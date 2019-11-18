McDermott: Divestiture Progress And News Is Much Needed

The situation has rapidly deteriorated with few options remaining to avoid an even more painful outcome, unless divestitures bring much needed relief.

McDermott (MDR) cannot catch a break with shares having fallen sharply below the $1 mark amidst lingering concerns about bankruptcy or other sort of restructuring of the company.

Much of this has to do with a combination of unprofitable business, cost project overruns and the debt incurred following the combination with Chicago Bridge & Iron Company in 2018. This deal could easily turn out to be the nail in the coffin for the company, although swift divestment actions perhaps have a small opportunity to turn the tide.

The Numbers

For the year of 2018 the new combination reported sales of $6.70 billion on which GAAP operating losses of $2.26 billion were reported. Adjusted for cost overruns, amortization charges and other items, the company reported a modest operating profit of $152 million. Even using this adjusted earnings metric, the company was losing money on the absolute bottom line as a result of expensive interest expenses incurred.

For the year of 2019, the company guided for sales of $9.5-$10.5 billion on which operating income was seen at $725-$775 million, for operating margins equal to 7-8% of sales. With interest expenses seen at $380 million, adjusted net earnings were seen at $250-$275 million, for earnings of $1.40-$1.50 per share amidst a share count of 187 million. Such numbers could only be achieved if adjusted EBITDA would come in around $1.04-$1.10 billion.

Such improvements were much necessary as the company torched along a gross debt load of $3.43 billion, while it held just $520 million in unrestricted cash, for a net debt load of $2.9 billion. If the 2019 guidance would be achieved, at least in terms of the expected EBITDA contribution, leverage ratios would come in around 2.7 times.

With shares trading at $9 at the start of the year, a forward earnings multiple of 6 times shows that investors were not really buying the guidance yet as this is a business with a very high cyclical component and real risks in terms of execution.

2019 Trends

In April the company reported first quarter revenues of $2.21 billion on which a GAAP loss of $70 million was reported, with essentially a break-even result on an adjusted basis. The company reiterated the full year sales guidance, although adjusted operating profits were now seen down to $660 million, yet shares kept on trading around $8 per share. This came as no big disappointments were reported and the book-to-bill ratio had been quite strong.

The second quarter results, which were revealed in July, triggered a fierce sell-off from $10 to $5 as the full year sales guidance was cut to $9.5 billion. Worse, operating earnings were seen at just $220 million, although adjusted operating profits were still seen at $470 million.

Shares fell again from $6 to $1.5 in September as the company outlined that it was pursuing strategic alternatives. Shares jumped to $2 just two days later as the company announced that it was exploring strategic alternatives of its Lummus Technology business at a valuation in excess of $2.5 billion. Such a sale came on top of the ongoing sales efforts to sell the pipe fabrication business although at a price far below the billion mark which had been mentioned before.

Another month later, that is toward the end of October, a new financing package was announced, briefly causing a short squeeze to $3 per share. When the dust settled, investors realized that the message was not as good as it looked as the $1.7 billion package came at a hefty price in terms of interest rates and other restrictions, among others.

On November 4 the third quarter results were released and while $2.1 billion in revenues still look solid, the company is now reporting adjusted operating losses. Net debt is now seen around $3.5 billion as asset sales are desperately needed, with the company actually reporting adjusted EBITDA losses for the third quarter as well. Furthermore, the CFO of the company left the firm a day later, and reports surfaced that payments on construction of the headquarters are delayed, only adding to the panic selling.

What Now?

With a market value around $100 million it is very clear that equity of McDermott is already a call option on the fortunes of the company after an ill-advised merger less than two years ago, with the debt load killing equity holders at the current moment. That said, the rumored Lummus proceeds of $2.5 billion look very compelling given the current face value of the enterprise at around $3.6 billion, with the market value actually being far less as the bonds are trading at a steep discount as well.

The real opportunity is of course to raise cash through asset sales at somewhat acceptable prices and use these proceeds to buy big deeply discounted bonds, creating real leverage on the dollars being employed. The trouble is of course that bidders know that the company is not in a great spot to ask top prices for the Lummus asset and shareholders should pray for a competitive bidding process.

Note that the situation remains highly complicated with the new senior financing packaging having priority over regular bondholders, let alone equity holders of course. Nonetheless, expectations are very low and the pressure is high, although the organic cash burn is rather high as well. A divestiture at a good price and end of poor legacy projects could and should be the help for McDermott, although quite honestly the situation is very severe. This applies to equity holders as well as the owners of the bonds.

Given all above, shares remain nothing but a sheer gamble on the potential sale of divisions at acceptable prices and the options which originate following such divestments. For now the road to restructuring or bankruptcy remains the most foreseeable future, very unfortunately.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.