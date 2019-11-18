Vista: Taking Some Profits, But Positioning For The Long Term

The company enjoys high operating leverage. If the economy keeps trucking and the ammo market improves, the stock can be a multi-bagger.

A new management team has stabilized the financial situation by selling off assets. The stock is enjoying a short term bounce.

Vista Outdoor Inc., a spin-off IPO, got itself into trouble by trying to diversify out of its core ammunition market by buying overpriced assets by taking on excessive debt.

Vista Outdoors Inc. (VSTO) was spun off from defense manufacturer Alliant Techsystems Inc (ATK). when it merged with Orbital Science Corporation to form Orbital ATK Inc. Alliant was earlier spun out of Honeywell.

Vista operates two segments: Outdoor Products (i.e., cycling and hiking gear, outdoor cooking solutions, firearm accessories) and Shooting Sports (ammunition and firearms for retail and ammunition for law enforcement), both of which account for 50% of total sales. Currently annual revenue breakdown is as follows: Ammunition ~$0.9B in Sales; Hunting & Shooting Accessories ~$0.4B in Sales Action Sports & Outdoor Recreation ~$0.5B in Sales.

After its IPO, Vista management went on a debt fueled buying spree ( ~$850 Million) bulking up with a host of semi-related businesses, which have not produced results. (The previous CEO and CFO were replaced last year.) The new management has written off $631 million of impaired assets over the last year and a half from the balance sheet. The company is in full deleveraging/shrinkage mode right now. The company sold a bunch of assets within Outdoor Products ( Bolle, Serengeti and Cebe eyewear brands for expected proceeds of $158 million last year), as well as the firearm business (Savage/Stevens) within Shooting Sports for $170 million this year.



Imploding Revenues and Profits

The following couple of slides from VSTO's Investor Day presentation summarizes financial trajectory for revenues and gross profits.

The slides above are self explanatory of the massive destruction of value. The previous management deserved to be booted out for gambling away shareholders money by buying overpriced assets they did not understand (the ex-CEO & CFO were given a $12 million goodbye gift).

The new management's first order of business has been stabilize the massive debt. They have made solid progress in this regard. They completed Debt Refinancing with Asset Backed Loan (NYSEMKT:ABL) and divested Eyewear and Savage. There are no major debt maturities until 2023.

Debt

Management plans to divest another 300 million of divestments followed by 100 million of acquisition to get a long term debt load of <250 million by 2022. Of course a big unknown is if the economy holds up till then.

Ammo Is the Key

The company core asset is the ammunition business. However, there is lot of lower price overseas competition for the business. The recovery of the ammo market is critical for the health of the business. A recession can certainly throw a big wrench in the works as consumers can trade down to lower price ammo. The market has shrunk over the last few years because of over-supply and too much inventory. Many retailers, like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Dick's (NYSE:DKS), are discontinuing carrying certain firearms and ammunition due to PR issues. This is causing disruption in the distribution channel.

The ongoing trade dispute with China is pressuring margins as many of the outdoor products Vista sells are sourced from China and are subject to tariffs. Currently, non-ammo outdoor products are the more profitable part of the overall business.

The Bottom Line

The company has huge operating leverage particularly in its ammo business. The following chart illustrates that. It plots market capitalization together with revenue (blue line), free cash flow (red line) and operating income (green line). Note that the Y-axis is log scale. First, I would note that the company remains free cash positive and plans to remain so. Investing in companies with a high debt load and negative cash flow is very high risk. Second, I would note that even a $100 million dollar increase in revenue can increase operating income by multiple factors and easily double or triple the company's market cap.

In March, I predicted that the stock market had become too despondent on this stock and I sold a bunch of near-the-money puts on the stock at around $8. Unfortunately, the stock tanked soon after and bottomed out just over $4 in August. The puts were assigned to me. With the recent bounce, I have sold half my position for a tidy profit. I am keeping the other half as a longer-term play.

Insider purchases of the stock have been consistent with no sells. Both the new CEO and CFO have made significant open market purchases.

If management can pull its plan off in the next three years, this could prove to be a multibagger. This in turn depends on the recovery of ammo and the health of the overall economy. It's possible that the excitement over the elections over the next year should inject a lot of fear and angst into the public. Historically, that has been good for ammo sales.

