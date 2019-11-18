Disney: Free Cash Flow Is Down, But D+ Has Arrived

Disney (DIS) is in the financial news not only because of its recent earnings report but because of the debut of Disney+ also. The D+ product is what everyone is focusing on. Pundits will be analyzing the subscription counts as they are updated over the next several months to identify possible trends and likely projections.

The service should be a winner for the company, although it's going to require significant investment in content year-in/out. As such, shareholders are being conditioned by management to accept losses in the division over the next few years. However, Disney, unlike Netflix (NFLX), has other cash-flow-positive divisions that balance its overall model and absorb the negative impact, so the company will be able to grow the service more comfortably than its competitor.

I'll look at the earnings and offer some thoughts on Disney's current situation. I believe the company remains a long-term buy.

Q4 Numbers

Disney recently acquired the studio portion of Twenty-First Century Fox, and as such, in conjunction with the investment in D+ and other capital programs, the numbers will disappoint those of us used to the growth seen in the past.

This SA news item says that adjusted earnings on a diluted basis of $1.07 beat consensus by ten pennies; however, it also remarks on GAAP profit, reporting a wide miss close in value to the number itself. I think we can safely focus on just the adjusted stat and call it a win.

Operating cash flow sunk 55% to $1.7 billion. Free cash flow came in at roughly $400 million, well more than an 85% decline.

For the full year, diluted adjusted earnings decreased just under 20% to $5.77. Operating cash flow was down just under 60% to $6 billion. Free cash flow decelerated almost 90% to $1.1 billion.

Shareholders have seen better annual cash flow results, that's for sure. The company's dividend payment during the year was $2.9 billion versus $2.5 billion in 2018. Not much growth in the payout and that makes sense given the recent Fox merger - as a shareholder, I'd almost be willing to forego the dividend for the next couple years to focus on the debt and other streaming-related capital activities. That's probably not going to happen, but it is worth noting that it's hard to expect significant increases in the dividend. The company did increase the previous $0.84 dividend by four pennies last November, but I would not be surprised if the current $0.88 dividend is kept steady in 2020. Disney is in growth mode, and while many articles have focused on Disney's dividend potential in the future (rightly so, I might add) and its related yield-on-cost attractiveness, I can't see buying the stock on that basis given the current strategy change. Stock-repurchase activity continues to be zero, as you would imagine.

Debt has increased to $38 billion from $17 billion. A big debt increase was expected, of course. Perhaps a more crucial stat is the interest expense. That went up over 100% during the quarter to $360 million and 70% to just under $980 million. Disney can handle this, but interest is an expense to watch.

The studio division has generated a lot of hits this year. It's not surprising, therefore, that Q4 sales for this segment increased more than 50% to $3.3 billion and over 10% to a little over $11 billion for the full year. Income in the quarter expanded almost 80% to slightly over $1 billion, but the full-year income dropped over 10% to $2.7 billion. Some film weakness from the Twenty-First Century Fox side appears to have dragged down the longer-term number.

Theme parks/consumer products increased sales for both reported frames: 8% to $6.6 billion in Q4 and 6% to $26.2 billion for the fiscal year. Income increased 17% to almost $1.4 during the quarter. For the year, the increase was 11% to $6 billion. Licensing activities, as well as positive performance by resorts and vacation clubs, were cited as drivers. An increase in spending by consumers at the parks helped to balance out expenses (think the new Star Wars attractions) and some challenges in terms of attendance levels.

Media networks were a mixed bag: revenue jumped over 20% to $6.5 billion in Q4 but income dropped 3% to $1.8 billion at the same time. For the year, the revenue increase was 13% to $24.8 billion with a moderate expansion in segment profit of 2% to $7.5 billion. Those nice top-line increases and flat-to-down bottom-line performance were driven by growth in carriage fees, growth in production costs, weakness in advertising, weakness in the ESPN asset, and a smaller amount of sales to outside platforms. A smaller part of Disney's portfolio that I nevertheless tend to notice is the A&E networks, which Disney co-owns with Hearst Communications. Equity income from that investment declined 13% to $150 million; it also declined 1% to $700 million for the full year. I sometimes look at that part of the Disney empire and wonder if it should be sold off and swapped for something else (or even used for debt reduction). I doubt the company would do that given its intent to stay in the linear game (which it needs to do, of course) as well as to have as strong a pipeline as possible to fuel streaming. A&E also gives Disney another market to sell to, as well as a connection to the important older female demographic.

Thoughts On The Quarter

Disney is still about theme parks and movies, but the main story now is D+. By the time this is published, the service will have made its debut and, I imagine, will already have millions of subscribers.

The great thing about the company's new strategy is that the rest of the business can easily drive its growth. The movie division will be a key component. As the company continues to produce blockbusters, people will naturally become interested in subscribing as the movies enter the service's window, and as the window itself becomes altered. I believe Disney will eventually collapse the theatrical window, at least a bit, and get product on faster (to be truly competitive and scale up quickly, the company almost has no choice but to do that...call it strategic exploitation of Hollywood physics). Fox, too, will be part of this, especially once Disney exerts its corporate influence and identifies the best way to produce blockbusters from selected IP. Other, lower-budget stuff will most likely become exclusive to either Hulu or D+, depending on the subject matter/tone. Fox Searchlight is, according to comments from CEO Robert Iger in the earnings call, set to produce original content for Hulu. Eventually, I could see some Searchlight product released in a hybrid manner - i.e., limited theatrical run combined with D+ or Hulu placement.

Another value-added item for D+ is the company's decision to include extra features with some of its films, similar to what happens with physical-disc releases. I haven't seen the service, but from what I've read in some articles on the launch, subscribers can access some deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes features for some of the content. Disney will, hopefully, strive to have supplemental hours for the majority of its movies/episodic, past, present, and future. Duplicating DVD releases on streaming will inspire more subscriptions from die-hard physical collectors. That could sustain another market, as well, for physical re-releases from Disney's vault - so long as the company finds new material to add to future Blu-ray versions of legacy product, the company can continue to serve (and possibly expand) the demographic that demands discs as well as (or in lieu of) streaming.

Disney's digital-direct-to-consumer product is perfectly set up to go beyond the Netflix model (Netflix isn't going away, though; in fact, that company is now motivated to step things up and to engage the theatrical model and other non-streaming initiatives). As content is produced for other platforms, its costs will be amortized in part before reaching D+/Hulu. FX, as an example, can use its ad-supported/carriage-fee linear model to pay for programming that eventually hits Hulu; Disney Channel, XD, Freeform, can do the same. I also foresee the reverse happening: something that begins on D+ migrating over to Freeform, etc. That brings to mind all kinds of promotional opportunities that can amplify the cash-generating potential of content assets. Imagine, for example, if after the first calculus of rapid subscriber growth begins to wane, ABC offers a free preview night of D+, perhaps showcasing the first episode of a new Star Wars series like The Mandalorian and other projects. If Disney decides not to do that until a few years out, it still would hold value (going back to Netflix, I oftentimes picture Stranger Things eventually being syndicated to ad-supported linear once the series finale comes and goes). Of course, exclusivity holds the most value right now: Imagine an exclusive first-look at the next Wars picture, The Rise of Skywalker, on the service.

There has been talk about relative price elasticity in the linear/streaming marketplace. It's true that Disney will win over a lot of subscribers with the $7 price-per-month. The hope is that the company will be able to raise that price within a few years even as the subscriber counts grow. I think Disney will be a winner with that, and what we may see is an increase of consumers turning subscriptions on/off and resonating among different companies. Disney's goal should be to get to what AT&T's (T) HBO charges now, $15 per month, within five-to-seven years. The company will have to hope that the price increase is absorbed by further deterioration of the multi-channel video-programming distribution model.

Going beyond the streaming service, I believe the studio division has a chance of not being as variable as it was in the past. Consider the addition of Fox films: that will add revenue, and under Disney management, the revenue should be enhanced based on the current skill set. Plus, the Avatar films should be significant drivers of value as well. This naturally increases licensing opportunities, which presumably will increase revenue in that business. If variability can be reduced, then the tough comps we're likely to see next year, hopefully, won't be as tough in other similar comparable years once Disney has Fox on the correct track.

Media networks won't exert as much influence over the company as it has in the past if the streaming-service bundle takes off as expected. ESPN is what analysts usually focused on in the past, as well as ABC and cable; now, with the bundling strategy, the company has figured out a way of offsetting ESPN's linear woes and is considering the product to be what ESPN was in the past - potentially the most significant part of the company. It's a paradigm shift in the truest sense of the term. The cable portion of the media division, along with the additional Fox channels, will also aid in the fight against the depreciation of linear via new advertising and fee revenue.

Conclusion

Disney is still a long-term buy. Waiting for pullbacks is a good strategy to use with the stock as well as dollar-cost-averaging.

There are risks, though. Mainly, we don't have any hard early subscription-count numbers yet. Additionally, even if we had them, they wouldn't mean much - we'll have to wait a few quarters to see what the identified mathematical trends turn out to be, and then, we can compare them to the competition, especially to the performance of Netflix in its early days.

Here is a chart of recent price action:

Data by YCharts

Disney has been edging higher over the last twelve months. However, I expect volatility going forward (and possibly not as much growth in the dividend as seen in the past) as we get news headlines about estimates of subscriber counts. There will be an article here about the number of people dissatisfied with the service, an article there about higher than expected sign-ups, articles about churn potential and production costs and so on. I can see the stock overreacting to a lot of information, both good and bad.

Volatility, of course, can be helpful to the long-term investor. For now, Disney is considered expensive by the SA quote system, and obviously, buying today is buying at a high price. It's a bet: investors can wager on a successful streaming service/bundle that offers effective competition against Netflix... or obviously not. Netflix has been valued highly for its approach to streaming/original content: sacrifice free cash flow, embrace debt, wait for the lines to cross on the graph that lead to true value creation. Disney already has a whole system in place to monetize content and generate cash flow before streaming is even considered... theatrical releases, theme parks, exposure to linear cable, etc. I remain bullish on the Disney story, streaming included...

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.