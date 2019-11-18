Arrowhead Stock Is On A Tear But I Wouldn't Buy Right Now

Company share price ($48.49) at time of writing is touching limits of analysts' target prices; in my view this (to date) phenomenally successful company is still an attractive investment opportunity.

Arrowhead also has a licensing deal in place with Amgen that could be worth up to $617m.

Arrowhead has signed a mega licensing and collaboration with Janssen that could be worth up to $4bn in milestone payments + sales.

The company is engaged in clinical trials for 9 drug candidates to treat intractable diseases using gene-silencing/RNA interference.

Arrowhead share price has grown by 302% in last year; and 65% in last 3 months alone.

Investment Thesis

RNAi drugs have enormous potential and Arrowhead (NASDAQ:ARWR) appears to be an ultra-professional company developing highly promising candidates. It has signed two "mega-deals", with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Janssen, who will develop and commercialize some candidates, whilst Arrowhead also has its own independent candidates with estimated sales potential in the single digit billions.

That said, investing in Arrowhead today is to buy at the company's highest price ever, and as promising as the portfolio is, there is a long way to go before any of the candidates are approved by the FDA. I would recommend a wait-and-see approach, at least until shortly before the next earnings results and call (Nov. 25th), which could move the stock price significantly in either direction.

Company Overview

Arrowhead began to grow its RNAi portfolio when it acquired the RNA assets of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) back in 2011, including the state of the art factory in Wisconsin that it still uses today, in exchange for a minority share in the company. (Source: BusinessWire)

In March 2015, Arrowhead then acquired Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) entire RNAi portfolio, in exchange for $25m worth of company stock and a $10m cash component. (Source: Reuters)

When Arrowhead announced the Novartis deal the California based firm had a market valuation of $411.5m. Today, Arrowhead is worth a whopping $4.62bn, meaning the company has grown by a CAGR of around 83% since 2015.

In reality the share price went nowhere between 2015 and 2018; Arrowhead even abandoned its entire portfolio in 2016 after failing to generate any momentum. (Source: Nasdaq)

That all changed in 2018 when 2 huge deals on the back of promising trial results for its gene silencing drugs combating liver disease, renal cell carcinoma, and cystic fibrosis (amongst other afflictions) saw Arrowhead stock burst into life. Growth has been steady ever since, and has recently become spectacular.

Arrowhead stock price since 2015. Source: Trading View

The main drivers of the company's value have been 2 blockbusting licensing and development agreements signed with Janssen in 2018 (Source: Arrowhead press release); potentially worth up to $3.7bn plus sales commissions, and with Amgen in 2016 (Source: Amgen press release); up to $667.5m + a percentage of sales.

Janssen

By the terms of the Janssen deal (Source: Arrowhead 10Q quarterly period ended June 30) Janssen receives worldwide, exclusive licence to Arrowhead's JNJ-3989 (ARO-HBV) program. JNJ-3989 (ARO-HBV) is being developed as a potentially curative therapy for patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection. If all milestones are met, Arrowhead will receive $1.6 billion in development and sales milestones payments.

Janssen will also be able to select three new targets against which Arrowhead will develop clinical candidates, excluding its current pipeline, giving Janssen; a subsidiary of pharma giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ); the option to an exclusive development and commercialization licence. Arrowhead will earn up to $1.9bn in milestone payments from this part of the deal.

But wait, there's more. Arrowhead is further eligible to "receive tiered royalties up to mid teens under the Janssen License Agreement and up to low teens under the Janssen Collaboration Agreement on product sales."

Amgen

Smaller by comparison, but still a hefty deal, in September 2016 Amgen acquired the worldwide, exclusive license to Arrowhead's novel, RNAi ARC-LPA program, and an option to a worldwide, exclusive license for a RNAi therapy for an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target. (Source: Amgen news release).

Arrowhead has already received a $35m upfront payment as well as a $21.5m equity investment from Amgen. Going forward, Arrowhead is in position to receive up to $617m in option, development, regulatory, sales and milestone payments.

And yes, there's more here too. "Arrowhead is further eligible to receive single digit royalties for sales of products against the undisclosed target and up to low double digit royalties for sales of products under the ARC-LPA agreement."

Significant Trial Progress Announced During Q3 Earnings Call

As mentioned above, in 2016, the company reportedly (Source: The Motley Fool) had to abandon its entire clinical portfolio due to safety concerns. Since then, however, Arrowhead has made significant progress.

Arrowhead drug development pipeline. Source: Arrowhead Website

Although; and personally I find this somewhat surprising given the company's sky-high valuation; none of Arrowhead's portfolios have progressed beyond Phase II clinical trials, President & CEO Christopher Anzalone had much good news to impart during the company's most recent earnings call; announcing the Fiscal Year Q3 results at the beginning of August. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Starting with JNJ-3989; one of the Janssen partnered treatments in development, focused on the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B infection; the ARO-HPV 1001 study was extended in April to include a new triple combination cohort; 12 patients with chronic hepatitis B have been enrolled and received doses of JNJ-3989, earning Arrowhead a $25m milestone payment.

Additionally, Janssen is initiating a phase IIb study, named Reef, which will include up to 450 patients and last for 48 weeks. Once initiated, the study will earn Arrowhead another $25m milestone payment. In JNJ-3989, Arrowhead and Janssen believe they might have a treatment that could ultimately become a functional cure for Hepatitis B.

In collaboration with Arrowhead, Amgen is progressing AMG 890; designed to reduce production of apolipoprotein which is genetically linked to cardiovascular diseases; and expects to launch the next phase of development in early 2020, triggering further milestone payments.

In other highlights, Arrowhead

Received FDA clearance for a phase 2/3 trial to progress ARO-AAT as a treatment for rare genetic liver disease.

Received orphan drug designation from FDA for ARO-APOC3; designed to reduce production of Apolipoprotein C-III, a component of triglyceride rich lipoproteins which can cause Kidney disease amongst other afflictions.

Received orphan drug designation from FDA for ARO-ANG3; which has genetic validation as a novel target for cardiovascular disease.

(Source: Arrowhead Q319 Earnings Press Release, Arrowhead Website)

Why is Arrowhead's Portfolio So Valuable?

There's no question that Arrowhead has made, and continues to make exceptional progress, as we can see from the slide below from the recent Arrowhead investor presentation which took place in October.

Source: Arrowhead Expectation Through EOY, Investor Presentation Oct '19

Arrowhead management pride themselves on the business' ability to execute quickly and professionally.

The implication is that Arrowhead finds potential treatments faster, develops them quicker, and is not afraid to take financial risks when it sees a potential best-in-class candidate.

As such, Arrowhead can point to a portfolio of further advanced and safer drug candidates than its rivals, treating a variety of different diseases relating to the liver, cardiovascular disease, rare genetic conditions, cystic fibrosis, and many others besides.

Source: Arrowhead Investor Presentation October '19

Addressable Market Size

Arrowhead's portfolio arguably represents the closest anyone has come to developing a cure for Hepatitis B, which affects around 257m people worldwide, according to data quoted in a CNBC article covering the Janssen deal. Another source quotes WHO data that suggests Hepatitis B was responsible for 887,000 deaths in 2015. (Source: MarketWatch).

I have struggled slightly to put a figure on just how much an effective Hepatitis B treatment could be worth in dollar terms, but given the size of Janssen, and to a lesser extent Amgen's investments, my conclusion is that it must be worth a considerable fortune to these companies.

There are rivals to Arrowhead on the scene too, developing their own cures. Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) recently started a phase 1/2 trial of its Hepatitis B gene silencer VIR-2218, whilst Arbutus Biopharma's (NASDAQ:ABUS) ARB-1467 is in mid-stage testing. (Source: Fierce Biotech).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), and Moderna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNA) are also developing RNAi treatments in direct competition to Arrowhead.

Financials

Arrowhead recently became revenue generating for the first time, thanks to earning its first milestone payments from Amgen and Janssen.

In Q3 the company earned $42.7m, which translates to a net income before tax of $20.3m; EPS of $0.21. (Source: Arrowhead 10Q Q319). The company books revenues according to the proportional performance method, which means income from the Janssen and Amgen deals are staggered on a quarterly basis.

Arrowhead Income: $125m year to date. Source: Arrowhead 10Q Q319

Clearly, however, investors are not buying Arrowhead for these kinds of modest financial results. Going forward, fewer milestone payments and increased sales commissions and sales revenues will presumably represent the bulk of Arrowhead's income. These revenues, however, will be some time coming.

ARO-AAT is Arrowhead's most advanced stage treatment, with sales potential estimated by analysts at $2.5bn; but the drug still has 2 years of trials to come through before it can be commercialized, presuming the trials are successful.

Arrowhead does have a nice cash position of close to $250m, which means it can continue to progress its trials for at least 2 more years at current cash burn; operating costs are around $25m per quarter. The company also has the luxury of Amgen and Janssen footing the bills for many of its ongoing trials, and assuming all costs once they exercise their options on new drug candidates.

Reasons To be Fearful?

Despite all this good news, I would sound one or two notes of caution about Arrowhead.

The first is that none of its pipeline products have even begun phase III clinical trials, meaning there is still a long, long way to go before commercialization becomes a reality.

Indeed commercialization may not happen at all, or a rival company may develop a superior drug that performs better in trials, putting Arrowhead's ability to secure reimbursement deals and persuade hospitals to stockpile its drugs under serious threat.

The second is the dependency on the 2 deals with Amgen and Janssen. During the Q3 earnings call, it was revealed that Amgen turned down the opportunity to develop Arrowhead's ARO-AMG1 in August. If it doesn't exercise its options, Arrowhead will not receive its milestone payments; and the same goes for Janssen.

The third issue I would draw attention to is the possibly hysterical reaction by investors to Arrowhead's progress, and to the RNAi drug development sector as a whole. It may be trendy, new and promising, but does it justify placing such high valuations; $4.62bn for Arrowhead at time of writing; on the companies developing the drugs? The jury is still out while the trials progress.

The old folk saying "many a slip 'twixt cup and lip" seems appropriate in reference to Arrowhead. Plenty of promise, but still unrealized, and there will doubtless be bumps along the road.

Conclusion: I'm waiting to see which way the share price moves ahead of next results

This is far from the best time to be buying Arrowhead. Investors who bought at the beginning of 2019 must be rubbing their hands in glee. But it could be that we have reached saturation point.

On the other hand, if RNAi drugs start to crush it in phase 3 clinical trials and are approved for commercialization, we could see Arrowhead stock disappear beyond the $100 mark.

Waiting until after the next set of results will mean losing out if they prove to be another catalyst for dramatic share price gain. Hence, I will be watching closely for signs of progress, and plan to invest, all being well, shortly before the next set of results, due on November 25th.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.