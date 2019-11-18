Health Insurance Innovations: Former Dorfman CMO Works For/With HIIQ Now

This additional connection between HIIQ and "Simple Health" highlights the questions I brought up concerning how robust the compliance platform can be given that the company is just now entering the broker space.

Later that day I was able to find a separate subsidiary of HIIQ named "Total Insurance Brokers, LLC" that (upon calling them) confirmed they were directly selling Humana Plans.

On Friday I published a note whereby I described my failed attempt to establish evidence of an established "Captive Broker" platform selling Medicare Advantage for HIIQ.

The debate that kicked off this work was born out of the last quarterly conference call. The results of the quarter were very disappointing, HIIQ missed the FactSet revenue expectations by $14.7m (or over 16%). The CEO blamed the shortfall on the core business of short term health plans slowing and third party BPO's being slow to ramp up. Analysts intelligently latched on to the fact that HIIQ seems to be outsourcing a vast majority of their Medicare Advantage sales - which would suggest that HIIQ (as a business) is effectively a lead generation firm.

I did a series of secret shopper calls last week that suggested the licensed brokers that answer, "you've reached Together Health" actually work for a BPO named "GoHealth".

However, the CEO suggested that the company is in fact selling policies for UNH and HUM in a direct fashion (but that the number of "captive brokers" was small). After spending additional time trying to find "captive brokers" I stumbled upon a subsidiary of HIIQ named "Total Insurance Brokers, LLC". Unbelievably, I then found the former Chief Market Officer for "Simple Health/Health Benefits Center" is working with/for "Total Insurance Brokers".

Figure 1: Togetherhealth Privacy Policy Lists Total Insurance Brokers

Source: HIIQ Website

Total Insurance Brokers is not well represented on the internet, I found an address to a Tampa Florida address (1211 N Westshore Blvd #800 Tampa, FL 33607) that seems to belong to the company. Although several other websites also come forward when you search the address:

Authors Comment: "Admittedly I am still teasing out the connection between all these entities."

Figure 2: LinkedIn Establishes Robert Kneeter as Working With/For "Total Insurance Brokers"

Source: LinkedIn

Although "Simple Health" and/or "Health Benefits Center. Corp" is not listed as a prior employer the Court documents below shows that for some period of time Mr. Kneeter was being marketed as the Chief Marketing Officer for "Simple Health".

Figure 3: Court Documents Establish Robert Kneeter was the Chief Marketing Officer for "Simple Health"

Source: 116._PX_32_part_2_Kneeter__006_.pdf

In addition to being an employee of Simple Health/Health Benefits Center the court documents (that use the same photo as his LinkedIn profile) credit his responsibility as, "directly manages all of the marketing and lead generation initiatives"

Figure 4: Health Benefits Center is a Defendant alongside Simple Health and Dorfman

Source: Initial Charges

Figure 5: Initial Complaint Against "Simple Health" Cites False Marketing Claims

Source: Complaint Against Simple Health and Health Benefits Center

The content of the complaint is riddled with accusations of false marketing, like the one above, via the internet. It should be noted that Robert Kneeter has not been formally charged with anything, as far as I know, however the marketing documents themselves are submitted as evidence against the defendants.

Conclusion

There is a lot to unpack between all these subsidiaries and court documentation. What is clear is:

Their is a small brokerage firm owned by HIIQ named "Total Insurance Brokers". When called they claim to offer HUM products as well as other carriers (for Medicare Advantage). Several lead generation websites seem to be harbored under the same address as "Total Insurance Brokers" Robert Kneeter, who used to work for Dorfman under his Simple Health/Health Benefits Center umbrella is directly consulting for "Total Insurance Brokers.

Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplemental plans are highly regulated products. In the end it's the carriers (HUM, UNH, CI, Etc) who bear the brunt of the responsibility and risk. And it's not fines that can be seen as "the cost of doing business", they risk losing the government business all together via suspension from the program. Which is why I believe they are hyper vigilant in terms of compliance.

The connection to Simple Health/Health Benefits Center is particularly problematic from a marketing compliance perspective. In the initial complaint against Dorfman, Simple Health and Health Benefits Center the FTC specifically cites that the defendants falsely claim expertise in government insurance.

Figure 6: Paragraph 23 of FTC Complaint

Source: Court Documents

Specifically the FTC claims that the "advertising and promotional materials" were a major source of the consumer complaints/fraud regarding the Dorfman, Simple Health, Health Benefits Center case.

Figure 7: Paragraph 22 of FTC Complaint Highlights Marketing Materials

Source: Court Documents

All of this serves to remind investors of the risks of marketing regulated goods and the specific expertise required to maintain compliance with those regulations. I believe that the industry focus on compliance is unlikely to lead to a rapid sales ramp outside of previously established lead generation BPO mediated business. As it stands today HIIQ continues to resemble a cashflow negative lead generation business.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HIIQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short HIIQ. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.