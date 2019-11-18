FX Weekly: Mind The Positive Surprise In Inflation In 2020

The importance of the 2020 US election would force Trump to pass on the trade war to focus on his campaign, which could lead to lower uncertainty next year.

Macro News

Global: We saw last week that Chinese economic data continues to disappoint, with retail sales and fixed-asset investment growth rising at their lowest pace since 2003 and 1998, respectively, adding pressure on non-performing loans. China has the world’s biggest financial system, estimated at around USD 40 trillion, which has been under pressure in recent years. We saw over the weekend that key private shareholders from Harbin Bank, one of the biggest financial businesses in the northeast with CNY 620bn in assets, have been replaced by government investors. As a response to the persistent downward pressure on the economy, China cut its 7-day reverse repo rate by 5bps to 2.5% for the first time since 2015.

According to the IIF, global debt is set to reach $255tr in 2019, up $12tr from December 2018 and corresponding to 330% of the world’s GDP. Figure 1 (left frame) shows the total debt breakdown, which has roughly tripled in the past 20 years. In addition, a significant amount of emerging markets have been borrowing debt in foreign currencies (last year BIS estimated that the total stock of USD-denominated debt of non-banks outside of the US stood at $11.4tr) and have been vulnerable to the 7-year USD rally.

US: The trend on equities continues with the S&P 500 breaking above 3,100 and the US 10Y trading slightly below 1.9%. One striking observation though was the collapse in real growth expectations. GDPNow model forecasts real growth to slow down to 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019, far below the 1.8% Blue Chip consensus.

Euro: Germany surprised participants and narrowly avoided a recession in the third quarter as GDP rose by 0.1%. Leading indicators in the Euro area such as the ZEW or IFO surveys are still showing the economic weakness to persist through 2020, however a sudden ease in tensions related to the trade war dispute could significantly reverse the negative trend on fundamentals. Europe is very vulnerable to the trade war as its gross exports represent 44% of the economic area’s GDP (vs. 20% for China and 12% for the US). The importance of the 2020 US election would force Trump to pass on the trade war to focus on his campaign and therefore could give a little boost to European assets. The Euro Stoxx 50 is up nearly 30% this year, currently trading at 3,700, its highest level since November 2011 and at the high of its post-crisis 2,675–3,840 range.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, IIF

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net short specs on US Treasuries decreased slightly by 66.6K to 921K contracts in the week ending November 12th as US yields have been moving sideways in the past month with the 10Y oscillating around 1.8%. Even though we could easily see the US 10Y retesting higher lows (ST support at 1.67%), as we are approaching the year-end, the trend on long-term yields looks slightly bullish, which should increase the contracts in net shorts.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EURUSD: The euro still remains weak in this strong US dollar environment. EURUSD has struggled to break through its ST resistance at 1.1175, which corresponds to the 200D SMA and the 61.8% Fibo of the 1.0340-1.2550 range. Strong support on the downside stands at 1.08, hence we would try to buy the pair on dips if it reaches that level in the near term.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

GBPUSD: Cable has been oscillating around 1.29 in the past month, which corresponds to the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 1.20–1.4340 range. Even though he sterling remains one of our favourite candidates against a USD weakness in the medium term, we would wait to buy the pair on dips as any negative news coming from the UK parliament could erase some of the October GBP gain.

EURGBP: The pair keeps moving lower and is approaching its ST support at 0.85, an important level that seems to have held this year. We bought EURGBP as we expect a short-term technical (bull) consolidation following this long period of sterling strength. We reduced the stop on our position to 0.8450.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDJPY: The pair is struggling to break through its short-term resistance at 109.15, which corresponds to the 50% retracement of the 99.60–118.70 range. We still expect more weakness in the Japanese yen in this environment, but we would wait for lower levels to buy USDJPY on dips. We took profit on our short AUDJPY position after the pair consolidated to 74.50.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDCHF: The pair has been oscillating around 99 cents for the past few months now and there is no clear signs of trend. We would wait for higher levels to start shorting some.

Chart Of The Week

The $4tr increase in global liquidity this year combined with a significant rise in net rate cuts from central banks have been major supporters of global equities since January. Odds for a 2020 recession in the US have plunged and it seems that the Fed may now pause for a little while after three cuts this year. In addition, uncertainty in the US may start to ease at the start of next year as President Trump will have to focus on the election, which should reduce the demand for safe assets such as Treasuries or the US dollar.

Therefore, we expect the USD to start weakening in 2020, which should bring opportunities in the EM market (steeper yield curves in the EM bond market) and in the currency market (euro and sterling are good candidates to offset some of the USD weakness). In addition, the dollar weakness should lift up inflation expectations to the upside. This chart shows that a weaker USD is usually followed by a little rise in core CPI in the next 18 months. This should naturally push up US 10Y yield, which we expect to trade in the 2-2.25% range in the first half of next year.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURGBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.