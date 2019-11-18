Aurora Cannabis' Valuation, Based On Hype, Crumbled

The collapse in Aurora Cannabis' stock price since my last article has created a need to reassess the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) is down 74% from its previous high. From empirical observations of distressed securities, this does not prevent further declines from the current lows. However, corrections of the type that ACB has experienced over the last few months also serve as a tool to reset valuation ratios. This, in turn, could render a previously overvalued stock into a staple of a value investor's portfolio. Whether this is true for ACB has yet to be analysed, thus, this article attempts to assess Aurora Cannabis' crumbled valuation from the lens of a value investor. It will also attempt to quantify the probable upside.

Aurora Cannabis' Q1 2020 revenue saw the company realize its first quarter-over-quarter revenue decline of 24.8% to $56.80 million. This has followed consecutive quarters of strong YoY and QoQ revenue growth.

The reason for the revenue declined was "changes in customer preferences and challenges in retail and provincial distributors. The company reiterated that they view these as short-term headwinds during their earnings call. Indeed, the earnings had numerous bright spots, including a 25% reduction in cash cost to produce each gram of cannabis sold, a 7% increase in average net selling price per gram, and an 8% increase in active registered patients.

However, and further compounding the negativity of the earnings result, cash outflows remained high with levered free cash outflow of $119.4 million for the quarter. How did net income of $9.6 million for the quarter devolve to such a high cash burn? The blame lay with unrealized gains on changes in fair value of biological assets and unrealized gains on derivative liabilities.

The high cash burn exposes Aurora Cannabis to the spectre of a near term liquidity crisis as total cash and short term investments of $145 million is not sufficient for the next few quarters (assuming the cash burn stays constant). This crisis is compounded further by total debt of $529 million as at the end of Q1 2020. While this crisis is likely to be averted by an equity raise, the current stock price will mean current ACB shareholders will be exposed to a significant level of dilution.

The debt burden will place further pressure on cash flows as the interest expense of $13.5 million, up 114% from the previous quarter constitutes 24% of revenue.

With a stock price of $2.73, Aurora Cannabis has a total market valuation of $2.85 billion. Assuming FY2020 revenue of $300 million, forward P/S is 9.16. This is still high, in fact, higher than valuations afforded to some higher growth SaaS companies. This comparison is apt because of the premium valuation the market has historically extended to software companies versus other industries, not least a commodity producer.

Hence, it is hard to see what upside, if any, Aurora Cannabis will have in the near term. The start of what the industry calls cannabis 2.0, the legalization of the sale of cannabis edibles in Canada, is likely to bring in both positive coverage and in improvement in sentiment towards the industry. This will likely be the backdrop for Aurora Cannabis to launch an equity raise and to pay down debt.

Historically I have been an ultra-bear on Aurora Cannabis and the wider Canadian cannabis industry. This culminated with a short structured around put options in the summer of this year.

And while I have since exited my short positions at my target profit, the need arose to reassess my initial bearish thesis from the lens of a bargain-hunting value investor.

The company is still losing a significant level of cash, has net debt of $384 million, and an asset base that is 69% goodwill and intangibles. Thus, a value investor would likely struggle to justify a purchase of Aurora Cannabis' shares.

