Domino's: Playing Chess When Others Are Playing Checkers

Background

Domino’s recently printed a miss on same-store-sales-growth (or SSSG) and downgraded its guidance during Q3 earnings. Investors are increasingly cautious of the rise of 3rd-party (or 3P) delivery in enabling other restaurants to compete for a slice of Domino’s customers or would-be customers. We think that the market’s focus on competition with 3P delivery aggregators is largely a misguided one, while failing to notice that Domino’s is already accumulating the right chess pieces in place for a potential new growth regime.

Chess, not checkers

Domino’s current competitive positioning is more defensive and forward-looking than appreciated. A key positive of Domino’s Q3 earnings call is that the company has been aggressively focused on developing the carryout channel, which has grown rapidly to nearly 45% of sales in the quarter, while seeing gradual declines to its delivery traffic growth. This is important because carryout is increasingly looking like a key part of the answer in the industry’s search for sustainable off-premise distribution solutions, at a time when majority of the industry’s resources are still spent on competing for market share via delivery, and figuring out ways to make 3P delivery economical.

According to Guggenheim Partners, carryout has much bigger potential than delivery; its market opportunity is estimated at 2.5x that of delivery, which comes in at a whopping $85bn by 2023. The carryout channel is predicted to dominate off-premise distribution, as it yields better economics that can be distributed amongst restaurants and diners to make it an attractive proposition for each party, which is not the case for delivery at the moment. Few leading players, such as Starbucks and Chipotle, have pivoted their businesses to include mobile-and-carryout since late 2018, and have seen huge success in reinvigorating SSSG. The point here is that, as Domino’s conditions more of its customer traffic to adopt the carryout option, potential customer loss from external competition within delivery channel should be minimized. To be sure, we are not suggesting that Domino’s will cede its delivery channel. It is still a key channel that will always be demanded by a portion of their customer base, but a declining base will further reduce churn to competitive forces in the delivery space.

The carryout option also reinforces Domino’s value proposition to customers, increasing their “stickiness” to the offering. According to Brinker International’s (EAT) CEO, “the to-go customer has a higher preference for value, which basically equates the fact that if I’m a value-oriented guest looking for that strong of an offer, there’s probably some willingness to get it on a to-go basis..”. Domino’s main customer base is in the rural markets with lower income demographics, with profiles dual-income parents, college students, and sports-watching males, who are attracted to the convenience, quick-service and value-for-money propositions. This results in additional layers of defensiveness from customers’ inherent stickiness to the offering.

As Domino’s continue to double down on enhancing store proximity (i.e. “fortressing strategy”), improving their order-to-carryout experience, and driving carryout deals such as the $7.99 hero price point, it will condition more of its customer base to adopt carryout while expecting industry-leading service distribution metrics that has solidified Domino’s dominant position for years. In contrast, key rivals Papa John’s and Pizza Hut have elected to drive market coverage largely from the delivery channel, with both inking deals with 3P delivery aggregators GrubHub and DoorDash. We believe Domino’s is, again, way ahead of the distribution game and will be relatively insulated from competition in delivery.

Landing on the right square

Domino’s is squarely eligible to play the ghost kitchen game, whether one realizes it or not. To provide context, ghost kitchens have partially been sought after as a potential answer to the inherent or structural unprofitability of 3P delivery aggregator model, with the others being autonomous solutions and extending to adjacent categories. Cost savings brought about by elimination of front of house costs can be reallocated to drivers and platforms to make delivery economics sustainable while leaving restaurants a healthy profit. However, besides enabling 3P delivery, ghost kitchens can also offer growth optionality for merchants themselves.

Domino’s has almost all the ingredients to run an optimized ghost kitchen model. It already has a sprawling network of proximity stores in its 7 core markets from its “fortressing” strategy, mainly serving carryout and delivery, with a majority of stores being “commissaries” with little or no dine-in areas.

(Source: Sunny Research, data from various sources including 10-K)

In addition, it already has a tech-enabled distribution network that is best-in-class, as well as ready off-premise demand from its well-established customer base (85m active users, 23m active users in loyalty program) – altogether a working prototype of the ghost kitchen business model. One might argue that the pizza product was the perfect Trojan horse for Domino’s inadvertent entry into the dark kitchen space, but it does not change the fact that Domino’s is already positioned ahead of peers to capture demand within the ghost kitchen space if it chooses to. The question then is, how might Domino’s utilize this prototype to drive further growth.

We see few potential scenarios that may present considerable upside for Domino’s. One potential scenario is the development of alternate online-only pizza brands within its current kitchens. This strategy has huge potential to supplement its “fortressing” strategy. Here is an example of how it might work. Gabreilla’s New York City Pizza operates a main brand and several ghost brands. While locals who pop in for a pie see a Gabreilla’s sign, the restaurant’s kitchen actually prepares six different brands for delivery with menus that are quite the same, but positioned to appeal to different customer segments. Sauces, raw ingredients, packaging, delivery, etc. are all shared between the brands. Buyers can find each brand name listed separately on 3P platforms. The following is a comparison of Lorenzo’s and Gabriella’s, from the same kitchen.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Lorenzo’s pizza (on the right) is priced $1.80 more than Gabriella’s, and its brand is positioned as slightly more premium. For Domino’s, such a strategy can help it segment the market better, drawing in demand from additional customer segments at little extra cost or sacrifice to efficiency. Currently, it is still widely acknowledged amongst consumers that the Domino’s brand ranks at the bottom for pizza quality amongst competitors (despite its revamp few years back), at a time when artisanal pizzas are on the rise. We can also see other possibilities, such as introducing brands that cater to Gen X customers.

Besides expanding into new customer segments, having alternate brands can also help Domino’s revive dayparts that it is weaker in, e.g. its lunch sandwich business, again by introducing the appropriate concept to target the daypart. Since alternate brands operate an online-only storefront, the key issue of customers’ confusion when entering a Domino’s store is also avoided.

Then there is the “fortressing” component. Instead of increasing store density, Domino’s can further blanket geographical areas and drive out potential competition by flooding the market with more “variety” from its alternate brands. We see this as a move with high return on incremental invested capital, as it costs almost nothing (as compared to building physical stores) to increase market penetration. This also avoids the market’s key concern of store over-saturation causing sales cannibalization.

There are also other permutations to utilize the ghost kitchen asset, e.g. renting out part of the kitchens and collecting a royalty on sales (much like Kalanick’s Cloud Kitchens model), but the point here is that there exists a multitude of optionalities that Domino’s can exercise for driving SSSG.

Yet to unfold

Domino’s has largely been operating the same model for the last decade, and traded historically in the range of 20x-27x forward earnings.

(Source: Capital IQ, taken 14 Nov.)

Currently, it trades at 18.3x forward earnings, which is presumably unjustified if it manages to defend its SSSG from aggressively driving the carryout segment. Furthermore, the potential integration of the ghost kitchen model carries a substantial growth upside for reasons already detailed above. We think that this growth option will become increasingly in the money when management and market start realizing the potential value of Domino’s current infrastructure.

Or not

To be sure, it is entirely likely that management will not exercise this option, for reasons that are little visible at this early stage. Some intricacies remain under-understood, such as operational changes, franchisee relationships, etc. However, we also see a good probability of this happening. We note that management views the company as “a tech-enabled company that just happens to do pizza”. Ghost kitchens are definitely a way to capitalize on their distribution technology.

Takeaway

There might good risk-reward to own this stock now, as penetration into carryout provides downside insurance in the near-term, while a potential venture into ghost kitchens has significant upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DPZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.