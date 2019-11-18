BT Leads List Of U.K. Telecoms Subject To Political Risk

BT fell on the announcement but the risk passes to other companies as well.

It is election season, so of course there's political risk floating around but still.

Elections, elections

There is always political risk at election time and this hustings is no different. In general the Labour Party says that it will nationalise the utilities - water, train, electricity and so on - and the price of this is already built into market prices.

That is, the probability of their winning the election - currently not that high - times the price they say they'll pay for the assets. That has to be something close to market price under international law but they've also said that they'll pay by issuing more gilts - government bonds - in return for the equity.

Well, that's all already in prices and we'd expect the varied utilities to move in price according to the opinion polls. Those who like gambling rather than investing might want to try and play that game.

However, this latest announcement is new, it's news, and thus is affecting prices. The thing we've got to think about as investors is, well, how much further is this going to go? What might they announce that they haven't as yet and which equity prices are going to be affected?

Broadband

John McDonnell announced that a new Labour Government would nationalise Openreach, currently a part of BT ( BTGOF:US). The provides the basic backbone for broadband internet in the UK. The stock, not unnaturally, dropped on the news:

(BT share price from London Stock Exchange)

The idea is, well, those of us rich in years recall what the phone service was like when it was government owned and we're not looking forward to it.

Jeremy Corbyn has formally launched Labour’s ambitious plan to provide free broadband across the UK, arguing it would guarantee what is now a basic utility, encourage social cohesion, bolster the economy and help the environment. In a lengthy event during which two of his senior ministers presented the plan – which has prompted accusations it is unrealistic and could hamper the market – Corbyn said the service would become “our treasured public institution for the 21st century”. “What was once a luxury is now an essential utility,” the Labour leader told an audience at Lancaster University. “I think it’s too important to be left to the corporations. Only the government has the planning ability, economies of scale and ambition to take this on.” The plan would involve nationalising elements of BT connected to broadband provision, forming a new company called British Broadband. Labour says it would cost about £20bn to roll out universal full-fibre broadband by 2030.

The implications of this are much wider than merely what happens to a part of BT and the owners of stock in it. For example, TalkTalk (TKTCY:US) was in talks to sell its own rather smaller broadband business. This cannot, of course, happen while someone is threatening to make the entire idea free to every household in the country.

However, BT shares have dropped after the announcementon Thursday night. On Friday, TalkTalk said it had postponed the sale of its full-fibre broadband business, FibreNation, as it considered the implications of Labour’s proposals.

The problem isn't broadband

Or at least it's not broadband alone. The problem is that we're in an election period and promises are being made. We can all have our own ideas about how sensible any such promises are but that's not our interest as investors. Rather, what effect will promises have upon our investments? Which of them? And how likely is it to actually happen?

My view

I think it unlikely that Corbyn and the Labour Party are going to gain a majority on December 12 but we've all got to be aware that it's a possibility. That means that we've got to take at least semi-seriously the ideas of renationalisations of the utilities and so on.

That isn't the important point though. What else is it, like this broadband idea, that they're going to come up with over this coming month? That's the new information that will affect stock prices.

The investor view

We're now exposed to political risk for any business that the Labour Party might have its eye upon. This includes the utilities - water, electricity - and the rail and possibly the bus franchises. As we can see it's just extended to broadband. The question for us to consider is, well, what else might they think its a good idea that government runs?

As to investment strategy one useful one is simply to do nothing until the election results are known. Another would be to trade such companies as leveraged plays on opinion polls and electoral outcomes. As Labour support seems to rise the target companies will fall and vice versa.

But the really important part here is to understand that this next month exposes UK investment to significant political risk. Not that I'm a police sergeant but be careful out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.