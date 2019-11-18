Gold Miners Fundamentals: Q3 2019

We're now more than 90% through the Q3 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and we haven't seen much improvement from where we sat a little over two weeks ago. With nearly all of the bigger names have reported, we saw only 40% of gold miners (GOAU) manage to beat their earnings estimates and less than 30% of gold miners beating their sales estimates. These figures are down from 85% beating earnings estimates last quarter, and 82% beating sales estimates. While we have seen solid sales growth year-over-year, it's about the minimum we would expect given that the 20%+ jump in precious metals price in the same period. There are a few stand-out names that managed to smash their estimates and report exceptional results, but there have been many more disappointments than successes. This lackluster Q3 earnings season is likely part of the reason the Gold Miners Index hasn't gained back much ground since its recent correction.

As we can see in the above summary of the Q3 earnings season, results haven't been overly impressed. While sales growth has grown just over 25% year-over-year, this is roughly line with the gain in precious metals price over the past year. The good news is that we did see an acceleration in sales growth from 8.92% to 25.44% on a sequential basis, and this was directly tied to higher selling prices for metals since Q2. However, the most crucial measure of how the gold miners are performing in the above table is the sales surprise, and we didn't see much traction here at all. Barely one-fourth of companies managed to beat their revenue estimates, and the average company missed its revenue estimates by (-) 2.82%. This means that on average if analysts were expecting $100 million in sales for the quarter, the average gold miner was coming in at $97.2~ million. This isn't a disastrous miss by any means, but it's certainly not encouraging.

Fortunately, there were some bright spots, with Franco Nevada Gold (FNV), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), Golden Star Resources (GSS), and Equinox Gold (OTC:EQX) all beating estimates by 1% or more. The star performer among this category was Franco Nevada Gold, beating estimates by a massive 5.08%. The company managed to put up revenue of $235.1 million, translating to a growth rate of 38% year-over-year. This has pushed the company's revenue growth rate back into an uptrend and is a massive sequential acceleration from the prior quarter's year-over-year growth of 6%.

Moving over to the biggest losers in the sales surprise category for gold miners, we had Pretium Resources (PVG) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR). Pretium Resources managed to miss revenue estimates by 17%, with revenue Q3 missed of $132.7 million vs. projections of $159.9 million. Meanwhile, Osisko Gold Royalties also saw a massive miss, with revenue coming in at C$109.2 million vs. estimates of C$137~ million. Pretium's disastrous miss was tied to a weak quarter at their Brucejack Mine in British Columbia, with the company underestimating the time it would take to develop sufficient stops to ramp up production. Based on this, the company's guidance was dropped by 15% at the mid-point to 340,000 to 350,000 ounces of annual production, after they very confidently reiterated that guidance in the Q2 call. As for Osisko Gold Royalties, some of the softness in revenues was tied to the weak diamond prices at the Renard Mine for the quarter, with sales down 2% from last year's figures.

If we take at the top 3 winners among the group across all metrics, the stand-outs are Kirkland Lake Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines, and Franco Nevada Gold. These three managed to beat on every single parameter, and all of them have robust earnings per share growth expected for FY-2019. As we can see below, all three companies beat earnings and sales estimates, have high double-digit EPS growth, and are seeing an acceleration in sales growth on a sequential basis. The average company in the group has projected annual earnings per share growth of 114% year-over-year, with this mostly skewed by Agnico Eagle's massive 216% projected growth in EPS for FY-2019.

As we can see in the below chart, Agnico Eagle's annual EPS is expected to climb from $0.31 in FY-2018 to $0.87 in FY-2019, and analysts are expecting another nearly triple-digit gain in FY-2020. FY-2020 estimates are currently sitting at $1.72, and climbing since the company's strong report.

Moving over to the top 3 losers in the group, they are pretty easy to pick out. The three US-listed gold names with the weakest fundamentals continue to be McEwen Mining (MUX), Alio Gold (ALO), and New Gold (NGD), with all three having all-in sustaining costs 15% or higher above the industry average of $990/oz for Q3. The average all-in sustaining costs per ounce for the three names is $1,223.67. The highest cost name among the three is Alio Gold, with all-in sustaining costs for the first nine months of the year coming in at $1,314/oz. The company's Florida Canyon continues to see disappointing operating results due to an older fleet of equipment at the mine that was finally replaced just recently.

(Source: Author's Table)

Not surprisingly, none of these companies are expected to grow earnings per share for FY-2019, and two of the three missed earnings estimates. While McEwen Mining and New Gold saw sales growth year-over-year of 22% and 14%, respectively, this is the minimum we'd expect with precious metals prices up 20% since Q3 2018. It should be no surprise that this group is massively underperforming the sector, with an average year-to-date return of (-) 9.5% for the group. This pales significantly in comparison to the double-digit year to date return for the Gold Miners Index. I continue to see all of these names as Avoids, and the least attractive ways to play for a potential new bull market in the precious metals sector.

If we take a look at all-in sustaining costs for all gold producers listed on Canadian and US exchanges, we can get a glimpse into which are the most and least attractive. I have color-coded the companies with a legend on the right side of the table for slight cost leaders, significant cost leaders, minor cost losers, and significant cost losers. Significant lost leaders are defined as those with costs 20% or more below the industry average of $990/oz, while significant cost losers are defined as those with costs 20% or more above the industry average.

Taking a look at the list, the top five leaders on a cost basis are Kirkland Lake Gold at $584/oz, K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF) at $638/oz, Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) at $677/oz, Alacer Gold at $714/oz, and Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) at $738/oz. Meanwhile, there are several cost losers, but the stand-outs with the worst costs are Avesoro Resources (OTC:ARSMF) at $1,431/oz, Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF) at $1,465/oz, Jaguar Mining (OTC:JAGGF) at $1,393/oz, Alio Gold (ALO) at $1,314/oz, and RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF) at $1,268/oz. I continue to see all of these names as Avoids as they are not insulated with sufficient margins if we do see weakness in precious metals going forward. Many investors argue against my decision to focus on high-margin companies vs. low margin ones, as apparently low-margin producers are more attractive in a bull market. While it's an interesting theory, the performance numbers speak for themselves. The average performance in the cost-leader group year-to-date is 87.2%, while the average performance in the cost-loser group year-to-date is (-) 36.2%. Theories are great, but they're not much use if they don't hold any empirical weight. If the goal is to see portfolio returns below the market and the Gold Miners Index, the cost losers are your golden ticket to achieving that.

To summarize, it has been a relatively disappointing Q3 earnings season for the miners, but that doesn't mean that there aren't stand-outs performing exceptionally well in the group. The key is digging in to find the companies under-promising and over-delivering, and taking out one's black book for the ones constantly over-promising, and under-delivering. I continue to remain underweight miners as a whole, but remain long Franco Nevada Gold from my purchases between $90.25 and $91.20 in late September. Despite lower prices on the cost-losers, I continue to see them all as Avoids and see them as terrible ways to play the sector. Just as it generally doesn't pay to bet on the worst hockey teams night after night and hope they change their stripes, betting on the worst companies in the gold sector isn't a very fruitful endeavor either.

