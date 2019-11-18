November Outlook For BYD Co.

Still, interesting parties are buying in the future technology and technical analysis on BYD shows a bullish breakout potentially on the horizon.

BYD shares are down over 20% YTD and have shown sluggish signs of rebounding, despite backing from Warren Buffett and a Toyota partnership.

Chinese electric car maker BYD Co. Ltd (OTCPK:BYDDY) is backed by investment funds from Warren Buffett. It aims to produce electric cars and is in direct competition with Tesla to capture this market. The company has struggled in 2019 as a result of the deteriorating car sales activity in China. However, a recent announcement of a joint venture with Toyota may help it turn the corner. Here is the analysis of BYDDY.

Fundamental Outlook

Auto sales in China fell for the 15th consecutive month in October, causing BYD Co Ltd to issue a profit warning as its own Q3 profits fell 88% from the same period in 2018. The company says it expects full-year profits after tax to drop by 43%, as an end to government subsidies has negatively impacted the sale of non-fossil fuel cars.

On a positive note, the company and Toyota Motor Corp of Japan have jointly announced that they would design and develop battery electric cars as part of a joint venture to produce cars with zero emissions. This venture is to kick off in 2020 and would be sited in China.

Technical Outlook

BYDDY's weekly chart shows that the stock price broke below the ascending trendline that connected the previous lows of late 2018 to mid-2019. However, the latest price action has declined into a falling wedge pattern, which could technically speaking, have bullish implications later.

Price was supported at 9.443003 at the wedge's lower border. This is the site where price had previously made a low way back in 2015.

BYDDY Weekly Chart: November 11, 2019

To the upside, we also see that price has formed a resistance at 15.2008; a price where highs were made in 2015 and twice in 2019. This area therefore represents the initial upside target in the medium term.

Emphasis will now shift to the daily chart, where we see some interesting features. We can see that in the short term, there is the upside target at 12.0752 which is a site where price previously made highs in 2017, late 2018 and early 2019. The medium-term upside target of 15.2008 can be found above this level.

BYDDY Daily Chart: November 11, 2019

To the downside, we see the previously identified support at the 9.443003 price level. Price has bounced off this level and is trading within the falling wedge.

So what can we expect in the coming weeks for BYDDY?

Trade Scenario

Price looks set to consolidate within the falling wedge pattern for a few days or even weeks. The expectation for this wedge pattern is for price to break to the upside through the pattern's upper border. This would make the pattern a reversal pattern. If this scenario plays out, price could target the 12.07523 price level (short-term upside target). However, a potential short-term pit stop may be found at the August 2018 highs of 10.4826. This move should complete the measured move that matches the wedge's base. Price must break above 10.4826 and 1207523 to target the medium-term resistance at 15.2008.

On the flip side, if downside momentum persists as a result of the profit warning, price may have a chance to break below the wedge, thus invalidating the pattern. A downside break of 9.4430 targets the February 2016 lows at 8.3939, and possibly the August 2015 lows of 7.09257.

Market Sentiment

Long-term: Bullish

Short-term: neutral

The long-term expectation is for price to undergo a bullish reversal from the falling wedge, which should lead to price recovery. Bolstering this sentiment is the news coming from China that the government is looking to push car sales in rural areas in China to offset the 15-month slump in auto sales in the country. Consequently, discussions between the government and auto industry chiefs is ongoing.

In the short-term, the stock is expected to consolidate within the wedge and this is what produces a neutral outlook.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYDDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.