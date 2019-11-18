SunPower Is An Increasingly Risky Bet

The solar industry has been notorious for its competitive and volatile nature. Countless solar giants like SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) have experienced spectacular collapses over the past few decades. For a while, SunPower (SPWR) appeared to be one of the few solar giants that could actually survive and thrive in such an unforgiving industry. SunPower's focus on high-efficiency and high-quality solar panels differentiated the company from competitors who manufactured commodity solar panels. Unfortunately, SunPower's gambit on high-quality solar panels does not seem to have paid off in recent years.

The commoditization of solar panel manufacturing has made it extremely hard for companies like SunPower to profit sustainably over a long period of time. The emergence of major Chinese solar panel manufacturers has made the landscape even more competitive especially considering the advantages that Chinese companies have in commodity manufacturing. Although this dynamic may change in the future, it appears as though the current environment favors lower efficiency and lower costs solar manufacturers. While SunPower continues to be at the forefront of solar panel innovation, it is unclear whether such innovations will translate into long-term profitability.

Cost Efficiency

The cost efficiency of solar panels has improved dramatically over time and will almost certainly continue to improve at a rapid rate. Competition for cheaper solar energy has ramped up dramatically over the past decade due to the natural progression of semiconductor technology, the emergence of low-cost Chinese solar manufacturers, and the growing push towards renewable energy. In an environment where cost efficiency is king, SunPower continues to struggle against its lower cost competitors.

Although SunPower manufactures some of the world's most premium solar panels, such solar panels cost more than those produced by competitors like JinkoSolar (JKS). While premium panels certainly do have a place in the solar industry, low-cost high-volume manufacturers seem to be dominating the market. Given the growth of large-scale solar projects and the cost-effectiveness of commodity panels in such large-scale projects, it is not surprising to see low-cost competitors dominate the industry.

Unsurprisingly, SunPower has been making serious efforts to reduce the cost of its solar panels. The company's A-Series panels, for instance, are becoming more in line with commodity panel prices according to management. Such a move towards cheaper solar panels could prove vital in the company's push towards profitability. With demand for solar growing, it is important for SunPower to improve its margins as quickly as possible.

Growing Competition

With solar gaining steam as one of the most promising renewable energy technologies, competition should continue to ramp up. While competition has always been fierce in the industry, the entrance of technology giants like Tesla (TSLA) into the solar space is concerning for SunPower. Given that SunPower has spent much of its energy focusing on markets that favor high-efficiency panels like residential, Tesla's bid for residential solar market share represents a threat.

Tesla could seriously make a large impact in residential solar if the company's highly innovative solar roof product catch mainstream appeal. Given Tesla's brand popularity and track record in creating innovative products, it would not be surprising to see Tesla make large inroads in residential solar moving forward. Although SunPower currently has some of the most advanced solar panel technology, this could easily change as a result of such competition from technology giants.

Tesla's highly innovative solar roof product could seriously disrupt the distributed solar industry, which can put SunPower at risk given its large investments into distributed solar.

Source: Tesla

SunPower's high-efficiency A-Series panels should allow the company to maintain a healthy share of the residential market in the near term. Given SunPower's experience in the distributed solar arena, the company has all the tools to maintain a lead on newer entrants. With that being said, the company is still smart to invest in the massive commercial and utility-scale market with its P-Series panels. Given that small-scale energy storage technology is still not cost-effective in many areas, large-scale solar projects could be vital to the company moving forward. Although First Solar (FSLR) has a leading presence in the large-scale solar space, this segment has more than enough room for SunPower to thrive in.

Financial Health

SunPower appeared to be heading towards bankruptcy over the past few years. Given the almost routine collapses of solar giants in the industry, it would not have been surprising to see SunPower go down the same route. Fortunately, for investors, the company appears to be turning things around and strengthening its balance sheet.

SunPower's recent strong Q3 results prove that the company can still be highly competitive in the industry. The company beat expectations and posted a non-GAAP revenue of $491.7 million and a net income of $10.6 million. The company's revenue represents double-digit percentage YOY growth, which is impressive considering the recent industry headwinds in the form of a trade war and growing competition. If SunPower's recent efforts in cost reduction pan out, the company could see larger margins moving forward.

While SunPower continues to lose money on a GAAP basis with a Q3 GAAP EPS of -$.11, the company still managed to beat expectations on this front. Moreover, SunPower's investments into its A-Series and P-Series panels appear to be paying off if Q3 is to be any indication. The company's A-Series panels are already starting to show promise in terms of profitability and its P-Series panels are selling very well.

By reorienting away from lower margin businesses and investing in higher-margin next-generation technologies, SunPower should be able to continue strengthening its balance sheet over the next few quarters. Still, SunPower's long-term prospects are murky given the pace of technological innovation and general volatility in solar. If SunPower's next-generation panel technology disappoints in the coming years, the company may not have the financial resources to survive.

Conclusion

Despite SunPower's strong quarterly showing, the company is in an incredibly precarious situation. Even at its current valuation of $1.2 billion, the company has slightly more downside and should be valued closer to $1 billion. Given SunPower's relatively weak balance sheet and the growing competition in key segments, there is more value to be found in other promising solar companies like SolarEdge (SEDG). SunPower's long-term staying power is still very much in question in the hypercompetitive solar industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.