.

Dividends are always a possibility. I think we think about the more as opportunities to return capital to shareholders as opposed to getting into what we believe to be the tricky treadmill or trying to say, oh, we're going to have a formula tied to dividends or we're going to pay up this much per quarter, this much for per half year, because, frankly, we don't think investors give you that much credit for it. But they obviously like the dividends when you get them.

And so I think we view it, we do like to get credit for it in our stock price, but I suspect that it's more likely that investors will look to it and will be happy when they see it, and maybe rewards in the short term, but maybe not necessarily unless you can really prove you got some reason to continue to have a long term payout. So dividends are certainly something will consider but I think with those caveats.

From a debt capital structure perspective, we've got -- our first maturity is balloon maturities in March of 2022. So we do have time. But that said you probably want to make hay while the sun shines and sometimes shipping banks or lease or credit departments have so much short memories, we do think that it may be something that we should look at pretty hard in terms of evaluating opportunities to redo our debt.

I think we're happy with the quantum, but I'd like to loosen up a few of the covenants, which probably to the outside aren't that big of a deal, they probably aren't. But I think we can do better if I compare ourselves to some of our European peers. So that's what I expected to see hopefully tighten the pricing and improve the terms on the debt.

But the overall picture with higher cash and hopefully opportunity to improve on the debt does set up pretty well for a lot more cash to be generated in the course that creates that nice problem of how to distribute it. The one footnote J, I put on your on your comment about, yeah, we've reached the cash buffer zone. Let's not forget that we still do have commitments under our scrubber program which are not inconsequential $25 million through the end of the year.

So while a lot of times the investment community is happy to see us spend it on the expectation we're going to get it. And in spite of the fact that we're pretty optimistic about the rate outlook, and certainly the short term rate outlook, we tend to be old fashioned and we like to pay our bills out of cash when they're coming due and not expect everything to work out. So you might see us being a bit more prudent in terms of agreeing with you on, we've got plenty of cash to go because we do have some near term commitments, clearly.

JM: Yeah, thanks Ted. I know that was a lengthy question with a lot of little things to focus on right. We had a discussion there about repurchases, dividends, how to look at the debt, some of the scrubber obligations coming up, of course even including that $25 million for the scrubbers we're still really fat on cash at this point. Taking a look at everything, Ted, it's a good luxury problem to have to say, hey, what do we do with all this cash.

I'm getting live investors on the line and myself as well looking at these repurchases, and we're saying look, everything that Ted's saying about repurchases is spot on. It makes excellent sense at $10, $11, $12, even $12 you're trading at a fraction of it, maybe. If you ignore some of those broker reports that quite frankly, some of these brokers have not updated their BLGC evaluations in a year, which is just incredible.

The market is surging. You can even do time charters now at some of these high rates and the brokers haven't moved their valuations. So when brokers say your NAV is like $14. Well, yeah, look, but those are using outdated valuations. If you move those vessel valuations up along the curve, like a service like vessels value does, you start getting much higher yet.

So I guess the point I'm making is that even $13 it looks pretty attractive for your shares. So circling this all together, we only saw 600,000 shares repurchased last quarter even in the 10s. Was that a -- just uber conservatism. Was there some sort of debt covenant that was restricting you? Why was the repurchase so small? And I mean, it was -- it was a good amount of money, but considering how much cash you're bringing in and, frankly, Ted, it was small. Was there a reason for that?

TY: A couple things on that. So if you look at where we ended, not this past quarter, the quarter before, we wanted to build up that cash buffer. So I think we ended the June 30 quarter with $20 million something of free cash, $26 million if I remember right. And then we -- so we didn't -- and by the time we announced earnings, obviously the cash had increased pretty nicely. So those purchases were more weighted.

Well, they obviously didn't happen until after we announced the earnings. But if you think about it, we announced earnings August 4 and we really had two months of stock buyback activity. So I wouldn't read a ton into it. Yeah, I mean, there's probably a little bit of conservatism to go with it, because we kept on -- the weird thing is as a management team, right, you're bitching and moaning when your stock's at $6, because it's cheap. And at that point we weren't able to buy back stock. And then all of a sudden, you see it at $10 and $12, and you're like, oh, my gosh, but we know it's still cheap. So we finally got off our butts and started buying more stock.

The other thing is, we were trying to buy chunkier blocks when they became available. And there's obviously been one huge seller of the stock based in Singapore. And so we've been trying to sort of pick up those blocks when they come. And they didn't come as frequently as we wanted. So we sort of just reverted to buying what we could basis 10b-18 levels in the market through a couple of brokers.

So I think again to try to answer your question directly, one, was timing just to make sure we had a little more cash on the table before we started buying. And two really was hoping to get more blocks and not having that pan out. So reverting to more regular purchases of smaller volumes of shares.

JM: Yeah. Okay. Thanks, Ted. I appreciate that. And I don't want to get -- we are not talking official guidance or anything here, just speculative or possibilities or whatever. But is it potentially possible to get on the phone and make a long distance call over there to Singapore, and do some sort of big block? It sounds so easy in theory, but look, I mean, if they're trying to get out of the stock. And if they get out of the stock in volume, it's going to push it down.

If you guys want to buy back into the stock in volume, it's going to pop it up, right? So maybe there's some sort of way to do a deal. I mean, $13 is a nice round number. Is that something that could happen? I know, again, not guidance, anything like that -- is that something that could be done?

TY: Yeah, in theory. I suppose it could be. It is clearly something that is within the realm of possibility. I think on the other hand, you have a very savvy seller who also has a relatively high basis. They bought 10% of Dorian, which was a higher share count back then. So don't hold me to the numbers. But I want to say it was something on the order of say, I think it was about 6 million shares. They bought at like $15.42. And the last leg they bought was at $7.50.

So they sold through the $7.50. I mean, depending on how you allocate the cost, but they've sold through the $7.50 slot. So they're now having to offset some of those profits with book losses in the shares they purchased later at the higher price. So you've got a sophisticated seller there who -- look, I think it's a function of what he has -- what other capital priorities he has. I know he's out in the market now with Hapnea.

So depending on what else he does, I would suspect that would dictate his appetite to knock dollar cost average out. He's again savvy investor, he probably dollar cost average out the sort of the way he dollar cost averaged in. So can't obviously tell you exactly what he's thinking but because I don't have that dialogue. But nonetheless it would make a tremendous amount of transactional sense if we wanted to have that dialogue.

JM: Yeah. Thanks Ted. Yeah, just seems like a phone call worth taking and a potential win-win for everybody, right? It would be an easy transaction then. You guys have easily -- have the cash to relieve that seller of a couple million shares. And it would not affect trading liquidity at all, just a win-win for everybody.

Just a real quick, fine point there on the earlier question, is there any sort of covenant restriction on repurchases that perhaps we're not seeing?

TY: We're fully green lighted, that expired in May 31, 2019.

JM: Actually, I knew there's some legacy stuff, I didn't know if perhaps there was something with trailing earnings or something weird there. All right, excellent. That's good news there.

Let's talk a little bit about the scrubber program and some granular stuff there. I know you had originally, I believe it was like four scrubbers for Q3 and then six scrubbers for Q4. And I noticed on your call, Q4 has come down to five. And we had a little bit of delays right in Q3. And then it looks like you had three scrubbers that got moved into Q1, 20. Can we just talk about that real quick? I understand there's some sort of issues with the Chinese yard.

TY: Yeah. So we put two scrubbers on during the quarter just ended. So of the 10 that were installed that left -- that brought us down to 8. The current schedule there's always a little bit of shifting based on especially these rates. If we've got an opportunity to trade the ship, we're constantly juggling ships and slots. And there's been obviously a lot of reports about congestion or slow down to the yards. So even your planned date can slip a day or two.

So I think we always knew there was some possibility that some of these ships would slip around. But the biggest development was the yard that we're in to install three scrubbers at in China got into I think a tax dispute or something. But anyway some dispute with the local municipality and the local municipality shut them down.

So at first you're really irritated because that's not part of your planning. But frankly, given the rates that we're enjoying now the opportunity costs would have been brutal. And we said look, let's -- we had to find another yard anyway. No reason to rush. We will still do it early enough in the quarter that we can enjoy the benefits of IMO 2020. But look, historically, the winter markets there's been a bit of a pullback. We may not see that this year, given all the strength, but if there is, then we reduce the opportunity cost. And if there isn't, well, we're going to do it anyway.

So I'd say it was a disruption that we didn't really want. But frankly, I think we tried to make a little bit of extra profit out of it.

JM: Yeah, thanks for explaining that Ted. It was just interesting to see the timeframe scoop back a little bit. And of course for your own reporting, right, that'll still be in your 2020 report, right? Because that goes through Q1 is the end of the year. But as far as for IMO 2020 you'll have those three ships that are a little bit delayed on that. What sort of spreads have you been seeing so far between that compliant fuel for you guys and for the regular?

TY: Yeah, we do -- as probably others do. We track it and we track it in all the different markets. It is probably to $225, $250 a metric ton which is great because that spells great opportunity for the payback on these scrubbers. That said as everyone's quick to point out there's literally no demand for very low sulfur fuel oil yet. So the price discovery there is going to take a little bit more to pan out.

But you can definitely see scenarios where the first quarter could have much larger spreads as people kind of have to figure this out. Refineries have to figure out. I mean look, refineries have generally figured out what they're going to do. But look, it's not it's not an operational layup and I'm not a petroleum engineer, but it's not an operational layup to change your feedstock slate and change your output and just do it without losing sleep.

I mean, I suspect that they'll be some issues. And when the shipping community there is very, there's a lot of concern about blends, which is taking 15% of the current MGO and 85% of the current HSFO to meet the regs. People are concerned about how the engines are going to react to that. So you may see guys who refuse to take a blend only, take stuff that's actually been refined as the new compliant fuel.

So there's a lot of wild cards in there, many of which could point to some near term larger spreads. But my guess is probably no better than anybody -- certainly no better than anybody else.

JM: Yeah, thanks for that Ted. Just to put that in dollar amounts for investors for those -- we need to sharpen our models a little bit. So in that $200 to $250 spread, what cost savings is that per day for you guys for your scrubber equipped vessels? And then also, I know the rest of your fleet, pretty much the entire fleet except for your three legacy vessels are modern eco builds from Korea, right. So what savings are we going to see on those vessels as well with the current fuel prices? I guess two questions. One would be what are the scrubber savings? And then two what would be the eco saving?

TY: Yes. We only have put scrubbers on our eco ships, just because you technically get a faster return on the older ships because they're less fuel efficient. But on the other hand, you get no benefit or very limited benefit for residual value perspective. So we're putting them on our new ships. But to put it in context, our ships burn on 250 sailing days a year, somewhere between 13,000 and 15,000 metric tons of fuel. So if you go with 14,000 metric tons of fuel times 250 sailing days, 3.5 million metric tons. We will keep the math simple at $200 a metric ton. That's $700 million in savings which -- I did some math wrong, hang on a second.

Anyway, but we'd expect to see -- I'm just trying to prove the math myself, but it generally works out to $3,000 to $5,000 a day, I'd say is where I'd point you, so same Baltic for everybody. Our fuel efficiency in that -- in being able to burn the higher price stuff works out to $3,000 to $5,000 a day.

JM: Excellent. Thanks for that Ted. I had the luxury of sitting behind a computer and busting out the calculator and running through the numbers as you were talking about them. I came up with a slightly higher number on that math, taking the 14,000 tons. If you take that 14,000 tons, you multiply it by 250. And then you divide it by 365 to get like an annualized range. I was landing close to $10,000, which I was like, I don't even believe it. It's too high.

TY: Exactly. But actually, that's the way to do it. The numbers that we're working with internally actually, I guess that's lower than $200 a metric ton. I think at $150 a ton, the numbers we were running internally are probably closer to -- now I will get my calculator out. Yeah, you're right your $200 it does spin out to I guess something close to $11,000 a day. But at $200 it can be a big number.

JM: Yeah, that's real good, Ted. And it's good to actually -- we're sitting here, we're using our calculations like, look, I mean, the original forecast, I think was about $150. So that makes sense that your models internally would have been, hey, saying we're going to benefit $5,000 or $6,000 a day. But look I mean, we're seeing these headlines that say at 1,000 ships that were supposed to get scrubbers in Q4, that weren't able to make to docks and look I mean, you were three of them, right, for some permit issue.

TY: Right

JM: But there's also delays, there's also people making the economic decision that look rates are high. I'm not going to do scrubbers. So you have a 1,000 more people waiting in line for this compliant fuel. I mean it's common sense. Economist want to warm that the spreads are going to widen, right, bigger than people thought.

TY: Right.

JM: So you're sitting there with scrubbers, it's a benefit. But also look, I mean, with your eco ships, you're going to see the benefit there too. Because every time the price goes higher -- we don't like higher fuel prices. But when you're competing against another company and you're offering those eco ships, I mean, I just think it's a great position to be in, you can see I own your stock already.

TY: Yeah, no, you're right. I mean, all else equal, we can take a lower freight price and generate a higher or at least the same TC right. It makes you cost competitive in that market. We're generating more TC per metric ton of fuel transported. So that's big.

JM: Excellent. Thanks, Ted. Appreciate diving into the numbers there. One more question kind of on this vein, I think we're looking forward a little bit, maybe 2021, or maybe a little further, LPG retrofits, fixing up that engine so it can be a dual fuel consumer. Have you done a lot of looking into that? And if so, what's maybe a realistic timeline to start doing something like that? And then what would the cost be to retrofit those engines?

TY: So we've done a ton of work on it. We've done some joint studies with ABS and with Hyundai. We think it's a great opportunity. I think the challenge we have right now is the economics don't support a retrofit in our minds. I mean, right now, so BW is committed to four retrofits, which I think they're going to do during the first quarter of 2020. And we think they're going to be about $8 million a pop.

And it's not -- from a mechanical engineering perspective, it's not rocket science, but on the other hand, it is major surgery to your ship. And at least from our perspective; a, we don't want to be the first guy to retrofit. And b, we're still trying to figure out what would it be better? Are you not better off just building a ship de novo?

And if you look at what the shipyards are quoting for a dual fuel ship they're only charging, I guess, $4 million to $6 million, I guess it depends on a couple things. But even at $6 million over a traditional ship, I mean, you're ahead of the game versus retrofitting on a marginal cost basis. And you got a new ship with 25, 30 years of useful life.

So we're continuing to watch those economics closely. Continue to watch how the BW experience evolves. But we think that is the next big thing for our business. I think as a management team we're excited about it. I think we absolutely believe that that's where our business needs to go. And I think the only question is making sure that the economics support the vision, if you will.

JM: Definitely make sense Ted. There's some moving parts. And the main thing is knowing that you're plugged in, you understand the numbers, you understand the economics, and we'll see, when things make sense.

Just to circle back on that quick answer, it's a quick answer a complex question. But is this something that is more of maybe like a 2021 thing, and we're not really looking at spending money on as soon as next year or do you think we might be spending money on it as soon as 2020?

TY: There's certainly nothing in the capital plan for 2020. And again, like I said, I think we'd like to see how these evolve. I think that'd be more like a 2021 decision. And it might -- and depending on which route we went, if we were up for a new building, versus a retrofit that would dictate the actual timing of the cash outflow. I don't foresee anything in calendar 2020 at this point.

JM: All right, Ted. Well, sounds good. Well call the other companies and convince them that we need to do some retrofits and not some newbuilds. I think that would be the optimum.

TY: I agree, agreed, agreed.

JM: I know it can get a little crazy. Thankfully, I've seen that there's only a couple new builds that have LPG engines and the price tags have been fairly high in the $80s million.

TY: That's correct.

JM: Yeah. Sounds good. Ted, it sounds like something we need to circle back to maybe next summer. And have a -- this would be an interesting topic. I think we could have an entire conference call or maybe even a panel. We could even bring your friends from Singapore up on the line. And we could just chat about LPG retrofits. I think that could be useful call.

Just a couple more granular things I want to clean up for Dorian here coming off your results. We saw the utilization numbers. Is that utilization, including -- it was in the low 90s, does that include the scrubber off higher or is that just available days being utilized there?

TY: That’s just available days. So available days or calendar days minus planned maintenance, which includes installation and dry docking. So really what you saw was I think -- your turnaround [ph] guys are doing a constant balance. And look, in a crummy market, they're striving for 100% utilization. In a better market, they're trying to be a bit more selective, and so trying to get that right mix between the rate and utilization. So they're striving for the highest utilization adjusted rate. So I think what you probably saw on that lower utilization was them trying to work the market a little bit.

JM: Okay, makes sense, Ted. So looking into Q4 and also Q1, 20, it looks like in our Q4 the scrubbers we're going to be shooting for 80%, 85% utilization maybe, and then probably in Q1 2020 maybe around 90%. Does that does that sound about right or are there some other issues there?

TY: Look, we don't give guidance on that. So hard for me to answer but I would say that generally speaking we probably do a little bit better than the industry. And I'd expect that the industry will do somewhere in that -- in those zip codes maybe a bit better. So but I'd say from a broad industry perspective, you're probably not terribly far off at all J.

JM: Thanks Ted. Trying not to be terribly far off as investors, usually good strategy. One more thing, just clean up your charters a little bit. So last time, we talked, I believe we mentioned -- I know you don't give individual guidance on ships. But you mentioned that around 30,000 TC, you made sense for those charters. Of course, we can back that up for your filings as well.

Going forward you have several ships that are set to expire in Q4 '19. Well look, we're in Q4 '19. So where are those explorations? Are there any sort of options for those charters to keep extending them or are those going to come back spot for those in Q4.

TY: There's some dialogue. Some of them around extending and one or two will probably be redelivered. So mixed I guess is the short answer.

JM: Yeah. When you say a dialogue that's not in terms of they have another option to keep running at 30, right? That would be…

TY: No, it's a de novo negotiation.

JM: Excellent. Sounds good, Ted. And just to get the fine point there. Are those pretty much -- when remodeling this and sharpening our pencils. Is that pretty much through the end of Q4, we should still assume those same charter rates or is that going to lift here maybe in the next couple of weeks?

TY: You can probably assume very little bit, but probably if you assume that average, half to quarter at those rates is probably a decent way to model it.

JM: Definitely. Makes sense, Ted. I think we've cleaned up a lot of good questions on Dorian, gotten into some of the finer points. We definitely hit capital allocation really hard there. And we talked about the overall industry. I know you've said that, hey, if we have any follow-up questions just to send them your way. That goes for anyone on the line, who wasn't able to get to our live chat and type those questions in. We had a good participation day.

We had about 32 people it looks like on the line today. So Ted, thanks for joining us. I appreciate you taking our questions.

TY: J, thanks for organizing, thanks for all the other guys and investors that dialed in as well, really appreciate it.

JM: Thanks for listening to another episode of Value Investors Edge Live. We hosted Ted Young, CFO of Dorian LPG. For disclosures I'm currently long shares of Dorian LBG and nothing said by Ted or myself constitutes any sort of official company guidance. This is not meant to be investment recommendations in any format. This recording took place on the morning of November 1, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: J Mintzmyer is long LPG and NVGS. Ted Young is employed as CFO of Dorian LPG. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.