Arguably The Ultimate Retirement Stock Investment Portfolio

Based on historic stock price performance, one of the chosen stocks is currently at an accumulation price point, while the prices of two other stocks are approaching their accumulation points.

The results of my efforts produced a portfolio of nine stocks with an average historical stock price CAGR of 14.3% and dividend yield of 2.3%.

The performance of the chosen stocks were evaluated over various time frames to determine their capital appreciation potential as well as the safety of their dividend payouts.

Utilizing various screeners, I developed a list of low risk, dividend paying stocks that I believe can outperform the S&P 500 over the longer term.

Investment Goal and Objectives

My goal is to develop the ultimate retirement stock investment portfolio that consists of low risk companies with the potential for long term, sustainable capital appreciation and dividend income growth. To accomplish this goal, I created the following objectives:

Annual dividend income no less than 2%.

Annual capital appreciation exceeding the S&P 500 average return of 8%.

This article discusses my evaluation results and I welcome any feedback to further optimize the portfolio.

Investment Criteria

Based on the investment objectives discussed above, I developed the following criteria to screen stocks for my portfolio:

Dividend income criteria:

Minimum 25 year history of paying dividends every year.

Average annual dividend yield of no less than 2% over the last 15 years.

Annual dividend growth rate of at least 5% over the last 10 years.

Estimated annual dividend growth rate of at least 5% for the next 5 years.

Average dividend payout ratio maximum 60% over the last 10 years.

Positive free cash flow yield for at least the last 10 years.

Stock price volatility criteria:

Beta less than 1.2.

Stock price performance no worse than the S&P 500 performance during the great recession measured between October 1, 2007 and February 1, 2009.

Capital appreciation criteria:

Stock price historical compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of at least 10%.

Annual earnings growth rate of 5% plus over the last 10 years.

Estimated annual earnings growth rate of at least 5% for the next 5 years.

Stock price appreciation at least double the performance of the S&P 500 from January 3, 2000 to date.

The results of my screening efforts are discussed below.

Boeing

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company that designs, manufactures, and sells airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, satellites, telecommunications equipment, and missiles.

Source: Mashable India

BA has been paying dividends since 1937 and every year since 1942. The company increased its dividend significantly over the last 8 years from $1.68 to $8.22. The average dividend yield over the last 15 years is 2.3% and the forward yield is 2.3%.

The dividend payout ratio is currently about 39% with an average of 46% over the last decade, but has been as high as 90% in 2009.

BA has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, including dividend payouts, except in 1991, 1992, 1994, 1998, and recently in 2009 when its Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) briefly dipped below 0% as indicated in the chart below. Currently the company has a FCFY of 0.4%.

Source: YCharts

Beta (ALL) for BA has never exceeded 1.1 between 1992 to date. Since hitting a low of 0.66 in 2001, BA’s beta has been increasing to the current high of about 1 indicating that the BA stock price should mirror the volatility of the market in general. During the great recession, though, the stock price performed poorly between October 2007 and February 2009 dropping by 64% compared to -51% for the S&P 500. Despite this setback, the BA stock price has an excellent performance over the last 5 decades as indicated below and made me decide to keep the company in the portfolio.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual BA stock price performances since 1973.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the BA stock price dipped below 0% 16 times with an average of about -25% and worst performance of -64% in 2009.

The BA stock price has appreciated by almost 49,000% versus 2,700% for the S&P 500 from 1972 to date, or at a CAGR of 14.1%.

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the BA stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1962 to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that the BA stock price beat the S&P 500 over every 10 year time frame, except 1962-1972 (-28% vs 47%) and 1992-2002 (52% vs 176%).

Automatic Data Processing

Founded in 1949, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is the United States' largest provider of payroll services serving roughly 740,000 customers.

ADP is a dividend aristocrat and has increased its dividend consistently over the last 44 years. The average dividend yield over the last 15 years is 2.4% and the forward yield is 2%.

The dividend payout ratio has been fairly stable at around 60% over the last decade, except in 2018 when it was 76%.

Since 1991 ADP has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, including dividend payouts as indicated in the Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) chart below. Currently the company has a FCFY of 3.3%.

Source: YCharts

Beta (NYSE:ALL) for ADP has never exceeded 1.1 since 1992 and has trended lower to its current level of 0.84 indicating that ADP is less volatile than the market in general. This theoretical lower volatility held up well during the great recession when the ADP stock price depreciated by 25% versus the 51% drop of the S&P 500 between October 2007 and February 2009. Although the beta is less than 1, the stock price easily outperformed the S&P 500 from 2000 to date, appreciating by 333% versus 118%.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual ADP stock price performances since 1973.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the ADP stock price dipped below 0% 13 times with an average of about -15% and worst performance of -70% in 1974.

The ADP stock price has appreciated by about 13,100% versus 2,700% for the S&P 500 from 1972 to date, or at a CAGR of 11%.

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the ADP stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1980 to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that ADP has beaten the benchmark every 10 year time frame since 1970.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is a diversified global manufacturer of specialized industrial equipment, consumables, and related services, including: automotive OEM, construction products, food equipment, specialty products, test/measurement and electronics, polymers and fluids, and welding.

Source: Illinois Tool Works website

ITW is a dividend aristocrat and has increased its dividend consistently over the last 44 years. The average dividend yield over the last 15 years is 2.1% and the forward yield is 2.4%.

The dividend payout ratio decreased substantially from 64.3% in 2009 to 28% in 2012 before increasing again to 60% in 2018.

Since 1991 ITW has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, including dividend payouts, except in 1993, 1998, 1999, and 2000 when its Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) briefly dipped below 0% as indicated in the chart below. Currently the company has a FCFY of 4.7%.

Source: YCharts

Since 1992, Beta (ALL) for ITW peaked at 1.1 in 1998 and has trended lower to 0.9 in the early 2000s before heading back up to its current level of 1.0 indicating that ADP is is about as volatile as the market in general. The stock price performed better than the S&P 500 during the great recession when ITW depreciated by 41% versus the 51% drop of the benchmark between October 2007 and February 2009. The stock price also easily outperformed the S&P 500 from 2000 to date, appreciating by almost 500% versus 118%.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual ITW stock price performances since 1974.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the ITW stock price dipped below 0% 23 times with an average of about -15% and worst performance of -42% in 2008.

The ITW stock price has appreciated by almost 23,700% versus 2,600% for the S&P 500 from 1973 to date, or at a CAGR of 12.6%.

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the ITW stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1973 to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that the ITW stock price beat the S&P 500 over every 10 year time frame, except between 1973 and 1983 when it lagged the benchmark by only 10% (42% vs 52%).

Hormel Foods

Founded in 1891, Hormel Foods (HRL) is an international manufacturer and marketer of consumer-branded meat and food products, which are sold fresh, frozen, cured, smoked, cooked, and canned. Well-known brand names include: Hormel, Always Tender, Cure 81, SPAM, Dinty Moore, Jennie-O, Mary Kitchen, Little Sizzlers, Chi-Chi's, Kid's Kitchen, and Skippy.

Source: www.greaterbeloitchamber.org

HRL is a dividend aristocrat and has increased its dividend consistently over the last 53 years. The average dividend yield over the last 15 years is 1.9% and the forward yield is 2%.

Although the dividend payout ratio has slowly been increasing from 29% in 2010, it is still a very manageable 41% in 2018.

Hormel has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, including dividend payouts over at least the last 10 years as indicated in the Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) chart below. The FCFY briefly dropped below 0% in 1995, 1996 and 2005. Currently the company has a FCFY of 3.4%.

Source: YCharts

Beta (ALL) for HRL has never exceeded 1 since 1992 and is trending lower from a high of 0.9 in 1996 to 0.43 in 2018 indicating that HRL is significantly less volatile than the market in general. This theoretical lower volatility held up well during the great recession when HRL depreciated by 12% versus the 51% drop of the S&P 500 between October 2007 and February 2009. Although the beta is less than 1, the stock price easily outperformed the S&P from 2000 to date, appreciating by 704% versus 118%.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual HRL stock price performances since 1973.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the HRL stock price dipped below 0% 28 times with an average of about -10% and worst performance of -37% in 2008.

The HRL stock price has appreciated by about 26,500% versus 2,700% for the S&P 500 from 1972 to date, or at a CAGR of 12.6%.

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the HRL stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1981 to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that the HRL stock price underperformed the S&P 500 only between 1991 and 2001 when it appreciated 74% versus 293% for the benchmark.

T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (TROW) is a global investment management organization with $1.1 trillion in assets under management. The company provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

TROW is a dividend aristocrat and has increased its dividend consistently over the last 33 years. The average dividend yield over the last 15 years is 2.1% and the forward yield is 2.5%.

The dividend payout ratio is currently about 38% with an average of 43% over the last decade, but has been as high as 61% in 2009.

T. Rowe Price has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, including dividend payouts as indicated in the Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) chart below. The FCFY has never been negative and is currently 5%.

Source: YCharts

Despite the fact that the stock’s beta has been dropping from 2.2 in 1992, it’s current beta of 1.5 is still higher than my criteria of 1.2 maximum. During the great recession, though, the stock price held up well between October 2007 and February 2009 basically matching the benchmark. This positive performance and its excellent stock price appreciation over the last 3 decades as indicated below, made me decide to keep the company in the portfolio.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual TROW stock price performances since 1987.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the TROW stock price dipped below 0% 15 times with an average of about -20% and worst performance of -59% in 2008.

The TROW stock price has appreciated by almost 15,000% versus 1,200% for the S&P 500 from 1986 to date, or at a CAGR of 16.4%.

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the TROW stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1986 when the company listed, to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that the TROW stock price beat the S&P 500 over every 10 year increment since 1986.

McDonald’s

Founded in 1955, McDonald's (MCD) generates revenue through company-owned restaurants, franchise royalties, and licensing pacts. Restaurants offer a uniform value-priced menu with some regional variations. As of September 2019, there were about 38,300 locations in 120 countries.

Source: McDonald’s website

MCD is a dividend aristocrat and has increased its dividend consistently over the last 43 years. The average dividend yield over the last 15 years is 2.8% and the forward yield is 2.6%.

The dividend payout ratio has increased steadily from 50% in 2009 to 74% in 2015 before decreasing to 61% in 2018.

MCD has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, including dividend payouts, except in 1991 when its Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) dipped below 0% as indicated in the chart below. Currently the company has a FCFY of 3.5%.

Source: YCharts

Beta (ALL) for MCD has never exceeded 1.1 since 1992 and has trended lower to its current level of 0.7 indicating that MCD is significantly less volatile than the market in general. This theoretical lower volatility held up well during the great recession when the MCD stock price depreciated by 3% versus the 51% drop of the S&P 500 between October 2007 and February 2009. Although the beta is less than 1, the stock price easily outperformed the S&P 500 from 2000 to date, appreciating by 415% versus 118%.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual MCD stock price performances since 1973.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the MCD stock price dipped below 0% 14 times with an average of about -15% and worst performance of -69% in 1974.

The MCD stock price has appreciated by 13,600% versus 2,700% for the S&P 500 from 1972 to date, or at a CAGR of 11%.

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the MCD stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1970 to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that MCD has beaten the benchmark every 10 year time frame since 1970.

WD-40 Company

Founded in 1953, the WD-40 Company (WDFC) manufactures and sells lubricants and cleaning products, including the WD-40 signature brand aerosol spray lubricant as well as degreasers, rust removers, and bicycle maintenance products. Cleaning products include toilet cleaners, carpet stain removers and deodorizers, and heavy-duty hand soaps used to clean grease.

Source: WD-40 Company website

WDFC is currently not a dividend aristocrat, but has been paying a dividend every year since 1985 and their dividend payout has been growing from 2004 to date. The average dividend yield over the last 15 years is 2.5% and the forward yield is 1.3%.

The dividend payout ratio has been fairly consistent around 50% over the last decade.

Since 1990 WDFC has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, including dividend payouts, except for the first quarter in 2000 when its Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) briefly dipped below 0% as indicated in the chart below. Currently the company has a FCFY of 2%.

Source: YCharts

Since 1992, Beta (ALL) for WDFC peaked at 0.7 in 2000 before trending lower to 0.5 in 2002. It’s been hovering between 0.5 and 0.6 from 2002 to date indicating that WDFC is significantly less volatile than the market in general. The stock price performed better than the S&P 500 during the great recession when WDFC depreciated by 32% versus the 51% drop of the benchmark between October 2007 and February 2009. The stock price also easily outperformed the S&P 500 from 2000 to date, appreciating by almost 505% versus 118%.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual WDFC stock price performances since 1974.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the WDFC stock price dipped below 0% 24 times with an average of about -25% and worst performance of -59% in 1974.

The WDFC stock price has appreciated by about 8,400% versus 2,500% for the S&P 500 from 1973 to date, or at a CAGR of 10%.

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the WDFC stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1973 to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that the WDFC stock price beat the S&P 500 over every 10 year time frame, except 1983-1993 (81% vs 169%) and 1993-2003 (12% vs 116%).

The Home Depot

The Home Depot (HD) is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating almost 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Source: The Home Depot website

HD is currently not a dividend aristocrat, but has been paying a dividend every year since 1987. The dividend has been growing uninterruptedly from 1987, except in 2008 and 2009 when it was held the same. The average dividend yield over the last 15 years is 2.2% and the forward yield is 2.3%.

Over the last decade, the dividend payout ratio has varied between 40% and 50%, except in 2009 when it was 66%.

HD has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, including dividend payouts since 2001 as indicated in the Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) chart below. Currently the company has a FCFY of 4.2%.

Source: YCharts

Beta (ALL) for HD was as high as 1.5 in 1992 before dropping to 0.9 in 1998. Since then it’s been trending higher and has consolidated around 1 since 2010. Currently HD’s Beta (ALL) is at 1.1 indicating that the stock price is a little more volatile than the market in general. The stock price performed better than the S&P 500 during the great recession when HD depreciated by 38% versus the 51% drop of the benchmark between October 2007 and February 2009. The stock price also easily outperformed the S&P 500 from 2000 to date, appreciating by almost 317% versus 118%.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual HD stock price performances since 1982.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the HD stock price dipped below 0% 13 times with an average of about -20% and worst performance of -60% in 2003.

The HD stock price has appreciated by more than 1,000,000% versus 2,500% for the S&P 500 from 1981 to date, or at a CAGR of 28%. Yes, that’s no printing error - a whopping 1 million percent!

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the HD stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1982 to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that the HD stock price beat the S&P 500 over every 10 year time frame, except between 2002 and 2012 when it lagged the benchmark by 31% (-9% vs 23%).

General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics (GD) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs and manufactures from Gulfstream business jets and combat vehicles to nuclear-powered submarines and communications systems.

Source: General Dynamics website

GD is a dividend aristocrat that paid its first dividend in 1979 and has increased it consistently over the last 25 years. The average dividend yield over the last 15 years is 2.0% and the forward yield is 2.2%.

GD’s dividend payout ratio has ranged between 24% and 40% over the last decade.

Since 1991 GD has been generating sufficient cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations, except in 1993, 1994, and 1998 when its Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) dipped below 0% as indicated in the chart below. Currently the company has a FCFY of 3.4%.

Source: YCharts

The Beta (ALL) for GD has been trending upwards since 1992 to its current high of 0.85 that indicates the stock price is a little less volatile than the market in general. The stock price performed better than the S&P 500 during the great recession when GD depreciated by 40% versus the 51% drop of the benchmark between October 2007 and February 2009. The stock price also easily outperformed the S&P 500 from 2000 to date, appreciating by almost 529% versus 118%.

Source: YCharts

The following chart illustrates the annual GD stock price performances since 1973.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that the GD stock price dipped below 0% 20 times with an average of about -25% and worst performance of -65% in 1990.

The GD stock price has appreciated by more than 34,000% versus 2,700% for the S&P 500 from 1972 to date, or at a CAGR of 13.2%.

Source: YCharts

The following charts compare the GD stock price performance with the S&P 500 in 10 year increments starting in 1977 to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The charts indicate that the GD stock price beat the S&P 500 over every 10 year time frame, except between 1987 and 1997 when it lagged the benchmark by 99% (79% vs 178%).

Summary and Conclusions

The companies that were chosen for my retirement portfolio have sustainable business models with wide moats that have been proven for at least 20 years. The screening criteria and results are summarized in the following tables.

Dividend income criteria:

Ticker Company Name #Years(1) Avg DY(2) DPS Growth(3) Est DPS Growth(4) Payout Ratio(5) FCFY(6) HRL Hormel Foods Corp 53 1.9% 15.5% 9.0% 35.3% 3.4% TROW T. Rowe Price Group Inc 32 2.1% 11.5% 9.0% 42.8% 5.0% BA Boeing Co 77 2.3% 14.5% 16.5% 46.3% 0.4% HD Home Depot Inc 32 2.2% 15.5% 14.5% 45.1% 4.2% MCD Mcdonald's Corp 43 2.8% 11.0% 8.5% 57.6% 3.5% WDFC WD-40 Company 34 2.5% 7.0% 7.0% 48.5% 2.0% ADP Automatic Data Processing 44 2.4% 9.5% 12.5% 60.1% 3.3% ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. 44 2.1% 12.5% 12.0% 42.3% 4.7% GD General Dynamics Corporation 27 2.0% 11.5% 6.0% 30.0% 3.4% AVERAGE 43 2.3% 12.1% 10.6% 45.3% 3.3%

Notes:

(1) Number of years of consecutive dividend payments.

(2) Avg DY = Average dividend yield from 2003 to date. Source: Valueline

(3) DPS Growth = dividend per share growth over the last 10 years. Source: Valueline

(4) Est DPS Growth = dividend per share growth estimate from 2016/18 to 2022/24. Source: Valueline

(5) Average annual payout ratio from 2009 to date. Source: Morningstar

(6) FCFY = Free Cash Flow Yield currently. Source: YCharts

Capital appreciation criteria:

Ticker Company Name CAGR(1) EPS Growth(2) Est EPS Growth(3) 2000 Delta(4) HRL Hormel Foods Corp 12.6% 12.5% 9.0% 586% TROW T. Rowe Price Group Inc 16.4% 11.5% 10.0% 1719% BA Boeing Co 14.1% 12.5% 15.5% 567% HD Home Depot Inc 28.0% 13.5% 9.0% 199% MCD Mcdonald's Corp 11.0% 8.5% 8.5% 297% WDFC WD-40 Company 10.0% 8.5% 9.5% 892% ADP Automatic Data Processing 11.0% 7.0% 13.5% 215% ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. 12.6% 7.0% 9.0% 381% GD General Dynamics Corporation 13.2% 7.0% 6.0% 529% AVERAGE 14.3% 9.8% 10.0% 598%

Notes:

(1) CAGR = compound annual growth rate of the stock price. (See above for time frame for each stock.)

(2) EPS Growth = earnings per share growth over the last 10 years. Source: Valueline

(3) Est EPS Growth = earnings per share growth estimate from 2016/18 to 2022/24. Source: Valueline

(4) 2000 Delta = difference between the S&P 500 appreciation (118%) and the specific stock's appreciation from January 3, 2000 to October 1, 2019.

Stock price volatility criteria:

Ticker Company Name Beta (ALL) (1) Recession Delta (2) HRL Hormel Foods Corp 0.4 39% TROW T. Rowe Price Group Inc 1.5 -3% BA Boeing Co 1.0 -13% HD Home Depot Inc 1.1 13% MCD Mcdonald's Corp 0.7 48% WDFC WD-40 Company 0.6 19% ADP Automatic Data Processing 0.8 26% ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. 1.0 10% GD General Dynamics Corporation 0.8 11% AVERAGE 0.9 17%

Notes:

(1) Beta (ALL) = Beta for the stock from 1992 to date. Source: YCharts

(2) Recession Delta = difference between the S&P 500 depreciation (-51%) and the specific stock's depreciation from October 1, 2007 to February 1, 2009.

With an average historic CAGR of 14.3%, DY of 2.3% and beta of 0.9, this may just be the ultimate retirement stock investment portfolio.

The intent is to accumulate the chosen stocks at equal weighting when their prices fall below the average drops as discussed above and summarized in the following table.

Ticker Company Name Avg Stock Price Drop (1) Delta 52W High (2) HRL Hormel Foods Corp -10% -10% TROW T. Rowe Price Group Inc -20% -1% BA Boeing Co -25% -19% HD Home Depot Inc -20% -2% MCD Mcdonald's Corp -15% -13% WDFC WD-40 Company -25% -2% ADP Automatic Data Processing -15% -5% ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. -15% -3% GD General Dynamics Corporation -25% -4%

Notes:

(1) Avg Stock Price Drop = Average drop of the stock price when it dipped below 0% since 1973. Source: YCharts

(2) Delta 52W High = Difference between the current stock price and the 52 week high price.

The table indicates that HRL is at the accumulation price point and MCD as well as BA are approaching their points. One of the potentially best strategies to accumulate MCD and BA maybe to sell put options at strike prices that are 15% and 25% below their respective 52 week highs. This strategy pays you for waiting until the stocks reach their accumulation price points.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, ADP, MCD, WDFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.