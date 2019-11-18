Tencent Faces Growing Pains

Tencent’s Q3 results further reinforces our bearish view on the stock given the company’s deteriorating fundamental with the gaming division facing a flattening innovation curve, a weak advertising segment due to a combination of soft macro and competition from Bytedance, and the maturity of the payment segment where limited merchant penetration upside and established consumption habit are capping this segment’s near and medium-term outlook. We reiterate our bearish view on the stock and our US$36 / HK285 target.

The bottom line: The music is slowing and the good times are about to end for Tencent due to the maturity of the Chinese internet market. No longer can Tencent simply ride on the rising internet user base to grow its gaming, ad, and payment business. In a maturing market, the gaming division needs to create original and hit IP to attract an increasingly demanding and selective gamer group; the media and advertising business units need to find a better solution to address the competitive pressure from Bytedance as engagement shift away from Wechat Moments to TikTok; WeChat Pay and FiT (Tencent’s Fintech business group) need to find a solution to collaborate rather than compete against one another to better cross-sell high-margin lending, wealth, insurance and equity brokerage products instead of relying on the thin-margin payment business where transaction volume has been decelerating over the past several quarters. Unless these issues can be addressed, our bearish view on Tencent remains as such.

Q3 revenue of RMB97.2bn (+21% y/y) missed consensus by almost RMB1bn while non-GAAP EPS of RMB2.55 was largely in-line thanks to marginal cost saving on sales and marketing. Maturity risk, competitive pressure, and innovation challenges were all evident when we look across the key segments.

We are counter-consensus on Tencent and expect the stock to de-rate in the near-term as sell-side analysts bring down their estimates following the print.

Lack of hit IP remains a challenge for gaming

Total online games revenue grew 11% YoY to RMB28.6bn driven by 25% growth in mobile games while PC game remains in a conundrum with a 7% YoY decrease.

The strength in the mobile game was largely due to PUBG Mobile (or Peacekeeper Elite in China) and DAU stabilization in HoK. Although PUBG Mobile doubled its MAU YoY and that Call of Duty Mobile, which Tencent co-developed with Activision (ATVI) saw 100mn download within a month following the launch, we think it is important to remind investors that neither MAU nor download equate to revenue. MAU for PUBG Mobile is a meaningless metric, in our view, given that in-game purchase does not have material impact on the gaming experience for mobile (One of our team members is a top 1% PUBG PC player in the North America server so we think we have some idea on what we are talking about here). That said, purchasing and not purchasing in-game skin makes no difference to the game experience. Having millions more non-paying MAUs (which we believe is the case with PUBG Mobile) is a meaningless metric because we are ultimately focused on revenue.

The same logic can be applied to CoD Mobile. The total download figure is impressive but we are more concerned about the net download (gross download minus uninstall). Without the net figure, we prefer to curb our enthusiasm. Based on App Annie data, CoD Mobile ranking is starting to fall and we could see the novelty effect continue to fade as gamers transition to other games.

A final point on PUBG that we think is worth pointing out to the investors. The success of PUBG Mobile was partially driven by the high PC requirement of PUBG PC in which not many casual gamers can afford a high-end gaming laptop. This has all changed with the introduction of PUBG Lite for PC, which our top 1% PUBG team member has pointed out that the gameplay is just as good as the actual PC version while running smoothly on an IBM ThinkPad.

We believe PUBG Lite could potentially attract mobile users away given anyone with a low-spec laptop can enjoy the PC version, and this could gradually erode PUBG Mobile’s MAU, engagement as well as monetization potential.

Finally, Tencent’s PC game continues to face a lack of hit games and this is particularly a concern when DnF, one of its biggest revenue generators within the PC segment, is showing signs of maturity when content updates no longer attract users time spend and engagement.

Ad facing macro and competitive pressure

Online ad revenue of RMB18.4bn was driven largely by a 23% growth in the social ads. Weixin Moment ad grew on more inventory and the higher impression.

Media ad revenue decline of 17% was worse than the consensus expectation of 10-15% decline and it is evident that TikTok is likely the culprit and taking ad share while we also acknowledge that regulatory environment and lack of hit content also played a role.

Although WeChat Moments ad is a place to cheer, we are concerned about WeChat’s ability to execute on proper advertising. We note that recently a WeChat Moment ad that was designed for Audi was shown with an Infiniti logo.

Source: WeChat

This is a huge embarrassment for WeChat and we believe it could cost them a working relationship with brands and undermines WeChat’s image as the go-to place for advertising.

Payment will not be the lifesaver

Total fintech and business service revenue grew 36% YoY. When we net out the cloud segment, we estimate that the payment business only grew at a low 30% YoY. We expect total payment revenue to grow around 30% for 2019 and 26% for 2020 as merchant penetration has largely peaked and consumption habit has remained stable.

The consensus appears to be betting on higher transaction volume and higher merchant discount rate to drive future revenue but we believe this is flawed for several reasons:

First, higher transaction volume is unlikely to materialize as user consumption habit within China is stagnant. Recent promotion in August to drive payment usage saw a little uptick on payment volume, suggesting that consumer habit is largely set. Unless Tencent expands its overseas payment business, the volume is unlikely to see an acceleration.

Second, the MDR of 0.6% is unlikely to see material upside given the competitive dynamic with Ant which often set a lower MDR to draw merchants. Given that Ant has the more profitable lending and wealth business to support its thin-margin payment business, it can afford aggressive pricing to keep Tencent in check. That said, we do not expect the competitive environment to become rational and there is little upside to MDR.

In short, we remain bearish on Tencent and believe that investors should rotate out of the domestic-focused internet company such as Tencent and Alibaba (BABA), which we believe has a higher chance of becoming a global player.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.