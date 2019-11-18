The End Of The Beginning For Netflix

With Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) trading roughly $100 below its 52-week high, Mr. Market seems to be having trouble figuring out the stock. There is little doubt competition from Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and others will push Netflix to expand its offerings and to create more original content. However, the idea that this is a winner take all game is just wrong. Netflix investors take heart, this isn't the beginning of the end, more like the end of the beginning.

A stream of a different kind

"The strong first day performance appears to establish Disney as a leading player in the streaming wars that pit it against industry leader Netflix." This is a great example of the stream of hyperbole that constantly follows Netflix. It looks like Disney+ is a hit service so far. I'm sorry, but duh. Everyone already knows that Disney has an iconic library and some of the most well-known franchises behind it. Disney+ has been advertised literally everywhere you look. The service grabbed 10 million users in its debut isn't a headline, it was almost a foregone conclusion.

Investors are being asked to believe that consumers have an either-or choice in front of them, nothing could be further from the truth. When traditional TV expanded from the main three channels on the dial to cable, the primary channels didn't go away. When cable went from a group of channels to hundreds of channels, CBS and NBC didn't disappear. When premium channels like HBO came on the scene, the service garnered millions of viewers, while traditional channels still reported growth.

The streaming wars are like a baseball game. You don't see baseball fans watch the first inning and then get up and go home. Netflix was one of the first batters up to this proverbial plate, but there is a lot of game left. Don't take my word for it, there are multiple studies that already project how massive the video market could be in just the next few years.

By one count, the global video market could reach $842 billion by 2022. According to another source, the video streaming market is expected to reach $687.2 billion by 2024. To put these figures in perspective, next year Netflix is expected to generate about $24.6 billion in revenue. If the company managed to grow revenue by 20% per year through 2024, it would still only represent about 7.4% of the projected video streaming market in 2024. Theoretically, investors could see ten different companies with $50 billion in streaming revenue in 2024, and there would still be $187 billion to split between the smaller players. This is not a zero-sum game. Netflix can experience tremendous growth alongside newer entrants to the market.

Disney is learning an expensive lesson, Netflix could teach the class

I realize that Netflix's first-mover advantage could all be for nothing, if the company can't innovate its way to independence. According to Forbes, "licensed content accounts for 63% of viewing hours on Netflix." Considering that article was from this summer, that's disconcerting.

(Source: AdWeek)

If we look at where some of that content is going, Netflix is about to lose some of its most popular shows. Friends is one of the top streamed shows on Netflix and will be on HBO Max in 2020. The Office will leave a year later to NBC's Peacock service. This doesn't even touch the array of Disney movies and shows that will never get to Netflix in the first place because of Disney+. In anticipation of these challenges, CEO Reed Hastings said:

"We have been moving increasingly to original content both because of the anticipated pullback of second run content from some studios and because our original content is working in the form of member viewing and engagement."

If you are a Netflix viewer, names like: Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things, The Crown or Bird Box are viral sensations you experienced first-hand. It's true that Netflix doesn't have the depth of content that Disney has, but Disney has also been around for a much longer timeframe. In addition, Disney going all-in on streaming isn't without consequence to its own business.

In the last quarter, Disney's Media Networks business generated $6.5 billion in revenue. Disney has three businesses that generated a positive operating margin, Media Networks made up 42% of that positive margin. Over time, Disney+ could cause more customers to realize they don't need a traditional cable bundle and Disney's Media Networks business could suffer.

Disney's Film & Television costs increased by 189% year-over-year as the company invests in Disney+ and Hulu. Somewhat as a direct result, Disney's full-year core free cash flow declined by 88%. In short, Disney is finding out just how expensive funding and expanding a streaming service can be. The bottom line is investors need to realize, other companies aren't immune to the same costs and challenges that Netflix has been facing for years.

The original plan

Imagine going back in time to before Disney had its massive content library. The company wasn't always in the position it enjoys today. It's not a stretch to say that Netflix could be like an early-inning Disney. While Disney is going all-in on streaming, Netflix is going nearly all-in on original content.

(Source: Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer)

In the company's last quarter, management called out 18 different original shows and how they performed. Netflix believes it is, "less than 10% of TV screen time in the U.S." Given that the company has over 60 million domestic members, and this is its most penetrated market, suggests a long runway for growth. The company started investing in originals in 2012. Though it's hard to pin down an exact number, estimates suggest Netflix has, "over 700 original TV shows."

As great as Disney's catalog is, the company will rely heavily on its existing content for Disney+. The company said, "At launch, we will offer 10 original movies, specials and series exclusive to the platform." Within a year, original content would increase to more than 45 and then to 60 originals by year five. Sixty original shows would be enough for an average of five per month.

By point of comparison, Netflix's 700 original shows would take an entire year to watch at a pace of a little under two per day. Netflix's original count could be much higher, as the company said, "To date, we have globally released 100 seasons of local language, original scripted series from 17 countries and have plans for over 130 more in 2020." Keep in mind, these are not episodes, but seasons of shows. Netflix may be about to lose some popular shows, but the company clearly is ramping up its own production to try and keep the streaming faithful satisfied.

So close you can taste it

The most compelling reason to consider Netflix, is the company's path toward real free cash flow. Look at what the company generated per domestic and international paid subscriber, compared to its obligations, and we can see a clear trend.

Quarter Content Obligations per paid member per month International revenue per member per month Domestic revenue per member per month September 2019 $10.05 $9.42 $13.20 June 2019 $10.16 $9.29 $12.76 September 2018 $11.88 $8.93 $11.35

(Source: Netflix Q3 Earnings)

Since I know some will question how I arrive at these numbers, let me give an example. As of September 2019, Netflix generated $2.76 billion in revenue from 97.7 million international members. Given that this revenue is over a three-month window, this means about $920 million per month. If we take $920 million and divide by 97.7 million paid memberships, we get $9.42. Looking at Content Obligations, Netflix last reported $19.1 billion in obligations, with a total of 158.33 million worldwide members. Dividing $19.1 billion by 12 months, gives us $1.59 billion per month. With 158.33 million paid members, this means $10.04 per month of obligations per paid member.

Keep in mind, Content obligations aren't rising as they were before. In fact, in the last five quarters, obligations have held a range of $18.5 billion to $19.3 billion. While gaining leverage on obligations, Netflix reported better than 20% global membership growth, while also increasing its revenue per member sequentially. Though content obligations aren't the only expense Netflix must deal with, investors should be excited that there is light at the end of the borrowing tunnel.

Netflix's stock isn't as expensive as you think

Looking at traditional valuation markers like the P/E ratio, Netflix seems far more expensive than Disney. Next year's projected P/E for Netflix is more than 50, whereas Disney's forward P/E is about 24. What long-term investors need to realize is, though Disney+ is the exciting new entrant into the streaming race, Disney is a far more complicated beast.

Netflix is expected to grow EPS annually over the next five years by more than 40%. Disney is in the middle of a great year, with huge movie releases, and new theme park attractions, but the costs of Disney+ and Hulu are catching up to the giant. At this point, analysts expect earnings growth from the company to decline slightly over the next several years.

Many people are looking at Disney+'s potential and seem to be ignoring the rest of the company. Keep in mind, last quarter Disney's other businesses, outside of direct-to-consumer, represented 86% of revenue. As Disney+ grows, it will eventually become more important, but next year Disney is expected to generate over $86 billion in total revenue. To put this another way, even if Disney+ becomes a monstrous success, and grows to generate Netflix-like revenue, it would still represent maybe 20% to 30% of Disney's overall revenue stream.

Where Netflix is concerned, the plan is simple, keep generating originals to fill the catalog. The company seems to have run into challenging growth domestically, yet international membership is still rocketing along. The company may see its growth affected by Disney+ and some of the newer services, but this isn't a zero-sum game. Mr. Market is confused about whether Netflix is finished or just getting started. With hundreds of billions up for grabs, and positive free cash flow in sight, Netflix seems like a sound bet on the future of streaming.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.