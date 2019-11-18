Market Diagnoses Collegium's Opportunity

Prior to Collegium Pharmaceutical’s (COLL) Q3 earnings report, most people wouldn’t classify 2019 as a breakthrough year for the company. Collegium has made significant headway towards hitting its 2019 goals and is now positioned to be one of the leaders in responsible pain management. Most notably is the company’s continued formulary wins including numerous exclusive formulary positions for Xtampza ER. This news was recently announced in the company’s Q3 earnings report and the market reacted positively with the share price rising almost 50% in the subsequent trading days (Figure 1). It looks as if the market has finally recognized Collegium's pending prosperity and is starting to pile in.

Figure 1: COLL Daily (Source: Trendspider)

I intend to review Collegium’s Q3 earnings and the stock’s current valuations. In addition, I discuss why I think Collegium is going to be one of the leaders in pain management and why investors should keep an eye on COLL. Finally, I reveal my plans to upgrade my undersized COLL position in the coming months.

Q3 Results

Collegium had an encouraging quarter with $72.9M in net revenue. Xtampza ER pulled in $26.5M, which was a 56% increase over Q3 of 2018. This was driven by strong script growth that was up 44% over Q3 of 2018. This script growth was a result of 13 new exclusive ER oxycodone payer wins, which covers about 11M lives.

In the third quarter, Xtampza ER hit all-time highs for total scripts market share and the number of prescribers. Scripts grew 3% quarter-over-quarter to 120,409. Xtampza ER now has 18% of the ER oxycodone market with 13,550 prescribers. Collegium anticipates Xtampza ER to grow in the fourth quarter at a comparable rate to the third quarter.

Collegium’s cash position increased by $5.1M to $153.8M compared to the prior quarter. Collegium expects the full-year Xtampza revenue to be $95M to $105M. As for OpEx, the company is anticipating a total of $125M to $135M for 2019.

Collegium also reminded investors about their involvement in opioid litigation. At this time, Collegium is named in 26 of the 2,600+ lawsuits against manufacturers, distributors, and others concerning prescription opioids.

Formulary Wins

Collegium believes that Xtampza ER is working its way to becoming the #1 prescribed ER oxycodone. The company has taken a huge step in the direction of accomplishing that goal by locking in additional exclusive ER oxycodone formulary wins that cover over 35M lives that will start January 1st, 2020. This is in addition to the existing formulary wins that cover 11M lives. Collegium is dedicated to becoming the “leader in responsible pain management” and is expecting to be the “branded market leader no later than 2023.”

Is #1 Possible?

I believe Collegium can become the number 1 name in the ER branded market. The primary reason is how payers and prescribers view Xtampza ER over the OxyContin. According to Collegium, 51% of prescribers intend to increase their utilization of Xtampza ER and 60% intend to decrease their prescribing of OxyContin. The opioid crisis has hurt most of the opioid manufacturers, but Collegium is stepping in with an abuse-deterrent alternative to fill the void. Pain management and the need for opioids is not going away, so the market will need a fresh name that doesn’t carry the stigma associated with previous options. As a result, I expect the need for Xtampza ER to only increase in the coming years.

Not only does Collegium have a great product but the recent formulary wins are an indication that the company and its commercial team are more than competent to bring Xtampza ER to the top. The company’s market access team has made remarkable advancements in converting the payer landscape and locking new exclusive ER oxycodone formulary wins for 2020. Out of the approximately $187M commercially insured lives within the U.S., the company will have exclusive access to $73M in 2020. According to the company, these formulary wins puts Xtampza ER ahead of OxyContin in terms of market access.

The company has the right product, the right team, at an opportune time. Collegium's product is an extended-release, abuse-deterrent alternative that is being promoted by a company that is attempting to be the market leader through ethical marketing. With more exclusive formulary positions, Collegium can leverage that advantage that could lead to rapid revenue growth in the coming quarters and years.

Is COLL Now Overvalued?

Despite the recent spike in the share price, I believe COLL is still undervalued for its current state and is severely undervalued considering its recent news. Wall Street analysts have estimated that Collegium will report ~$295M in revenue for 2019, which is a price-to-sales of approximately 2x (Figure 2). The healthcare sector’s current average price-to-sales is about 5x, so COLL is still discounted for its 2019 projections.

Figure 2: COLL Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

That number should only increase in the coming years, as the company starts to leverage the new exclusive formulary wins. The Street expects the company to show steady revenue for the next 4 years, so the valuation should improve in the coming years. What is more, I haven’t seen any analyst upgrades since the earnings report, so I expect the numbers in figure 2 to improve in the coming weeks and months.

The steady revenue growth should translate into an improved EPS. Street analysts expect the company to start recording a positive annual EPS for 2019 and that number to only improve for the next six years (Figure 3).

Figure 3: COLL Annual EPS Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Considering the points above, I still think COLL is undervalued for its current performance and is extremely undervalued compared to its forward projections. In fact, if we use the sector’s price-to-sales multiple of 5x with COLL’s estimated 2024 revenue estimate of ~$436M, we would get a share price of ~$65. I know that might seem a bit rosy when looking at the current share price, but I believe it is fair considering the potential growth and pending positive earnings for 2019.

Leading Downside Risk

The opioid litigation headlines appear to be weighing down the stock, and the prospects for opioids aren’t as enticing as they used to be. Despite entering the opioid space in 2016, it is possible the company will still be involved in multiple lawsuits which could be costly and will bring negative headlines. This might may not hinder the company’s performance but it could keep a lid on the share price until these are all settled.

Conclusion

Collegium continues to show its ability to maximize its product portfolio while limiting its costs. Strong revenue growth and positive earnings for a small-cap pharmaceutical company are not common. Once the company demonstrates their ability to capitalize on their recent formulary wins, I expect the Street and investors to recognize Collegium’s long-term potential and see the stock as a buy.

What’s My Plan? I initiated a COLL position at the beginning of August, and have only added a small amount since then. Regrettably, I am going to hold off on adding for the remainder of 2019. I will look to add to my position in early Q1. If the company does record a positive EPS in its 10-K, I will go full-size and will hold for at least three years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COLL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.