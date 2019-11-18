Not All Indexes Are Passive - And That's A Good Thing (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published last week. We hope you find it useful.

Jonathan Liss [JL]: For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the morning of Wednesday, October 30, 2019. My guest today is Rick Redding. Rick spent most of his carrier in senior leadership roles with the CME Group, including most recently as managing director for products and services. In this role, he led global sales product development and strategic global growth initiatives. He played an integral part in the transition in CME's ownership stake in Dow Jones indexes to the S&P Dow Jones Indices joint venture. He also held senior positions in CME's index products division. Welcome to the show Rick, it is a thrill to have you here.

Rick Redding [RR]: Great. Thanks for having me.

JL: Yes. So, before we get into the meat of the conversation, which is really going to be about indexing how things have really developed over time and what kind of trends you are seeing because I think there is some really exciting things going on right now and for listeners of the show like Let’s talk ETFs, what’s happening in the index space really is kind of the main story in many ways of the ETF space with such a high percent of assets being tied to funds that track indexes, but before we get into that, you spend a lot of time at the CME where the name of the game is essentially options, futures, things that generally are associated within active approach to investing. So, I’m just curious what drew you to head up the index industry association where [indiscernible] supreme?

RR: Well, it’s a great question, and I was a client of most of the index providers while I was at CME. So, very familiar with them, very familiar with their space, and when they started this, it sounded like an interesting opportunity to come at it from the other side, and I’ve dealt with many of them for 20 plus year, and thought it would be exciting to get their word out because I don’t think a lot of people think about the role that indexes play in the market, and even if people are not investing passively, the amount of indexes out there that are used for benchmarking purposes, which was their kind of first use of indexes, it still reigned supreme.

To put that in context, you know there’s roughly 7,800 give or take ETFs out there globally, and yet there are almost 3 million indexes. So, that tells you the primary purpose for most of them is not for investment products, but it’s actually for benchmarking purposes.

JL: Yes. Sure. That’s well put and I think it is actually an important distinction that I’m sure we’ll get into more shortly. So, I think that many investors think about a few key headline indexes when they think of indexing things like Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500, the NASDAQ 100, et cetera. How diverse is this space in actuality, the 3 million, how is that kind of split up, what different groupings of indexes broadly speaking would you say there are?

RR: So, you're absolutely right, people can name probably a handful of them quite honestly unless you are immersed in the industry you probably can't name more than 100 indexes, but that’s because so many of them are affiliated with equity products and when you think about and the reason why there are so many is, take something like the S&P for example, there will be S&P 500, there will be 11 sectors of the S&P 500, there will be approximately 40 industries that lie underneath that, when you think about – they may be calculating five different currencies for different users all across the globe, but you can see that the number gets very large, very quickly, and the interesting thing in our survey is, most of the listeners would probably think about the indexes they know in the U.S., but actually from a percentage standpoint, the Americas are actually the smallest percentage of any in the world, I mean there is more in Asia-Pacific or Europe or in the emerging markets then there are actually in the United States.

JL: Sure. And is that a byproduct of the fact that there are just less companies listed in the U.S. and in the Americas than in – or not in the Americas, but in the U.S. than there are globally?

RR: It just gets to the number of countries. When you think about it, every country has their own index, and there are just so many countries in Europe or Asia that as you go through the sectors and industries that expand exponentially. So, yes, I think it’s the number of countries that actually drives that.

JL: Okay, interesting. And when we talk about this 3 million number of indexes, so are these almost all equity indexes or I mean I would assume they split in many different directions in terms of asset classes also?

RR: We capture the data in our survey, and we look at it primarily in three asset classes. We have an equity fixed income, and then we have another bucket that captures everything else, you know think about foreign exchange or real estate or hedge fund indexes, for example, there are all sorts of indexes out there. And those numbers don't change that dramatically, the percentages, but equity is by far the largest of the categories.

JL: Okay. That makes sense. So, speaking of kind of the interesting indexes, JPMorgan recently announced plans to launch a Volfefe Index, which measures market movements based on the President's tweets, I guess a play on his team as Covfefe index and just curious if you had top of mind, a couple of especially [indiscernible] indices investors are unlikely to be familiar with?

RR: Well, I mean that’s what is great about the index business because we think about an index, which is a complication of prices of securities basically. So, you’ve really seen a proliferation in the last few years of interesting areas where people have, if thought about capturing returns really from different segments. So, yes, I mean volatility is something that has been a big driver in the last few years. You see, many more of these sematic indexes like you’re referring to then you probably saw in the – unfortunately, the dataset is only our third year of the survey, but I bet if you would have looked at 5 or 10 years ago, we have seen dramatic increase in the number of those themes because things change so quickly in markets and people are always trying to measure markets much more finely than they have in the past. So, I think you're always going to have a bunch of these novel indexes out there.

JL: Yes, sure. That makes sense. And investors will see some of them creeping into the ETF space over time, also some of the more exotic products that have been ruled out, but I imagine that many of them will remain just kind of theoretical or academic for most of their lives or really always just considering the number of indexes you mentioned relative to the number of funds that track indexes.

RR: I think the data shows that out. We don't have data on assets under management, but for things I have seen out there in the industry, I mean there’s large number of indexes out there, but it’s still the large market cap weighted indexes that have the bulk of the assets from the data I’ve seen.

JL: Yes, sure. That’s definitely the case. If you look at all the largest exchange traded funds and index mutual funds by AUM, they are of that plain vanilla variety their very, very large equity or fixed income indexes that the vast majority of those assets are tracking to. And I think we’ll definitely have to get into the whole smart beta of factor interesting trend because I think it’s obviously created [C-change] in terms of the index base also. So, it’s something we will have come to in a bit, but before we do that, I would love to just kind of get into the history of indexing a little bit here. So – and particularly indexing as it pertains to investible vehicles initially mutual funds, so the first index mutual fund was rolled out in late 1975 famously by Vanguard, Jack Bogle who passed away recently, and that was an S&P 500 tracking mutual fund. I think they kind of seemed like a real anomaly or exotic sort of product at that time, and it was launched because the idea of just accepting market returns and not trying to actively beat the market would have not been something that you pretty much, anybody on Wall Street or Main Street would have entertained, you are investing to beat the market, not to accept market returns, but it appears at this point that after the rims of data that has been gathered about just how uncommon it is to actually beat these kind of standard large plain vanilla market cap weighted indexes over time, and so we’ve seen a real see change in terms of both institutional investors and retail investors putting more and more of their eggs into these indexed baskets, so to speak. And that already started happening in the mutual fund space, but ETFs, Exchange Traded Funds have really been the spark that has led to the widespread proliferation of that trend. So, currently, there is just over $4 trillion in U.S. domiciled ETFs and over 198% of those assets are in index-based products. What is it about the exchange traded funds structure specifically that you think has led to the sea-change in terms of the adoption of indexing?

RR: I think there is a number of factors that play into that, and obviously cost is always one that investors look at, and I mean it’s just very efficient the way that the ETF trades just like a stock on an exchange. You know something that people don't think about a lot is, I mean think about the innovation in the fixed income space, but because you are taking fixed income products that have historically been over-the-counter products and putting them onto an exchange. So, investors are getting the benefits of regulatory structure that an exchange has in all of its oversight that it does there. So, obviously, there is tax benefits for compared to other types of investing. So, I think a lot of it has to do with price, but also something that investors I don't think about a lot on it is, when you’re looking at an investment, an index or rules-based ETF actually gives you the methodology of what they can invest in. So, you know quite a bit about what you are getting. So, compared to buying into just a U.S. large cap growth fund that could mean just about anything to a manager running one of those funds and if that manager where to leave the next day, someone else may run it totally differently. Whereas in these rules-based ETFs, the indexes are run according to the methodology and that’s all transparent. So, investors can see exactly what they’re buying and I think that has gone a long way of making investors a lot more comfortable with what they’re investing in.

JL: Yes. Absolutely and I have to imagine that, what happened in 2008 and 2009 is really kind of accelerated this trend, also because you had these really large index or not sorry actively managed mutual funds that were just loaded up on financials, I mean your Fanny’s and your Freddy's and your Washington Mutuals and because of the lack of transparency of actively managed mutual funds you really had no idea what was in those products until it was two weeks in many cases, and so I think the transparency aspect I think does go a long way towards explaining it.

RR: One thing I would that I would add that the IAA is very transparent about is, the methodologies out there, it’s up to you or your investment advisor to do the research because the information there, it’s just we implore people to take the time to understand what the underlying benchmark or index is on the product, so you know how it will behave under all sorts of different situations because one of the things we see is a lot of times how the funds are marketed, they all sound like very similar products, but could react very differently based on economic conditions because as you said, something that might be a high return kind of fund may be loaded up in financials whereas another one may be loaded up in utility, those will like react very differently as interest rates move up or down. So, I just implore people to understand that methodology in what the ETF and how it’s being managed.

JL: Yes, sure, and the beauty of these products is that they are fully transparent and actually becoming more so, it used to just kind of these best practice that ETF users listed their holdings daily, but recently the SEC changed its requirements, and that’s now obligatory at this point. So, really just, you know degrees of transparency more than mutual funds where you never know what they are holding in real time because by the time they report 60 days after the quarter ends, they could have a totally different portfolio by that point. So, that is a really important point that I think our listeners need to take home with them.

Okay. So, if you look at the board of the Index Industry Association, it’s really a Who's Who of the world’s top indexers, S&P Dow Jones, FTSE Russell, MSCI, CRSP and so on. There has been a strong trend towards self-indexing in the ETF space with a lot of issuers issuing these kinds of traditional major players and the indexing space and developing their own indexes and then products attract them. Do you view this as a positive development and negative one or some that has aspects of both the positive and the negative?

RR: Yes. There are pros and cons to looking at self-indexing. I mean there is a couple of things that investors should think about before investing in, one is, is there some sort of conflict of interest in their index provider and the fund provider, if you are an independent – all of our members are independent index providers and that means they neither trade the underlying component securities nor do they create the products for investors.

JL: Sure. In a word, none of them are broker-dealers, basically?

RR: That’s correct. Nor are they investment advisers.

JL: Right.

RR: That eliminates any potential conflict between those kind of three – pieces of the value chain. One thing that you should always look at is, if – does the index provider have an interest in whether the index goes up or down, I mean if you are independent, what you're trying to do is capture the best market representation for whatever segment you’re trying to capture, you don't have a vested interest in whether the market goes up or down, you’re looking for the measure of it. Also, in that is, you know make sure and look to see what kind of back testing was actually done on your index, if it’s a newer index. You know, I think that’s an area the SEC has been quite involved in recently looking at to see how a lot of those back tests were done to make sure that there are valid economic reasons for an index to do what they are doing, I mean, I think we all know of a famous story years ago that someone created an index with all the stocks with the letter C and claimed it could outperform all the major indexes. So, there has to be some economic intuition of why you are investing in it. So, it all gets kind of back to know what you are investing in and know why you are investing in it.

JL: Sure. That’s well put, and I guess as you're saying the fact that these indexers are independent means that they are self-auditing they are not necessarily changing their methodologies every few years, which is something that can really skew longer-term results, and so, you may save a few basis points when you self-index, but investor, if you are a retail investor and you are investing in that sort of a fund that’s being self-indexed, but you may be losing something in terms of oversight and consistency, which is worth more than a few basis points in the long run. So…

RR: More and more investors are asking their fund manager, you know if they did create the index in sales, is it actually being administered by a third party. And I think that’s an interesting trend we’ve seen since the kind of financial crisis is people have started to ask and you are starting to see kind of these partnership arrangements where even the ones that are self-indexing are kind of exporting that piece of it to a third-party provider. So, that there is extra level of protection.

JL: Oh. So, that’s good. Okay, yes. So, I guess definitely I think there is mentioning for listeners that it is worth looking into that to understand whether there may be some inherent underlying conflict of interest there or even if somebody is, if asset manager is self-indexing, if there is still that proper oversight in place, because if there isn't, then you don't really – you don't really have the ability to rest easy in terms of how that index is being administered and rebalanced and reconstituted over time. So, definitely something for people to keep an eye on.

So, you've already referenced this several times, but you recently released the Index Industry Association’s Third Annual Survey, which I think is a great stepping off point to discuss unfolding trends in indexing. What were the big take-home points?

RR: Well, yes, this is our third annual. And the reason why we did it was people within the industry had no idea how many indexes were out there. And basically, all the index providers knew what they calculated, but really had no idea what else was out there. And what we found was, there are a lot of indexes being used for benchmarking a lot of custom benchmarks that people just didn't have any knowledge of. And so, we did it to as an educational piece, but it's been interesting, because in our third year, we've seen some trends develop in the industry.

In the last two years, we've seen fixed income indexes grow quite nicely. And all in the area of ESG, it's really taken off in the last couple of years. And I think those are very important trends and something that, who knows what the future has, but I mean with so many people talking about more socially responsible investing, I think, the ESG areas is one that's right. And one where I see a lot of our members doing a lot of research and development in.

JL: Yes, sure. It's still really in its very early stages. If you look at the types of products that or indexes that could be developed in that space, they're still kind of a pretty limited, limited scope to it. I did notice that the number of indexes fell by about 700,000. What do you make of that exactly? What is that? First of all, what does that mean? I don't even know, really think about that kind of scale in terms of index numbers. But it looks like a year – in a year ago survey, there was like 3.7 million and there's just under 3 million indexes now. So, what do you make of that?

RR: Yes, it's actually hard for me to see through the data the way I get it to know exactly what that means, but it appears to me. And what I've seen in all the years of we've been doing this is, there's a lot of movement within the component pieces. And every year, the index providers look out to see what they calculator and minister and say, “Are there duplicative indexes?” I mean, we've created extra indexes that just, it's more noise in the market than it is clarity. And every year, they come in and obviously create a whole bunch of new ones, but they also take a whole bunch out. So, I think that's actually healthy for the market because it keeps costs down, because, as you mentioned earlier, cost is a big issue in the industry. So, I think it's a natural healthy process that's going on.

JL: Yes, sure. No, that makes sense. And where is smart beta or factor investing on this list? I didn't see it mentioned in the press release or the summary of the survey. Just I know, that was kind of huge in terms of the number of indexes being generated just a few years ago. So, perhaps, that explains the precipitous fall in the numbers, maybe people are pulling some of those back?

RR: I mean, I think, kind of the points you were making earlier is, is people start a lot of these indexes are smart beta or somatic ones, and they just don't have traction to them. So, that not might be an area. I mean, I don't know exactly where a lot of those indexes came from. But, I mean, I think that's a realistic place to think about, not everything that is created works and not everything that's created has a natural client base for it. So, as I said, I think it's naturally a good thing that they go back and clean it up if is no reason for it.

JL: Sure. Yes, that makes sense. And to maybe wade into the active passive debate here. So, I think there's a bit of a misnomer that indexing by definition means passive, whereas active management, by definition, means hyper active in some way, how do you respond when you hear these kinds of oversimplified binary definitions of indexing, passive, active investing, very active?

RR: Love that question, because I have difficulties with categorizing things as active or passive, because even if you use a passive investment, there is some active element to it or why you're investing in it at that time. You asked me about my career at CME that’s obviously much more active trading. There's also – it's a component of active trading in passive investing, because you have to make an asset allocation decision and also a timing decision, or when you're going to move into those products. So, I think it's also, as the ETF world has expanded, become a lot more confusing, because some of the products that are not traditionally market cap waiting may actually have pretty high turnover in them. So, a lot of those products are starting to look more like active products is the way we've defined it. And I almost think the right way to think about it is to think about kind of active products and then rules-based products, whether it's a market cap-based index, or it's even a smart beta-type product is know that there are rules behind the index and how the methodology works. And that may be a more natural way to start thinking about this than active or passive.

JL: Yes, sure. And I believe that Morningstar recently actually has revisited the way that they measure different categories for their fun ratings and that they have now split up indexing into just fully very passive kind of plain vanilla. And then more active indexing, which, again, despite being rules-based, really, they are more akin to many actively managed funds. And that they're way more reactive to things in the market and they're – they have higher levels of turnover. And I guess, depending on the asset class or the strategy, that could actually be a winning proposition. So, people in the industry are starting to take note of this, I think, in meaningful ways?

RR: I applaud that, thinking that people, again, it gets back down to people need to understand what the turnover in the portfolio looks like. It's all part of the due diligence process. And I think you mentioned it earlier, is the ETF wrapper around these indexes are in around these products, too, I mean, really has made it a lot more convenient for investors to use those indexes or that smart beta-type index because of the ETF wrapper. And I think a lot of the active managers now are into the ETF space, because they want that kind of distribution and the use of that – it's a really powerful tool for investors. So, I think this just continues.

JL: Yes. No, that's it. I don't see it slowing down as a trend anytime soon. So, one concern that you hear as the percent of the assets that is tied to indexes. And, again, these can be more active or more passive, I think, the underlying part of the concern that kind of is – goes across indexes is that these are rules-based strategies. Is that the way that stock markets – the price discovery mechanism is based on the fact that you have different people buying and selling at any given time. The market is a weighing machine, right? And that – through that, you end up with some level of efficiency in pricing of different assets. And that as the percent of assets tied to rules-based indexing climbs, you're going to end up with price disconnect, because you're going to end up with people buying the good with the bad based on rules, and not based on millions of different individuals doing their due diligence. Does this – and I'm not saying that we're going to get to this point anytime soon of price discovery becoming needed in some way. But do you find this to be a reasonable longer-term concern in any way?

RR: I think you said it right. I think we're so far away from that point. I think it's mostly a theoretical argument right now. I mean, I think, some of the studies that are well done show passive investing roughly in the 20% or so of the world. When you look across the different vehicles, not just like in specifically mutual funds, for example, but looking at the entire landscape of investments. And I think there's – we're so far away from that is, I think people are worrying about a lot of things that will probably never come out. I mean, there's some academic literature out there at the University of Chicago says, until that gets north of 75%, 85%, you'll always have active managers setting the prices. And I think the thing that people don't understand is, they're looking at assets under management and not necessarily the trading of the product. So, when you think about an index product, a lot of that trading, all just takes place at the close. So, even if the assets under management become a high percentage, that's not actually talking about the percentage of the trading volumes. So, they'll always be active players out there who are, trading intraday, really the one setting the prices. So, it's not like you see the index funds trading five times a day, even most of the times you see I'm just trading at the close.

JL: Yes, sure. Now, that's well put. And the data that I've seen, yes, that number of assets tied to indexing your index products is maybe around 20% or 21% at this point. But that if you look at actual trading numbers, it's south of 10%, the amount of trades that actually take place tied to indexing in some way. So, yes, does – it is something that you hear, and I guess there's some theoretical argument to be had there, but it seems like worrying about whether we'll run out of water on Mars and that 20 – you can have 2,100 or something. So, yes, no, I hear that. I think that's, that's well put on your part.

So, one other question that – that's been bugging me that lately before we get into kind of what you guys have planned, coming up and where people can find you online. There's just been a, let's say, 20 something year bear market and the number of companies that are publicly listed in the U.S. So, in 1996, you had a peak of more than 8,000 companies publicly listed on the major U.S. exchanges. At that time, there were three of the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ. And at this point, that number is just under 4,400 companies. So, the Wilshire 5,000 hasn't actually had 5,000 companies in it for more than a decade at this point. Do you view this as a longer-term headwind for the indexing industry? Is it important for there to be a large diverse number of underlying securities to be indexed for this to remain viable in some way?

RR: Yes. No, I think that's a fundamental difference and how capital markets work today than they did 20 years ago. I mean, I think there's a lot of money out there in the private equity world or a lot of money out there in the venture world. So, companies actually have alternatives to fundraising rather than going public.

JL: Right. I mean, within reason, obviously, companies that are the size of Uber or Lyft, they're not going to get their $50 billion they need in private markets, but anybody in that's mid-cap or smaller really does not need to go Western?

RR: Right, your question is a good one, because, I mean, you cited the U.S., but I – we have IIA is a is a global organization, I travel quite a bit. I think if you look at Europe, they've had very few IPOs in the last few years. I mean, I think it's a bigger issue there than it is even in the United States. So, yes, so I think if you look at it globally, it's a much bigger issue, but on the other hand, you see a lot of companies going public in Asia. So, I think a lot of it just has to depend on capital market structure and within a region, also listing requirements on exchanges.

So, it's just a different world now than it was back then. So, I think bottom line is, what you tend to see is come – when companies come to market, they tend to be much more developed now, much larger float, or much larger capitalization, sorry, when they actually do go public. So, the idea of this really small micro-cap going public now, it just seems like the ones you hear about now are the really big ones that have gone through the venture, gone through the private equity stages. And by the time they actually do an IPO, they're just much bigger, more established companies.

JL: Yes, sure. No, that makes sense. And the truth is, you mentioned Asia and globally, the number of listings has – maybe flattened out over the last few years, but it's continued to go up over the last 23 years or so. I mean, the number of companies listed in a place like China today versus 20 years ago as factor of probably 20 years or things. So, yes, so globally that is still there. And I guess, as the major indexers are able to integrate more companies and listed in different places into their products, the more you have that additional kind of diversification.

So, for example, MSCI has been integrating companies that are listed on China A shares market over the last few years. So, that definitely brings a bunch of additional companies into that investable indexing fold that weren't there previously. So, I guess, maybe perhaps the bigger picture is that maybe in super developed places like Western Europe and the U.S., you have seen that kind of bottoming out or the unwinding of companies listing, but it just maybe means that indexes look a lot more globally diversified then they used to, to some extent.

RR: But I think that's a general trend and kind of just the globalization of markets over the last couple of decades is, it is getting more difficult even for an index provider to figure out where to put a company in an index geographically, because a company may be headquartered in one place, but the majority of the revenues made halfway across the world. So, again, a reason why to understand the methodology and to see how each index treats that. And your example is, look at the methodology, see how – each provider thinks about what's an emerging economy, what's a developed economy, because they'll have very different looking indexes and have very different return pattern. So, again, I get back to that point of do your due diligence to understand the methodology.

JL: Yes, sure. No, that's a great point. Yes, I spoke to Steven Schoenfeld of BlueStar Indexes a couple of months back. And I found the way that they are indexing countries very interesting at this point. They really are not looking at listing where – which exchange companies being listed are domiciled in. They really are just looking at economic exposure, and it's a very different approach and certainly, I think one that's welcome in this space. And I know other companies are doing that, companies as large as iShares are doing that. So, they are Argentina index doesn't hold that many companies actually listed in Buenos Aires. It lists company and includes companies that just offer exposure to the Argentinian economy end markets.

RR: Yes. And no, and I think that's a fair point in the institutional investing space, you tend to see institutional investors take an approach and be consistent with it. So, they don't inadvertently pick up stocks that are included in different parts of the world or in different indexes based on choosing one index from one provider and one index from another provider, because sometimes you take unintended risk and you don't even realize it.

JL: Yes, sure. No, that definitely makes sense. So, what is the Index Industry Association has planned in 2020?

RR: A lot of education. We were primarily set up to do education. And then a lot of regulation and regulatory work was starting to happen in Europe, in particular, after the [indiscernible] crisis. So, we do deal in that. But we've just relaunched our website, and we've provided a bunch of educational videos out there on topics like ESG or topics why an independent index provider provides you more security or just a whole host of topics. And there's a number of videos, white papers out there. So, what do indexes and what do benchmarks do for capital markets? I mean, people don't even necessarily realize how almost everyone is somehow tied to an index, even with their pension plan or whether they know it or not. They're using an index. So, no, I – if people are interested, look at our website, because there's a lot of good educational material out there.

JL: Yes, sure. What – just so for people that want to do that, what is that?

RR: It is indexindustry.org.

JL: Excellent. And there – the white paper section, if you had to, let's say, recommend one paper for people that are just starting out here, what would you recommend?

RR: I would go to the insights section and you can see the different kind of topics. There's video – we’ve created some videos and tried to keep them short for people to get to the crux of the matter pretty quickly and then delve in as deeply as they want. But that would be the first place I would send them to with the insights piece.

JL: Okay, sure. That's great. And final question, are you guys on social media? Can people follow you there?

RR: Yes, we are active tweeting and we also do some things on LinkedIn.

JL: Alright, excellent. That's great. Anyway, I want to thank you for being so generous with your time today, Rick. I think this has been really educational. I think we've covered a lot of different components of the indexing space and particularly, how they tie into exchange traded funds and the explosive growth that, that particular investing vehicle has seen over the last 20 years. I want to wish you best of luck in 2020 and keep on doing the good work that you guys are doing.

RR: Well, thank you and I appreciate the chance to talk to your audience, because so many of the product providers do so much advertising. And it's a – a lot of it's all on fees. There's a whole level beneath that, that I think investors should think about. And that's think about what the underlying indexes on what they're investing.

JL: Yes, absolutely. We have spoken to a couple of index providers already on this show. And my plan is to keep on talking to index providers, because, as you said, I don't think most investors even more advanced ones, realize just how central indexes are to the entire asset management space in the entire endeavor of investing.

RR: And that's why we were created. So, again, thank you for the talk.

JL: Yeah, thank you.

