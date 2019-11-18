Performance Of Factor Tilts During Tech Bubble

After recently demonstrating these strategies outperformed since the 2007 peak, this article looks at these strategies during the 2000-2002 market drawdown.

In an Editor's Pick article last month, I showed that all of my "7 Ways to Beat the Market" have outperformed since the 2007 market peak. While it has been demonstrated that over long periods these strategies have generated structural alpha, I thought that it was instructive for readers to highlight their relative performance during the 2007-2009 peak-to-trough drop for stocks. Risk-aware investors want to understand how strategies will perform during market drawdowns.

In this article, I opted to re-create that work for the 2000-2002 downturn, colloquially referred to as the bursting of the "tech bubble". These seven factor tilts or alternative weighting schemes - Size, Value, Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, Equal-Weighting, Momentum, and Quality - have delivered long-run outperformance versus the traditional capitalization-weighted benchmark. Framing their performance during this market drawdown should help readers identify which strategies may garner part of their outperformance during the late cycle and correction phases of a business cycle.

Below I show the performance of these seven factor tilts and the S&P 500 (SPY) from the 2000 market high to the 2002 market low. The graph below shows the value of $1 from March 24th, 2000 to the low on October 9th, 2002 in these various strategies and for the broad market index.

In the table below, I have also listed the peak-to-trough drawdown for the seven strategies and the S&P 500, and calculated the annualized return over this 2.5-year drawdown period.

The 2000-2002 episode was heavily tech driven as the dawning of the "Internet Age" pushed up the price multiples of these stocks, and resultantly the capitalization-weighted benchmark, to never before seen heights. The S&P 500 and the Momentum Index (MTUM), which heavily featured these stocks, corrected sharply in the market reckoning to follow.

The best performing factor tilt over this time period was the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (SPLV). Like in the October 2007 - March 2009 drawdown, the periodic rebalancing of this index kept the strategy away from volatile sectors. The next best performing sector in the 2000-2002 episode was the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index (NOBL). The long inclusion period for that index, twenty-five years of rising dividends, meant that none of the tech sector qualified for that dividend growth index at that time.

While the S&P 500 Pure Value Index (RPV) failed to produce positive returns, it meaningfully outperformed its growth counterparts. I would have expected the S&P 500 Quality Index (SPHQ) to do slightly better. The index inclusion rules for the Quality Index, include financial leverage, return on equity, and accruals ratio. Tech companies at that time operated with little debt, and some of the (uniquely) profitable firms could have met the index inclusion rules despite their high market multiples.

The S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) would have been underweight tech versus the large cap index. Equal-weighting the S&P 500 components (RSP) produced negative returns, but still meaningfully outperformed the bubbly capitalization-weighted benchmark.

Since the peaks of the last two equity market cycles (2000 and 2007), each of these seven factor tilts or alternative weighting schema have produced market-beating returns. The outperformance during the 2000-2002 drawdown was even more pronounced given the heavy weight towards overvalued technology stocks in the capitalization-weighted benchmark. Tech stocks are again outpacing the broad market, but to nowhere near the degree of the 1998-1999 bubble. Nonetheless, those looking to reduce exposure to relatively expensive growth stocks could examine whether these factor tilt strategies fit in your asset allocation profile.

