Uber's Many Problems And Why I Invested In The Company

Uber (UBER) has fallen out of favor with Wall Street. Its stock price is down by more than 35%, and the company is valued at just $45 billion. This is a big valuation but is significantly lower than its private valuation of more than $120 billion. Its short interest has soared, and insiders, including Travis Kalanick, are selling its stock. In this article, I will explain the challenges I see with Uber and justify the reason I recently added a small stake of the company in my portfolio.

Uber Quarterly Recap

Uber reported its Q3 earnings early last month. Uber’s revenue came in at $3.8 billion. This was a 30% increase from the previous year. A 30% jump in revenue is usually a good thing for most companies. However, for a highly-valued company like Uber, this growth was relatively minuscule. Total bookings increased by 29% in the quarter to $16 billion. The company also increased its spending on sales and marketing from 28% to 30%.

On guidance, Uber said that revenue would grow by about 40% in the fourth quarter. The market expects Uber’s revenue to reach $14 billion this year and $18.5 billion and $23 billion in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Therefore, based on headline numbers alone, Uber is trading at 2.5x next year’s revenue. To be clear, while this is not a ridiculous valuation for a company like Uber, it is not wise to base an investment decision on sales.

Uber Business Model Concerns

After looking at Uber for several months, I believe that the company is a victim of its own success. As a result, it will be very difficult for the company to become profitable.

Uber operates in a business that is growing. This is a good thing. However, it has led to significant competition that makes it difficult for Uber to control prices. Let us look at the United States market where the company competes with Lyft (LYFT). Uber’s advantage is that it has the name recognition and is the first ride-sharing app that many people know about. This has given it a big market share in the country. However, since there are no switching costs, more people are downloading and using both Uber and Lyft. The same is true with drivers who use multiple apps at the same time.

Uber competes with other companies globally. In Europe, the company competes with the likes of Bolt, and in Africa, it competes with the likes of Little. In Asia, the company has bought the likes of Grab and Careem. In China, the company continues to hold a stake in Didi. In India, Uber faces increased competition from Ola, which is partly owned by Softbank.

These investments have made Uber have the biggest market share in these countries. However, competition from smaller local brands is increasing. For example, in Africa, Uber competes with the likes of Little, Oga Taxi, and Bolt. In Europe, it competes with the likes of Bolt and Kapten while in Brazil, it competes with the likes of EasyTaxi.

Uber will likely continue to have a bigger market share in most countries it operates. However, this will come at a cost. For example, it will be very difficult for the company to increase its prices even when the costs of doing business increase. This is because competitors could leave their prices intact to gain market share from Uber.

Still, the biggest competition risk I see is from a company called InDriver. InDriver is a company that is relatively unknown and uncovered. I searched it on Seeking Alpha, and it seems that no one has talked about it. InDriver is a New York-headquartered company that connects drivers and customers. Its business model is similar to that of Uber, but there is a twist. When you use Uber, it is the algorithm that determines the price. With Indriver, the customer helps determine the price. As a customer, you enter your location and destination and the amount you want to pay. The company automatically sends the request to many drivers nearby who compete for the order. Ultimately, you chose the driver who charges the lowest fee.

Indriver appears to be disruption 2.0 because customers will always go where the costs per trip are lower. Still, the company is still much smaller than Uber, and it does not have a name recognition of the former. The company has just raised about $15 million from investors. Not much is known about its user numbers. However, search for InDriver on Google has increased, and its app is the fourth most-popular map and transit app in China. It is in the top 50 in India on Google play store. Its popularity on Google is increasing, as shown below.

Uber Margin Concerns

I continue to have significant concerns on Uber’s long-term margin growth. The biggest concern is that competition, as explained above, will make it difficult for the company to raise prices. Of course, Uber knows this and is investing heavily to remove drivers from the equation. By having cars drive themselves, Uber hopes that it can increase its profit substantially.

Autonomous vehicles have received significant hype in the past few years. Most auto companies, including General Motors (GM), Daimler, and Tesla (TSLA) have all invested in the industry. Google (GOOG) is already testing Waymo in Arizona. It is argued that autonomous vehicles will be safe and better-efficient than modern cars. I am a bit skeptic. In April, I wrote an article that looked at autonomous vehicles and whether they are the future. I expressed issues that what was sold to investors was not the reality. For example, we are told that autonomous vehicles will be safer. The reality is that we don’t know whether they will be safer because there is no data to back that. This could be the reason why Uber is putting brakes in its ATG division.

I also have margin concerns on the industries that Uber is entering. Uber Eats is one of its fastest-growing businesses. However, the reality is that its very difficult to make substantial profits in that segment. In the most recent quarter, Uber Eats had impressive revenue growth of 77% as user adoption gained traction worldwide. The company also announced that it would continue to invest aggressively to retain position one or two in key markets. However, the reality is that food delivery is an incredibly low-margin business that is difficult to turn a meaningful profit. GrubHub (GRUB), the biggest company in the industry, has a gross profit of just 40% and an operating margin of just 1.2%. This means that even if Uber Eats scales and becomes the biggest player, it will be difficult for it to become a highly-profitable business.

Uber Freight is another company that will continue to have low margins. This is because most of the revenue is given back to carriers. A report by the Wall Street Journal quoted a Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst who said that Uber was giving away 99% of income to carriers. Even if it didn’t, the industry is well-known for low margins. Some of the leading companies in the sector are Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) and C.H Robinson (CHRW) that have an operating margin of less than 6%. As such, even if Uber becomes the biggest middleman in the industry, the amount of profits will be negligible.

In total, Uber will always be a low-margin company with no pricing power. The company will also need to continue marketing aggressively as it battles its local peers. Also, it will need to have local teams in many countries to adapt to the changing industry. A good example is in Africa, where the company was late to enter the motorcycle and shuttle buses industry as other companies did.

Final Thoughts

As mentioned in this article, I see Uber’s business model being a major concern. I continue to hold that Uber will take a long time for it to turn a profit. In the long-term, I expect potential profits to be relatively negligible.

At the same time, I mentioned that I have bought a small stake in the company. It represents less than 2% of my portfolio. The reason is that I believe we are living in a time when most investors don’t care about profitability. The company has continued to attract negative press and there are concerns about its growth. At the same time, I don’t believe that Uber is a ridiculously-overvalued company. Therefore, I expect the Uber’s stock to rebound if the company demonstrates it can cut costs while accelerating its growth. I expect the company’s stock to retest its all-time highs above $40.

